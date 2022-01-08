Celebrities
IKDR! Meet Jamarrion Tabor, The Self-Made Millionairess Showing Women How To Open & Scale Their Daycare Businesses
Shout out to the boss ladies!
We may be in season three and several variants-deep into this pandemic, but that doesn’t stop everyone’s hustle.
Here at BOSSIP, we like to share stories from people in our community making their dreams come true like Chicago-bred entrepreneur Jamarrion Tabor. After successfully running and scaling two daycare centers of her own, Jarrion has put Beyoncé’s wifi to use to let women and men across the metaverse in on her success secret after using just an income tax check and her creativity to succeed!
How has being born and raised in the Westside of Chicago inspired your career as a childcare brander?
Growing up, my peers and I didn’t have access to quality Childcare because it’s rarely quality education in the “hood”. That inspired me to open childcare centers. My goal is to provide quality Childcare for minority children with limited access to care.
What really pushed you to make your dream happen?
FREEDOM! I wanted to have the freedom to be there for my children. I wanted the type of freedom that a JOB couldn’t provide me.
I felt that in my soul. I saw some photos from the inside of one of your centers and it looked so inviting. What else do you think sets you aside from other businesses?
Our culture. My centers are known for having the COOLEST CULTURE in Childcare. From our quality care, our 24 hour availability, and the way we pour into our staff.
What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?
The best part is having the freedom to make as much money as we want. The worst part can be the responsibility if your business is not structured properly.
How do you feel you impact the clients who work with you?
By showing them that anything is possible. In 2015, I started my childcare business with my income tax. 6 years later I have two centers with a million-dollar revenue. I literally came to Atlanta with nothing and made it happen.
Where can everyone find you on social media?
My Instagram is @childcarebrander and I’m also at Childcarebrander.com!
Ana Navarro Slams ‘Shameful’ Republicans For Not Attending Jan. 6 Ceremony
‘The View’ co-host denounced Republicans who minimized the tragedy of the insurrection by skipping the anniversary ceremony, while praising Dick and Liz Cheney for being the lone conservatives in attendance.
Ana Navarro, 50, didn’t mince words when blasting the 211 Republican members of Congress who skipped out on the House of Representatives’ ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. The View co-host, who is a self-identified Republican, said that it was “incredibly shameful” that almost all of the Republican members of Congress decided to forgo the moment of silence that honored the four Capitol Police officers who were killed defending the members of the House.
At the moment of silence for the Capitol Police officers who died, there were only two Republicans who showed up.
Rep. Lynn Cheney. And her father. The 80 year old former Vice President.
An extraordinary image of where this country’s politics are right now. pic.twitter.com/IJ2YS2y2yN
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 6, 2022
Ana got heated as she called out the Republicans for both trying to change the narrative surrounding the Capitol riot and not showing respect for those who helped protect them, during a Friday January 7 episode of The View. “All of those Republicans that got helped by the Capitol Police. All those Republicans, who we saw running for their lives. All those Republicans, who were cowering under desks on January 6. None of them could take a minute to observe silence, and observe January 6 and instead were saying that it was some sort of media propaganda,” she said. “That is shameful.”
The only Republicans that did attend the ceremony were Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and Ana was thankful for both of them. Even though she said she may not always agree with the former VP, she commended him for attending to both support his daughter and for his country. “What he did yesterday was an honorable act. He was not only acting as somebody who served in the House of Representatives for many years, and thus has floor privileges to walk on the floor, he was there as an American. He was there as a Republican elder, and he was there as Liz Cheney’s dad. If not for Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney would’ve been there by her lonesome self as the only Republican serving a minute of silence,” she said.
After torching Republicans for not attending, Ana commended the Cheneys and especially the former vice president one more time for taking the time to mark such an important day. “As a daughter, as an American, as a longtime Republican, I appreciated Dick Cheney’s presence there and wearing all those hats,” she said.
Liz is one of only two Republicans currently on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Insurrection. The other Republican on the committee Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted that he wished he could have attended the ceremony, but he was with his wife expecting the birth of their son. “Wish I could be there too, but I’m on baby watch. I am in spirit,” he tweeted. In a followup tweet, he responded to someone who asked where he was, and he praised the Cheneys. “Once again everyone, would have loved to have been on the house floor, but I have a baby making his entrance into the world at any moment. God bless @Liz_Cheney and VP Cheney for going. Sad others didn’t. Stoked to be a dad,” he wrote.
Former Atlanta mayor accuses Publix of discrimination in Black communities
Former Atlanta mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms took to Twitter to voice her complaint about racial discrimination by Publix.
Keisha, who declined to run for a second term in office, compared empty Publix stores in the Black community to fully stocked stores in affluent northern Atlanta neighborhoods.
She tweeted:
“I’ve received 8 messages & counting from my very polite @Instacart shopper over the last 10 minutes about missing items in the Cascade Rd @Publix. I shopped in Buckhead & Vinings last week and no one else seems to have the supply chain issues.”
I’ve received 8 messages & counting from my very polite @Instacart shopper over the last 10 minutes about missing items in the Cascade Rd @Publix. I shopped in Buckhead & Vinings last week and no one else seems to have the supply chain issues we’re experiencing in SW Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/aDsTgwvljD
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 5, 2022
Keisha lives on the southwest side where she was raised. That side of town is slowly gentrifying but is still majority Black.
The mom-of-four shared a screenshot of photos in text messages from her Instacart shopper showing empty store shelves at Publix in the hood.
Keisha wrote:
“Shelves in SW Atlanta have consistently looked like this for months. I’ve not seen anything like this when shopping in @Publix stores in other areas.”
Shelves in SW Atlanta have consistently looked like this for months. I’ve not seen anything like this when shopping in @Publix stores in other areas. https://t.co/G0NvENOUqb pic.twitter.com/o6RYfTuGkR
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 6, 2022
She hinted that Publix prioritizes stores in affluent neighborhoods north of Atlanta — like here in Duluth — where groceries are plentiful.
An embarrassed spokesperson for Publix responded to Keisha’s complaints by assuring her that the “supply chain” was at fault.
“Hi Keisha. The supermarket supply chain is under a lot of stress, impacted by product and labor shortages, demand, record exports, shipping constraints, and inflation. We appreciate your understanding as we work to obtain as much product as possible for our customers.”
Hi Keisha. The supermarket supply chain is under a lot of stress, impacted by product and labor shortages, demand, record exports, shipping constraints, and inflation. We appreciate your understanding as we work to obtain as much product as possible for our customers.
— PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) January 6, 2022
Keisha replied by reiterating her suspicions that the grocery store giant is discriminating against Black neighborhoods:
“Thank you for the prompt response. I understand the global challenges, but it is difficult to understand why some stores, within a few miles of each other, are consistently stocked and others are not.”
Thank you for the prompt response. I understand the global challenges, but it is difficult to understand why some stores, within a few miles of each other, are consistently stocked and others are not. https://t.co/me0BU3OFNg
— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 6, 2022
How Ray J & Princess Love Are Handling Co-Parenting 2 Kids 3 Months After Split
Despite Ray J filing for divorce, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he and Princess Love have found a way to give ‘the best life’ to their kids, Melody and 2-year-old Epik.
It’s been months since Ray J called off his marriage to Princess Love for the third and seemingly final time. Though the love between Ray J, 40, and Princess Love, 37, has collapsed, the two have put aside their issues with each other to maintain a healthy household for their children, Epik, 2, and 3-year-old Melody. “Ray J and Princess have a really great co-parenting relationship despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through while they were still together,” a source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars have “come to an understanding that just because things didn’t work out between them as a couple, they have made a conscious decision to give their kids the best life,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, adding that both Ray J and Princess play “a very active role” in their kids’ lives. This commitment was seen recently when Ray J and Princess reunited to celebrate Epik’s second birthday. Ray J shared a video from the party, and he tagged Princess Love in the comments.
“Ray J is very hands-on with his kids and loves spending one on one time with each of them,” the insiders adds and explains why Ray J has stepped up when it comes to being a dad. “That’s not a huge surprise, though, because Ray J has an incredible relationship with his own father. He spends a lot of time with his parents, and they have set a really beautiful example of a healthy parent-child relationship.”
Sadly, Ray J hasn’t maintained a similarly positive relationship with Princess Love. While Ray J was hospitalized with a bad case of pneumonia in October 2021, the rapper filed the papers to officially end their marriage. This is the third time that they’ve gone down the divorce route. Princess filed for divorce in May 2020, but the two patched things up. The peace didn’t last because Ray J filed in September 2020. Yet, the couple managed to make it work – until recently.
With this not being Princess’s first divorce rodeo, she didn’t seem fazed when asked about the divorce filing. “[I’ve] never been better,” she said days after Ray submitted the papers. When asked about Ray’s condition, she said, “He’s great. He’s alive and well.”
