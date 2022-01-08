Connect with us

News

How did the Broncos miss the playoffs for a sixth straight year? Here are three factors in what went wrong in 2021

Published

11 seconds ago

on

How did the Broncos miss the playoffs for a sixth straight year? Here are three factors in what went wrong in 2021
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Broncos’ season came unglued during a five-minute stretch against Baltimore in Week 4 — a sequence of three possessions that defined their shortcomings.

Undefeated (3-0) and leading the Ravens 7-0, the Broncos allowed a 75-yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown carry from Latavius Murray, the development of a struggle-stopping-the-run theme.

The Broncos followed with a three-and-out capped with a sack, the development of a can’t-answer-a-score theme.

And Baltimore took the lead for good when receiver Marquise Brown’s route turned around safety Justin Simmons for a 49-yard touchdown after safety Kareem Jackson was late getting out of his back-pedal, the development of a can’t-prevent-big-plays theme.

The 23-7 defeat triggered a four-game losing streak that didn’t end the Broncos’ season, but did put them in chase-the-standings mode — 3-0 became 3-4 … 3-4 became 6-5 … and 7-6 became their current mark of 7-9 entering Saturday’s finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their margin for error from mid-October on was eliminated and the Broncos never sustained any offensive consistency, never overcame the injuries that beset key parts of the roster and never figured out how to win in the AFC West (1-4).

“You can never base a record on a sheet of paper with names, but I think this was just such a well-built roster and we had so many guys who could make plays at every position level,” Simmons said. “It’s just unfortunate and disappointing that we, as a collective unit — coaches and players — just couldn’t get the job done.”

There is no one person to blame … and everybody to blame.

Start with an offense that is averaging 19.4 points per game. And a defense that is third in fewest points allowed, but 27th on third down and tied for 17th in takeaways. And a special teams unit that made critical errors on an almost weekly basis.

Add it up and it is no surprise the Broncos have clinched a sixth consecutive losing season for the first time in 45 years and a fifth straight year out of the playoffs for the first time in 49 years.

Think about that. Ending with their Super Bowl title in 2015, the Broncos made the playoffs 22 times in 39 years and had a losing record in only six of those seasons (one was a strike-shortened year). They were almost always in the mix. They were a nightmare to play at their home stadiums. And they were relevant.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Firefighters battle flames and freezing temps at Fenton’s former Stratford Inn

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Firefighters battle flames and freezing temps at Fenton’s former Stratford Inn
google news

FENTON, Mo. – Firefighters battled flames and freezing temperatures Friday morning at the former Stratford Inn in Fenton, Missouri.

The former Stratford Inn off of I-44 near Bowles was seen on fire at about 6 a.m. when a passerby saw smoke coming from the building and then called authorities. When fire crews first arrived, flames were seen coming from the large structure, according to Public Information Officer for the Eureka Fire Protection District Scott Barthelmass.

The fire went up to three alarms. Some 75 firefighters from 15 departments responded to the scene. The large response was due to the size of the building, having to search the large building, and the bitterly cold weather. Firefighters were working rotating shifts due to the cold temperatures. There was also a warming bus at the scene for crews. A salt truck was also at the scene in order to deter the water used to fight the fire from freezing up in the parking lot.

“This is tough work,” Barthelmass said. “How bitterly cold it is, your fingers freeze up very quickly and then you add water to this.”

No one was found in the building, and no injuries were reported. As of 9:30 a.m. crews were still at the scene.

The Stratford Inn has been completely shuttered since November 2018. That’s when families living there were forced to leave due to health and safety issues.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire.

google news
Continue Reading

News

3 in custody after police chase goes across Mississippi River multiple times

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

3 in custody after police chase goes across Mississippi River multiple times
google news

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A police chase that started in Pontoon Beach, Illinois led to three arrests Friday morning.

A license plate reader camera spotted a vehicle in Pontoon Beach wanted in connection with a crime. Police chased the driver from Pontoon Beach into Downtown St. Louis then back into Illinois. The pursuit ended back in north St. Louis. Two people surrendered at Lexington Avenue at Geraldine. A third person ran but was later captured.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Armed man fatally shot by Wheat Ridge police is identified

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Armed man fatally shot by Wheat Ridge police is identified
google news

A man shot dead by Wheat Ridge police on Thursday, who police said was armed with a shotgun and had been firing the weapon, has been identified.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending