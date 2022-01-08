Hampden neighborhood’s location offers access to downtown, Tech Center

Good thing the Jets’ season is almost over because Gang Green is running out of receivers.

Braxton Berrios, a fan favorite and Zach Wilson’s favorite target in recent weeks, is “not looking good” to play against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, according to head coach Robert Saleh. Berrios is dealing with a quad contusion and is officially listed as doubtful.

Berrios’ absence would be another blow to an offense that’s already missing Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

The former sixth-round pick of the Patriots has provided a scoring spark for a Jets offense playing without its two best receivers. In his last four games, Berrios has produced 180 receiving yards and four touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return).

Earlier in the week, Saleh believed the injury wasn’t serious and thought Berrios would be available against the Bills in the season finale. But that optimism has faded.

The Jets were also hopeful Moore would return from his quad injury. But the star rookie only practiced on the rehab side of the practice field throughout the week and never participated with the team. The coaching staff wanted to see how Moore’s body reacted throughout the week. But his injury recovery didn’t progress well enough so he won’t be suiting up on Sunday.

There’s good news, though.

Jamison Crowder, who’s missed the last two weeks with a calf injury, is on track to play in Buffalo. This lessens the blow of Berrios’ likely absence since they both are interchangeable in the slot. Crowder currently leads the Jets in receptions (50) and is third in receiving yards (431).

Crowder’s return should be a boost. But against a Bills team paying for a division title, the Jets run game needs to be leading the charge to keep them in the game.

“When it comes down to it this is January playoff football,” Jets leading rushing Michael Carter said. “The best teams in the world have to be able to run the ball. So that’s our goal to establish the run game early.”

The Bills’ pass defense has forced the third-most interceptions (19) and teams have struggled to throw on them all season. Buffalo’s defense has allowed an NFL-best 2,763 yards against and given up just 11 touchdowns (also tops in the league) through the air.

The Jets’ rushing attack has come on strong in the past two games (423 yards, best in the NFL over that stretch) and if there’s a weakness with the Bills’ elite defense, it’s the run defense.

“The run game is always going to be important. It’s one thing that we’ve been trying to establish. I think the O-line, John Benton, Mike [LaFleur], they’ve done an unbelievable job getting it up to speed,” Saleh said. “But especially in this time of year. It’s cold, it’s going to be slippery. It’s going to be a little wet. You’re in December, being able to run the football is everything. There’s something about the run game that just wears on people. And when you can do it, it just makes it easier to play the game of football and it opens up everything else.”

But back to the durability of Gang Green’s receiving weapons.

The injuries within the Jets receiving corps piled up during the season. Moore missed six games with a quad and a concussion. Davis missed eight games with a hip and then a core muscle injury that ended his season. Crowder missed five because of his calf, groin and COVID-19. Keelan Cole missed three because of a knee injury and COVID-19.

Wilson has only played with his top three receiving options (Davis, Moore and Crowder) for two games (vs. the Eagles and Falcons). So when the Jets enter the offseason, they’ll have to add depth and upper-tier pieces to the position.

They’re close in terms of talent with Moore and Davis, but they could use a few more pieces because receiver is a spot where players suffer frequent soft tissue injuries. So by adding depth here the Jets will be better prepared when injuries occur and Wilson will still have high-end talent to throw to.

And losing a player like Berrios won’t be such a devastating blow.