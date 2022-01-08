Celebrities
Kanye West Thinks It’s ‘Disrespectful’ Kim Kardashian Took Pete Davidson To His 40th Birthday Spot
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are celebrating their newfound romance in the Bahamas and Kim’s ex, Kanye West, has been feeling some type of way about it, per our EXCLUSIVE source.
Kim Kardashian, 41, just took her new lover boy Pete Davidson, 28, to a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, and apparently, it’s a spot her ex, Kanye West, 44, knows all too well. “Kanye doesn’t understand why Kim would take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas for their first vacation together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago. Kim rented out the entire island for him so it’s obviously a special place in his heart. But it just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there. He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?”
Baker’s Bay is definitely an ideal spot to take your loved one, as the dreamy locale is known for its pink sand beaches, crystalline waters, and idyllic scenery. It also boasts luxurious villas, an 18-hole oceanfront golf course, and an amazing spa. Kim has definitely been taking all that luxury in on her vacation with the SNL comedian, as she recently posted an ultra-sexy bikini shot soaking up the Bahamian sun. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the photo, using an iconic Mariah Carey for her message. Pete was not pictured in the photo, but the lovebirds were spotted boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. When they landed, photographers caught them smiling big as they headed to their destination on the ground.
Meanwhile, although Ye may be a little offended about Kim’s dalliance with Pete in the Bahamas, he’s been having quite the whirlwind romance of his own with actress Julia Fox, 31. In addition to romantic date nights in Miami and NYC, the newfound pair reveled in a mini photo shoot together and Julia wrote about her experience with the rapper for Interview magazine. “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” Julia revealed to the outlet. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.”
Kim Kardashian Hits The Beach In A Bikini & Hangs With BFF Simon Huck In Bahamas Throwback
Sun-soaked memories! Kim Kardashian showed off her flawless figure in a sizzling throwback snap with her BFF Simon Huck.
Kim Kardashian certainly enjoyed her recent trip to the Bahamas, as not only did she get to hang with beau Pete Davidson — but also her BFF Simon Huck! The 41-year-old reality star was featured in an album of photos from the holiday on Simon’s Instagram on January 7. Even though Kim and Pete just returned from the getaway two days prior, it’s never too early to share fun throwback snaps! With most of the photos featuring adorable snaps of Simon and his new husband Phil Riportella, the entrepreneur captioned the album, “Married life.”
Although Kim made an appearance in only one of Simon’s photos (above), she certainly couldn’t have picked a more flattering one of herself! The business mogul looked absolutely stunning in her stylish white bikini top. Going virtually makeup free, Kim allowed her natural beauty to take center stage. Her trademark dark tresses were left long and loose as they cascaded down her back. She pursed her lips and held up a peace sign as she stood behind Simon. The besties couldn’t have chosen a better backdrop, as the turquoise waters of the ocean glistened behind them.
The sizzling bikini snap of Kim wasn’t the only one fans were treated to from the tropical escapade. The mother of four took to her own Instagram on January 6 to share a throwback pic where she is soaking up the sun in a teeny two-piece. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the gorgeous photo. Despite Pete not being in the post, the pair definitely enjoyed the trip together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. When they landed, photographers caught them looking ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.
The romantic trip was the first time we know the cute couple to have taken an extended trip together since they were first linked back in October. After hitting it off when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the pair have almost been inseparable, with Pete celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday in Palm Springs and Kim going to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for a dinner date.
Carrie Underwood’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Sons With Mike Fisher
The Queen of Country has two princes of her own. Here’s everything you need to know about Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s kids, Isiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher.
Carrie Underwood is not only an outstanding country singer but a mom of two. The “Before He Cheats” singer met her husband and the father of her children, Mike Fisher when he was playing for the Ottawa Senators and started dating long-distance. The hockey player popped the question in 2009, they tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their first child into the world in 2015. Fortunately, by that time, Mike was drafted onto the Nashville Predators so he was able to be there for their son.
Carrie and Mike struggled to have a second child together. The “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer suffered three miscarriages from the year 2017 to 2018. “In the beginning, it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,’ ” she said of her three miscarriages on CBS Sunday Morning. However, she became frustrated when she got pregnant for the fourth time. “At that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’” She wondered. Fortunately for Carrie, the fourth time was a charm and she gave birth to her second son in 2019. We have the scoop on both of Carrie’s sons below.
Isaiah Michael Fisher
Isaiah Michael Fisher was born on February 27, 2015. The six-year-old has accomplished a lot in his early years. He joined Carrie on the road when she went on her Storyteller Tour in 2016. He was just a little over one year old when he lived in a bus and got to travel across the country with his mom. His most recent accomplishment was out on the sports field like his dad.
Isaiah had his first baseball game in September 2021. He wore a tiny, striped jersey that read “Fisher” as he stood up to the plate to take a swing. He hit the ball and even made it to first base. Carrie captured some pictures and even a video of the adorable moment and posted it to Instagram. “Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!” Carrie captioned the post.
In addition to his baseball skills, Isaiah also has a winning personality. The American Idol winner described Isaiah as “the sweetest thing.” She proved her point when telling a story about how she had gotten in a car accident and regularly had to put on makeup to cover up 40 stitches. One morning, Isaiah told her makeup assistant to stop. “And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” she explained to People at the time. “That made me feel pretty. I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.”
Most importantly, Isaiah is also an awesome big brother. His father captured a picture of him and his younger brother fishing and uploaded it to Instagram. It’s clear that Isaiah has gone on a fishing trip or two before with his daddy because he was an old pro and was able to help out his baby brother. “Isaiah showing Jacob the ropes. He’s a great big brother with a huge heart!!” Mike exclaimed in the caption.
Jacob Bryan Fisher
The Grammy Award winner’s rainbow baby, Jacob Bryan Fisher was born on January 21, 2019. The two-year-old has a fully blonde head of hair just like his mama but loves the outdoors just like his dad. Mike has uploaded a number of posts of Jacob fishing with his brother Isaiah and riding his toy ATV with the dog across the yard.
The hockey player acknowledged the infectious happiness that Jacob has brought into his and Carrie’s lives in an Instagram post for his second birthday. “Happy 2nd birthday Jacob! You’ve brought so much joy to our family the last 2 years!” He wrote in the post’s caption. “Your laugh may just be the best thing in the world:) Can’t wait to see what God has in store for you in the years ahead!”
Halle Berry Honors Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘A True Measure Of A Man’
Actress Halle Berry is honoring the late Sidney Poitier after his passing away, discussing how much of a ‘trailblazer’ he was in the business.
Halle Berry is paying tribute to acting legend Sidney Poitier after his death was announced on Jan. 7. Halle, who was the first Black woman to win an Oscar for her performance in Monster’s Ball in 2002, always felt a kinship with Poitier, who was the first Black man to take home the lead actor prize in 1964 for his work in Lilies of the Field. “‘A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,’” Halle began her Twitter thread, first quoting the actor from his book Life Beyond Measure. “My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing. In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for Black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are,” she wrote in the heartwarming post.
The Catwoman actress continued, “You were an iconic trailblazer; yours was a life well lived. I grew up idolizing you and will always remember the day when I first met you. It is the only time in my life when I’ve been rendered speechless!” Halle exclaimed. “There I sat, with my words glued together, and you were as gracious and charming then as you would be during our decades of friendship to follow. Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man.”
The famous actor, known for his singular performances in films like A Raisin in the Sun (1961), In the Heat of the Night (1967), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), and many more, died at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. After the news of his passing spread, Whoopi Goldberg, Barack Obama, director Barry Jenkins, Oprah, and many more public figures honored the iconic actor with beautiful tributes.
“If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir,” Whoopi wrote on Twitter, referencing Lulu’s song from the 1967 British drama, To Sir, With Love, that starred Sidney. “Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars,” The View co-host added.
