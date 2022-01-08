Connect with us

December home sales: Parker nabs top spot; 3 houses cross $10M threshold

Published

1 min ago

on

December home sales: Parker nabs top spot; 3 houses cross $10M threshold
December was one of the biggest months ever for Denver’s luxury residential real estate market, as three homes sold for more than $10 million.

For comparison, only two homes sold for over $10 million in the first 11 months of 2021. And three sales achieved that price point in all of 2020.

A 45,212-square-foot mansion on 70 acres at 10687 Evans Ridge Road in Parker sold for $12.5 million in December, earning the top spot among local home sales for the month. It was also the priciest home sale ever in Douglas County, according to listing agent Liza Hogan with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Cal Turner Jr., former CEO of the Dollar General chain and son of the founder, sold the home on Dec. 13. It was originally listed for $12.9 million in 2018.

Turner, 71, purchased the 11-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for $7.4 million before it was completed in 2002, according to property records. He finished designing the interior and added outdoor living spaces, according to the listing agent. Hogan said last month’s sale included Turner’s art and wine collection.

Turner took over as president of Dollar General after his father in 1977 and served as chairman and CEO until 2003.

The home was bought by Jonathan Yantis, the 51-year-old co-founder of the NFT blockchain Worldwide Asset eXchange, according to property records.

The home’s amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fishing pond, an entertainment wing with a stage and dance floor, and a wine cellar organized by food pairings. There’s also three apartments for guests, each with a private entryway, and a two-bedroom caretaker’s apartment above one of the property’s four garages.

Hogan represented both the seller and the buyer in the deal.

Here are the next four priciest local home sales from December:

Sitting on nearly 2.4 acres, this custom home in the heart of Cherry Hills Village sold for $10.25 million in December. (Courtesy of Compass- Denver)

25 Cherry Hills Park Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $10.25 million

Sitting on nearly 2.4 acres, this custom home in the heart of Cherry Hills Village was built in 2004 and features 18,226 square feet with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

  • Buyer: Stephen Michael Smith and Sandra Williams Smith Trust
  • Listing agent: Susie Dews with Compass- Denver
  • Buyer’s agent: Jeff Hendley with Compass- Denver
This 8,951-square-foot home in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood sold for $10.1 million last month. (Courtesy of Ruschmeyer Corp.)

556 S. Elizabeth St., Denver: $10.1 million

This 8,951-square-foot home sits on a 4.34-acre lot in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood. Originally built in 1989, the home features three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

  • Buyer: HammerQ LLC
  • Brokers of record: Phil Ruschmeyer, Catherine Garvey and Jared Kelleher of Ruschmeyer Corp.
An aerial shot of Northstar CEO Brian Watson’s former mansion at 8 Churchill Drive, which he sold for $8.5 million. (BusinessDen file)

8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $8.5 million

The eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom home sits on 2.5 acres and “brings the outdoors in with rooms that open to terraces overlooking the pool and lush garden areas,” according to the listing. There’s a wine cellar, fitness room, theater and elevator, and the garage can fit more than a dozen cars.

The home was sold by Brian Watson, CEO and owner and Denver-based Northstar Commercial Partners, which has been battling Amazon in court in Virginia since the spring of 2020. Watson purchased the home in February 2020 for $6.6 million.

  • Buyer: Raminder Mann and Ramneet Mann
  • Listing agents: Brigette and Jay Modglin of Kentwood Real Estate City Properties
  • Buyer’s agents: Patti Helm, Libby Weaver and Pamela Helm of Compass
Built in 1906, the Crawford Hill Mansion has been used as an office for the past 30 years. (Courtesy of CBRE)

150 E. 10th Ave., Denver: $6.5 million

