Judge dismisses sole criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo
The only criminal charge filed over the sexual harassment allegations that drove former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from office was dismissed Friday at prosecutors’ request, clearing what had been seen as the most serious legal threat to the Democrat.
The move had been expected after Albany County prosecutors said they couldn’t prove the case and intended to drop it.
Cuomo, who denied the allegation that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020, didn’t speak during Friday’s short hearing, held with the judge sitting in an Albany courtroom and the lawyers and defendant appearing via videoconference.
Wearing a black mask, Cuomo was visible for only a few seconds when his lawyer, Rita Glavin, swiveled her camera to show him in the room.
“As the governor has said, this simply did not happen,” Glavin said in a video statement after the hearing. “Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed. Not politics, rhetoric or mob mentality,” she added.
During the hearing, which lasted only a few minutes and would have been even shorter if not for audio glitches, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney told the judge prosecutors had reviewed the evidence “and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case.”
Judge Holly Trexler noted district attorneys’ “unfettered discretion” to decide whether to prosecute a case.
“A court may not and should not interfere with discretion of a district attorney,” she said.
Cuomo could still face lawsuits if his accusers choose to take him to court.
Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge
The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
Negative test results can be a necessity for any number of activities, from going to work to boarding an airplane or attending a sporting event. Delays in getting results — or inability to find a test kit — can mean people with very mild or no symptoms may presume they are not infected and go about their usual routines.
“If you are tested and you’re positive then you know you need to isolate,” said Abraar Karan, an infectious diseases doctor at Stanford University. “If you can’t get tested, and you don’t have the luxury to just quarantine without knowing, sure, you may have people going out and infecting others.”
The surge of cases in California has led to a soaring demand for tests that in many places simply can’t be found. Some county mail-in testing programs have been halted due to exploding demand. In places where tests are available, people sometimes have to wait in line for several hours.
Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, an epidemiology professor at University of California, San Francisco’s medical school, said she heard one lab was taking nine days to return results — longer than someone exposed to COVID-19 may have to quarantine.
“If you are trying to do the right thing, and you decided to wait in line to get a test, having a long time to get actionable information is not helpful,” she said. “It’s sort of absurd.”
Some people have resorted to paying $100 or more for a rapid result — something many can’t afford.
Shane Hirschman, a 36-year-old from San Clemente, said he ordered a mail-in test kit from the Orange County health agency last week but never received one. When he started feeling sick this week, he said he couldn’t find an at-home kit in stores and testing appointments at nearby pharmacies were booked. He wound up paying nearly $100 for a rapid test to confirm he didn’t have the variant.
“They’ve had a year and a half to sort this out and it shouldn’t be like this,” he said. “I don’t feel like I can pay 100 bucks every day.”
Battenfeld: Marty Walsh’s only way out of Biden’s sinking ship
Marty Walsh is like a little kid wearing his first big kid suit — not quite fitting and uncomfortable.
He’ll always be a Boston guy. You can take him to Washington but you can’t take the “Mahhty” out of him.
He’s in a dead end job right now — standing on the stern of President Biden’s quickly sinking ship, looking back wistfully at his old job of Boston mayor.
The Labor Secretary lives in a hotel in Washington and spends more time traveling around the country or in Boston than he does inside the Beltway. He hasn’t particularly distinguished himself in Biden’s Cabinet except to be a coatholder and cheerleader for the administration’s infrastructure bill.
Politically he’s saddled with Biden’s sinking approval ratings. The longer he stays in the Cabinet the worse it will get. And now that Biden’s Build Back Better initiative has tanked, Walsh literally has nothing to do.
His successor in Boston, Michelle Wu, is making him look bad. Wu is off to a fast start, making voters already forget about the Walsh era, and now in the process of undoing Walsh’s last horrendous decision — putting Dennis White in charge of Boston police without any vetting process or public input.
Walsh would love to return to Massachusetts to run for governor but he’s got Attorney General Maura Healey potentially standing in his way.
If Healey somehow takes a pass on the gubernatorial race, look for Walsh — sitting there with a $5 million warchest — to jump in head-first.
Voters may be looking for a moderate governor in the mold of Charlie Baker, but without Baker’s indecision and waffling.
The current field of Democrats, Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, have potential but are limited because of their far-left positions. They’ll do well in lefty-dominated Boston but the governor’s race is usually decided in the suburbs.
As a white male, Walsh is an outcast in the Democratic party. The only other white male in the governor’s race, former state Sen. Ben Downing, has already dropped out because a lack of enthusiasm and fundraising.
But that may not deter Walsh if Healey decides to opt-out. He’s ambitious enough to want to be governor, even if voters outside Route 128 may not be familiar with him.
And most importantly, even Walsh can see that hanging on in Biden’s Cabinet is a ticket to nowhere. That’s why Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is already making noises about running for president again.
Walsh may be a relic of Boston’s past, but if he wants to stay relevant, raising his statewide profile may be his only way out of Washington.
Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 26,187, 2nd most of pandemic
Coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by a total of 26,187 confirmed positives, the second-highest single-day total of the pandemic — with number one coming earlier this week.
That 26,187 number on Friday — which doesn’t include an additional 2,976 “probable” cases for the day — is only behind Wednesday’s 27,612 mark, and is back up from the 24,570 mark that Thursday brought, which is now the third-highest mark, according to public health data.
The seven-day percent positivity average is now 23.02%, continuing to rise as the omicron variant surges. Authorities earlier in the pandemic said a mark over 5% shows that many infections are going undetected, and the metric was at its lowest in late June at .31%.
Fifty-five more people died of COVID-19, according to Friday’s daily report from the state health officials, bringing the total number of deceased to 20,106 in the Bay State. The seven-day average of deaths is now 36.8, which has climbed over the past two months and hit a pandemic low of 1.3 in July.
The average age of the people who died is 73, while the average age of people testing positive is 36.
Hospitalizations are now up to 2,637 — a jump of 113 over Thursday’s mark as a steep increase continues. The seven-day average of people in the hospital is 2,287, quadruple what it was in mid-November and well over the pandemic low of 84.8 in July.
The number of patients in ICUs with COVID rose by five up to 421, with 245 on ventilators, a drop of 14 from the previous day.
The numbers of people fully vaccinated and with boosters continue to rise. Now in the Bay State, which has a population a bit under 7 million, 5.1 million people are fully vaccinated — two shots of Moderna or Pfizer, or one of the much-less-used Johnson & Johnson — and 2.3 million have received booster shots.
Doctors say the omicron variant, which is driving the surge, is even more contagious than past variants of the disease, but appears to be at least somewhat less severe. The experts say that while omicron is more able to slip past vaccines and boosters than the previous versions of the disease were, the shots make it far less likely that people get severely ill.
The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker says that more than 835,000 people have died in the United States, and nearly 5.5 million worldwide. It also says that more than 1 in 10 confirmed cases around the globe have come in the past month.
