Celebrities
Double The Blessings! Ashley Graham Gives Birth To Twin Boys At Home With Hubby Justin Ervin
According to Page Six, Ashley Graham is now a mother of three!
The model announced on social media Friday that her bundles of joy finally arrived. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.
“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”
Proud papa Justin Ervin reposted on his own Instagram, adding “I love you, @ashleygraham. Thank you, Jesus, for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support.”
Back in September, shortly after celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary, Ashley revealed she and Justin were expecting not one, but two baby boys.
“Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys!” Ashley said, laughing at the good news during an ultrasound in a video she posted to Instagram. In 2020, Ashley gave birth to the couple’s first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni. Now the nearly 2-year-old toddler is a big brother.
The Sports Illustrated cover girl is known for fearlessly and fiercely flaunting her curves, and she takes it up a notch when it comes to embracing pregnancy and everything that comes with it. A few months ago she caused a stir with a candid nude photo showing off her giant baby bump and stretch marks, which Justin compared to the tree of life.
Like everything else, motherhood looks absolutely stunning on Ashley.
Congratulations to Ashley and Justin!
Celebrities
Mary Cosby ditches RHOSLC reunion and presumably quits the show
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby did not show up to this year’s reunion.
According to Radar, a source close to the spiritual leader, 49, revealed Cosby, “did not attend the reunion,” after being at the center of much of the drama in the Bravo series’ second season.
Fellow cast members Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Jennie Nguyen, along with headline-making Jen Shah were reportedly all in attendance to hash out their differences alongside Andy Cohen.
ORDER IN THE COURT! JEN SHAH, ERIKA JAYNE, TERESA GIUDICE & MORE HOUSEWIVES WHO HAVE BEEN CAUGHT UP IN LEGAL DRAMA: PHOTOS
Cosby has been under fire as of late for insensitive comments made on the show. While the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church preacher was discussing Shah, 48, and her recent indictment for running an alleged telemarketing/money-laundering scheme, Cosby compared her embattled co-star to a “Mexican thug” who deals drugs.
“It’s not fair to put me with someone so … like, when I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug. Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs?” the mother-of-one said on camera about Shah.
Cosby also made strange comments about Nguyen — who is Asian American — telling her multiple times that she loved her “slanted eyes.” The show’s newbie, 44, along with the rest of the cast confronted Cosby about the derogatory comments, but she didn’t fully seem to understand the impact of her words.
‘RHOSLC’ STAR JEN SHAH SAYS PEOPLE ARE ‘NOT RIDE OR DIE’ FOLLOWING ARREST, MEETS UP WITH HEATHER GAY TO DISCUSS THE ORDEAL
Meanwhile, it has not just been the reality star’s words that have put her on bad terms with the rest of the ladies. There have also been allegations that Cosby runs her church like a cult and members of her congregation view and worship her as God.
A friend of Barlow, 47, and one of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church’s former members alleged he had suffered religious trauma after supposedly mortgaging his house and giving Cosby $300,000.
With the religious leader sitting out of the annual reunion, she is in violation of her contract, making it unclear what her standing as a housewife currently is. There has been no official word from Bravo.
Celebrities
Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl — See 1st Pic
Chris Brown’s ex-fling Diamond Brown welcomed a baby girl named Lovely Symphani on Jan. 7! Fans have speculated the child could be Chris’ third baby.
Chris Brown‘s rumored ex-fling Diamond Brown has given birth! The model shared a sweet photo of her baby girl to Instagram, sharing that she was born on Friday, Jan. 7 and that her name is Lovely Symphani. “The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown,” she captioned the photo, which showed the newborn snuggled up in a tan sleeper with a print and matching hat. She covered Lovely’s face with a brown heart emoji.
“My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..” Diamond also wrote. Lovely was placed in front of a cute “Hello World” sign that also revealed her time of birth as 4:40 a.m., weight as 6 pounds and 9 ounces, and height as 20 inches.
Diamond has not confirmed who the father is, however, fans of Chris have speculated that Lovely could be his third baby. The 32-year-old star is a dad of two already, and shares daughter Royalty, 7, with ex Nia Guzman, and son Aeko, 2, with ex Ammika Harris. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Chris regarding the news of Lovely’s birth.
Diamond confirmed her pregnancy with a baby bump photoshoot in Hawaii shared on Instagram in early September, though she did not confirm who the father was at the time. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is,” she captioned the photos by the sea.
In November, Diamond had a baby shower in Los Angeles, sharing a photo from the festivities (below) on Instagram. “Today was such a beautiful day,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!”
Chris and Diamond were first romantically linked in 2019, with the model even attending the singer’s 30th birthday at Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills that May (Diamond shared a now-deleted photo from the birthday party on Instagram at the time).
As for his two children with his exes, Chris tries to maintain a relationship with them, sources previously told HollywoodLife. With son Aeko residing in Germany with mom Ammika, one source said he “goes above and beyond to connect” with his son. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance,” the source shared. “He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc.”
A second source added, “Chris and his responsibility as a father for Aeko is very important even from such a distance. It is absolutely tough dealing with it because Chris and Ammika don’t always see eye to eye, but Chris makes every intention to be in contact with his son. . . Chris has matured and Aeko is one main reason for that.”
Celebrities
Source Shares Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction to Tristan Apology
On Instagram, Tristan Thompson revealed he’s the father of a third child. The mother, Maralee Nichols, recently sued him for paternity.
At the time of the conception, Tristan was in a relationship with another woman, Khloe Kardashian, the former star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the Instagram post, Tristan made a public apology to his ex.
A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife about Khloe’s reaction: “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son. It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that.”
“Khloe does not care about his apology,” said the insider. “Because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
The source continued, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”
A different source revealed Khloe is “making every effort” to focus on her daughter and herself: “She’s been hurt enough by Tristan, and she knows she deserves better than this. Khloe is, and always has been, about family. She would never keep True away from her dad because she knows how important that relationship is to a child.”
Tristan, who cheated on Khloe multiple times throughout their relationship, publicly wrote the following to her on Monday: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Before the announcement and apology, Tristan was videoed as he picked up his daughter from gymnastics. According to a source who spoke to TMZ, the NBA player gave her nearly a hundred roses.
Maralee also took to her Instagram page on January 7 to share a selfie of herself after seemingly working out as she showed off her abs and post baby body a month after giving birth.
Photos Credit: Instagram
Double The Blessings! Ashley Graham Gives Birth To Twin Boys At Home With Hubby Justin Ervin
Two suspects charged in the death of 85-year-old Adams County man
Mary Cosby ditches RHOSLC reunion and presumably quits the show
Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl — See 1st Pic
Morning Report pet of the week: Cocoa the chihuahua
Denver weather: Mountain snow on Saturday could clip Denver this afternoon
Dave Hyde: Patriots off to playoffs with new QB; Dolphins off to Year 4 of rebuild looking for new QB
Source Shares Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction to Tristan Apology
Literary calendar: Minnesota author Tessa Bridal on ‘Uruguay’s Disappeared Children’
Ethereum (ETH) All Set for Highly-Anticipated Update This Year
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?