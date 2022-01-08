Celebrities
Kanye West Meets Up With Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner For Dinner In Miami
The ‘Runaway’ rapper reunited with the former White House senior advisor for a chat over dinner in Florida.
Kanye West, 44, and Jared Kushner, 40, were spotted getting a bite together in Miami on Thursday January 6. It’s not clear what they were discussing, but Kanye seemed like he was in good spirits in the new photos, which you can see here, via TMZ. This was far from the pair’s first discussion, as Yeezy had previously met with the former advisor (and son-in-law) to former President Donald Trump during his failed 2020 election campaign.
The pair broke bread at Carbone. Both were dressed pretty casually for the dinner. The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper sported a bright neon yellow hoodie over a pair of dark jeans and black boots. Ye also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. Jared was a bit more subtle, dressed in a black t-shirt.
Jared, who’s married to the former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, had met with the rapper previously in August 2020, amid the election that both Kanye and Jared’s father-in-law were running for president, via The New York Times. Shortly after the meeting, Jared told White House reporters that the two had been pals for about a decade and met for a “friendly discussion” as well as a chat about policy, per Politico. “He has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen in the country, and that’s why he has the candidacy that he’s been doing. But again, there’s a lot of issues that the president’s championed that he admires, and it was just great to have a friendly discussion,” he said at the time.
While it’s not clear whether the two had discussed any future political ambitions or campaign matters, a source told Page Six that it was purely a cordial meeting. “It was a purely private dinner,” the source said. “No business agenda.” While it may have been a casual evening for the two, Jared isn’t the only former Trump confidante that the “Heartless” rapper has kept in touch with. Kanye sported a bizarre face mask back in October, while he had lunch with Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.
Mike Pompeo Loses 90 Lbs. After Leaving The White House & Reveals How He Did It
New year, new you! Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he woke up one morning and told his wife ‘today is the day’ he starts losing weight. Find out how he did it!
Mike Pompeo is starting off 2022 with a spring in his step! The 59-year-old former Secretary of State revealed he’s been on a health kick recently and lost a total of 90 lbs. in six months, per photos and an interview shared by The New York Post. The wellness journey all began when Mike stepped on the scale back in June 2021 and discovered he was creeping up on 300 lbs. for the first time in his life. Realizing he needed to make a change immediately, he woke up the next morning and told his wife, Susan, “Today is the day,” according to the outlet.
Mike said he knew he would be more motivated if he had easy access to equipment, so he invested in barbells and an elliptical to set up a home gym. “I started exercising, not every day, but nearly every day, and eating right and the weight just started to come off,” he told the Post. “I tried to get down there five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me.” Mike’s incredible transformation can be seen here.
The substantial weight gain was a slow process over the years, which began when Mike was first elected to public office in 2010. The pressures of his high-profile jobs, such as Director of the CIA, added to his stress, allowing him to make excuses for binging on cheeseburgers or other junk food while he worked. “He isn’t the first person who goes into politics and, because of the demands of the job, gained weight. He’s traveling all over the world, flying 13, 14 hours at different places, different time zones,” Mike’s West Point classmate David Urban told the Post. “It’s incredibly difficult to keep any type of routine, let alone an exercise regimen. You kind of put yourself behind the job.”
For Mike, the challenge was as much mental as it was physical. “The truth is losing weight has been a lifetime struggle for me,” he said in the interview. “It is hard, and it’s not permanent. There’s no guarantees that I’ll still be at whatever I weigh now, but if you realize that good things can happen if you keep at it, you can do it as well.” With his new outlook on life, Mike is now focusing on the future. “I want to be there for my family and hopefully lots of grandchildren.”
Kathy Hilton on Kyle Richards’ Feud With Lisa Vanderpump
Kathy Hilton appeared on an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live earlier this week, where she addressed the ongoing feud between her sister, Kyle Richards, and her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump.
After host Andy Cohen asked Kathy if she’s maintained her friendship with Lisa, who she was once “friendly” with, even after joining the RHOBH cast as a “friend,” Kathy confirmed she and the Vanderpump Rules cast member were once quite close.
“We really were. We were,” Kathy agreed.
According to Kathy, she remained friendly with Lisa even after she and Kyle had their infamous falling out amid RHOBH season nine — although she’d never rub that in her sister’s face.
“And even when Kyle and I were not, and I never would rub that, you know, we met Lisa around the same time. I actually may have met her the day before Kyle did, and then we were at a birthday party together. I liked, I, I like Lisa very much,” Kathy admitted.
While Kathy and Lisa were friends for years, Kathy told Andy that the restauranteur has not reached out to her for quite some time.
“She has not made any effort with me. So, and then, because I’m on the show now, I don’t know. I mean, I haven’t heard from her, but I know she’s so busy,” Kathy noted. “And I know I’m busy and I used to bump into her lot….. we used to be a lot tighter and say like maybe three, four years ago.”
“But there’s no problem,” she added.
As the Andy Cohen Live episode continued, Kathy was asked who she was closest to on the RHOBH cast.
“I love all of the girls,” Kathy shared. “Lisa Rinna, I’ve known for 30 years and I love, love, love, love her. I’ve gotten very close with [Sutton Stracke]. We’re very, she always says we’re cut from the same cloth. So Sutton and I have a very tight relationship. [Dorit Kemsley] is so much fun. [Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley]. I love, love them.”
Although Kathy couldn’t choose just one cast member who she’s closest to, aside from Kyle Richards of course, she did reveal who she spends the most time with.
“I would say that the one I spend the most time with would probably be [Garcelle Beauvais]. In fact, I’m gonna go and do, uh, a week on her show [The Real],” Kathy revealed.
SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. EST on Radio Andy.
Photos Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency, JPA/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Vivica A. Fox, Ava Duvernay & More Celebrate Sentencing For Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
Many celebrities commended the decision, where both McMichaels were given life without parole, saying that justice had been served.
Ava Duvernay, Vivica Fox, and other stars celebrated that justice had been served for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, after Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. were all sentenced to life in prison. Both of the McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Many stars took to their social media to express how satisfied they were with the sentencing. George Takei wrote that Ahmaud had received justice “at last.” Vivica A. Fox commented that it was “Awesome news” on a post from The Shade Room, sharing the decision. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay simply shared the details of the sentencing from The Associated Press, while quote-tweeting a photo of Ahmaud. Actor Matt Walton also tweeted about how he felt like the judge had made the right decision.”Justice feels exhilarating. Probably because it seems so rare,” he tweeted.
Justice in Georgia for Ahmaud, at last.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022
“Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced today to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.” – @AP https://t.co/L1vIvhXoOc
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 7, 2022
Justice feels exhilarating.
Probably because it seems so rare. #AhmaudArbery
— Matt Walton (@themattwalton) January 7, 2022
While many commended the sentencing, activist Al Sharpton took to his Twitter to explain how much work went into getting the three killers sentenced, and he showed that persistence can lead to accountability. “The life sentences of the 3 convicted murderers of #AhmaudArbery is not justice, it’s accountability,” he wrote. “When NAN got involved last yr supporting the parents & lawyers, the local DA wouldn’t even arrest the killers. Today’s sentencing shows that results come from sustained movements.” NAACP President Derrick Johnson called the sentencing “an encouraging step forward.”
The life sentences of the 3 convicted murderers of #AhmaudArbery is not justice, it’s accountability. When NAN got involved last yr supporting the parents & lawyers, the local DA wouldn’t even arrest the killers. Today’s sentencing shows that results come from sustained movements
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 7, 2022
The justice system did its job today. Ahmaud Arbery was brutally murdered in broad daylight, and we are pleased to see accountability prevail in this case. This is an encouraging step forward.https://t.co/TAybPUEQ8H
— Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) January 7, 2022
BREAKING: Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael have been sentenced to life, plus 20 years in prison, without the possibility of parole. William “Roddie” Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole. https://t.co/gEn2DWlkm6
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 7, 2022
Prior to the sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley spoke about how many people were seeking closure through the sentencing, but he explained how difficult it is for those who were affected by the murder to feel closure. “Sentencing does not generally provide closure,” he said. “In this case, I think many people are seeking closure: the mother, the father, the community, and maybe even parts of the nation, but closure is hard to define and is a granular concept.”
Rather than closure, the judge said that the sentencing should show that the three men are being held accountable for the murder. “Instead of closure, it would be best to see today’s proceeding as an exercise in accountability,” he said. “Today, the defendants are being held accountable for their actions, here in superior court.”
Gregory, Travis and Roddie had been found guilty of murdering Ahmaud, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man, in February 2020. Travis had been found guilty on all charges in the jury’s verdict, read on November 24. Gregory was found not guilty on a malice murder charge, but he had been found guilty on other charges. Bryan had been found not guilty on one count of felony murder, an aggravated assault charge, as well as one malice murder charge, but he was found guilty on other charges.
Prior to the sentencing, prosecutors had asked for both McMichaels to receive sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole, and a life in prison with the possibility of parole sentencing for Bryan, via CNN. The defense had asked for a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for all three of the killers.
