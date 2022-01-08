News
Judge Judy funds scholarships at NY law school she attended
“Judge Judy” Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School, where she, her daughter and granddaughter have attended.
The donation will fund full tuition and books for 10 women a year, along with a summer employment fellowship after their first year, the school said.
Sheindlin, whose “Judge Judy” courtroom television show ended in September after a 25-year run, now hosts “Judy Justice” on Amazon. She graduated from New York Law School in 1965, and her daughter Nicole Sheindlin graduated in 1993. Granddaughter Sarah Rose is set to graduate this spring.
Women make up 62% of the law school’s student body.
“We point to (Sheindlin) as a great success story for the law school,” said Anthony W. Crowell, dean and president. “It’s a testament to discipline, hard work, tenacity and what we call New York grit.”
In an interview with Law.com, Sheindlin reflected on what it was like to attend law school as a woman in the 1960s.
She said she transferred from Washington College of Law, now known as American University Washington College of Law — where she was first in her class — during her first year because she was getting married, “and that’s what you did then — you followed the mate.”
At New York Law School, “my adviser, who was a professor, introduced himself and asked me, ‘Why are you taking the seat of a man who will use this to make a living?’” Judy Sheindlin, 79, said.
She said she was one of only five women in her second year of law school.
“New York Law School was not a nurturing place for women,” Sheindlin said. “It was parroting the culture of the times.”
News
Patriots-Dolphins injury report: Nelson Agholor cleared, Kyle Dugger out
One in, one out.
The Patriots removed wide receiver Nelson Agholor from their injury report Friday, but ruled out safety Kyle Dugger for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Miami.
Agholor’s removal indicates he’s been cleared to play against the Dolphins after being sidelined for nearly weeks with a concussion. Agholor has not played since the team’s loss at Indianapolis on Dec. 18. His return will give the Pats a healthy receiving corps for the first time in nearly a month.
Agholor owns 36 catches for 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, though he’s failed to clear 50 yards in a game since Halloween.
Dugger’s absence was expected after he missed every practice this week with a hurt hand. Second-year defensive back Myles Bryant also missed all three practices this week on COVID-19 reserve. If he is not activated on Saturday before the team flies to South Florida, the Pats are likely to elevate cornerback D’Angelo Ross off the practice squad for a third straight week.
Ross has yet to accrue any statistics this season, but has taken 14 defensive snaps split over the last two games. A third-year player from New Mexico, Ross slowly earned the trust of his coaches and teammates since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
“D’Angelo is a really smart player,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “On scout team, he plays basically every position in the secondary. He has a really good understanding of what to do and techniques to do it in. He’s gained a lot of confidence of the coaching staff and his teammates based on is work ethic, his consistency, and dependability on a daily basis.”
In addition to ruling Dugger out, the Patriots listed nine other players as questionable. Among them, left tackle Isaiah Wynn was newly limited this week by a hip injury.
The Dolphins did not list any players on their final report.
Both teams’ complete reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Out
S Kyle Dugger (hand)
Questionable
C David Andrews (shoulder)
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
OT Isaiah Wynn (hip)
DB Cody Davis (wrist)
DOLPHINS
None
News
Judge dismisses sole criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo
The only criminal charge filed over the sexual harassment allegations that drove former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from office was dismissed Friday at prosecutors’ request, clearing what had been seen as the most serious legal threat to the Democrat.
The move had been expected after Albany County prosecutors said they couldn’t prove the case and intended to drop it.
Cuomo, who denied the allegation that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020, didn’t speak during Friday’s short hearing, held with the judge sitting in an Albany courtroom and the lawyers and defendant appearing via videoconference.
Wearing a black mask, Cuomo was visible for only a few seconds when his lawyer, Rita Glavin, swiveled her camera to show him in the room.
“As the governor has said, this simply did not happen,” Glavin said in a video statement after the hearing. “Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed. Not politics, rhetoric or mob mentality,” she added.
During the hearing, which lasted only a few minutes and would have been even shorter if not for audio glitches, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney told the judge prosecutors had reviewed the evidence “and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case.”
Judge Holly Trexler noted district attorneys’ “unfettered discretion” to decide whether to prosecute a case.
“A court may not and should not interfere with discretion of a district attorney,” she said.
Cuomo could still face lawsuits if his accusers choose to take him to court.
News
Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge
The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
Negative test results can be a necessity for any number of activities, from going to work to boarding an airplane or attending a sporting event. Delays in getting results — or inability to find a test kit — can mean people with very mild or no symptoms may presume they are not infected and go about their usual routines.
“If you are tested and you’re positive then you know you need to isolate,” said Abraar Karan, an infectious diseases doctor at Stanford University. “If you can’t get tested, and you don’t have the luxury to just quarantine without knowing, sure, you may have people going out and infecting others.”
The surge of cases in California has led to a soaring demand for tests that in many places simply can’t be found. Some county mail-in testing programs have been halted due to exploding demand. In places where tests are available, people sometimes have to wait in line for several hours.
Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, an epidemiology professor at University of California, San Francisco’s medical school, said she heard one lab was taking nine days to return results — longer than someone exposed to COVID-19 may have to quarantine.
“If you are trying to do the right thing, and you decided to wait in line to get a test, having a long time to get actionable information is not helpful,” she said. “It’s sort of absurd.”
Some people have resorted to paying $100 or more for a rapid result — something many can’t afford.
Shane Hirschman, a 36-year-old from San Clemente, said he ordered a mail-in test kit from the Orange County health agency last week but never received one. When he started feeling sick this week, he said he couldn’t find an at-home kit in stores and testing appointments at nearby pharmacies were booked. He wound up paying nearly $100 for a rapid test to confirm he didn’t have the variant.
“They’ve had a year and a half to sort this out and it shouldn’t be like this,” he said. “I don’t feel like I can pay 100 bucks every day.”
