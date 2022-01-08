Celebrities
Halle Berry Honors Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘A True Measure Of A Man’
Actress Halle Berry is honoring the late Sidney Poitier after his passing away, discussing how much of a ‘trailblazer’ he was in the business.
Halle Berry is paying tribute to acting legend Sidney Poitier after his death was announced on Jan. 7. Halle, who was the first Black woman to win an Oscar for her performance in Monster’s Ball in 2002, always felt a kinship with Poitier, who was the first Black man to take home the lead actor prize in 1964 for his work in Lilies of the Field. “‘A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,’” Halle began her Twitter thread, first quoting the actor from his book Life Beyond Measure. “My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing. In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for Black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are,” she wrote in the heartwarming post.
The Catwoman actress continued, “You were an iconic trailblazer; yours was a life well lived. I grew up idolizing you and will always remember the day when I first met you. It is the only time in my life when I’ve been rendered speechless!” Halle exclaimed. “There I sat, with my words glued together, and you were as gracious and charming then as you would be during our decades of friendship to follow. Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man.”
The famous actor, known for his singular performances in films like A Raisin in the Sun (1961), In the Heat of the Night (1967), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), and many more, died at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. After the news of his passing spread, Whoopi Goldberg, Barack Obama, director Barry Jenkins, Oprah, and many more public figures honored the iconic actor with beautiful tributes.
“If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir,” Whoopi wrote on Twitter, referencing Lulu’s song from the 1967 British drama, To Sir, With Love, that starred Sidney. “Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars,” The View co-host added.
Celebrities
Go To Jail, Then Hell: Reactions To Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, And William Bryan Being Sentenced To Life In Prison
It’s finally done.
Today, we watched the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery give their victim impact statements in court and it was absolutely devastating. Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery, spoke about how he felt the need to protect his son from the very moment he was born. Ahmaud’s sister, Jasmine Arbery, spoke about his dark skin and athletic stature, no doubt an allusion to the fact that Black men of that type are typically stereotyped as potentially violent. Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, spoke about how broken her heart is and how evil the McMichael’s and William Bryan were to attack her son after his death in order to save themselves.
According to NewsOne, all three men have now been sentenced to life in prison after being previously convicted of racially profiling, chasing, trapping, and murdering Arbery in an act of white vigilanteism., their crimes leave them facing life in prison and today they found out whether or not those sentences will come with the possibility of parole or not. Ultimately, the only person who could benefit from a parole condition would be Travis McMichael as he is only 35-years-old. 30 years is the minimum that each man will spend in prison and it is unlikely that Gregory nor William Bryan would survive such a sentence.
Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts. Greg McMichael was found guilty on all but one of the charges and Bryan was found guilty on all but three of the charges. There were nine counts that the jury had to consider.
Flip the page to see more
Celebrities
Kanye West Meets Up With Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner For Dinner In Miami
The ‘Runaway’ rapper reunited with the former White House senior advisor for a chat over dinner in Florida.
Kanye West, 44, and Jared Kushner, 40, were spotted getting a bite together in Miami on Thursday January 6. It’s not clear what they were discussing, but Kanye seemed like he was in good spirits in the new photos, which you can see here, via TMZ. This was far from the pair’s first discussion, as Yeezy had previously met with the former advisor (and son-in-law) to former President Donald Trump during his failed 2020 election campaign.
The pair broke bread at Carbone. Both were dressed pretty casually for the dinner. The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper sported a bright neon yellow hoodie over a pair of dark jeans and black boots. Ye also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. Jared was a bit more subtle, dressed in a black t-shirt.
Jared, who’s married to the former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, had met with the rapper previously in August 2020, amid the election that both Kanye and Jared’s father-in-law were running for president, via The New York Times. Shortly after the meeting, Jared told White House reporters that the two had been pals for about a decade and met for a “friendly discussion” as well as a chat about policy, per Politico. “He has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen in the country, and that’s why he has the candidacy that he’s been doing. But again, there’s a lot of issues that the president’s championed that he admires, and it was just great to have a friendly discussion,” he said at the time.
While it’s not clear whether the two had discussed any future political ambitions or campaign matters, a source told Page Six that it was purely a cordial meeting. “It was a purely private dinner,” the source said. “No business agenda.” While it may have been a casual evening for the two, Jared isn’t the only former Trump confidante that the “Heartless” rapper has kept in touch with. Kanye sported a bizarre face mask back in October, while he had lunch with Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.
Celebrities
Mike Pompeo Loses 90 Lbs. After Leaving The White House & Reveals How He Did It
New year, new you! Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he woke up one morning and told his wife ‘today is the day’ he starts losing weight. Find out how he did it!
Mike Pompeo is starting off 2022 with a spring in his step! The 59-year-old former Secretary of State revealed he’s been on a health kick recently and lost a total of 90 lbs. in six months, per photos and an interview shared by The New York Post. The wellness journey all began when Mike stepped on the scale back in June 2021 and discovered he was creeping up on 300 lbs. for the first time in his life. Realizing he needed to make a change immediately, he woke up the next morning and told his wife, Susan, “Today is the day,” according to the outlet.
Mike said he knew he would be more motivated if he had easy access to equipment, so he invested in barbells and an elliptical to set up a home gym. “I started exercising, not every day, but nearly every day, and eating right and the weight just started to come off,” he told the Post. “I tried to get down there five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me.” Mike’s incredible transformation can be seen here.
The substantial weight gain was a slow process over the years, which began when Mike was first elected to public office in 2010. The pressures of his high-profile jobs, such as Director of the CIA, added to his stress, allowing him to make excuses for binging on cheeseburgers or other junk food while he worked. “He isn’t the first person who goes into politics and, because of the demands of the job, gained weight. He’s traveling all over the world, flying 13, 14 hours at different places, different time zones,” Mike’s West Point classmate David Urban told the Post. “It’s incredibly difficult to keep any type of routine, let alone an exercise regimen. You kind of put yourself behind the job.”
For Mike, the challenge was as much mental as it was physical. “The truth is losing weight has been a lifetime struggle for me,” he said in the interview. “It is hard, and it’s not permanent. There’s no guarantees that I’ll still be at whatever I weigh now, but if you realize that good things can happen if you keep at it, you can do it as well.” With his new outlook on life, Mike is now focusing on the future. “I want to be there for my family and hopefully lots of grandchildren.”
Halle Berry Honors Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘A True Measure Of A Man’
How did the Broncos miss the playoffs for a sixth straight year? Here are three factors in what went wrong in 2021
Go To Jail, Then Hell: Reactions To Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, And William Bryan Being Sentenced To Life In Prison
Firefighters battle flames and freezing temps at Fenton’s former Stratford Inn
Kanye West Meets Up With Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner For Dinner In Miami
3 in custody after police chase goes across Mississippi River multiple times
Mike Pompeo Loses 90 Lbs. After Leaving The White House & Reveals How He Did It
Armed man fatally shot by Wheat Ridge police is identified
Kathy Hilton on Kyle Richards’ Feud With Lisa Vanderpump
Omar Kelly: Dolphins will have tough decisions to make on their own free agents
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?