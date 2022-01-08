News
Editorial: Why ‘Remain in Mexico’ is worth preserving
Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.
Restoring the policy is a necessary step toward gaining control over the crisis at the country’s southern border.
Under Trump’s policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, migrants who were apprehended at the border were required to stay in Mexico while they waited for their cases to be heard. Between 2019 and 2021, about 70,000 people were returned to the Mexican side of the border. Those whose cases made it to the front of the queue were allowed to enter the U.S. for court hearings, but had to return to Mexico until a final determination was made about their status.
There’s evidence that this policy yielded results. Apprehensions on the southwestern border fell 30% in its first year. The U.S. also appears to have expedited the processing of claims for those in the program. Because of a backlog of 1.3 million immigration cases, migrants in the U.S. can go years before their first court date. By comparison, more than half of all MPP cases were completed by February 2021.
Even so, the program wasn’t without flaws. Critics faulted the administration for failing to provide adequate transportation for migrants to make court hearings; as a result, thousands lost their asylum cases in absentia and were deported. Those waiting in Mexico endured harsh living conditions with little protection from the weather, gangs and human traffickers.
President Joe Biden instructed federal immigration agencies to stop enrolling migrants into MPP and allow those in Mexico to wait in the U.S. while their cases were processed. In August, a federal judge found that the administration had improperly rescinded the policy and ordered it reinstated, a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court. In the meantime, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported the highest-ever number of migrant encounters this year. After Biden’s meeting with Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador in November, the administration announced plans to restart MPP. The White House insists, however, that it is not doing so “eagerly.” Last week, the administration asked the Supreme Court to revisit its earlier ruling and allow the administration to rescind the policy.
That would be misguided. Rather than send mixed messages about its commitment to MPP, the administration should focus on making it more effective. It should expand coordination with the Mexican government to provide temporary housing and bolster security for those sent back across the border. Limiting the distance asylum seekers have to travel for court appearances would bolster their chances of receiving a fair hearing. The administration should also increase the number of immigration judges assigned to the border and provide courts with the resources necessary to meet the government’s goal of resolving MPP claims within 180 days.
Biden’s rush to undo any immigration policies associated with his predecessor has contributed to upheaval at the border and encouraged more people to risk their lives trying to reach the U.S. In the process, it has undermined public support for the comprehensive immigration reforms the country needs.
— Bloomberg
‘All Creatures’ reboot lifts spirits – and Nicholas Ralph’s career
As James Herriot, a wise, caring vet in PBS’s hit reboot of “All Creatures Great and Small,” Nicholas Ralph has emerged a star.
Originally a TV sensation in the ’70s, the “Creatures” reboot begins its second season Jan. 9 with the young veterinarian fielding a better job offer in a modern Glasgow clinic.
There’s money, he’s told, in caring for dogs as pets! That was a bizarre concept in Scotland, dogs that weren’t useful but home companions.
But Herriot — the fictional altar ego of Alf Wight, whose series of semi-autobiographical books spawned the series — stays in the 1930s Depression-era Yorkshire Dales, where life and sudden death remain constant.
For Grace, 31, the series’ success wasn’t totally unexpected. “To be honest, we certainly had a lot of faith in the material but ultimately you just never know how it’s going to be received.
“So, in the end, I was totally taken aback by the response. It really took a while to get my head around that people were really enjoying the show, which was just fantastic.”
Partly, he reasoned in a phone interview from his London flat, speaking in his Scots accent, “This came on as the world was looking like a very harsh place with COVID, this little bit of escapism. It was like getting a warm hug in a TV show.”
While escapist entertainment, “Creatures” is serious about its animal practice accuracy. “We have an on-set vet called Andy Ballard who actually worked under the real ‘James Herriot,’ Alf Wight himself. He’s fantastic. Anytime there’s an animal I make a beeline for him and ask him every question under the sun about the procedure I’m pretending to do, because he can give you all the specificities.
“Like birthing a calf, he’s really just priceless having him on set.”
Curious minds might want to know, when Herriot sticks his arm up inside a sheep due to deliver a lamb, is that real?
“That’s a mix between real sheep and a prosthetic sheep. The shots are intercut, so we do have a live birth like we did in Season 1. And that’s Andy, who’s also my stunt double, birthing the lamb. When you see my arm inside it, that’s a prosthetic.”
The success of “Creatures” means a career bump for Ralph.
“I went on to do a film, ‘The Devil’s Way,’ after the first lockdown. It’s a horror thriller for Lionsgate where unlike my ‘soft Scottish accent’ I have an American accent actually.”
Lucas: Biden administration hits wrong note on dealing with Russia
If I were in the Ukraine, I’d be heading for the Kiev Airport. One way or another, the Russians are coming.
And when Joe Biden says he has your back, it’s time to fly.
It is only hopeful that the evacuation of desperate Ukrainians will be more orderly than Biden’s shameful retreat from Kabul.
It should be. For one thing the U.S. has no troops in Ukraine and no interpreters or allies to leave behind, as Biden did in Afghanistan.
But there is hope. The U.S. can set a tranquil tone by playing soothing tunes from Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s playlist over the airport loudspeakers. That might keep asylum seekers from swarming on the runways or clinging to planes.
The Blinken playlist contains songs from the streaming platform Spotify that Blinken listens to as he travels the world. The information was released by the State Department. Honest.
Vladimir Putin may be on the verge of unleashing terror onto Ukraine, and China’s Xi Jinping may invade Taiwan any day now, but Blinken apparently believes that music has the power to “soothe the savage beast.” Or, in this case, two beasts.
This is like fiddling while Rome burns, with Blinken playing disc jockey. This is not to say that Blinken, or Biden, is Nero, but you get the drift.
Accompanying the State Department music press release, Blinken said, “Part of my job includes promoting people-to-people diplomacy and forging ties with other nations through a shared love of culture, education, music, food and more.”
Sounding more like a Coachella organizer than a Henry Kissinger, Blinken added, “Here are some of my favorite songs of this year by American artists that I hope folks enjoy listening to around the world as well,” he said, releasing his musical info.
The next thing you know Blinken will propose a sing-along with Putin and Xi.
No doubt Americans and U.S. allies still stranded in Afghanistan are tuning in.
Putin had to have turned to his buddy Xi and asked, “Is this guy serious?”
Perhaps the 30 foreign ministers of NATO countries asked themselves the same thing. These are the leaders who met virtually on Friday to assess the Russian/Ukrainian situation and the threat of a Russian invasion.
The meeting was a forerunner of more substantial and direct talks between the U.S. and Moscow.
It would all be weirdly funny if the world were not on the brink of going up in flames.
What is not funny is how Vladimir Putin, the Moscow gambler, has cornered Biden and forced him into a no-win situation. Either Biden and NATO cave into Putin’s demands — or at least some of them — or he will invade Ukraine. Putin has an army of 100,000 soldiers on the border
Will Biden stop him? No one stopped Putin when he invaded Georgia, no one stopped him when he invaded the Crimea, no one stopped him when he launched previous incursions into Ukraine.
And no one is going to stop him now, not until he gets at least some of his demands met, one of which is to limit the expansion of NATO to include Ukraine.
Biden has rightly promised that no U.S. troops will be sent to the Ukraine. It is not a member of NATO. And the U.S. does not need another Afghanistan.
Yet he has promised that Russia will pay “a heavy price” through severe economic sanctions if the Russians invade. Following his phone call with Putin, Biden said, “I’m not going to negotiate here in public, but we made it clear that he cannot — I emphasize cannot — move on Ukraine.”
These are the same threats that Putin shrugged off when he invaded Crimea.
Besides, Biden so far has shown that he is more willing to lift sanctions against Putin and the Russians than he is to impose them.
One of Biden’s first acts as president, in a gift to Germany’s Angela Merkel, was to remove U.S. economic sanctions that halted construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The completed pipeline now supplies Germany, a NATO ally, with energy from Russia, a NATO adversary.
What did Biden get in return? Nothing. Putin does not give, he takes.
Hopefully there are shortcuts to the Kiev Airport.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Lowry: The left supports the Constitution – until it doesn’t
The Constitution must be defended — except when it must be jettisoned.
We’ve heard much upon the anniversary of Jan. 6 about how Donald Trump wanted to distort the Constitution to get Vice President Mike Pence to try to throw the election to him a year ago.
And this was, indeed, a cockamamie, counter-constitutional scheme. Neither the framers of the Constitution nor the drafters of the 12th Amendment, the provision in question that day, intended to invest unilateral power in one person to decide presidential elections.
Indeed, besides Pence, who refused to buckle to Trump’s pressure, the biggest hero of the post-election period was the constitutional system itself. Once again, it proved a durable vehicle of representative government and a frustration to anyone hoping to seize and wield illegitimate power.
Its distribution of power via federalism to the 50 states, its separation of powers at the federal level and its provision for an independent judiciary made it impossible for Trump allies to press one button and reverse the outcome of the election.
So, it’s bizarre for the Democrats and the left to profess to consider a possible repeat by Trump in 2024 an ongoing national emergency, and yet establish more precedent for a president of the United States acting unilaterally beyond his constitutional powers (via Biden’s eviction moratorium and OSHA-imposed vaccine mandate); push to nationalize the country’s voting rules; play with the idea of destroying the legitimacy of the Supreme Court through court-packing; and generally undermine and tear at the fabric of the Constitution as a racist relic unworthy of the 21st century.
If Trump 3.0 is an existential threat, they should want to make it absolutely clear that all presidents have to strictly abide by the Constitution in all circumstances. They should seek to maintain a highly decentralized election system. They should work to buttress the standing of the Supreme Court. And they should hold up the Constitution as a time-tested bulwark of our liberties.
Instead, we’ve seen the opposite — because doing these things makes it harder to pursue the progressive project.
On the center-left, it is considered an outrage that the Founders didn’t foresee that a left-wing Democratic Party would have trouble competing in many rural states and therefore be at a disadvantage in the Senate and the Electoral College.
The past few years should have given progressives a new appreciation of federalism, though — it allowed, for instance, deep-blue California to keep governing itself largely according to its own lights even when Trump was president.
That the Constitution makes it hard to get things done in Washington, another charge in the indictment against it, also serves an important function. It forces parties to win big majorities if they want to forge transformational changes, or to mobilize public opinion behind its agenda.
Otherwise, the gravitational force of the system is toward consensus. We see this in the debate over the sweeping Democratic voting bills.
Democrats are entertaining ideas — whether blowing up the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, adding new states for partisan advantage — that violate the kind of norms they always cited in opposing Trump.
The New York Times recently ran an editorial arguing that every day is Jan. 6. That is clearly absurd. But the Constitution is indeed always under threat, and it falls on its friends to defend it from all challengers.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
