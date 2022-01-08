News
December home sales: Parker nabs top spot; 3 houses cross $10M threshold
December was one of the biggest months ever for Denver’s luxury residential real estate market, as three homes sold for more than $10 million.
For comparison, only two homes sold for over $10 million in the first 11 months of 2021. And three sales achieved that price point in all of 2020.
A 45,212-square-foot mansion on 70 acres at 10687 Evans Ridge Road in Parker sold for $12.5 million in December, earning the top spot among local home sales for the month. It was also the priciest home sale ever in Douglas County, according to listing agent Liza Hogan with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Cal Turner Jr., former CEO of the Dollar General chain and son of the founder, sold the home on Dec. 13. It was originally listed for $12.9 million in 2018.
Turner, 71, purchased the 11-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for $7.4 million before it was completed in 2002, according to property records. He finished designing the interior and added outdoor living spaces, according to the listing agent. Hogan said last month’s sale included Turner’s art and wine collection.
Turner took over as president of Dollar General after his father in 1977 and served as chairman and CEO until 2003.
The home was bought by Jonathan Yantis, the 51-year-old co-founder of the NFT blockchain Worldwide Asset eXchange, according to property records.
The home’s amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fishing pond, an entertainment wing with a stage and dance floor, and a wine cellar organized by food pairings. There’s also three apartments for guests, each with a private entryway, and a two-bedroom caretaker’s apartment above one of the property’s four garages.
Hogan represented both the seller and the buyer in the deal.
Here are the next four priciest local home sales from December:
25 Cherry Hills Park Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $10.25 million
Sitting on nearly 2.4 acres, this custom home in the heart of Cherry Hills Village was built in 2004 and features 18,226 square feet with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
- Buyer: Stephen Michael Smith and Sandra Williams Smith Trust
- Listing agent: Susie Dews with Compass- Denver
- Buyer’s agent: Jeff Hendley with Compass- Denver
556 S. Elizabeth St., Denver: $10.1 million
This 8,951-square-foot home sits on a 4.34-acre lot in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood. Originally built in 1989, the home features three bedrooms and six bathrooms.
- Buyer: HammerQ LLC
- Brokers of record: Phil Ruschmeyer, Catherine Garvey and Jared Kelleher of Ruschmeyer Corp.
8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $8.5 million
The eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom home sits on 2.5 acres and “brings the outdoors in with rooms that open to terraces overlooking the pool and lush garden areas,” according to the listing. There’s a wine cellar, fitness room, theater and elevator, and the garage can fit more than a dozen cars.
The home was sold by Brian Watson, CEO and owner and Denver-based Northstar Commercial Partners, which has been battling Amazon in court in Virginia since the spring of 2020. Watson purchased the home in February 2020 for $6.6 million.
- Buyer: Raminder Mann and Ramneet Mann
- Listing agents: Brigette and Jay Modglin of Kentwood Real Estate City Properties
- Buyer’s agents: Patti Helm, Libby Weaver and Pamela Helm of Compass
150 E. 10th Ave., Denver: $6.5 million
For the last 30 years, the historic Crawford Hill Mansion has been used and leased as an office space, most recently by a law firm, according to the listing.
Built in 1906, the Crawford Hill Mansion features 20,205 square feet with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The French Renaissance Revival-style home was one of the largest residences built in Denver at the time and has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
There’s a large ballroom, grand dining room and a two-level foyer with a grand staircase.
- Buyer: Crawford Hill Mansion LLC
- Brokers: Monica Wiley and Jeff Wood of CBRE
When will Vail open Blue Sky Basin?
On Nov. 29, 2018, Vail Mountain opened its Blue Sky Basin ski area to the public after the resort had seen 71 inches of natural snowfall that season.
Three years later, as 2021 ended and skiers watched walk-up lift tickets hit $239, Vail did not correspond with a full terrain opening to its full lift ticket price, leaving Blue Sky Basin closed despite the fact that the resort had seen more than 100 inches of snow.
The mountain eclipsed 125 inches of snow this season during the storm that hit the valley Wednesday and Thursday, yet Blue Sky Basin is still not open.
In a Dec. 30 letter to skiers posted across Vail Mountain’s social media channels, Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard referenced Blue Sky Basin not being open yet while addressing staffing challenges.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?
By Ryan Mac and Kashmir Hill, The New York Times Company
On a Sunday night in September, Ashley Estrada was at a friend’s home in Los Angeles when she received a strange notification on her iPhone: “AirTag Detected Near You.”
An AirTag is a 1.26-inch disc with location-tracking capabilities that Apple started selling last year as a way “to keep track of your stuff.” Estrada, 24, didn’t own one, nor did the friends she was with. The notification on her phone said the AirTag had first been spotted with her four hours earlier. A map of the AirTag’s history showed the zigzag path Estrada had driven across the city while running errands.
“I felt so violated,” she said. “I just felt like, who’s tracking me? What was their intent with me? It was scary.”
Estrada is not alone in her experience. In recent months, people have posted on TikTok, Reddit and Twitter about finding AirTags on their cars and in their belongings. There is growing concern that the devices may be abetting a new form of stalking, which privacy groups predicted could happen when Apple introduced the devices in April.
The New York Times spoke with seven women who believe they were tracked with AirTags, including a 17-year-old whose mother surreptitiously placed one on her car to stay apprised of her whereabouts.
Some authorities have begun to take a closer look at the threat posed by AirTags. The West Seneca Police Department in New York recently warned its community of the tracking potential of the devices after an AirTag was found on a car bumper. Apple complied with a subpoena for information about the AirTag in the case, which may lead to charges, West Seneca police said.
And in Canada, a local police department said that it had investigated five incidents of thieves placing AirTags on “high-end vehicles so they can later locate and steal them.”
Researchers believe AirTags, which are equipped with Bluetooth technology, could be revealing a more widespread problem of tech-enabled tracking. They emit a digital signal that can be detected by devices running Apple’s mobile operating system. Those devices then report where an AirTag was last seen. Unlike similar tracking products from competitors such as Tile, Apple added features to prevent abuse, including notifications like the one Estrada received and automatic beeping. (Tile plans to release a feature to prevent the tracking of people next year, a spokesperson for that company said.)
But AirTags present a “uniquely harmful” threat because the ubiquity of Apple’s products allows for more exact monitoring of people’s movements, said Eva Galperin, a cybersecurity director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation who studies so-called stalkerware.
“Apple automatically turned every iOS device into part of the network that AirTags use to report the location of an AirTag,” Galperin said. “The network that Apple has access to is larger and more powerful than that used by the other trackers. It’s more powerful for tracking and more dangerous for stalking.”
Apple does not disclose sales figures, but the tiny $29 AirTags have proved popular, selling out consistently since their unveiling.
An Apple spokesperson, Alex Kirschner, said in a statement that the company takes customer safety “very seriously” and is “committed to AirTag’s privacy and security.” He said the small devices have features that inform users if an unknown AirTag might be with them and that deter bad actors from using an AirTag for nefarious purposes.
“If users ever feel their safety is at risk, they are encouraged to contact local law enforcement who can work with Apple to provide any available information about the unknown AirTag,” Kirschner said.
Police could ask Apple to provide information about the owner of the AirTag, potentially identifying the culprit. But some of the people who spoke with The Times were unable to find the AirTags they were notified of and said police do not always take reports of the notifications on their phones seriously.
(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)
After a Friday night out with her boyfriend this month, Erika Torres, a graduate music student in New Orleans, was notified by her iPhone that an “unknown accessory” had been detected near her over a two-hour period, moving with her from a bar to her home.
She called the police, and she called Apple, but she never found an AirTag. An Apple representative told her other devices, including AirPods, could set off the alert. When Torres posted a video about her experience to YouTube, a dozen people commented about it happening to them. “The number of reports makes me think there must be some sort of glitch that is causing all these people to experience this,” Torres said. “I hope they’re not all being stalked.”
(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)
Estrada, who got the notification while in Los Angeles, eventually found the quarter-sized tracker lodged in a space behind the license plate of her 2020 Dodge Charger. She posted a video of her ordeal on TikTok, which went viral.
“Apple probably released this product with the intent to do good, but this shows that the technology can be used for good and bad purposes,” Estrada said.
Estrada said she was told by a Los Angeles police dispatcher that her situation was a nonemergency and that if she wanted to file a report she’d have to bring the device with her to the station in the morning. She didn’t want to wait and disposed of it after taking several photos.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles police told The Times that the department had not heard of cases in which an AirTag had been used to track a person or a vehicle. But Estrada said that after she posted her TikTok video, an Apple employee, acting on their own, contacted her. The employee was able to connect the AirTag to a woman whose address was in Central Los Angeles.
Another woman was notified by her iPhone that she was being tracked by an “unknown accessory” after leaving her gym in November. When she got home, she called the police.
The woman, Michaela Clough of Corning, California, was told that a report could only be filed if someone showed up at her home and that Apple’s notifications were not enough proof that she was being stalked. She later got in touch with an Apple customer service representative who was able to disconnect the device from Clough’s iPhone. The device was never found.
“I was terrified and frustrated that there was nothing I could do about it,” Clough said, noting that she hadn’t returned to her gym since. “For a good week there, I just stayed home.”
AirTags and other products connected to Apple’s location-tracking network, called “Find My,” trigger alerts to unknown iPhones they travel with. The AirTag product page on Apple’s website notes that the devices are “designed to discourage unwanted tracking” and that they will play a sound after a certain amount of time of not detecting the device to which they are paired.
In June, after concerns about stalking were raised, Apple pushed an update to AirTags to cause them to start beeping within a day of being away from their linked devices, down from three days. Still, “they don’t beep very loudly,” Galperin said.
A person who doesn’t own an iPhone might have a harder time detecting an unwanted AirTag. AirTags aren’t compatible with Android smartphones. Earlier this month, Apple released an Android app that can scan for AirTags — but you have to be vigilant enough to download it and proactively use it.
Apple declined to say if it was working with Google on technology that would allow Android phones to automatically detect its trackers.
People who said they have been tracked have called Apple’s safeguards insufficient. Estrada said she was notified four hours after her phone first noticed the rogue gadget. Others said it took days before they were made aware of an unknown AirTag. According to Apple, the timing of the alerts can vary depending on the iPhone’s operating system and location settings.
The devices’ inconsistencies have caused confusion for people who were not necessarily being tracked nefariously. Mary Ford, a 17-year-old high school student from Cary, North Carolina, received a notification in late October that she was being tracked by an unknown AirTag after driving to an appointment. She panicked as she searched her car.
Ford only realized it wasn’t a threat when her mother revealed she had put the tracker in the vehicle about two weeks earlier to follow her daughter’s whereabouts.
“I was nervous about Mary being out and not being able to find her,” said her mother, Wendy Ford. She said she hadn’t intended to keep the knowledge of the AirTag from her daughter, “but if I knew she would have been notified, I probably would have told her.”
Jahna Maramba rented a vehicle from the car-sharing service Turo last month in Los Angeles, then received a notification about an unknown AirTag near her on a Saturday night with her girlfriends.
She took the vehicle to her friend’s parking garage where she searched the outside of the car for an hour before its owner notified her that he had placed the device inside the vehicle. Maramba had been driving the car for two days.
A spokesperson for Turo said in a statement that the company has no control over the technology car owners use on the vehicles they rent.
“Imagine finding out via a notification that you’re being tracked,” Maramba said. “And you can’t do anything about it.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
“Apocalyptic outside”: Avista hospital staff describe evacuation during Marshall fire
Medical staff — and a patient — walked arm in arm, each person holding a baby from the neonatal intensive care unit, down the stairs and toward the ambulances waiting outside.
They were evacuating Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville on Dec. 30 as winds blew the Marshall fire toward the hospital. The group decided to take the stairs out of the hospital, considering an elevator ride too risky.
NICU nurse Allison Brown took a photo when she got into the ambulance on the way to St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster of herself and the baby she was with.
“It was really as a timestamp, like if anything happens, ‘this is who I am and this is who I’m with and we made it this far,’” Brown said, adding “it had to have been the scariest day of my life.”
In the span of about three hours, the hospital evacuated 51 patients that day — 21 went home and the others to two Centura hospitals: 25 to St. Anthony North and five to Longmont United — as well as 100 staff members, according to a hospital spokesperson. Flames from the fire came within feet of liquid oxygen tanks on the west side of the hospital, but ultimately the hospital remained standing. Still, extensive smoke damage has led to its indefinite closure as crews work to mitigate and clean up the aftermath.
Hospital CEO Isaac Sendros was headed to the mountains with his family and had made it to Nederland when he heard that the fire was encroaching on Avista, so he quickly turned around. The high winds were especially concerning.
Sendros, having worked in Florida, was used to preparing a hospital for hurricanes, but in those situations, you have much more time to plan. When he arrived at Avista that afternoon, he walked directly into the emergency room department and saw the line of patients getting ready for transport.
Everything was moving rapidly. Patients were being transferred, per protocol, but on a much larger scale. COVID patients who were on ventilators had to be taken care of by people who were wearing the correct protective equipment. A mother was in mid-delivery.
By the time Sendros himself left, he said the neighborhood was in flames, the fire had jumped the road and the fields near the front parking lot were on fire, with trees smoldering.
“The team was calm and the team was focused, and the team, to an extent, knew what was happening around them, but they understood that their priority was getting these patients out,” Sendros said of the evacuations. He said he saw “selfless acts of courage” that day.
Hospital staff members who lived nearby, including Brown, didn’t know if they would return to their own homes and find that they had been destroyed by the fire or if all their family members, friends and pets were safe, but they had to put much of it aside as they got their patients out of harm’s way. They bundled babies with warm hats and blankets, stored frozen breast milk in coolers, and grabbed babies and equipment and began their trek.
A few babies who were on CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) had come off the machines that morning, so “we were really lucky to have a strong and stable bunch at that point,” Brown said. And some parents were able to pick up their own babies and transport them, but Brown said walking those scared parents out was one of the most heartbreaking things she’s ever done.
“I think everyone can remember that first car ride home … with your new baby. And then to think that we’re putting these babies in the car in the middle of this — it was like it was apocalyptic outside, just with the wind and the smoke and the fire and the chunks of ash that you could see flowing by — and we’re putting these moms and dads in the car and hugging them and just telling them, ‘you can do this, you will get home safely and you can do this,’ and just that’s just never the way that we want to say goodbye,” Brown said.
For Sunnie Paintin, a patient access representative, her workday started out fairly normal — she was training a new staff member and checking in people to the emergency room department in the morning. But it didn’t take long for the day to shift. Soon, nurses were coming down with babies through the ER and she was trying to help get patients out quickly before she was sent to the hospital in Longmont to provide support. She said her job almost felt like that of an air traffic controller.
“I reacted versus thinking during it,” Paintin said. “I jumped in, we were tossing blankets over patients to go out to have coverage because some of them didn’t have jackets, and to prevent even more smoke coming into their own lungs.”
When she was able to finally leave herself, Paintin said the smoke was gagging. She could see flames around her, and at one point while at a stoplight, she saw the lights go out around her. “It had an Armageddon-y feel,” she said.
This is not something Paintin or many of her colleagues had considered ever having to do but, like others, she commended how efficiently and quickly the staff worked as a team to get people out safely.
North Metro EMS Chief Mark Daugherty, who helped manage evacuations of patients without waiting for additional resources because of the fast-moving fire, said the biggest challenge was finding available beds for patients, especially as emergency responders tried to coordinate other evacuations.
“The health care workers, first responders, firefighters, paramedics, everybody has been so strained over the last few years and been at the breaking point in some ways and staffing has been difficult and overtime has been heavy,” Daugherty said. But the responders were professional, skillful and resourceful, and he was proud to work with them, he added.
A nearby hospital evacuation
Earlier that afternoon, staff at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette had been preparing to accept patients from Avista, six miles away, when they realized the rapidly moving fire that forced its evacuation was also heading their way.
“As we started to prepare for the potential to receive their patients, we quickly realized we were not in the clear ourselves,” said Bryan Fleming, director of system emergency management at SCL Health, owner of Good Samaritan.
The campus the hospital sits on only has one good route of escape — west onto US 287. That north-south road served as a barrier, but if it were breached, any evacuation would prove difficult. Acres of dried-out fields, the kind that provided a path for the fire deep into Boulder County’s more densely populated suburbs, surrounded the area.
The hospital discharged patients who were ready to leave and sent visitors home. The emergency room closed and labor and delivery services were paused. The hospital put out a call to ambulance crews for help in case an evacuation was required.
“We had a tremendous outpouring from the EMS agencies that supported us. We had countless ambulances staged in the area,” Fleming said.
If clogged roads made transport difficult or if power supplies failed, patients who were most vulnerable were given priority and relocated as a precautionary measure. About 55 critical patients were relocated to Lutheran Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and Platte Valley Medical Center, SCL sister facilities.
Wendy Cardona, an operating room registered nurse, had only been working at the hospital for five weeks before the fire. She was already at work when she got a text from her fiance telling her about a fire near Boulder. She had felt the strong winds that morning and started to worry, but she continued on with her day. A couple of hours later, while she was preparing an operating room, surgeries were halted.
They were in a holding pattern. That’s when she took a photo that has since garnered a lot of attention on social media of the fire from a west-facing hospital window in a dark x-ray room.
In the photo, other nurses look out the window where ambulances are transporting patients, the fire raging in the distance behind them. Another nurse, masked, is looking intently on her phone.
“The lights from the outside and the fire was very vivid, and … it was a striking scene,” she said.
Around 8:30 p.m., after temperatures had cooled, everyone started to breathe easier and by midnight another emergency response team took over. The hospital never had to evacuate the remaining 100 patients still in its care.
