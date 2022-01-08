News
Denver weather: Mountain snow on Saturday could clip Denver this afternoon
Snow in the mountains is expected to spill onto the Eastern Plains this afternoon, and the metro area has a slight chance of getting some p.m. precipitation.
In Denver on Saturday there’s a chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., turning to rain until 3 p.m., and then back to a possible mix of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the high temperature in the city will hit about 42 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation.
Up to 4 inches of snow is expected in some mountain areas on Saturday with up to 6 inches of snow north of Rabbit Ears Pass, the weather service said. Roads will be slick and drivers should expect wintry conditions. The snow that spills onto the plains this afternoon will be mainly along and south of Interstate 70. The Palmer Divide could see about an inch of snow accumulation.
Tonight in Denver there’s a 10% chance of snow before 7 p.m. and the low temperature will drop to about 17 degrees, the weather service said.
On Sunday in Denver skies will be sunny with a high temperature near 40 degrees. Monday will be sunny with a high of about 47 degrees, according to the NWS forecast. Dry weather and seasonably mild temperatures, with highs in the 50s, are expected through much of the upcoming week in Denver.
News
Dave Hyde: Patriots off to playoffs with new QB; Dolphins off to Year 4 of rebuild looking for new QB
Here’s how you pick a quarterback. Here’s how you spend big free-agent money. Here’s how you build an offensive line.
The New England Patriots come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to school the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale and the question for a 21st straight year is if the Dolphins take notes. The scoreboard, once again, is irrelevant considering the Dolphins season is done and the latest quarterback era looks to be going with it.
The schooling is in the rebuild this time. The Dolphins’ three-year — oops, make it four-year — rebuild remains a half-constructed house while the Patriots rebuilt in a Foxborough heartbeat.
New England (10-6) keeps showing the Dolphins (8-8) the way smart organizations operate in a manner that’s either admirable, enviable or projectile-vomit inducing.
Here’s how you build a stable coaching staff. Here’s how you help your young quarterback. Here’s how you construct a running game.
Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh said there were only eight organizations you really had to worry about. Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson said all but a handful of teams will beat themselves.
Those ideas can combine to show why future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick enjoys being in the AFC East with the Dolphins.
The Patriots are off to the playoffs with their rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, while the Dolphins say good-bye to the season Sunday and probably to their second-year quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Oh, it’s not an official good-bye to Tua. No one’s announcing it. There’ll be no so-long-farewell-auf-wiedersehen-good-bye scene from the Sound of Music.
But if you don’t think the Dolphins want to move on from Tua you haven’t paid attention. Dolphins owner Steve Ross got permission to talk to embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson at the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier talked afterward of looking to upgrade (from Tagaovailoa).
These aren’t dropped bread crumbs about what the Dolphins think of Tua. These are hammers to the head. Many remain locked into the idea Tua will be an elite quarterback. The Dolphins act locked into another idea. The prime question ahead is if Ross wants to make a player with 22 sexual allegations against him in Watson the face of his franchise.
Is Jones that much better than Tagovailoa? He’s the 16th-rated quarterback to Tua’s 19th.
Or is it the Patriots’ organization that much better? The Patriots have the eighth-ranked scoring offense. The Dolphins have the 23rd.
The Dolphins have shown strides on defense in the second half of the season against depleted offenses. They have the 16th-ranked scoring defense. The Patriots have the best scoring defense.
Belichick gave the Dolphins a running, rebuilding start, too. He won a sixth Super Bowl in the 2018 season while the Dolphins went 7-9 and then deconstructed everything, trading good players for draft picks, spending big money and burning three seasons going on four.
The Patriots went 7-9 last season after dumbly dumping Tom Brady overboard. They didn’t go down in a two-decade black hole with some Dan Marino Hangover. They drafted Jones when the rest of the league left him.
They spent big money, too, on free-agent players like tackle Trent Brown, tight end Henry Hunter and a pack of discarded Dolphins — guard Ted Karras, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Yes, Belichick took your’n and beat your’n, to paraphrase the Bum Phillips line about Don Shula.
This late-season meeting with the Dolphins and Patriots is often an odd game of little local consequence. The 2-11, A.J. Feeley-led Dolphins upset a Patriots team on its way to a Super Bowl title in 2004. The Patriots’ Doug Flutie drop-kicked an extra point to end Dolphins coach Nick Saban’s first year in 2006.
Belichick oddly sat on the first-half ball to shrink a season finale and lost a season finale it needed to win to Dan Campbell’s Dolphins in 2015. The Dolphins had the “Miami Miracle” lateral-happy play to give Adam Gase a reason to smile on his way out he door.
There’s a few common themes to this meeting no matter the year. Here’s how you win, the Patriots keep schooling the Dolphins. Here’s the way blue-ribbon organizations work.
Here’s another irrelevant Dolphins Sunday where the Patriots advance to the playoffs and the Dolphins advance to Year 4 of their latest rebuild.
News
Literary calendar: Minnesota author Tessa Bridal on ‘Uruguay’s Disappeared Children’
TESSA BRIDAL: Minnesota author who is a native of Uruguay presents “The Dark Side of Memory: Uruguay’s Disappeared Children and the Families That Never Stopped Searching,” in conversation with Ry Siggelkow. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in-store, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
DEEP MEDICINE: East Side Freedom Library hosts Rupa Marya and Ray Patel discussing their book “Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice,” which takes readers on a medical tour through the human body and the hidden relationships between our biological systems and the injustices of our political and economic systems. Their solution: the deep medicine of decolonization. Patel is a renowned political economist and bestselling author of “The Value of Nothing.” Rupa Marya is a physician who works with patients in marginalized communities. Virtual event. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. To register go to: eastsidefreedomlibrary.org or watch live-streamed on ESFL’s Facebook page.
ALLISON EPSTEIN: Presents her novel “A Tip for the Hangman.” 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Virtual event, presented by Magers & Quinn. Information at: magersandquinn.com/events.
LITERARY BRIDGES: Reading series that is the result of a merger between Donna Isaac’s Literary Lights and Stan Kusunoki’s Bridges series hosts David Mura, whose newest book is “A Stranger’s Journey: Race, Identity & Narrative Craft in Writing”; award-winning poets Michael Torres and Caitlin Bailey; Lillian Hewitt, a sophomore at Shakopee High School; and Ojibwe writer Morgan Kerber-Folstrom of Shakopee. In-store. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
RockPaperPoem, a new online poetry journal founded by a group of Minnesota poets, has released its inaugural issue. Two years in the making, this first issue includes poets from New York to California whose words are combined with art. There are no requirements for submissions, which are open to everyone. No fee to submit, and poets retain copyright to their work. Any poem written in English is welcome. The reading period for the online journal began Jan. 5 and continues until Feb. 15. Go to: RockPaperPoem.com.
Shelf Awareness website lists the Top 10 Book Club Titles for 2021. How many of these books did your club read? Do you agree with the choices? Did you enjoy the books you did read? The Top 10: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah; “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett; “Anxious People,” Frederik Backman; “American Dirt,” Jeannine Cummins; “The Guest List,” Lucy Foley; “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig; “The Last Thing He Told Me;” Laura Dave; “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab; “The Silent Patient,” Alex Michaelides, and “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes.
If you’ve been hearing great things about Tara Westover’s bestselling memoir “Educated” and never got a copy, her book will be released in paperback Feb. 8. The story of the author’s journey from growing up in a family of survivalists in the mountains of Idaho to Harvard and Cambridge spent 135 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, including 14 weeks at No. 1. It was named one of the best books of the year by more than 20 publications, was named American Booksellers Association’s Book of the Year and won the Goodreads Choice Award for memoir/autobiography.
News
Kickin’ It with Kiz: Should Broncos’ top quarterback target be Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson?
I will give you three reasons why the Broncos could be appealing to quarterback Aaron Rodgers: No. 1: Peyton Manning, John Elway and Tesla mogul Elon Musk team up to buy the Broncos No. 2: Vic Fangio and his stooges are fired after the season. No. 3: Denver hires back Mike Shanahan as head coach.
Simba, big dreamer
Kiz: In today’s NFL, it don’t mean a thing if you ain’t got a quarterback that can sling touchdown passes, as Broncos general manager George Paton knows full well. My guess? He was hoping to retain coach Vic Fangio and concentrate on acquiring a quarterback rather than also having to find a new coach. But the best-laid plans will make the football gods laugh. You want Rodgers? I would prefer Russell Wilson. On this can we all agree? The next QB will be more crucial than the next coach in returning the Broncos to glory.
Rodgers ain’t going nowhere. He loves the drama, but his best opportunity to win is right where he’s at now, in Green Bay.
Mike, harsh realist
Kiz: Nobody leaves the party when they’re having fun. In the NFL, nothing’s a bigger hoot than winning a championship. So Broncos Country might be advised to root against the Packers in the playoffs. Should Rodgers win the Super Bowl, he’s more likely to sign a contract extension with Green Bay or retire than demand a trade. That’s my theory. I’m sticking to it.
How about tennis star Novak Djokovic and Rodgers teaming up as (I’m-so-special) doubles partners?
Kip, snarky shark
Kiz: Well-played, sir. As COVID lone rangers, Djokovic and Rodgers prove athletic prowess should never be mistaken for medical expertise.
What would it cost us to get Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as Denver’s head coach and bring Kellen Moore with him from Dallas as offensive coordinator? That might maintain our good defense, but also help our not-present offense.
Bryan, Glenwood Springs
Kiz: The staff here at Kickin’ It Headquarters has nothing against Quinn. But Elway hired Vance Joseph and Fangio so he could tell them how to run the offense. We’d like to see the next coach of the Broncos have his own ideas on how to score touchdowns.
Teddy Bridgewater? I love the guy. He’s not a flashy quarterback, but he’s able to do a decent job when given the right scheme and talent. But I also believe he should never step on a football field again. His health should dictate this decision. I felt so bad for him during the game against Cincinnati, when I saw his body on the ground. Concussions get more severe and easier to acquire after multiple incidents.
Phil, good-hearted soul
Kiz: I know you can’t put a price on long-term health. But if you could make $5 million, $10 million or more playing football for another year, would you quit the game?
And today’s parting shot is the bottom-line reason why Paton needs to part ways with Fangio, no matter how much he might like Uncle Vic.
I can’t do it anymore. I can’t watch this team anymore until Fangio is gone.
Eric, Simi Valley, Calif.
