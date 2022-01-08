Celebrities
Dominic Fike: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Making His Acting Debut In ‘Euphoria’ Season 2
There’s a new star joining the cast of ‘Euphoria’ season 2. Singer Dominic Fike will play a major role in the second season. Here’s what you need to know about him.
Euphoria is finally back for season 2 on January 9, and there are some new players. Dominic Fike has joined the cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer. His role on the show marks Dominic’s acting debut.
Just because this is Dominic’s first round at acting, he is already incredibly famous. The 26-year-old is a major player in the music industry. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Dominic’s role on Euphoria, his music, and more.
1. Dominic plays Elliot on ‘Euphoria.’
Elliot will come between Rue and Jules in season 2. In an interview with Variety, Dominic described his character as a “homie” who is very similar to him. “I don’t have to do much acting,” Dominic said. “He’s exactly like me. It’s sh*t I would say and sh*t I would do.” Dominic originally auditioned for a character that was written out of the show. HBO later reached out about a bigger role, which has evolved into Elliot.
Zendaya admitted that she initially “wasn’t feeling” the character of Elliot when he was first brought up. “But, in retrospect, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exist and that he be the person that is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen,” she told Variety.
2. He’s collaborated with Brockhampton & more.
Dominic was featured in Brockhampton’s “Count on Me” music video with Lil Nas X. In 2019, Brockhampton posted a video on their YouTube channel called “This Is Dominic Fike.” The video included his song “3 Nights.” He’s also collaborated with Halsey and Justin Bieber.
3. Dominic has released his debut album already.
Dominic dropped his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in July 2020. The album includes the hit single “Chicken Tenders.”
4. Dominic has several tattoos.
Dominic has “LBE” tattooed on his forehead, a tribute to Lame Boys ENT. He also has an apple tattoo below his right eye, which honors his sister Apple, according to NME. He has additional tattoos on his arms, hands, and back.
5. Dominic’s dated Diana Silvers.
Dominic confirmed his relationship with actress Diana Silvers with an Instagram video in August 2020. Dominic has deleted his Instagram posts prior to July 2021. Diana was featured in a GQ profile with Dominic, but it’s not known if they’re still together.
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s Kids: Meet Their 3 Daughters
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s kids are all grown up! Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor, August and Allie Brooks.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s three daughters certainly have grown up fast. The “Friends in Low Places” singer’s children came from his first marriage with his college sweetheart, Sandy Mahl. They tied the knot in 1986 and had their first child in 1992. Their second daughter came in 1994, followed by their youngest in 1996. Their marriage lasted for 13 years before the couple split in 1999 and filed for divorce in 2000.
When Trisha married the “Much Too Young” singer in 2005 and took in his children as her own, they were in their tweens. “They let me learn my way and allowed me to be that third parent in their lives,” Trisha told People of becoming a stepmother. “They were a gift that I didn’t know I needed. I didn’t know how much children brought into your life until I got a chance to be a part of their lives.” Now they are three fully grown women with careers and lives of their own. Here’s what the Brooks sisters are up to now.
Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks
Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks was born on July 8, 1992. She was named after music legend James Taylor and Nashville stage comedian Minnie Pearl. The 29-year-old has managed to mostly stay out of the spotlight despite having two famous parents. She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s degree in history in 2016. She went on to get her Master’s degree from Vanderbilt University in 2020.
Taylor was Garth’s first foray into parenthood. Many were surprised when the Kennedy Center Honors recipient put his music career on pause to focus on parenting full-time after Taylor was born. “People said, ‘How could you walk away from music?’” Garth told People in 2015. “But being a dad – there’s nothing that can touch that.”
He added that kids “are the greatest joy and the greatest heartache you’ll ever have. The saying is, as long as your babies are healthy, everything else you can deal with. If they have D’s, if they flunk, you deal with it. You can introduce them to the Lord, teach them manners, teach them to believe in themselves, but the truth is, they’re going to be who they’re going to be.”
August Anna Brooks
August Anna Brooks was born on May 13, 1994. The 27-year-old knew from a young age that she wanted to pursue a career in law. After graduating high school, she attended the University of Oklahoma and started working at a law firm. August also became a mother in 2013 when she gave birth to her daughter Karalynn at 19 years old. Karalynn’s father is her high school sweetheart and current husband Chance Michael Russell. She gave birth to her second daughter Gwendolyn in 2016.
Garth has given his daughter’s parenting ability high praise. “No offense to my mom, or Ms. Yearwood’s mom, or Sandy’s mom, I’m not sure any of them could hold a candle to my daughter,” he said during an interview with local radio station KICKS 105.5. He also spoke on his soft spot for his granddaughter Karalynn who was three at the time. “It always turns out that that baby is the glue that holds the whole family together,” he said added. “She’s the little stem that kind of holds the whole family together, and it’s kind of new for us. She’s a doll.”
Allie Colleen Brooks
The “If Tomorrow Never Comes” singer’s youngest daughter, Allie Colleen Brooks was born on July 28, 1996. She made sure to note on her Instagram that “Colleen” is pronounced and was likely inspired by the Dolly Parton song “Jolene.” Like her middle sister, Allie is happily married. She tied the knot with Johnathan Roberts in 2018.
Unlike her two older sisters, the 25-year-old is not afraid to be in the limelight. In fact, like her father, she is pursuing a career in music. She started her music career after receiving a college degree from Belmont University in 2018, just as she had promised her dad. Even though she has just launched her music career, she already has found some success. Her single “Ain’t the Only Hell (My Momma Raised)” made it in the Top 40s on the Mediabase charts in 2020 and she released her debut album Stones in 2021.
Music was something Colleen always knew she wanted to pursue. “For me, music has always made sense, it’s always been good. As a female and as a woman, it has always made me feel really pretty. I feel beautiful when I sing,” Colleen shared during an interview with ET when her debut album was released. “I just knew I was going to sing for the rest of my life and then I think as I got older it was just like, ‘No, that’s the only thing I’m also going to do is sing for the rest of my life.’”
Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters
The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here.
Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
He was just as fulfilled in his personal life as well! After marrying Juanita Hardy in 1950, the couple would go on to welcome four daughters: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, and Gina. In 1965, the pair divorced. Sidney then married his The Lost Man costar Joanna Shimkus in 1976, welcoming two daughters themselves: Sydney and Anika. Keep reading to find out more about his six children, below.
Beverly Poitier
Beverly is the oldest daughter of Sidney and Juanita. While she dipped her toe in Hollywood, working in the casting department for the 1991 film Separate But Equal, Beverly has mostly stayed away from the spotlight. However, she has a few credits as a video producer, as well. She also has her own line of jewelry she sells on Etsy and self-published her own book in 2001 called Nana.
“Nana is my first novel and I really enjoyed writing it. It was extremely fast because the characters just seemed to take over,” Beverly told Vidette Online. “The idea came from a lot of places – from a little old lady I knew at church, members of my family and things like that.”
Pamela Poitier
Pamela, born on April 12, 1954, decided to follow in her father’s footsteps as an actor. She landed roles in 1980’s Stir Crazy with Richard Pryor, 1990’s Ghost Dad and 1997’s The Jackal with Bruce Willis. Later in life, Pamela moved back to her father’s homeland of the Bahamas. There, she created the documentary Islands of Life, which brought awareness to the preservation of the ecological diversity of the Bahamas.
Pamela also set up a school to teach acting on the island as well. “I decided to teach these classes to share my knowledge of Strasberg’s acting method that I learned from Lee Strasberg himself and then was asked by him to teach in his school in New York City,” Beverly told The Tribune in 2013. “I believe that there are many more talented people in the Bahamas like my father.”
Sherri Poitier
Born on July 12, 1956, Sherri also got the acting bug early on. She had a role in the 1977 film A Piece of the Action and appeared in the 2001’s The Fighting Temptations. After her acting career stalled, Sherri took a break from the spotlight and now keeps relatively private. More recently, Sherri has dabbled in the culinary arts as a cook, per The Sun.
Gina Poitier
Gina graduated from the State University of New York in Albany and also earned a degree in Fashion Merchandise from the American College of Applied Arts in Atlanta. She went on to open a designer boutique called Bejai Designs. She married Gaetan Gouraige in 1988 and the pair had four children. Sadly, she passed away on May 27, 2018, at the age of 57.
Sydney Tamiia Poitier
Sydney Tamiia, born November 15, 1973, had the most success in Hollywood out of Sidney’s kids. After graduating from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts with a bachelor’s degree in acting, she landed a role in a drama series called First Years. She went on to appear in TV shows such as Joan of Arcadia, Veronica Mars, Chicago P.D. and Homecoming. Sydney is married to Dorian Heartsong, and they share one son.
Sydney once revealed her favorite movie by her father was To Sir, With Love. “He played this empowering teacher, and I just remember feeling super proud that he was my dad,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “The world knows him as this iconic, legendary, historical figure. But he’s also just a really, really good dad,” she added.
Anika Poitier
Anika was born on February 29, 1972 in Manhattan. Hollywood has also called to her as she has credits as both director and actor. More notable roles were in 2001’s Swordfish alongside Halle Berry and Yard Sale from 2010. In the same interview with her sister Sidney for The Hollywood Reporter, Anita revealed how the girls would hilariously dress up their father while he was on location. “We’d make him call room service,” she said. “And he’d have to open the door with pink barrettes and lipstick on.”
Has Mary Cosby Quit the RHOSLC? Skips Reunion Taping
New reports have surfaced that claim Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby did not attend the season two reunion taping.
To the best of our knowledge, the rest of the cast, including Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Jennie Nguyen, and Jen Shah, were all in attendance.
Just moments ago, Bravo host Andy Cohen confirmed that Mary was indeed absent from the RHOSLC season 2 taping which took place on Thursday.
While hosting a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, a fan asked Andy, “Was Mary at the reunion?!” Andy responded: “Sadly, No.”
Sources over at Radar say they have direct knowledge pertaining to Mary, 49, and her absence. They say that the church leader “did not attend the reunion.” The insider did not elaborate on the reason for Mary’s no-show, but as fans know, Mary’s reputation and character have been under attack with claims of blatant racism, offensive remarks, and of even having her church worship her as “God.”
According to Page Six, their insider said that Mary did not attend the reunion because she “did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season.”
The source elaborated, “She was terrified of getting grilled about her ‘racist’ comments made toward Jennie [Nguyen] and Jen [Shah]. She also did not want to discuss the accusations that she runs a cult.”
It all first began with Mary referring to costar Jen — who is of Tongan and Hawaiian descent — as a “Mexican thug” in reference to her ongoing legal battles.“When I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug, like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs,” Mary said.
This led to a larger conversation regarding the finances surrounding Mary’s church, as one former member, the late Cameron, alleged he suffered religious trauma after Mary convinced him to mortgage his home and gave her $300,000.
After cast members began to question Mary and her motives, her response was vile. She not only called Heather Gay “chubby,” but she also began criticizing Jennie Nguyen on her looks as well.
Mary claims her “slanted eyes” and “yellow skin” remarks were complimentary even though she took it a step further by mimicking Jennie’s accent.
After being told by her cast members that she was using derogatory language, she doubled down by claiming on Twitter that she couldn’t be “racist by definition.” Wait, what?
All of this has come at the cost of endless shaming from the Twitter masses for her lack of taking responsibility for her words and actions. However, she has not changed her tune once.
Also, it’s very widely known that it is written into housewives’ contracts to attend the reunion tapings, so this could be a very clear sign that Mary won’t be asked back next season.
The Page Six insider explained, “Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for ‘Housewives.’ This was the kiss of death for Mary. She hardly has any alliances left in the cast, who hoped she would have shown up to the reunion to take accountability for her behavior and the allegations about her church.”
Neither Bravo nor Mary has commented yet.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
