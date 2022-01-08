Celebrities
Julia Fox Revealed She’s A ‘Die-Hard’ Kardashians Fan 2 Weeks Before Meeting Kanye West
Julia Fox admitted she’s watched ‘KUWTK’ since 2007 as she gabbed about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship on her Dec. 17 podcast.
Mere weeks before Julia Fox, 31, met and went on dates with Kanye West, 44, the actress admitted she’s a fan of his ex Kim Kardashian, 41, and her family. The Uncut Gems actress got onto the topic while chatting about Kim’s hot new relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, and Kimye’s on-going divorce during an episode of her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits.
“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?” she began, before confessing she’s been a viewer of the families now-wrapped E! reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians since day one. “I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing,” she hilariously went on.
She added that she “wanted” Kris Jenner’s clan, that also includes Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, “to be my family,” explaining that she’s a “die-hard, OG fan.” Julia went on, “You feel like you know them…it’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”
A mere two weeks later, Julia met Kanye (know just Ye) while out in Miami for New Year’s Eve. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” she wrote about their initial meeting in Interview magazine that also included plenty of sexy PDA photos. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” Just a day later, the brunette bombshell was out on a dinner date at Italian hot spot Carbone in South Beach (she wrote the eatery is “one of her favorite restaurants” while discussing their second date at Carbone’s original NYC location).
Kanye swept Julia off her feet with their second date that also included an outing to Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play, along with a Balenciaga makeover — all of which Kanye had documented with a photographer. “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” she added in the short essay. “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she revealed. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.”
Celebrities
‘The Man From Toronto’: Release Date, Cast, & Everything Else You Need To Know
‘The Man From Toronto’ is a comedy action film starring Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming release.
Kevin Hart, 42, and Woody Harrelson, 60, are teaming up for the ultimate buddy flick of the season! The pair will star together in The Man From Toronto, an upcoming action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes set for release on August 12, 2022 from Sony Pictures Rising. Although the action-packed film has had a rough go at production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, filming wrapped in Dec. 2020 and its cast and crew are eager for the public to experience the story of a comedy of errors-esque Airbnb stay where mistaken identity leads to “save the day” action.
Find out more below concerning the movie’s production details, who’s all joining the two leads, and what the fun flick is all about.
‘The Man From Toronto’ Release Date & Filming
The Man From Toronto has unfortunately faced a series of setbacks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After going into pre-production mode, the action comedy flick was set to begin filming April 2020 in Atlanta. We all, of course, know what happened next, as the pandemic thwarted the plans for filming and continued to push back production dates. The movie began filming in its namesake location in Oct. 2020 and wrapped in December that year.
The original release date was for fall 2021, but it was pushed back to Jan. 14, 2022 only to be skipped further down to road to August 12, 2022. Although the cast is likely anxious for the film to be shared with everyone, they’ve posted behind-the-scenes snippets to give fans a little taste of what’s to come. “So thankful for the opportunities that have come my way,” Kevin shared in an Instagram post posing with co-star Woody back in Oct. 2020, when the crew began filming. “[B]een a fan of this mans work for years….now he’s my Co Star!!!! God is good.”
‘The Man From Toronto’ Cast & Crew
In Jan. 2020, it was announced Jason Statham was going to star alongside comedian Kevin Hart, although in March, the actor abruptly left the project six weeks prior to filming due to a clash with producers over the overall tone of the film. Kevin, however, remained on the project (as Randy, the “Man from Toronto”), and producers subsequently brought on Woody Harrelson as Graeme, the assassin.
The movie stars are also joined by Kaley Cuoco as Maggie and Ellen Barkin and the cast is rounded out by Pierson Fodé as the “Man from Miami,” Jasmin Matthews, Lela Loren, Kate Drummond, and Tomohisa Yamashita.
‘The Man From Toronto’ Plot
The script, written by Robbie Fox (So I Married an Axe Murderer), from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal, revolves around a case of mistaken identity when a “screw-up” from New York is forced to work with an assassin after the two are confused for each other while staying at an Airbnb, per Deadline. Unfortunately, at this time the studio has yet to drop a trailer for the flick, so not much more about the plot and the details therein are known, but with this cast, we’re sure it’ll be a good one!
Celebrities
‘L&HH’s Lyrica Anderson Files For Divorce From A1 Bentley – Report
Lyrica Anderson filed for divorce after 5 years from husband A1 Bentley, per a report. The couple have been open about their relationship struggles on ‘L&HH.’
Another divorce has hit the Love & Hip-Hop universe. Lyrica Anderson has filed for divorce from husband A1 Bentley TMZ reported on Friday, Jan. 7. The 33-year-old daughter of Lyrica Garrett wed the rapper, 34, after eloping in 2016. The couple has been married for five years, and welcomed their son Ocean Zion Bentley, now 3, in Nov. 2018. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Lyrica and A1, née Floyd Eugene Bentley III.
Both Lyrica and A1, who is a record producer and rapper hailing from Kansas, have appeared on L&HH: Hollywood since the third season in 2016, where they appeared as supporting cast. Lyrica was bumped up to a main cast member in season 4, while A1 was promoted in time for the 5th season.
Over their time on the reality series, the couple have been open about their marital struggles: back in 2018, the singer was accused of having an affair with Nicki Minaj‘s ex Safaree Samuels — which is when she was pregnant with her son Ocean. She even took a paternity test on the show to confirm that A1 was the father. On the sixth season, however, it was revealed that A1 had an affair with a woman named Summer Bunni — prompting a 2019 split.
During the COVID-19 quarantine, A1 and Lyrica chatted about their relationship challenges on The Conversation. “I did you wrong, made a mistake, cheated, you couldn’t get over it,” A1 said to his wife. “When someone makes a mistake, you’re just done? Because if that’s the case you can be single for forever,” he added. Lyrica responded, “I just have a really hard time being with someone that I don’t think it going to be completely faithful.”
She also said, “We haven’t officially got divorced. I don’t really know what’s gonna end up happening. For now, there’s a lot of co-parenting going on, of course, we have Ocean. He is the first priority and it’s not about us right now. It’s about him, he’s 1, he’s innocent and it’s fair to just be the best mom and dad.” Lyrica gave A1 another shot in season 6 of L&HH: Hollywood.
Back in 2020, Lyrica also penned song “Marriott” about their split (it happened, quite literally, at a Marriott branded hotel). “‘Marriott’ was my release, my diary when I wrote that song,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May 2020. “It’s me just letting it out. Like you know what, ‘We went through this. I’m tired of this s–t, I’m tired of going through this stuff with you and I’m about to dip. This is the hotel I’m going to stay at and as a matter of fact, I’m going to write about it,” she said.
Celebrities
‘RHONJ’s Gia Giudice Rocks Pink Bikini In Sexy Pics While Admiring A Hermit Crab
The ‘RHONJ’ daughter had some fun in the sun as she sported a pink bikini and wet hair during her Bahamas trip.
Gia Giudice, 20, has certainly grown up a lot since she first appeared on Real Housewives of New Jersey with her mother Teresa Giudice. She recently dazzled her fans with sexy pictures from her trip to the Bahamas on Instagram. As she sat in front of a beautiful beach backdrop, Gia rocked a pink patterned bikini and wet hair, proving she had just hit the waves.
Even though the main focus of the post was Gia’s stunning beach look, she wanted to draw her fans’ attention to the adorable sea life around her. “Look at the little hermit crab,” Gia wrote in the post’s caption, and surely enough, the third photo of her post featured an impressive and adorable shot of a tiny hermit crab. Both Gia and the hermit crab received plenty of love in the comments section. Her father, Joe Giudice, wrote, “love you” while her sister Milania Giudice called her “beautiful” and cousin Antonia Gorga dubbed her as “pretty.”
The Bahamas has become a popular vacation spot for Gia, especially since her dad moved there for a celebrity wrestling gig. She visited Joe there in November 2021. The two seemed to have a great time together and Gia uploaded pictures of her attending a fancy dinner with her dad as she wore a figure-hugging cocktail dress and hanging by the pool as she wore a bright green bikini.
His ex-wife and Gia’s mother, Teresa, supports Joe in his recent endeavors and move to the Bahamas. “A whole bunch of us are gonna go,” Teresa told Extra TV in February. “I know Dolores [Catania] wants to go. Jennifer [Aydin] wants to go. If I’m not working, I’m definitely gonna be there.” Joe was previously living in Italy after he was deported from America following his incarceration.
Joe and Teresa split up after the two served jail time for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Since then, the two have moved on to other relationships. Teresa started dating Luis Ruelas in July 2020 and he popped the question to her in October 2021. Joe briefly dated Daniela Fittipaldi, but the two have since split. Even if it means that their parents are no longer together, Gia Giudice and her sisters have been very supportive of their parents moving on to pursue new relationships and find happiness.
