News
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (8-8) vs. New England Patriots (10-6)
DOLPHINS (8-8) vs. PATRIOTS (10-6)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: Brian Flores is 23-25 in his third season with the Dolphins; Bill Belichick, including playoffs, is 321-154 in his 27th head coaching season overall and 284-109 in his 22nd season leading the Patriots.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Patriots, 58-54, including the playoffs. Miami has won three of the past four meetings and could pull of a season sweep of New England for the first time since 2000.
Line: The Dolphins are a 6-point underdog; the over/under is 39 1/2.
Injuries: Dolphins — Reserve/COVID-19: CB Noah Igbinoghene, S Sheldrick Redwine; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed), RB Jordan Scarlett (undisclosed), WR Tommylee Lewis (hip), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), WR Lynn Bowden (hamstring); Patriots — Out: DB Kyle Dugger (hand); Questionable: C David Andrews (shoulder), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DB Cody Davis (wrist), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), S Adrian Phillips (knee), T Isaiah Wynn (hip); Reserve/COVID-19: DB Myles Bryant, T Yodny Cajuste; Injured reserve: RB James White (hip), LB Raekwon McMillan (knee) among eight players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention with last Sunday’s demoralizing 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They can still finish with a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2003. …
The Patriots have clinched a playoff berth and can finish anywhere from No. 1 in the AFC to No. 7 — except for No. 4 — depending on the outcome and other results. A Buffalo Bills win against the New York Jets, though, restricts New England to a wild-card seed (5 through 7). …
The Dolphins’ first-round draft pick position is not affected by a win or loss as Miami’s top pick is owned by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins position in the first round is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ record, and Miami can benefit from the 49ers losing to the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints bumping them out of the playoffs with a win against the Atlanta Falcons. …
The Dolphins are flush with former Patriots. Players: defensive backs Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty and Justin Coleman, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive lineman Adam Butler and quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Coaches: Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey and assistant tight ends coach Mike Judge. Even general manager Chris Grier had scouting experience in New England, and assistant general manager Marvin Allen was a running back and scout for the Patriots.
News
Bob Raissman: Zach Wilson selfish? SNY’s crew needs to bring the facts
Is another verbal beating in store for Zach Wilson after Sunday’s season finale in Buffalo?
Since the Jets’ 26-21 win over Jacksonville on Dec. 26, SNY’s Jets postgame crew of analysts — Bart Scott, Willie Colon and Leger Douzable — have aggressively questioned the rookie quarterback’s heart and ability to lead. Some of the criticism is personal. They even have referred to Wilson as “Peter Pan.”
After last Sunday’s late loss to Tampa, they all arrived at the same conclusion: That Wilson is selfish. That he already decided he was going to be THE MAN, before he tried sneaking through at least a thousand pounds of beefy defensive line-heft on a 4th-and-2 from the Bucs’ 7-yard line, rather than handing the ball to the elusive Braxton Berrios on an end-around.
The criticisms on SNY were based on feeling rather than fact, which is not unusual when it comes to many current hot-take NFL TV/Radio artists. Colon, the former Jets and Steelers offensive lineman, who never holds back, was actually compelling. Unfortunately, he made his criticism personal.
“This is not about (Wilson) looking at (defensive) looks. This is about saying to myself, ‘It’s my time to be the guy. I’m going to win the game; everybody is going to love me.’ This was about ego. This was about selfishness,” Colon said. “This is about NOT understanding that at this point in the game, this is not about Zach Wilson. This is about the New York Jets.”
Colon, who believes his critiques of Wilson have been “fair,” left us with the impression he had hard evidence leading him to flat-out state Wilson was inclined to play hero ball when he decided to sneak rather than pitch to Berrios. Nonetheless on Monday, during an appearance on WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts” show, Colon (he doubled down on his Sunday commentary) was pressed by Evan Roberts who wanted to know if the former lineman’s personal attack on Wilson had any facts to buttress it?
“I’ve heard things. I know things,” Colon told Roberts. “It’s not for me to say. But we are allowed to say something in the moment.” True.
But on “Carton & Roberts,” Colon opened the proverbial can of worms.
What has he “heard” about Wilson? And what does he “know” about Wilson? If they have the facts, either Colon, Douzable or Scott should deliver them, right?
Like we said, this verbal take-down of Wilson goes back to the day after Christmas. Scott, a man who had a checkered history with the media when he was a Jet, actually took the quarterback to task for the dismissive way he responded to a reporter’s question in the postgame press conference.
Of Wilson, Scott said: “You come off as a baby…You’re not a leader….The fact (is) you don’t walk like a leader. You don’t talk like a leader.”
So, through their few weeks of pounding, the SNY crew of analysts are basically saying Wilson is a selfish baby who puts his own ego ahead of the team. Yet they do this with no hard facts or evidence. Or at least the evidence Colon (“it’s not for me to say”) suggested he has.
The crew should do the right thing: They should use their final postgame show of the season to finally clear the air when it comes to Zach Wilson. Bring the goods. Or back off.
JUDGE WATCH
By no means will the Jets offering on SNY and ESPN-98.7 Sunday be the only must see/hear postgame show. If last week’s Joe Judge press conference (MSG and WFAN) is an indication of what’s to come the coach’s appearance after the Football Team and Giants end their regular season will be event television.
Or will it?
Last week, one question to the Giants’ coach resulted in Judge launching into a rambling soliloquy, where he tried selling the dubious theory that his team was doing everything the right way but still not winning football games; that It was all just part of building a foundation for the future.
Unfortunately, he was about as convincing as a coach with a 4-12 record.
The longer Judge rambled, the more desperate he sounded (If this was an audition for a TV analyst gig he would have failed, miserably). Did Judge even believe what he was saying? What was his purpose? To sell the plan to an angry/frustrated fan base? Or was this directed at ownership in an attempt to save his job? No matter who he was aiming his spiel at, he came off as out of control and not in charge. In subsequent sessions with the media, Judge engaged in unsuccessful damage control. The story wouldn’t go away.
Judge became a collaborator in his potential demise.
Going into his final postgame session of the regular season, the coach might want to think of editing himself. Don’t go to the microphone looking to convince anyone. Answer the questions but don’t be so defensive. Get in and get out. And if it’s at all possible, be self-deprecating. No matter what the future holds, leave them liking you.
ROSENTHAL REALITY
It really would have sent a message to the Free World if even one of Ken Rosenthal’s MLB Network colleagues voluntarily followed the veteran scribe out the door to protest the outlet not renewing his contract.
Yet economic reality often collides with idealism and anger. There was a lot of huffing and puffing over allegations Rosenthal was fired because he wrote something in The Athletic that ticked off Rob Manfred. Or could it be Rosenthal, still employed by “TA” and Fox Sports, is just part of another MLBN salary-dump?
Whatever. Yet the notion that anyone working for a league-owned network is truly independent is shaky, at best. Ultimately, either you co-exist with a commissioner, angry owner, league suit or try finding another gig with one of the ever-shrinking number of independent entities.
MODEL TALK
More evidence WFAN is going through some content changes was exemplified Thursday when Craig Carton and Evan Roberts interviewed model Ava Louise. She recounted her one-night stand Saturday evening with recently dumped Tampa wideout Antonio Brown in a Jersey City hotel.
Ms. Lousie’s previous claim to fame was licking a toilet seat on TikTok. Carton and Roberts pushed this interview about as far as it could go without falling off an FCC cliff. Considering the circumstances, they got some legit info on AB.
AROUND THE DIAL
No doubt influenced by the scheduled comeback this year of Beavis and Butt-Head, ESPN suits have paired their version of the duo, Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez, for an alternate “Sunday Night Baseball” telecast — eight games — on ESPN2. Recently, Beavis, er, Kay could be heard warming up for the gig by ripping Rob Manfred over his role in the Ken Rosenthal situation. Kay, on ESPN-98.7, was hilarious, calling Manfred “thin-skinned.” Pot meet kettle moment. Kay might be the most “thin-skinned” voice in the business. So much so, even he admits it. … Kudos to WFAN’s Danielle McCartan for doing the right thing. While most of her Gasbag colleagues cavalierly treat Dave Gettleman’s departure as a foregone conclusion, D-Mac always points out that the “Giants still have a general manager” before talking about the GM’s future.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: JALEN HURTS
For showing concern. When a FedEx Field railing collapsed after Philly’s win over the WFT last Sunday, sending fans tumbling to the ground, Hurts’ first reaction was assistance and support. Two days later he followed through with a letter to the WFT and NFL asking what the two organizations are doing to provide “safeguards” to “prevent this from happening in the future.”
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: KIRK HERBSTREIT
When you work as both a studio and game analyst, as ESPN’s Herbstreit does, you will eventually get your wires crossed. Is that what happened to the network’s No. 1 college football analyst foolishly implied that players who skip meaningless bowl games don’t have a love of the game?
DOUBLE TALK
What Brian Griese said: “Ben (Roethlisberger) was immature at times. He made mistakes.”
What Brian Griese meant to say: “Ben had sexual assault allegations leveled against him twice. But he was never charged with a crime.”
News
Kenny Golladay owns poor first Giants season with Kadarius Toney an afterthought
Kenny Golladay took accountability Friday for a disappointing first season with the Giants.
“To be honest, I would just say just not good enough on my part,” Golladay, 28, last spring’s big money free agent signing, said on a Zoom call. “Not saying I was playing terrible or anything, but I expect more. Just not good enough.”
Golladay has 34 catches for 499 yards and no touchdowns in 13 games entering Sunday’s finale between the Giants (4-12) and Washington (6-10) at MetLife Stadium. That’s far from what the Giants were expecting when they paid him $40 million in the spring, and he knows it.
But at least Golladay has played through a rib injury down the stretch. Rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney’s season already is over.
Toney, 22, will sit for a sixth time in the Giants’ final seven games on Sunday, missing a second straight due to a shoulder injury he sustained Week 16 in Philadelphia.
His rookie season has been a rollercoaster of distractions and injuries, with a fleeting flash of brilliant production in Week 5 at Dallas (10 catches, 189 yards). But that didn’t last because he threw a punch and got thrown out.
The Giants traded back in last April’s draft from the No. 11 pick and took Toney No. 20 overall out of Florida. They acquired an extra 2022 first-round pick from the Chicago Bears but passed on prospects like Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater.
Toney missed ample practice and game time from May through December due to a laundry list of injuries: two positive tests for Covid, a hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and shoulder. There was also his toe or foot issue in OTas when he wore the wrong-sized cleats.
His 420 receiving yards (on 39 catches) still rank second on this horrendously inept offense. But the bigger question is whether Toney has learned how to be a professional. Word around the Giants is he has a long way to go.
“I think he’s working on that,” wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said Thursday.
Toney hasn’t spoken to the media since Nov. 10.
A hamstring injury cost Golladay a ton of time in training camp, meanwhile, and had him playing catch-up early on, too.
Golladay was an early critic of Jason Garrett’s anyway. He was caught shouting at the offensive coordinator on the sideline in Week 2 at Washington.
He had his best game, six catches for 116 yards, in a Week 4 overtime win in New Orleans, but hyperextended his knee the next week in Dallas and didn’t play again until Week 9.
Joe Judge and Freddie Kitchens put more emphasis on involving Golladay after Garrett’s midseason firing, but that didn’t produce results, especially because Daniel Jones got hurt and the Giants didn’t have a single capable QB option behind him.
“A lot goes into it,” Golladay said of his down season. “Different personnel, as far as who’s playing and who’s not playing, including myself. Even in the personnel as far as coaching-wise. A lot goes into it. A lot goes into it to make a football team go.”
The Giants obviously will be counting on Golladay to have a much improved 2022 season on an offense that is expected to see significant turnover – from the majority of its coaching staff to some primary personnel (read: four new starting O-linemen).
As for Toney, the veteran Golladay said the receiver has been “dealing with a lot.”
“I was a third-rounder, he was a first-rounder, so he already had high expectations,” Golladay said. “I would just say stay the course. You’re going to have an offseason this year … just focus on trying to learn his body more and just stay the course.”
Tolbert added of Toney: “You have to do the best you can to be able to maintain your body whether it’s nutrition, whether it’s being with the trainers, whether it’s massages, whatever. Just do whatever you can to make sure your body is in the best possible condition to go out there and play.”
***
Toney, WR John Ross (knee) and QB Mike Glennon (left wrist) all were ruled out of Sunday’s game. Three players are questionable: G Will Hernandez (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) and WR Collin Johnson (hamstring). Hernandez has played 100% of the offense’s snaps this season. He’s the only Giant on either side of the ball with a clean sheet so far.
The Giants’ practice wasn’t open to the media on Friday, since the snow pushed interviews virtual in the event the team might practice indoors. Judge got the back field plowed, though, so he could get his team out in the elements.
“They’ve plowed out the snow for us,” Judge said. “It looks like there’s still a little bit of residue out there. We’ll be out there playing in the snow today.”
News
Hoping for a dog phone? You may have a long wait.
By Christine Chung, The New York Times Company
Away from home, dog owners can use technology to talk to their pets, track their every movement, launch projectile treats into the air and even spy on them while they’re sleeping.
Dogs themselves can’t do much more than watch longingly out the window. Maybe that’s why the possibility of a “DogPhone” briefly entranced the media world. Who wouldn’t want to take that call?
But the new research that inspired those stories, led by Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, an assistant professor at the University of Glasgow, was mostly aspirational.
The study involved only one dog. The device was not an actual phone, nor is anything of the kind close to market. And the results were, at best, inconclusive.
Using a ball equipped with a motion-detecting device that triggers video calling, Hirskyj-Douglas, whose specialty is animal-computer interaction, gave her 10-year-old Labrador retriever, Zack, the power to call her by just moving his toy.
“I thought something like this could help dogs in some way to have more control and have choices,” Hirskyj-Douglas said in an interview. “We decide so much of their lives that maybe having this choice alone is kind of exciting in itself.”
The research, published last month in the journal Proceedings of the ACM on Human-Computer Interaction, took place over the course of 16 days, with variations in the sensitivity of the device. Zack was not trained to use the so-called DogPhone, the researchers said.
During the experiment, Zack called Hirskyj-Douglas about five times a day and more than 50 times in all. Almost all of the calls appeared to have been made by accident, the study said.
“Dog was playing with his pig and accidentally nudged the ball,” the record of one 30-second call reads.
“Dog called by accident (climbing onto sofa) and then went to sleep,” reads the next, lasting 16 seconds.
And in dozens of calls, the dog was asleep when he nudged the motion sensor into action. “Dog sleeping cuddling the ball.”
A leading animal behaviorist, Patricia McConnell, was skeptical about the study. “A sample of one — one person and one dog — does not a study make,” McConnell said, “and I wish there had been more effort to train the dog to use the device instead of hoping he’d figure it out.”
But she said the authors were “to be commended for their interest in finding ways to give dogs more agency in their lives, especially when left home alone.”
She said the study raises interesting issues. “Do our dogs want to hear from us when we’re away from home? Or would they say, ‘Don’t call me, I’ll call you?’”
In the paper, Hirskyj-Douglas and her colleagues acknowledged their limits in understanding what a dog meant, or didn’t mean, to do. “It is possible that we humans might not know what an animal’s intentions are, or how they would interact with computer systems intentionally,” they wrote.
In the study’s final days, interactions with Zack were longer, and he called more often, whatever his intent.
During their video calls, Hirskyj-Douglas told Zack about her day and talked about upcoming dog park visits. He was especially engaged, she said, when she flipped her camera to show him the city that she was moving through, walking past buskers and commuting underground.
He was not always so engaged. “Dog rang me but was not interested in our call instead was checking for things in his bed,” Hirskyj-Douglas wrote of one call. “He was busy elsewhere.”
She noted that Zack never picked up when she called.
Hirskyj-Douglas said that although her research did not reveal what Zack meant to do, it demonstrated that dogs could use an interactive digital device such as hers, if they are given the option.
“They don’t always have to be these passive users of technology that we’re making, and yet all technology that mostly comes out is passive usage,” she said, adding that her research “showed the future of dog technology can be very different from what it currently is.”
The pet surveillance business is booming. As products with cameras, speakers and GPS devices have proliferated, an increasing number of pet owners are turning to devices that let them be with their pets, even when they’re not physically in the room.
Last year, the pet tech market value topped $5.5 billion, according to an industry report by the research firm Global Market Insights, which projects that the market will swell to more than $20 billion by 2027. Top-selling products include collars and toys equipped with GPS trackers.
Hirskyj-Douglas said that technology such as her device, which was not developed for sale, could potentially help assuage isolation and separation anxiety in pets — a problem that many pet owners have noted over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts said it was unclear to what extent dog technology products could help.
McConnell, a retired professor from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Dr. Andrea Tu, a behavior veterinarian who was also not involved with the research, said there was very little research about technology made for dogs.
Current products on the market, such as video cameras, could be great for some pets, but could create more anxiety in others, they said. They also noted inconclusive research about whether dogs could fully recognize human faces on screens.
“Dogs are so variable, they’re just like us,” McConnell said. She said she was fascinated to see more research on the agency and autonomy of pets, and how it might change human relationships to dogs.
Hirskyj-Douglas, who dedicated the study to her dog, said she hoped there would be a shift to the use of networked devices to expand a pet’s world and give a greater sense of freedom.
“I’m a crazy dog lady who would love to see more dog-controlled technology,” she said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (8-8) vs. New England Patriots (10-6)
Melania Trump Congratulates Bitcoin On 13th Anniversary Of Bitcoin Genesis Block
Bob Raissman: Zach Wilson selfish? SNY’s crew needs to bring the facts
Kenny Golladay owns poor first Giants season with Kadarius Toney an afterthought
Hoping for a dog phone? You may have a long wait.
Netflix and then internet of fads
27.6M Meme token SHIB Burned Just in 24-hours
Lauren Boebert faces longshot primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram
December home sales: Parker nabs top spot; 3 houses cross $10M threshold
When will Vail open Blue Sky Basin?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?