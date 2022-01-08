News
Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market
It’s the start of a new year so why not kick off your next chapter in a new home? Thanks to Colorado’s fantastic lifestyle filled with opportunities for outdoor adventures, nights out downtown, and rich community culture, it continues to be a top destination for homebuyers.
If you’re looking for a new house to call home take a look at these recently listed residences from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR).
2437 W 35th Avenue
Fall in love with the gorgeous, brand-new home and stand-alone carriage house at 2437 W 35th Avenue, Listed by LIV SIR broker, Deviree Vallejo for $1,575,000, this home is situated on an ideal block in Denver’s Potter-Highlands neighborhood. Thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly blend in with the character of the historic community, this stately home combines the functionality of new construction with the classic elements of Victorian architecture. The main residence features two en suite bedrooms on the second level and guest bedroom and additional living space on the lower level. Enjoy a glass of wine on your spacious front porch or walk to one of the dozens of restaurants/coffee shops within a few blocks. The separate carriage house offers one bedroom/one bath and large kitchen/living/dining area along with a full basement.
1311 Buffalo Ridge Road
Savor the stunning golf course views and mountain vistas from 1311 Buffalo Ridge Road. This truly incredible home within The Estates at Buffalo Ridge community is a fine example of a private, custom home in Castle Pines. Listed by LIV SIR broker, Anne Dresser Kocur, for $1,400,000, this remarkable five-bedroom residence backs to the 8th hole of The Ridge Golf Course for a luxurious take on Colorado living. Enjoy the outdoors on the expansive stamped concrete patio, under the pergola, or next to the double-sided fireplace. Inside, the two-story great room and chef’s kitchen are ideal for entertaining. The primary suite is a secluded oasis with ample space for unwinding. Here you’ll find a travertine fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom. This South Metro home is one you’ll want to see for yourself.
26391 E 5th Place
Treat yourself to a turnkey home in Aurora. 26391 E. 5th Place, listed by LIV SIR broker, Chris Merman, for $550,00 is a beautiful three-bedroom, three-bathroom, Lennar home in the popular Adonia community. This move-in ready residence comes complete with full landscaping, window treatments, and appliances. Plenty of oversized windows throughout the home fill it with bright, natural light. The primary bedroom suite offers a quiet space for relaxing with an en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. The second level of the home also features two additional bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a convenient laundry room. On warm summer afternoons or chilly snow days enjoy some fresh air in the expansive backyard. This fenced-in space is perfect for pets, play time for children, gardening, and more!
Find the perfect house to call home with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. To learn more about the homes mentioned in this article and to view all of the incredible residences available across Colorado, visit livsothebysrealty.com.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men convicted of murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ordered Greg and Travis McMichael to serve life without parole for Arbery’s fatal shooting and granted their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, a chance to earn parole after serving at least 30 years in prison.
“Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down and shot, and he was killed because individuals here in the courtroom took the law into their own hands,” the judge said before sentencing.
Walmsley said Arbery left his home for a jog and ended up running for his life for five minutes as the men chased him in pickup trucks until they finally cornered him. The judge paused for a minute of silence to help drive home a sense of what that time must have been like for Arbery.
“When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles. I kept coming back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores,” he said, mentioning the neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick where Arbery was killed.
Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against in this case. The main decision for Walmsley was whether to grant an eventual chance to earn parole.
During the sentencing hearing, Arbery’s family had asked the judge to show no lenience.
Arbery’s sister recalled his humor, describing him as a positive thinker with a big personality. She told the judge her brother had dark skin “that glistened in the sunlight,” thick, curly hair and an athletic build, factors that made him a target for the men who pursued him.
“These are the qualities that made these men assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and chase him with guns drawn. To me, those qualities reflect a young man full of life and energy who looked like me and the people I loved,” Jasmine Arbery said.
Arbery’s mother said she suffered a personal, intense loss made worse by a trial where the men’s defense was that Arbery made bad choices that led to his death.
“This wasn’t a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “And when they couldn’t sufficiently scare or intimidate him, they killed him.”
The judge’s sentences matched the recommendation of prosecutor Linda Dunikoski. She said all deserved that mandatory life sentence for showing “no empathy for the trapped and terrified Ahmaud Arbery.”
Contending the McMichaels still believed they didn’t do anything wrong, Dunikoski disclosed Friday that Greg McMichael gave cellphone video of the shooting recorded by Bryan to an attorney, who leaked it.
“He believed it was going to exonerate him,” the prosecutor said.
Robert Rubin, one of Travis McMichael’s defense attorneys, argued that his 35-year-old client deserved the possibility of parole. He said Travis McMichael opened fire only after “Mr. Arbery came at him and grabbed the gun.” But Rubin also acknowledged his client’s decisions to arm himself and chase Arbery were ”reckless” and “thoughtless.”
“They are not evidence of a soul so blackened as to deserve to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Rubin said. “This was not a planned murder. This was a fight over a gun that led to Mr. Arbery’s death.”
Greg McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, said her client didn’t intend Arbery to die, never pulling his gun until his son fired his shotgun.
“Greg McMichael did not leave his home that day hoping to kill,” Hogue told the judge. “He did not view his son firing that shotgun with anything other than fear and sadness. What this jury found was this was an unintentional act.”
Bryan’s lawyer said he showed remorse and cooperated with police, turning over the cellphone video of the shooting to help them get to the truth.
“Mr. Bryan isn’t the one who brought a gun,” Kevin Gough said. “He was unarmed. And I think that reflects his intentions.”
Bryan is 52, raising the chances that he will spend the remainder of his life in prison even with the chance of parole after serving 30 years.
The guilty verdicts against the men handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery’s death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.
All three men were also convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Travis and Greg McMichael were each sentenced to an additional 20 years for aggravated assault.
The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts into Arbery as he threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.
The killing went largely unnoticed until two months later, when the graphic video was leaked online and touched off a national outcry. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police and soon arrested all three men.
Defense attorneys have said they plan to appeal the convictions. They have 30 days after sentencing to file them.
Next month, the McMichaels and Bryan face a second trial, this time in U.S. District Court on federal hate crime charges. A judge has set jury selection to begin Feb. 7. Prosecutors will argue that the three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.
News
How Matt Nagy’s 34-30 record stacks up with other Chicago Bears coaches
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy enters his final game of the 2021 season — against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium — with a 34-30 record over four years.
Here’s a look back at how Nagy’s coaching record compares, season-by-season and amongst 15 former Bears coaches.
Nagy’s record in the playoffs
Nagy lost both games the Bears played under his leadership in the postseason.
Cody Parkey’s infamous “double doink” 43-yard field goal attempt on Jan. 6, 2019, cemented a 16-15 loss to the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card Ggame.
After advancing to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints, 21-9, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 10, 2021.
Nagy’s record compared with other Bears coaches
George Halas, founder and owner of the team, still has the best record among the 16 Bears head coaches.
News
Zach Wilson’s favorite target Braxton Berrios is out for season-finale vs. Bills
Good thing the Jets’ season is almost over because Gang Green is running out of receivers.
Braxton Berrios, a fan favorite and Zach Wilson’s favorite target in recent weeks, was “not looking good” to play against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, according to head coach Robert Saleh on Friday afternoon. But “not looking good” turned into done for the season as the Jets placed Berrios on injured reserve later in the day with a quad contusion
Berrios’ absence is another blow to an offense that’s already missing Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.
The former sixth-round pick of the Patriots has provided a scoring spark for a Jets offense playing without its two best receivers. In his last four games, Berrios has produced 180 receiving yards and four touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return).
“Pains me more than you know not to be out there finishing with this team!” Berrios tweeted. “What a year of growth and incredible memories, can’t wait to root my brothers on as they finish strong Sunday! Jets Nation you’re awesome.”
Earlier in the week, Saleh believed the injury wasn’t serious and thought Berrios would be available against the Bills in the season finale. But that optimism faded.
The Jets were also hopeful Moore would return from his quad injury. But the star rookie only practiced on the rehab side of the practice field throughout the week and never participated with the team. The coaching staff wanted to see how Moore’s body reacted throughout the week. But his injury recovery didn’t progress well enough so he won’t be suiting up on Sunday.
There’s good news, though.
Jamison Crowder, who’s missed the last two weeks with a calf injury, is on track to play in Buffalo. This lessens the blow of Berrios’ absence since they both are interchangeable in the slot. Crowder currently leads the Jets in receptions (50) and is third in receiving yards (431).
Crowder’s return should be a boost. But against a Bills team paying for a division title, the Jets run game needs to be leading the charge to keep them in the game.
“When it comes down to it this is January playoff football,” Jets leading rushing Michael Carter said. “The best teams in the world have to be able to run the ball. So that’s our goal to establish the run game early.”
The Bills’ pass defense has forced the third-most interceptions (19) and teams have struggled to throw on them all season. Buffalo’s defense has allowed an NFL-best 2,763 yards against and given up just 11 touchdowns (also tops in the league) through the air.
The Jets’ rushing attack has come on strong in the past two games (423 yards, best in the NFL over that stretch) and if there’s a weakness with the Bills’ elite defense, it’s the run defense.
“The run game is always going to be important. It’s one thing that we’ve been trying to establish. I think the O-line, John Benton, Mike [LaFleur], they’ve done an unbelievable job getting it up to speed,” Saleh said. “But especially in this time of year. It’s cold, it’s going to be slippery. It’s going to be a little wet. You’re in December, being able to run the football is everything. There’s something about the run game that just wears on people. And when you can do it, it just makes it easier to play the game of football and it opens up everything else.”
But back to the durability of Gang Green’s receiving weapons.
The injuries within the Jets receiving corps piled up during the season. Moore missed six games with a quad and a concussion. Davis missed eight games with a hip and then a core muscle injury that ended his season. Crowder missed five because of his calf, groin and COVID-19. Keelan Cole missed three because of a knee injury and COVID-19.
Wilson has only played with his top three receiving options (Davis, Moore and Crowder) for two games (vs. the Eagles and Falcons). So when the Jets enter the offseason, they’ll have to add depth and upper-tier pieces to the position.
They’re close in terms of talent with Moore and Davis, but they could use a few more pieces because receiver is a spot where players suffer frequent soft tissue injuries. So by adding depth here the Jets will be better prepared when injuries occur and Wilson will still have high-end talent to throw to.
And losing a player like Berrios won’t be such a devastating blow.
Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s Kids: Meet Their 3 Daughters
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Cardano Ecosystem Explodes, Why ADA Could Resume Bullish Trend
Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters
How Matt Nagy’s 34-30 record stacks up with other Chicago Bears coaches
Has Mary Cosby Quit the RHOSLC? Skips Reunion Taping
Zach Wilson’s favorite target Braxton Berrios is out for season-finale vs. Bills
Mo’ Money: Kanye West Announces New Deal For Balenciaga To Engineer Upcoming Yeezy x Gap Collection
United passengers at DIA were stuck on planes for hours after they landed — waiting for a gate
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?