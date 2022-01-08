ETH Downfall- “Sell Ethereum” Searches Raised up 972% Over the Last 24 Hours

- The simulator delivers a realistic and immersive 3D virtual experience.
The Disney theme parks might see some improvements shortly. As it turns out, upgrading isn’t as straightforward as you may anticipate. A patent granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will allow the corporation to build its own virtual worlds at its theme parks and other sites.
Without Any Hardware
Disney received a patent for a Virtual World Simulator on December 28th from the Patent and Trademark Office, allowing numerous users to enjoy a 3D virtual world from various vantage points without needing any virtual reality hardware like glasses, goggles, or digital devices.
Furthermore, it employs several projectors capable of producing pictures at high rates of speed. The SLAM approach may also be used to monitor a visitor's point of view as they move about a real-world location.
and the firm announced this partnership with Mark Zuckerberg only a few months earlier in November. Characters and brands from Disney Animation Studios, such as Princess Elsa and Buzz Lightyear and those from Marvel, Star Wars, and The Muppets, are all examples of this.
For a long time, the company has been testing the waters of virtual and augmented reality. Disney Imagineers developed animation tools for virtual reality (VR) in 2018. Additionally, they created an AR puppeteering tool after that.