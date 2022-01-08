Judge Judy funds scholarships at NY law school she attended

“Judge Judy” Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School, where she, her daughter and granddaughter have attended.

The donation will fund full tuition and books for 10 women a year, along with a summer employment fellowship after their first year, the school said.

Sheindlin, whose “Judge Judy” courtroom television show ended in September after a 25-year run, now hosts “Judy Justice” on Amazon. She graduated from New York Law School in 1965, and her daughter Nicole Sheindlin graduated in 1993. Granddaughter Sarah Rose is set to graduate this spring.

Women make up 62% of the law school’s student body.

“We point to (Sheindlin) as a great success story for the law school,” said Anthony W. Crowell, dean and president. “It’s a testament to discipline, hard work, tenacity and what we call New York grit.”

In an interview with Law.com, Sheindlin reflected on what it was like to attend law school as a woman in the 1960s.

She said she transferred from Washington College of Law, now known as American University Washington College of Law — where she was first in her class — during her first year because she was getting married, “and that’s what you did then — you followed the mate.”

At New York Law School, “my adviser, who was a professor, introduced himself and asked me, ‘Why are you taking the seat of a man who will use this to make a living?’” Judy Sheindlin, 79, said.

She said she was one of only five women in her second year of law school.

“New York Law School was not a nurturing place for women,” Sheindlin said. “It was parroting the culture of the times.”