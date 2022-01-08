Connect with us

News

Firefighters called to investigate explosion at an Illinois warehouse

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Firefighters called to investigate explosion at an Illinois warehouse
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Early Friday morning, firefighters across the region were dealing with multiple fires in the bitter cold. One of the bigger scenes was a three-alarm fire at the shuttered Stratford Inn in Fenton, where dozens of firefighters battled flames and freezing temperatures.  

Assistant Chief of the Eureka Fire Protection District, Scott Barthelmass, spoke to the extra challenges the frigid temperatures caused this morning. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Bridgeton Walmart temporarily closing for pandemic cleaning

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Bridgeton Walmart temporarily closing for pandemic cleaning
google news

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Walmart location on St. Charles Rock Road is closing today to allow cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a corporate program to clean the stores.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Bridgeton store location at 11900 St Charles Rock Rd today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.

The store will be closed Saturday to allow time for employees to restock the shelves. Walmart will open the Bridgeton location for business on Sunday at 6:00 am. The company will continue conducting employee health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission,” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.

Walmart also offers COVID-19 vaccines to customers and employees. They can get them on or off the clock ad receive two hours of paid leave. Employees get up to three days of paid leave if they have an adverse reaction to the shot.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Colorado reactivates crisis standards for EMS amid COVID-19 surge, staffing shortages

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Colorado reactivates crisis standards for EMS amid COVID-19 surge, staffing shortages
google news

Colorado’s health department reactivated “crisis standards of care” for emergency medical services Friday evening, saying there is a high demand for ambulances but a shortage of medical workers as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

This means only the most severe patients will be taken by ambulance to a hospital with others referred to other services; ambulances can go to the closest hospital; and some patients may be taken to urgent cares and other non-hospital facilities, according to the guidelines established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“There has been a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the highly contagious omicron variant,” Dr. Eric France, Colorado’s chief medical officer, wrote in the letter authorizing the use of standards of care.

He said the surge has placed a “significant strain” on Colorado’s health care system given staffing shortages.

The standards provide guidance for dispatch centers and emergency medical responders on how to determine what kind of treatment to provide — including whether and where a patient should be transported for care — and how to stretch limited workers, according to a news release.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Saint Louis Art Museum closes its doors today until February 1 due to COVID

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Saint Louis Art Museum closes its doors today until February 1 due to COVID
google news

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Early Friday morning, firefighters across the region were dealing with multiple fires in the bitter cold. One of the bigger scenes was a three-alarm fire at the shuttered Stratford Inn in Fenton, where dozens of firefighters battled flames and freezing temperatures.  

Assistant Chief of the Eureka Fire Protection District, Scott Barthelmass, spoke to the extra challenges the frigid temperatures caused this morning. 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.