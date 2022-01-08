Celebrities
Former Atlanta mayor accuses Publix of discrimination in Black communities
Former Atlanta mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms took to Twitter to voice her complaint about racial discrimination by Publix.
Keisha, who declined to run for a second term in office, compared empty Publix stores in the Black community to fully stocked stores in affluent northern Atlanta neighborhoods.
She tweeted:
“I’ve received 8 messages & counting from my very polite @Instacart shopper over the last 10 minutes about missing items in the Cascade Rd @Publix. I shopped in Buckhead & Vinings last week and no one else seems to have the supply chain issues.”
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 5, 2022
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 5, 2022
Keisha lives on the southwest side where she was raised. That side of town is slowly gentrifying but is still majority Black.
The mom-of-four shared a screenshot of photos in text messages from her Instacart shopper showing empty store shelves at Publix in the hood.
Keisha wrote:
“Shelves in SW Atlanta have consistently looked like this for months. I’ve not seen anything like this when shopping in @Publix stores in other areas.”
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 6, 2022
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 6, 2022
She hinted that Publix prioritizes stores in affluent neighborhoods north of Atlanta — like here in Duluth — where groceries are plentiful.
An embarrassed spokesperson for Publix responded to Keisha’s complaints by assuring her that the “supply chain” was at fault.
“Hi Keisha. The supermarket supply chain is under a lot of stress, impacted by product and labor shortages, demand, record exports, shipping constraints, and inflation. We appreciate your understanding as we work to obtain as much product as possible for our customers.”
— PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) January 6, 2022
— PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) January 6, 2022
Keisha replied by reiterating her suspicions that the grocery store giant is discriminating against Black neighborhoods:
“Thank you for the prompt response. I understand the global challenges, but it is difficult to understand why some stores, within a few miles of each other, are consistently stocked and others are not.”
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 6, 2022
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 6, 2022
How Ray J & Princess Love Are Handling Co-Parenting 2 Kids 3 Months After Split
Despite Ray J filing for divorce, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he and Princess Love have found a way to give ‘the best life’ to their kids, Melody and 2-year-old Epik.
It’s been months since Ray J called off his marriage to Princess Love for the third and seemingly final time. Though the love between Ray J, 40, and Princess Love, 37, has collapsed, the two have put aside their issues with each other to maintain a healthy household for their children, Epik, 2, and 3-year-old Melody. “Ray J and Princess have a really great co-parenting relationship despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through while they were still together,” a source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars have “come to an understanding that just because things didn’t work out between them as a couple, they have made a conscious decision to give their kids the best life,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, adding that both Ray J and Princess play “a very active role” in their kids’ lives. This commitment was seen recently when Ray J and Princess reunited to celebrate Epik’s second birthday. Ray J shared a video from the party, and he tagged Princess Love in the comments.
“Ray J is very hands-on with his kids and loves spending one on one time with each of them,” the insiders adds and explains why Ray J has stepped up when it comes to being a dad. “That’s not a huge surprise, though, because Ray J has an incredible relationship with his own father. He spends a lot of time with his parents, and they have set a really beautiful example of a healthy parent-child relationship.”
Sadly, Ray J hasn’t maintained a similarly positive relationship with Princess Love. While Ray J was hospitalized with a bad case of pneumonia in October 2021, the rapper filed the papers to officially end their marriage. This is the third time that they’ve gone down the divorce route. Princess filed for divorce in May 2020, but the two patched things up. The peace didn’t last because Ray J filed in September 2020. Yet, the couple managed to make it work – until recently.
With this not being Princess’s first divorce rodeo, she didn’t seem fazed when asked about the divorce filing. “[I’ve] never been better,” she said days after Ray submitted the papers. When asked about Ray’s condition, she said, “He’s great. He’s alive and well.”
Rick Leventhal Clarifies Fox News Exit, Talks RHOC & Kelly
The Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal train keeps moving full steam ahead. In new interviews, the former RHOC housewife and former Fox News newsman are doubling down on their claims that they are not racist but that the far left has it out for them. Plus, according to Rick, people are “very jealous” of his wife.
The couple has been under constant criticism for their controversial opinions on politics, COVID-19 vaccines, and pretty much anything involving public health.
Speaking on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Leventhal revealed why his wife is under constant scrutiny.
“There are a lot of people who are jealous of my wife,” he said. “She’s beautiful. She’s smart. She’s funny. And she has zero filter.”
I think we can all agree on the “zero filter.” There’s no denying that Kelly has made for some great reality television. Unfortunately, that lack of filter came with a price with many viewers becoming offended over her political stances on movements such as “Black Lives Matter,” which led to her getting the ax from RHOC.
Kelly says that her RHOC fanbase is still intact, although she lost some who were extreme woke leftists.
“Well, I think that like, you know, they’ll pick anything to pick on me,” she said. “Or twist things, for instance, that ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat that was given to me at my bridal shower is because I’m on Housewives.”
Many fans and viewers did not see it that way and took it as a complete disregard for the Black Lives Matter Movement. Kelly maintains it had nothing to with that cause whatsoever, and it was a play on her bachelorette party theme that mattered, “like literally.” Hmm, it may have been in good fun, but there is no doubt that the comparison is anything but equivalent.
“We get drunk and it matters like literally,” Kelly explained. “And I just got a Facebook for my friend, Tamra. Tamra, she’s Black and she wore like ‘Wine Wives Matter’ like another one. And she’s Black and people went after her. And she’s like, it had nothing to do with the movement of BLM. Even though I don’t believe in a Marxist group, I believe in all lives matter.”
Still, viewers were quick to point out that Kelly was missing the entire point of the BLM. The movement stands for equality and for the inequality of the system. It’s not taking anything away from other “lives.”
The couple also went on to explain that Rick was not fired from Fox. Rather, he just didn’t want to renew his contract.
Rick explained, “I love being with the best of the best in that environment, but it is a grind. After 25 years and 24 years at Fox where I was first out the door breaking news and constantly on the run. And then it just, it was a lot. And I don’t miss that.”
Kelly backed up her husband, saying, “He didn’t get fired from Fox. And I know all these people say that he got fired. His contract was up. Your eighth contract. And he forced himself to move here to California. They didn’t need him here.”
Whether you love them or love to hate them, Kelly and Rick are continuing to commentate on all things political and all things Housewives. You can catch them on their podcast, Rick and Kelly UNMASKED.
Richer Than Youuu: Birthday Girl Blue Ivy’s Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)
Happy Birthday, Blue!
Blue Ivy telling her parents to stop clapping for Camila is how I know we would be friends. pic.twitter.com/CtlqizsUSY
— Keaton “Quítôn” Hillman (@KeatonOhKneel) January 29, 2018
We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive.
Happy 10th birthday to Grammy Award winning rapper, singer, dancer, writer, producer, PHD candidate, Marvel superhero, manager, publicist, real estate agent and hairstylist Blue Ivy Carter. May your golden billionaire foot never leave these haters necks. pic.twitter.com/p3K762JEWC
— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) January 7, 2022
Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
“Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old,” said Beyoncé in a rare interview with Vogue last year.
“My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them.
Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”
At 10, she’s already THAT girl who became the youngest recipient of a BET Award and a Grammy-winner for her role in the melanin-kissed “Brown Skin Girl” video.
“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready…” captioned Mama Tina under a pic of her standing next to an all grown up Blue Ivy
What’s your fave Blue Ivy moment? Tell us down below and peep her funniest meme moments (so far) on the flip.
