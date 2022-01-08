News
Howie Carr: Who are these moonbats and Biden voters bankrolling Dzhokar Tsarnaev’s canteen cash?
By now you know — not from the TV networks, of course — that bloodthirsty Muslim terrorist Dzhokar A. Tsarnaev got a nice $1,400 welfare check from his fellow Democrats last June.
COVID relief, they call it. Delivered right to his cell on Death Row at the Supermax in Florence, Colo.
Nothing surprising about that, of course. The Joker, as he’s known, was born in a Third World hellhole and spent his entire life here on welfare after sneaking into the country with his grifting family claiming that they needed “asylum.”
Tsarnaev used those hundreds of thousands of dollars in handouts to buy the ingredients for the bombs that killed the U.S. taxpayers who’d supported him and the rest of his sticky-fingered, shiftless, flim-flamming family. He was a drug dealer, his older brother murdered Jews for sport, he detested America …
He’s a good Democrat, in other words.
Of course they wanted to give him money – our money!
My only question is, who are these other moonbats and Biden voters who’ve been sending Tsarnaev money every month? Not the federal public defenders, those goateed, squirrelly, Birkenstock-clad attorneys who wired $11,230 over the years to his canteen account.
Of course his taxpayer-funded mouthpieces would want to help him. He’s a good “earner” for them, especially with those endless appeals of his well-deserved death sentence. Sometimes it’s on, sometimes it’s off. Thursday, according to the Bureau of Prisons website, he’s under “DEATH SENT.”
Some of these red-diaper doper lawyers will someday retire to posh gated communities on the Florida coast on all the money they’ve pocketed off “defending” their mass-murdering Muslim pal. Naturally they would want to do the right thing — to kick back.
Late-Breaking: Judge allows Feds to seize bomber’s canteen cash
No, what I’m wondering about are the individual patrons listed by the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston, in these final hours before Rachael Rollins arrives and … does whatever she’s going to do, after she cuts Shelley Joseph loose, I mean, which is job one.
Some star-struck soul in Indianapolis sent the Joker money for six years — from 2015 until last August, anywhere from $30 to $60, for a total of $2,555.
Then there was the groupie in Bloomfield, N.J., who made monthly deposits of $50 for more than two years, adding up to $1,450.
Another mouth-breather with a crush on the Joker in Frederick, Md., sent him $950, in increments between $50 to $200, from 2013 to 2018.
Another 32 knuckleheads have wired him a total of $3,486.60 over the years.
Who are these Biden voters? We all know that the alt-left media had a collective major crush on the “tousle-haired” youth, the “All-American boy,” as one geriatric female host for National Panhandler Radio described the Joker after recalling him from a la-de-da party in the People’s Republic of Cambridge.
But if you live in Indianapolis, you probably don’t write for either Rolling Stone magazine or the Boston Globe — the two leading Tsarnaev fanzines in the fake-news universe.
Why would anyone want to send cash to a monster, a foreign fiend who came to this country to leech off the native population before finally slaughtering them in cold blood?
Did these same self-loathing Americans also send him love letters at the Supermax? Did they put little pink Valentines around his BOP number — 95079-038? Did his smitten pen pals ask him to marry them? Were they female or … other?
Now, I understand the concept of sending money to jailbirds. I did it myself once, back in 2018, after Whitey Bulger was bludgeoned to death while in a federal lock-up in West Virginia.
I read who the prime suspect was — to this day he’s never been charged — and I wired him a C-note. But not because I was head over heels for the plug ugly. I did it because Whitey had wanted to kill me. When Whitey was in prison in Arizona, I heard on a podcast, he used to rave at another con that he not only wanted to murder me, he wanted to “eat my fingers.”
Which was why I wanted to send this person of interest a gratuity. Like you do with a bartender who pours heavy or who gives you every third or fourth drink on the house. It was a tip, for a job well done — if he did it, I mean.
But the idea of sending the Joker money every month is just beyond belief.
Just as unsurprising, according to the pre-Rollins feds in the Boston U.S. attorney’s office, is the fact that the Joker has been wiring the money back to his family members.
Of course he would! Remember how, in the sob stories about his hardscrabble youth in a Section 8 apartment in Cambridge, the trust-funders from the Globe would always mention how hard it had been for the Tsarnaevs to make ends meet.
Mainly because they were too busy running scams to work for a living.
I’m sure the Tsarnaevs still need the money. Biden has only increased food stamps 21%, the rent “moratorium” is over, ditto the extra child-welfare handouts and “unemployment” benefits. Even more tragically, student-debt payments will supposedly resume in May, maybe.
In other words, life remains tough for the Tsarnaevs and tens of millions of other freeloaders and deadbeats, some of whom were even born here.
For the record, the Joker currently owes $101,126,627 in restitution. That’s the bad news. The good news is, the way inflation is going in Dementia Joe Biden’s America, he’s probably only two or three more Democrat presidents away from being able to pay off his debt society out of his canteen fund, with money left over to send some money to the Taliban or al Qaeda.
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien a part of the Belichick-Saban connection
Bill O’Brien knows how to design a high-powered offense around a decorated quarterback for an accomplished head coach and compete for a championship.
O’Brien performed that task for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the capacity as quarterbacks coach (2009-2010) and offensive coordinator (2011) and he participated in a pair of Super Bowls. Pats quarterback Tom Brady won the second (2010) of his three NFL MVP Awards on O’Brien’s watch.
O’Brien is in a similar situation as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they prepare for Monday night’s rematch with SEC rival Georgia in the FBS National Champion game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. No. 3 Alabama obliterated unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Georgia 41-24 in the SEC title game on Dec. 4 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Crimson Tide program was built and is managed by coach Nick Saban while the offense is directed by quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama and Pittsburgh were the third rated scoring offenses in FBS averaging 41.4 points per game. The Tide was sixth in total offense with 6,924 yards.
“It’s been a great experience, it’s been awesome,” said O’Brien. “We have a lot of great kids to coach. They are hard-working, they love football and they are great teammates.
“The coaching staff here led by coach Saban is one of the best coaching staffs I’ve ever been a part of and it says a lot because I have been part of a lot of coaching staffs.
“It’s a lot of fun to coach a guy like Bryce and the rest of the guys on offense and working with the offensive staff. I can’t say enough about this program. I’ve said it time and time again how grateful I am to have this opportunity to be here and to try and do my part to help this team win.”
O’Brien is a Dorchester native who played linebacker and defensive end at Brown (1990-1992) so he had ties to the region before joining Belichick’s staff in 2007.
Belichick has won six Super Bowls, nine AFC championships and 17 division titles with the Patriots. Prior to coming to New England, Belichick won two Super Bowls as Bill Parcells’ defensive guru with the New York Giants.
Saban is going for his seventh national championship with the Crimson Tide and can secure back-to-back titles for the second time with a win over the Bulldogs. Saban won a National Championship in 2003 with LSU that he shared with Pete Carroll’s USC Trojans. The Trojans were recognized by the AP while the Tigers won the BCS title.
Calling plays for arguably the greatest NFL and NCAA coaches of all-time can-do wonders for a coordinator’s resume at both levels. O’Brien has thrived being the middle man in the Belichick-Saban connection and doesn’t mind talking about it.
“It’s a question, the obvious question I get a lot,” said O’Brien. “I actually enjoy the question because I take a lot of pride in the fact that I’ve been able to work for both guys.
“I’ve learned so much from both guys and as you said, these are the two best to ever do it. They are both very similar in some of their philosophical beliefs — hard work, good teammates, trustworthy people around them, uncovering every stone to try and find out what we can do to get an edge in a game or the way we practice. Things like that.”
Belichick has New England back in the NFL playoffs by employing three of Saban’s players, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, running back Damien Harris and rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots’ first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
“They are two very different people,” said O’Brien. “That’s just the way it is and I think that is what is pretty cool, the fact that I’ve had a chance to be around both of them and work with both of them. It’s something I am very grateful for and very proud of.”
How a racist voicemail got KARE anchor Gia Vang into the T-shirt business (temporarily)
On New Year’s Day, St. Louis TV news anchor Michelle Li did a 30-second segment about the various foods people eat on the first day of the year. She wrapped up by saying she, like many Koreans, ate dumpling soup.
The seemingly innocuous piece led one viewer to leave a voicemail at the station criticizing Li for “being very Asian” and telling her to “keep her Korean to herself.” The woman also suggested a white anchor would get fired for talking about what white people eat on New Year’s.
Li posted a video of herself listening to the message on social media and it quickly went viral, thanks in part to KARE-TV anchor Gia Vang’s suggestion to change the intended slur into a hashtag of pride: #VeryAsian. Asian Americans, both famous and otherwise, as well as supporters flooded social media with positive feedback and plenty of photos of people happily eating dumpling soup.
“We wanted to move this into a different space,” Vang said. “I was trying to reclaim those words and I could see through the response that people picked up on that.”
On Twitter, Li asked if people would be interested in a #VeryAsian shirt. The positive response prompted Li to team up with Vang to create the website veryasian.us. It launched Tuesday with a selection of #VeryAsian T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts for sale, with all proceeds going to the Asian American Journalists Association.
“In the first 24 hours, we had more than 1,300 orders,” Vang said. “And it really shot up from there.”
The pair initially planned to make the items available for two weeks, but they’ve been so swamped with orders, they made the decision to cut that time in half. Sales will now close at noon Tuesday.
I’d love to say something back. pic.twitter.com/zrXgiwQbR9
— Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022
“It’s been overwhelming, but good overwhelming,” Vang said.
Vang first met Li via social media. The pair connected after a March shooting spree in Atlanta left six Asian women dead, just one of many attacks on Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic.
“We already had a connection and sisterhood, being Asian and also being journalists,” Vang said. “I love that we are making this a positive thing coming out of a year of such negativity toward Asian Americans. We’re coming together as a collective to celebrate our pride and our identities.”
While T-shirt sales end on Tuesday, the website will remain active.
“We have openly talked about this not just being a moment or a hashtag, but a movement,” Vang said. “We have a million ideas and haven’t honed in on what happens next, but this feels good.”
Men’s hockey: Meyers dominates as Gophers get back to Big Ten play with win over Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — If predictions about Team USA’s roster at next month’s Winter Olympics are correct, Ben Meyers might be the second-biggest thing in China. After the Great Wall, of course.
The Minnesota Gophers junior forward, who is expected to be named to the American roster soon, scored twice and added an assist on Friday as his team jumped back into Big Ten play with a decisive 4-1 win at Michigan State.
Sammy Walker opened the scoring and Jack LaFontaine pitched in with 24 saves as the Gophers (12-8-0 overall, 7-4-0 Big Ten) ran their winning streak versus the Spartans to six straight games. The Spartans (11-9-1, 5-6-0) got a stellar 32-save performance from goalie Drew DeRidder but trailed throughout.
“I’m just working on my game during the week, and I’ve got great linemates to play with,” said Meyers. “We’ve got a great d-core to move us the puck, and I’m just trying to play hard.”
As for the expectation that he will be headed to Beijing next month, Meyers said he is focused on the present.
“We had two games at Michigan State. That’s really the focus,” he said. “I’m (playing) in Minnesota right now and just focused on playing Michigan State in a couple big conference games.”
Playing their first real game in more than a month, the Gophers looked anything but rusty in the opening 15 minutes, testing DeRidder repeatedly and jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Walker, penalized for playing with a broken stick, emerged from the penalty box just in time to catch a lead pass from Blake McLaughlin and slip the puck over the goal line.
Meyers doubled the lead later with a seeing-eye shot from a sharp angle. After the Spartans got on the board via defenseman Nash Nienhuis’ first collegiate goal, Meyers scored again late in the second off a pretty set-up pass from Matthew Knies, who is also expected to be named to the Olympic roster.
“It was a real good game for us. In the first 10 minutes I loved how we came out. It got all the lines going, we got all our energy going, we were on top of pucks and made life very difficult on them,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “They’re a strong team and we lost some strength battles a couple times, but a complete game by our lineup tonight.”
Meyers nearly completed the hat trick, but hit the post on a shot that then went in off Lucius for the Gophers’ fourth goal. Lucius said he almost felt bad about getting credit for the goal after all Meyers did on Friday.
“Honestly, a little bit,” Lucius said, with a grin, when asked if he felt bad for Meyers. “I wish he would’ve got that, but he’s glad I put it in.”
The bad news for the Gophers came in the third period when forward Jaxon Nelson went down hard and appeared to roll an ankle after a shot. He was helped from the ice and did not return.
“Tough losing Nellie,” Motzko said, hinting that the injury was serious. “He’ll be out a while.”
“Not a lot to say. Minnesota played well, and we’ve got to work an awful lot harder than that and an awful lot more battles to win against a team like Minnesota,” said Spartans coach Danton Cole. “For the first time in a while, I thought it was a pretty uneven effort and we’re going to need to be an awful lot better tomorrow.”
The two-game series concludes on Saturday evening.
