Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market

Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market
It’s the start of a new year so why not kick off your next chapter in a new home? Thanks to Colorado’s fantastic lifestyle filled with opportunities for outdoor adventures, nights out downtown, and rich community culture, it continues to be a top destination for homebuyers.

If you’re looking for a new house to call home take a look at these recently listed residences from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR).

2437 W 35th Avenue
Fall in love with the gorgeous, brand-new home and stand-alone carriage house at 2437 W 35th Avenue, Listed by LIV SIR broker, Deviree Vallejo for $1,575,000, this home is situated on an ideal block in Denver’s Potter-Highlands neighborhood. Thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly blend in with the character of the historic community, this stately home combines the functionality of new construction with the classic elements of Victorian architecture. The main residence features two en suite bedrooms on the second level and guest bedroom and additional living space on the lower level. Enjoy a glass of wine on your spacious front porch or walk to one of the dozens of restaurants/coffee shops within a few blocks. The separate carriage house offers one bedroom/one bath and large kitchen/living/dining area along with a full basement.

Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

January 8, 2022

Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men convicted of murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ordered Greg and Travis McMichael to serve life without parole for Arbery’s fatal shooting and granted their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, a chance to earn parole after serving at least 30 years in prison.

“Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down and shot, and he was killed because individuals here in the courtroom took the law into their own hands,” the judge said before sentencing.

Walmsley said Arbery left his home for a jog and ended up running for his life for five minutes as the men chased him in pickup trucks until they finally cornered him. The judge paused for a minute of silence to help drive home a sense of what that time must have been like for Arbery.

“When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles. I kept coming back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores,” he said, mentioning the neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick where Arbery was killed.

Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against in this case. The main decision for Walmsley was whether to grant an eventual chance to earn parole.

During the sentencing hearing, Arbery’s family had asked the judge to show no lenience.

Arbery’s sister recalled his humor, describing him as a positive thinker with a big personality. She told the judge her brother had dark skin “that glistened in the sunlight,” thick, curly hair and an athletic build, factors that made him a target for the men who pursued him.

“These are the qualities that made these men assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and chase him with guns drawn. To me, those qualities reflect a young man full of life and energy who looked like me and the people I loved,” Jasmine Arbery said.

Arbery’s mother said she suffered a personal, intense loss made worse by a trial where the men’s defense was that Arbery made bad choices that led to his death.

“This wasn’t a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “And when they couldn’t sufficiently scare or intimidate him, they killed him.”

How Matt Nagy’s 34-30 record stacks up with other Chicago Bears coaches

January 8, 2022

How Matt Nagy's 34-30 record stacks up with other Chicago Bears coaches
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy enters his final game of the 2021 season — against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium — with a 34-30 record over four years.

Here’s a look back at how Nagy’s coaching record compares, season-by-season and amongst 15 former Bears coaches.

Nagy’s record in the playoffs

Nagy lost both games the Bears played under his leadership in the postseason.

Cody Parkey’s infamous “double doink” 43-yard field goal attempt on Jan. 6, 2019, cemented a 16-15 loss to the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card Ggame.

After advancing to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints, 21-9, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 10, 2021.

Nagy’s record compared with other Bears coaches

George Halas, founder and owner of the team, still has the best record among the 16 Bears head coaches.

Zach Wilson’s favorite target Braxton Berrios is out for season-finale vs. Bills

January 8, 2022

Zach Wilson's favorite target Braxton Berrios is out for season-finale vs. Bills
Good thing the Jets’ season is almost over because Gang Green is running out of receivers.

Braxton Berrios, a fan favorite and Zach Wilson’s favorite target in recent weeks, was “not looking good” to play against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, according to head coach Robert Saleh on Friday afternoon. But “not looking good” turned into done for the season as the Jets placed Berrios on injured reserve later in the day with a quad contusion

Berrios’ absence is another blow to an offense that’s already missing Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

The former sixth-round pick of the Patriots has provided a scoring spark for a Jets offense playing without its two best receivers. In his last four games, Berrios has produced 180 receiving yards and four touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return).

“Pains me more than you know not to be out there finishing with this team!” Berrios tweeted. “What a year of growth and incredible memories, can’t wait to root my brothers on as they finish strong Sunday! Jets Nation you’re awesome.”

Earlier in the week, Saleh believed the injury wasn’t serious and thought Berrios would be available against the Bills in the season finale. But that optimism faded.

The Jets were also hopeful Moore would return from his quad injury. But the star rookie only practiced on the rehab side of the practice field throughout the week and never participated with the team. The coaching staff wanted to see how Moore’s body reacted throughout the week. But his injury recovery didn’t progress well enough so he won’t be suiting up on Sunday.

There’s good news, though.

Jamison Crowder, who’s missed the last two weeks with a calf injury, is on track to play in Buffalo. This lessens the blow of Berrios’ absence since they both are interchangeable in the slot. Crowder currently leads the Jets in receptions (50) and is third in receiving yards (431).

Crowder’s return should be a boost. But against a Bills team paying for a division title, the Jets run game needs to be leading the charge to keep them in the game.

“When it comes down to it this is January playoff football,” Jets leading rushing Michael Carter said. “The best teams in the world have to be able to run the ball. So that’s our goal to establish the run game early.”

The Bills’ pass defense has forced the third-most interceptions (19) and teams have struggled to throw on them all season. Buffalo’s defense has allowed an NFL-best 2,763 yards against and given up just 11 touchdowns (also tops in the league) through the air.

The Jets’ rushing attack has come on strong in the past two games (423 yards, best in the NFL over that stretch) and if there’s a weakness with the Bills’ elite defense, it’s the run defense.

“The run game is always going to be important. It’s one thing that we’ve been trying to establish. I think the O-line, John Benton, Mike [LaFleur], they’ve done an unbelievable job getting it up to speed,” Saleh said. “But especially in this time of year. It’s cold, it’s going to be slippery. It’s going to be a little wet. You’re in December, being able to run the football is everything. There’s something about the run game that just wears on people. And when you can do it, it just makes it easier to play the game of football and it opens up everything else.”

But back to the durability of Gang Green’s receiving weapons.

The injuries within the Jets receiving corps piled up during the season. Moore missed six games with a quad and a concussion. Davis missed eight games with a hip and then a core muscle injury that ended his season. Crowder missed five because of his calf, groin and COVID-19. Keelan Cole missed three because of a knee injury and COVID-19.

Wilson has only played with his top three receiving options (Davis, Moore and Crowder) for two games (vs. the Eagles and Falcons). So when the Jets enter the offseason, they’ll have to add depth and upper-tier pieces to the position.

They’re close in terms of talent with Moore and Davis, but they could use a few more pieces because receiver is a spot where players suffer frequent soft tissue injuries. So by adding depth here the Jets will be better prepared when injuries occur and Wilson will still have high-end talent to throw to.

And losing a player like Berrios won’t be such a devastating blow.

