How a racist voicemail got KARE anchor Gia Vang into the T-shirt business (temporarily)
On New Year’s Day, St. Louis TV news anchor Michelle Li did a 30-second segment about the various foods people eat on the first day of the year. She wrapped up by saying she, like many Koreans, ate dumpling soup.
The seemingly innocuous piece led one viewer to leave a voicemail at the station criticizing Li for “being very Asian” and telling her to “keep her Korean to herself.” The woman also suggested a white anchor would get fired for talking about what white people eat on New Year’s.
Li posted a video of herself listening to the message on social media and it quickly went viral, thanks in part to KARE-TV anchor Gia Vang’s suggestion to change the intended slur into a hashtag of pride: #VeryAsian. Asian Americans, both famous and otherwise, as well as supporters flooded social media with positive feedback and plenty of photos of people happily eating dumpling soup.
“We wanted to move this into a different space,” Vang said. “I was trying to reclaim those words and I could see through the response that people picked up on that.”
On Twitter, Li asked if people would be interested in a #VeryAsian shirt. The positive response prompted Li to team up with Vang to create the website veryasian.us. It launched Tuesday with a selection of #VeryAsian T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts for sale, with all proceeds going to the Asian American Journalists Association.
“In the first 24 hours, we had more than 1,300 orders,” Vang said. “And it really shot up from there.”
The pair initially planned to make the items available for two weeks, but they’ve been so swamped with orders, they made the decision to cut that time in half. Sales will now close at noon Tuesday.
I’d love to say something back. pic.twitter.com/zrXgiwQbR9
— Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022
“It’s been overwhelming, but good overwhelming,” Vang said.
Vang first met Li via social media. The pair connected after a March shooting spree in Atlanta left six Asian women dead, just one of many attacks on Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic.
“We already had a connection and sisterhood, being Asian and also being journalists,” Vang said. “I love that we are making this a positive thing coming out of a year of such negativity toward Asian Americans. We’re coming together as a collective to celebrate our pride and our identities.”
While T-shirt sales end on Tuesday, the website will remain active.
“We have openly talked about this not just being a moment or a hashtag, but a movement,” Vang said. “We have a million ideas and haven’t honed in on what happens next, but this feels good.”
Men’s hockey: Meyers dominates as Gophers get back to Big Ten play with win over Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — If predictions about Team USA’s roster at next month’s Winter Olympics are correct, Ben Meyers might be the second-biggest thing in China. After the Great Wall, of course.
The Minnesota Gophers junior forward, who is expected to be named to the American roster soon, scored twice and added an assist on Friday as his team jumped back into Big Ten play with a decisive 4-1 win at Michigan State.
Sammy Walker opened the scoring and Jack LaFontaine pitched in with 24 saves as the Gophers (12-8-0 overall, 7-4-0 Big Ten) ran their winning streak versus the Spartans to six straight games. The Spartans (11-9-1, 5-6-0) got a stellar 32-save performance from goalie Drew DeRidder but trailed throughout.
“I’m just working on my game during the week, and I’ve got great linemates to play with,” said Meyers. “We’ve got a great d-core to move us the puck, and I’m just trying to play hard.”
As for the expectation that he will be headed to Beijing next month, Meyers said he is focused on the present.
“We had two games at Michigan State. That’s really the focus,” he said. “I’m (playing) in Minnesota right now and just focused on playing Michigan State in a couple big conference games.”
Playing their first real game in more than a month, the Gophers looked anything but rusty in the opening 15 minutes, testing DeRidder repeatedly and jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Walker, penalized for playing with a broken stick, emerged from the penalty box just in time to catch a lead pass from Blake McLaughlin and slip the puck over the goal line.
Meyers doubled the lead later with a seeing-eye shot from a sharp angle. After the Spartans got on the board via defenseman Nash Nienhuis’ first collegiate goal, Meyers scored again late in the second off a pretty set-up pass from Matthew Knies, who is also expected to be named to the Olympic roster.
“It was a real good game for us. In the first 10 minutes I loved how we came out. It got all the lines going, we got all our energy going, we were on top of pucks and made life very difficult on them,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “They’re a strong team and we lost some strength battles a couple times, but a complete game by our lineup tonight.”
Meyers nearly completed the hat trick, but hit the post on a shot that then went in off Lucius for the Gophers’ fourth goal. Lucius said he almost felt bad about getting credit for the goal after all Meyers did on Friday.
“Honestly, a little bit,” Lucius said, with a grin, when asked if he felt bad for Meyers. “I wish he would’ve got that, but he’s glad I put it in.”
The bad news for the Gophers came in the third period when forward Jaxon Nelson went down hard and appeared to roll an ankle after a shot. He was helped from the ice and did not return.
“Tough losing Nellie,” Motzko said, hinting that the injury was serious. “He’ll be out a while.”
“Not a lot to say. Minnesota played well, and we’ve got to work an awful lot harder than that and an awful lot more battles to win against a team like Minnesota,” said Spartans coach Danton Cole. “For the first time in a while, I thought it was a pretty uneven effort and we’re going to need to be an awful lot better tomorrow.”
The two-game series concludes on Saturday evening.
Timberwolves’ big three erupt in blowout win over Thunder
That is how the Timberwolves envision their offense functioning.
Minnesota’s “big three” erupted in the Wolves’ 135-105 win Friday in Oklahoma City — Minnesota’s third straight victory — as they were expected to do on a near-nightly basis at the season’s outset. The trio of Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns all took turns dominating on the offensive end.
Edwards erupted in the first quarter.
Russell went nuclear in the second frame.
The third quarter belonged to Towns.
Edwards took over in the first frame, scoring 17 points on a perfect 6 for 6 shooting, including five triples.
“When you’re feeling it like that, you don’t let the game come to you,” Edwards said. “Not at all.”
Russell followed that up with a 6 for 6 shooting performance of his own that resulted in 15 points in the second quarter.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said any one of the Wolves’ three top scorers can go off at any point. The coaching staff talked to Towns at halftime about how hard Oklahoma City was trying to make it on him by crowding him in the paint and sinking back on his drives. But they told Towns if he stayed patient, opportunities would come.
Sure enough, in the third quarter, it was Towns taking control. He dominated Oklahoma City’s center-less lineup, scoring 10 points in the frame on 3 for 4 shooting and four makes on five trips to the free-throw line.
“Then we were able to get him the ball in the middle of the paint. He did a really good job on the glass, just cleaning up,” Finch said. “I was very pleased with KAT’s performance, he kind of let the game unfold for him, and then took it when it was there.”
Russell finished with 27 points on 11 for 12 shooting to go with 12 assists. Edwards had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Towns tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. They led an offensive outburst in which the Wolves shot 56 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep.
Russell is the first player in Wolves’ history to have 10-plus assists and score 25-plus points on 90 percent shooting in a game. It’s the best he said he’s ever shot in a game, and yet, he didn’t feel it came because he was “hot.”
“Tonight I didn’t feel hot. I was patient. Shots were coming to me,” Russell said. “Ant did a good job of getting in the paint and kicking it out. He was doing that all night. Eventually I told him I would make them joints for him so keep trusting me. That’s what it felt like. It felt like I was taking good shots, quality shots, and they were going in.”
And he wasn’t alone. The entire Timberwolves’ offense flowed brilliantly throughout the night. Open shots were created nearly every possession. The Wolves finished with a gaudy 39 assists.
“You can’t fake that. You’ve got to pass it and generate quality shots, and that’s what we did,” Russell said. “It seems like we trusted each other at a higher level than we have been. It felt good, it felt real good.”
Edwards said Friday was an example of how the team’s big three should perform on a nightly basis.
“There should be no moment where one of us should feel like we’re not getting the ball. It’s love for both of them, from me. I want all three of us to succeed,” Edwards said. “I want all 15 of us to succeed, but when it comes down to us three, for sure, I want to see both of them shine.”
It’s encouraging for Minnesota (19-20) to achieve that level of offensive synergy in just the second game since Russell and Towns returned from health and safety protocols. Against the same Oklahoma City (13-25) team on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota didn’t play well and essentially stumbled its way to a win. On Friday, the Wolves dominated every facet in convincing fashion.
It all started on the offensive end.
“Guys are getting that feel for playing with each other, knowing where guys are going to be, getting familiar with the rotations and things like that,” Russell said. “It’s the time to ramp it up and start getting our groove as a team.”
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
By HILLEL ITALIE
NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94.
Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to Latrae Rahming, the director of communications for the Prime Minister of Bahamas. His close friend and great contemporary Harry Belafonte issued a statement Friday, remembering their extraordinary times together.
“For over 80 years, Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could,” he wrote. “He was truly my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better.”
Few movie stars, Black or white, had such an influence both on and off the screen. Before Poitier, the son of Bahamian tomato farmers, no Black actor had a sustained career as a lead performer or could get a film produced based on his own star power. Before Poitier, few Black actors were permitted a break from the stereotypes of bug-eyed servants and grinning entertainers. Before Poitier, Hollywood filmmakers rarely even attempted to tell a Black person’s story.
Messages honoring and mourning Poitier flooded social media, with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman calling him “my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend” and Oprah Winfrey praising him as a “Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher.” Former President Barack Obama cited his achievements and how he revealed “the power of movies to bring us closer together.”
Poitier’s rise mirrored profound changes in the country in the 1950s and 1960s. As racial attitudes evolved during the civil rights era and segregation laws were challenged and fell, Poitier was the performer to whom a cautious industry turned for stories of progress.
He was the escaped Black convict who befriends a racist white prisoner (Tony Curtis) in “The Defiant Ones.” He was the courtly office worker who falls in love with a blind white girl in “A Patch of Blue.” He was the handyman in “Lilies of the Field” who builds a church for a group of nuns. In one of the great roles of the stage and screen, he was the ambitious young father whose dreams clashed with those of other family members in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.”
Debates about diversity in Hollywood inevitably turn to the story of Poitier. With his handsome, flawless face; intense stare and disciplined style, he was for years not just the most popular Black movie star, but the only one.
“I made films when the only other Black on the lot was the shoeshine boy,” he recalled in a 1988 Newsweek interview. “I was kind of the lone guy in town.”
Poitier peaked in 1967 with three of the year’s most notable movies: “To Sir, With Love,” in which he starred as a school teacher who wins over his unruly students at a London secondary school; “In the Heat of the Night,” as the determined police detective Virgil Tibbs; and in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” as the prominent doctor who wishes to marry a young white woman he only recently met, her parents played by Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in their final film together.
Theater owners named Poitier the No. 1 star of 1967, the first time a Black actor topped the list. In 2009 President Barack Obama, whose own steady bearing was sometimes compared to Poitier’s, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying that the actor “not only entertained but enlightened… revealing the power of the silver screen to bring us closer together.”
His appeal brought him burdens not unlike such other historical figures as Jackie Robinson and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was subjected to bigotry from whites and accusations of compromise from the Black community. Poitier was held, and held himself, to standards well above his white peers. He refused to play cowards and took on characters, especially in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” of almost divine goodness. He developed a steady, but resolved and occasionally humorous persona crystallized in his most famous line — “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” — from “In the Heat of the Night.”
“All those who see unworthiness when they look at me and are given thereby to denying me value — to you I say, ‘I’m not talking about being as good as you. I hereby declare myself better than you,’” he wrote in his memoir, “The Measure of a Man,” published in 2000.
But even in his prime he was criticized for being out of touch. He was called an Uncle Tom and a “million-dollar shoeshine boy.” In 1967, The New York Times published Black playwright Clifford Mason’s essay, “Why Does White America Love Sidney Poitier So?” Mason dismissed Poitier’s films as “a schizophrenic flight from historical fact” and the actor as a pawn for the “white man’s sense of what’s wrong with the world.”
Stardom didn’t shield Poitier from racism and condescension. He had a hard time finding housing in Los Angeles and was followed by the Ku Klux Klan when he visited Mississippi in 1964, not long after three civil rights workers had been murdered there. In interviews, journalists often ignored his work and asked him instead about race and current events.
“I am an artist, man, American, contemporary,” he snapped during a 1967 press conference. “I am an awful lot of things, so I wish you would pay me the respect due.”
Poitier was not as engaged politically as Belafonte, leading to occasional conflicts between them. But he was active in the 1963 March on Washington and other civil rights events, and as an actor defended himself and risked his career. He refused to sign loyalty oaths during the 1950s, when Hollywood was barring suspected Communists, and turned down roles he found offensive.
“Almost all the job opportunities were reflective of the stereotypical perception of Blacks that had infected the whole consciousness of the country,” he recalled. “I came with an inability to do those things. It just wasn’t in me. I had chosen to use my work as a reflection of my values.”
Poitier’s films were usually about personal triumphs rather than broad political themes, but the classic Poitier role, from “In the Heat of the Night” to “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” was as a Black man of such decency and composure — Poitier became synonymous with the word “dignified” — that he wins over the whites opposed to him.
“Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace,” Obama tweeted Friday.
His screen career faded in the late 1960s as political movements, Black and white, became more radical and movies more explicit. He acted less often, gave fewer interviews and began directing, his credits including the Richard Pryor-Gene Wilder farce “Stir Crazy,” “Buck and the Preacher” (co-starring Poitier and Belafonte) and the Bill Cosby comedies “Uptown Saturday Night” and “Let’s Do It Again.”
In the 1980s and ’90s, he appeared in the feature films “Sneakers” and “The Jackal” and several television movies, receiving an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination as future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Separate But Equal” and an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in “Mandela and De Klerk.” Theatergoers were reminded of the actor through an acclaimed play that featured him in name only: John Guare’s “Six Degrees of Separation,” about a con artist claiming to be Poitier’s son.
In recent years, a new generation learned of him through Oprah Winfrey, who chose “The Measure of a Man” for her book club. Meanwhile, he welcomed the rise of such Black stars as Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Danny Glover: “It’s like the cavalry coming to relieve the troops! You have no idea how pleased I am,” he said.
Poitier received numerous honorary prizes, including a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute and a special Academy Award in 2002, on the same night that Black performers won both best acting awards, Washington for “Training Day” and Halle Berry for “Monster’s Ball.”
“I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney,” Washington, who had earlier presented the honorary award to Poitier, said during his acceptance speech. “I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir, nothing I would rather do.”
Poitier had four daughters with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, and two with his second wife, actress Joanna Shimkus, who starred with him in his 1969 film “The Lost Man.” Daughter Sydney Tamaii Poitier appeared on such television series as “Veronica Mars” and “Mr. Knight.” Daughter Gina Poitier-Gouraige died in 2018.
“He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts,” his family said in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”
His life ended in adulation, but it began in hardship. Poitier was born prematurely, weighing just 3 pounds, in Miami, where his parents had gone to deliver tomatoes from their farm on tiny Cat Island in the Bahamas. He spent his early years on the remote island, which had a population of 1,500 and no electricity, and he quit school at 12 1/2 to help support the family. Three years later, he was sent to live with a brother in Miami; his father was concerned that the street life of Nassau was a bad influence. With $3 in his pocket, Sidney traveled steerage on a mail-cargo ship.
“The smell in that portion of the boat was so horrendous that I spent a goodly part of the crossing heaving over the side,” he told The Associated Press in 1999, adding that Miami soon educated him about racism. “I learned quite quickly that there were places I couldn’t go, that I would be questioned if I wandered into various neighborhoods.”
Poitier moved to Harlem and was so overwhelmed by his first winter there he enlisted in the Army, cheating on his age and swearing he was 18 when he had yet to turn 17. Assigned to a mental hospital on Long Island, Poitier was appalled at how cruelly the doctors and nurses treated the soldier patients. In his 1980 autobiography, “This Life,” he related how he escaped the Army by feigning insanity.
Back in Harlem, he was looking in the Amsterdam News for a dishwasher job when he noticed an ad seeking actors at the American Negro Theater. He went there and was handed a script and told to go on the stage. Poitier had never seen a play in his life and could barely read. He stumbled through his lines in a thick Caribbean accent and the director marched him to the door.
“As I walked to the bus, what humiliated me was the suggestion that all he could see in me was a dishwasher. If I submitted to him, I would be aiding him in making that perception a prophetic one,” Poitier later told the AP.
“I got so pissed, I said, ‘I’m going to become an actor — whatever that is. I don’t want to be an actor, but I’ve got to become one to go back there and show him that I could be more than a dishwasher.’ That became my goal.”
The process took months as he sounded out words from the newspaper. Poitier returned to the American Negro Theater and was again rejected. Then he made a deal: He would act as janitor for the theater in return for acting lessons. When he was released again, his fellow students urged the teachers to let him be in the class play. Another Caribbean, Belafonte, was cast in the lead. When Belafonte couldn’t make a preview performance because it conflicted with his own janitorial duties, his understudy, Poitier, went on.
The audience included a Broadway producer who cast him in an all-Black version of “Lysistrata.” The play lasted four nights, but rave reviews for Poitier won him an understudy job in “Anna Lucasta,” and later he played the lead in the road company. In 1950, he broke through on screen in “No Way Out,” playing a doctor whose patient, a white man, dies and is then harassed by the patient’s bigoted brother, played by Richard Widmark.
Key early films included “Blackboard Jungle,” featuring Poitier as a tough high school student (the actor was well into his 20s at the time) in a violent school; and “The Defiant Ones,” which brought Poitier his first best actor nomination, and the first one for any Black male. The theme of cultural differences turned lighthearted in “Lilies of the Field,” in which Poitier played a Baptist handyman who builds a chapel for a group of Roman Catholic nuns, refugees from Germany. In one memorable scene, he gives them an English lesson.
The only Black actor before Poitier to win a competitive Oscar was Hattie McDaniel, the 1939 best supporting actress for “Gone With the Wind.” No one, including Poitier, thought “Lilies of the Field” his best film, but the times were right (Congress would soon pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, for which Poitier had lobbied) and the actor was favored even against such competitors as Paul Newman for “Hud” and Albert Finney for “Tom Jones.” Newman was among those rooting for Poitier.
When presenter Anne Bancroft announced his victory, the audience cheered for so long that Poitier momentarily forgot his speech. “It has been a long journey to this moment,” he declared.
Poitier never pretended that his Oscar was “a magic wand” for Black performers, as he observed after his victory, and he shared his critics’ frustration with some of the roles he took on, confiding that his characters were sometimes so unsexual they became kind of “neuter.” But he also believed himself fortunate and encouraged those who followed him.
“To the young African American filmmakers who have arrived on the playing field, I am filled with pride you are here. I am sure, like me, you have discovered it was never impossible, it was just harder,” he said in 1992 as he received a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute. “
“Welcome, young Blacks. Those of us who go before you glance back with satisfaction and leave you with a simple trust: Be true to yourselves and be useful to the journey.”
AP writer Robert Gillies in Toronto and AP Film Writer Jake Coyle and former Associated Press Writer Polly Anderson in New York contributed to this report.
