Bitcoin

Ethereum (ETH) All Set for Highly-Anticipated Update This Year

Published

1 min ago

on

Best 3 Smart Contract Cryptocurrencies to Invest in December 2021
Altcoin News
Ethereum has been the only large-scale rival to Bitcoin for a long time. Ethereum, although being more advanced than Bitcoin, still has a number of difficulties that it must solve in order to become the dominant cryptocurrency. That’s precisely what Ethereum’s creators intend to do with Ethereum 2.0, their upcoming update to the underlying blockchain.

Much-awaited Update

The issue with proof-of-work is that it is inefficient by design. Ethereum 2.0 will start by switching its blockchain to a more efficient proof-of-stake algorithm. An algorithm selects the node that records each transaction, with the probability of selection rising with the money held by the node owner. 

This reduces the complexity of the cryptographic operation, resulting in substantial network performance increments. Attacking the network would be prohibitively costly since each node must stake its own cash.

The subsequent updates will also add sharding to increase Ethereum’s efficiency and scalability. In the current blockchain version, every data must be verified by all participating nodes. The slowest participant restricts the system’s processing speed. As a result, transaction costs rise, and throughput falls.

With sharding, Ethereum 2.0 may significantly improve its resource utilization efficiency. The new system does this by assigning data verification duties to groups of nodes, each of which is responsible for just receiving data. This enables the whole blockchain to leverage parallel processing, potentially doubling total capacity. 

In addition to using proof-of-stake, the new Ethereum blockchain should be quicker and more efficient. According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,192.91 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,256,291,518 USD, down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics:
Bitcoin

Top 7 Companies That Hold Huge Bitcoin Reserves on Their Balance Sheet

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Hold Steady After a Severe Turmoil
Buying shares in public firms that hold Bitcoin may provide exposure to the asset without the burden of organizing self-custody. Let us take a look at the top 7 companies that hold bitcoin.

MicroStrategy

BTC is now the company’s major reserve asset. It has 124,391 BTC in reserve as of December 2021, worth approximately $5.8 billion. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor claimed he was purchasing Bitcoin at $1,000 per second.

Tesla

According to an SEC filing, Tesla has invested “an aggregate $1.50 billion” in Bitcoin; the company’s 42,902 BTC are presently worth $2.04 billion.

Galaxy Digital Holdings

Galaxy Digital Holdings, a crypto-focused merchant bank, has 16,400 BTC, valued at approximately $779 million, according to bitcointreasuries.org.

Voyager Digital LTD

According to bitcointreasuries.org, Voyager Digital has 12,260 BTC, valued at roughly $582 million. Furthermore, in May 2021, the company announced quarterly sales of $60.4 million, up 16x from the previous quarter.

Block, Inc.

Along with Tesla, Block (previously Square) ignited institutional Bitcoin interest with a $50 million investment in October 2020. Since then, the payments business has invested in Bitcoin. Moreover, releasing another $170 million in its Q4 2020 financial report.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

Marathon Digital, a firm that mines Bitcoin, has 7,649 BTC in its corporate treasury, worth roughly $363 million.

Coinbase Global, Inc.

Coinbase, perhaps the most well-known crypto business on this list, went public on the Nasdaq in April 2021. Furthermore, Coinbase announced in February 2021 that it had $230 million in Bitcoin on its bank sheet; by December 2021, that figure had dropped to $213 million (4,482 BTC).

Bitcoin

Melania Trump Congratulates Bitcoin On 13th Anniversary Of Bitcoin Genesis Block

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin investors spread to almost every sector and among different personalities. With the increase in the adoption of digital assets, most people are joining the investment train to reap enormous potential growth. Celebrities and government officials from both past and present governments globally are not left behind.

The former US first lady, Melania Trump, just gave her congratulatory message to Bitcoin on its 13th birthday. A little after launching her personal ‘nonfungible token (NFT)’ in December 2021.

Related Reading | Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Sec’s “Attack On Crypto”

Mrs. Trump released her message through Twitter on Monday to the world’s largest digital asset as it celebrates its 13th anniversary.

The past first lady remarked on Bitcoin’s market cap, over $1 trillion in her message. Then, she wished the Bitcoin Genesis Block a happy celebration on its anniversary.

Reactions To Former First Lady’s Bitcoin Applause

Mrs. Trump’s tweet has received over 8,000 retweets and 30,000 likes in the press. Furthermore, the post has attracted reactions from the cryptocurrency community. This includes the likes of Anthony Pompliano, the Co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital. Pompliano envisaged that the former first lady is likely a Bitcoiner or connected with the BTC industry.

From the CoinGecko records, BTC has a market cap of about 880 billion at the press time. Moreover, the digital asset last got a market value above $1 trillion as of the beginning of December 2021.

Bitcoin remains low on the daily chart Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

More reaction on the former first lady’s post outlined some anti-BTC comments from her husband, former US President Donald Trump.

Some retweets recalled how former President Trump consistently slammed Bitcoin. He vehemently took his stand as an anti-Bitcoin fan and other cryptocurrencies. He mentioned that due to the high volatility of the cryptocurrency value, it is a scam based on thin air.

Besides BTC, former President Trump lashed on Facebook Libra, predicting less dependability and stability for the digital currency. He stated that if Facebook desires to operate a bank, it should follow the recognized and regulatory procedure.

One of the Twitter observers, while comparing the different actions of the Trump couple, posted the entire scenario to be a ‘cryptic divorce announcement.

Related Reading | XRP Builds Momentum With 7% Increase As Ripple Launches New ODL Partnership

Before now, Mrs. Trump officially publicized December 2021, her nonfungible token (NFT) platform. However, she equally laid down her foremost digital collectible known as Melania’s Vision.

From the former first lady’s official website, Solana blockchain handled her NFT sale. Also, the sale auction will be concluded on Friday.

Featured image from Pexels, charts from TradingView.com

Bitcoin

27.6M Meme token SHIB Burned Just in 24-hours

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Gold Fever $NGL is coming to the Kucoin exchange
One of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market is Shiba Inu (SHIB). As per the data easily accessed at etherscan, nearly 28 million SHIB has burned in over the past 24 hours. Even for the past few days the same amount of SHIB has been burned daily.

Furthermore, one of the Twitter users namely shibburn has tweeted that over the past 24 hours, 19,337,093 tokens have been sent to a dead wallet in 11 transactions. Eventually, in the past few hours, another 8,612,311 were burned in three transactions. Therefore, in total, 27.6 million tokens have been transacted to the null address and removed from the circulation for good.

Even more, as per the research by a platform that gathers data on the top cryptocurrency whales, WhaleStats, considering those storing Shiba INU, the top 100 SHIB whales have increased their holding in this meme crypto, regardless of the recent sell-off and have purchased more tokens on the loss.

More so, two days before, whales’ SHIB balance has gained by 2.29% in the previous 24 hours. As Whalestats mentioned, the overall number of SHIB holders amounts to 1,124,693. But one day before, the amount was smaller, by comparing we can understand that the everyday SHIB community is keeps growing.

Accordingly, at press time, as per CoinMarketCap, SHIB’s price was trading at $0.00002945 with a 24-hour trading volume of $827,070,116. The circulating supply of SHIB is 549,063.28B SHIB. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, Currency.com, OKEx, Huobi Global, and FTX. 

