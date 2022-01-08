Judge dismisses sole criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo

The only criminal charge filed over the sexual harassment allegations that drove former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from office was dismissed Friday at prosecutors’ request, clearing what had been seen as the most serious legal threat to the Democrat.

The move had been expected after Albany County prosecutors said they couldn’t prove the case and intended to drop it.

Cuomo, who denied the allegation that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020, didn’t speak during Friday’s short hearing, held with the judge sitting in an Albany courtroom and the lawyers and defendant appearing via videoconference.

Wearing a black mask, Cuomo was visible for only a few seconds when his lawyer, Rita Glavin, swiveled her camera to show him in the room.

“As the governor has said, this simply did not happen,” Glavin said in a video statement after the hearing. “Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed. Not politics, rhetoric or mob mentality,” she added.

During the hearing, which lasted only a few minutes and would have been even shorter if not for audio glitches, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney told the judge prosecutors had reviewed the evidence “and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case.”

Judge Holly Trexler noted district attorneys’ “unfettered discretion” to decide whether to prosecute a case.

“A court may not and should not interfere with discretion of a district attorney,” she said.

Cuomo could still face lawsuits if his accusers choose to take him to court.