Kathy Hilton on Kyle Richards’ Feud With Lisa Vanderpump
Kathy Hilton appeared on an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live earlier this week, where she addressed the ongoing feud between her sister, Kyle Richards, and her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump.
After host Andy Cohen asked Kathy if she’s maintained her friendship with Lisa, who she was once “friendly” with, even after joining the RHOBH cast as a “friend,” Kathy confirmed she and the Vanderpump Rules cast member were once quite close.
“We really were. We were,” Kathy agreed.
According to Kathy, she remained friendly with Lisa even after she and Kyle had their infamous falling out amid RHOBH season nine — although she’d never rub that in her sister’s face.
“And even when Kyle and I were not, and I never would rub that, you know, we met Lisa around the same time. I actually may have met her the day before Kyle did, and then we were at a birthday party together. I liked, I, I like Lisa very much,” Kathy admitted.
While Kathy and Lisa were friends for years, Kathy told Andy that the restauranteur has not reached out to her for quite some time.
“She has not made any effort with me. So, and then, because I’m on the show now, I don’t know. I mean, I haven’t heard from her, but I know she’s so busy,” Kathy noted. “And I know I’m busy and I used to bump into her lot….. we used to be a lot tighter and say like maybe three, four years ago.”
“But there’s no problem,” she added.
As the Andy Cohen Live episode continued, Kathy was asked who she was closest to on the RHOBH cast.
“I love all of the girls,” Kathy shared. “Lisa Rinna, I’ve known for 30 years and I love, love, love, love her. I’ve gotten very close with [Sutton Stracke]. We’re very, she always says we’re cut from the same cloth. So Sutton and I have a very tight relationship. [Dorit Kemsley] is so much fun. [Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley]. I love, love them.”
Although Kathy couldn’t choose just one cast member who she’s closest to, aside from Kyle Richards of course, she did reveal who she spends the most time with.
“I would say that the one I spend the most time with would probably be [Garcelle Beauvais]. In fact, I’m gonna go and do, uh, a week on her show [The Real],” Kathy revealed.
SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. EST on Radio Andy.
Photos Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency, JPA/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Vivica A. Fox, Ava Duvernay & More Celebrate Sentencing For Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers
Many celebrities commended the decision, where both McMichaels were given life without parole, saying that justice had been served.
Ava Duvernay, Vivica Fox, and other stars celebrated that justice had been served for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, after Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. were all sentenced to life in prison. Both of the McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Many stars took to their social media to express how satisfied they were with the sentencing. George Takei wrote that Ahmaud had received justice “at last.” Vivica A. Fox commented that it was “Awesome news” on a post from The Shade Room, sharing the decision. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay simply shared the details of the sentencing from The Associated Press, while quote-tweeting a photo of Ahmaud. Actor Matt Walton also tweeted about how he felt like the judge had made the right decision.”Justice feels exhilarating. Probably because it seems so rare,” he tweeted.
Justice in Georgia for Ahmaud, at last.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022
“Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced today to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.” – @AP https://t.co/L1vIvhXoOc
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 7, 2022
Justice feels exhilarating.
Probably because it seems so rare. #AhmaudArbery
— Matt Walton (@themattwalton) January 7, 2022
While many commended the sentencing, activist Al Sharpton took to his Twitter to explain how much work went into getting the three killers sentenced, and he showed that persistence can lead to accountability. “The life sentences of the 3 convicted murderers of #AhmaudArbery is not justice, it’s accountability,” he wrote. “When NAN got involved last yr supporting the parents & lawyers, the local DA wouldn’t even arrest the killers. Today’s sentencing shows that results come from sustained movements.” NAACP President Derrick Johnson called the sentencing “an encouraging step forward.”
The life sentences of the 3 convicted murderers of #AhmaudArbery is not justice, it’s accountability. When NAN got involved last yr supporting the parents & lawyers, the local DA wouldn’t even arrest the killers. Today’s sentencing shows that results come from sustained movements
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 7, 2022
The justice system did its job today. Ahmaud Arbery was brutally murdered in broad daylight, and we are pleased to see accountability prevail in this case. This is an encouraging step forward.https://t.co/TAybPUEQ8H
— Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) January 7, 2022
BREAKING: Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael have been sentenced to life, plus 20 years in prison, without the possibility of parole. William “Roddie” Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole. https://t.co/gEn2DWlkm6
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 7, 2022
Prior to the sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley spoke about how many people were seeking closure through the sentencing, but he explained how difficult it is for those who were affected by the murder to feel closure. “Sentencing does not generally provide closure,” he said. “In this case, I think many people are seeking closure: the mother, the father, the community, and maybe even parts of the nation, but closure is hard to define and is a granular concept.”
Rather than closure, the judge said that the sentencing should show that the three men are being held accountable for the murder. “Instead of closure, it would be best to see today’s proceeding as an exercise in accountability,” he said. “Today, the defendants are being held accountable for their actions, here in superior court.”
Gregory, Travis and Roddie had been found guilty of murdering Ahmaud, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man, in February 2020. Travis had been found guilty on all charges in the jury’s verdict, read on November 24. Gregory was found not guilty on a malice murder charge, but he had been found guilty on other charges. Bryan had been found not guilty on one count of felony murder, an aggravated assault charge, as well as one malice murder charge, but he was found guilty on other charges.
Prior to the sentencing, prosecutors had asked for both McMichaels to receive sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole, and a life in prison with the possibility of parole sentencing for Bryan, via CNN. The defense had asked for a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for all three of the killers.
Kendall Jenner Rocks SKIMS Lingerie In New Selfie & Kim Is Here For It
Kendall Jenner showed off her incredibly toned figure in a sexy two-piece SKIMS set & Kim Kardashian praised her for it.
If there’s one thing for sure about Kendall Jenner, 26, it is that she has an amazingly toned and lean figure and she showed it off in her latest Instagram post. The supermodel posted a mirror selfie to her story rocking a dark brown two-piece set featuring a bra and matching underwear.
In the photo, Kendall’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display as she wore a tight one-shoulder spaghetti strap Skims Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette in Cocoa with a pair of matching, high-rise thin strap Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky String Bikini in Cocoa that came all the way up to her waist. She showed off a ton of skin in the photo and captioned it, “I live in @skims.”
Meanwhile, her sister, Kim Kardashian, was so impressed by the photo of Kendall that she reposted it to her own Instagram with a sticker that read, “Damn girl.”
This is not the first time Kendall has shown her support for Kim’s brand – how can we ever forget the famous Valentine’s Day photoshoot back in February 2021? The campaign starred Kim, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, looking seriously sexy in a slew of lingerie looks.
Kendall looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a bright red, plunging underwire bra with a matching G-string thong that was so tiny, and low-cut, it barely covered her private parts. Her sisters Kim and Kylie looked just as stunning in their lingerie – although they opted to wear triangle bralettes with high-waisted underwear. Kendall’s look was by far the raciest and sexiest.
Ahmaud Arbery: Learn About Jogger Shot By Father & Son Just Sentenced To Life Without Parole
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were sentenced to prison on Jan. 7, nearly two years after the shooting death. Learn all about Ahmaud and his murder, which has been called a ‘modern lynching.’
UPDATE: (1/7/22, 3:10 PM ET): Ahmaud Arbery‘s killers received their sentencing on Friday, January 7. Travis McMichael and his dad Gregory McMichael both got life in prison, plus 20 years, without parole. William “Roddie” Bryan got life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to CNN.
UPDATE: (11/24/21): Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were all found guilty for the murder of Ahmaud. All three men faced nine charges. Travis was found guilty on all nine counts. Greg was found guilty on eight out of the nine charges. He was cleared of the malice murder charge. Bryan was cleared of the malice murder charge, one felony murder charge, and one aggravated assault charge. He was named guilty on the remaining charges, according to CNN.
NEW: Before sentencing men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, judge sits silently for a full minute to represent “a fraction of the time that Ahmaud Arbery was running” from the suspects. pic.twitter.com/S0ryMa0URB
— ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2022
UPDATE (7/17/2020, 12:30 PM ET): Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan have all pleaded not guilty to the counts against them. As previously updated, each defendant is facing one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two county of aggravated assault, one count false imprisonment, and one count count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Along with a list of roughly 50 questions for potential jurors, the attorney for William Bryan has requested to inspect all of Ahmaud Arbery‘s probation docs, any medical or mental health records, any juvenile court records, any DCFS records and any board of education records, according to TMZ.
UPDATE (6/24/2020, 4:08 PM ET): Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan have all been indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Each defendant is facing one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two county of aggravated assault, one count false imprisonment, and one count count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes.
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, calls for three men convicted of her son’s murder to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
“They were fully committed to their crimes. Let them be fully committed for the consequences.” https://t.co/dY3OG34QXQ pic.twitter.com/K0G8nKeRHT
— ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2022
UPDATE (5/7/2020, 9:00 PM ET): “Gregory & Travis McMichael have been arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on May 7, 2020. The charges for murder and aggravated assault were made after countless celebrities and people demanded justice for Ahmaud, who was running in a neighborhood and fatally shot after he was chased down by Gregory, 64, and his 34-year-old son, Travis, on Feb. 23, 2020. They’ve been taken into custody and will be booked into Glynn County Jail, the GBI reported.
ORIGINAL: Ahmaud Arbery went out for a jog on Feb. 23, 2020 and didn’t come back alive. Ahmaud, 25, was running through a quiet neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, when two armed men — Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, — got into a white pickup truck to chase him down. Gregory, a former police officer and former investigator with the local district attorney’s office, told Glynn County police officers that he thought Ahmaud (who is pictured above with his mom Wanda Cooper-Jones) matched the description of a suspect in a series of recent break-ins, according to the Washington Post. During the chase, the McMichaels reportedly yelled, “Stop, stop, we want to talk to you.” During a physical confrontation, Gregory claims Ahmaud “began to violently attack” and attempted to fight Travis over his shotgun. Travis reportedly fired his gun, and Ahmaud fell, dying on the pavement from his wounds. The entire killing was filmed by the McMichaels’ neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.
The outrage over this case went nationwide on May 5, 2020 after a cellphone video surfaced online. Lawyers for Ahmaud’s family claim that this shows his dying moments. In the graphic footage, Ahmaud and the McMichaels have their physical altercation. Three shots are heard, and Ahmaud is seen stumbling before falling dead to the ground. Here’s what you need to know about Ahmaud.
1. Ahmad Arbery was a high school athlete.
Described as a “former high school football standout” by The New York Times, Ahmaud was living outside the small city of Brunswick with his mother. Friends and family said that he “liked to stay in good shape,” and he was often seen jogging in and around his neighborhood.
2. A prosecutor from Atlanta handled the case.
Shortly after the shooting, the prosecutor for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit recused herself because Gregory McMichael worked in her officer, per the New York Times. The D.A. for Waycross, GA, George E. Barnhill, eventually recused himself after Ahmaud’s mother publicly argued that there was a conflict of interest (since George had also worked for the D.A.’s office.)
Before relinquishing the case, the New York Times reported Mr. Barnhill wrote to the Glynn County Police Department, arguing that there “was not sufficient probable cause” to arrest the McMichaels, and argued that the two were “allowed to use deadly force” to protect themselves under Georgia law. He also reportedly argued that Ahmaud had prior convictions (the New York Times reports that Ahmaud was convicted of shoplifting and violating probation in 2018 and that in 2013, he was allegedly indicted on charges for taking a handgun to a high school basketball game.) He said these priors might “help explain his apparent aggressive nature and his possible thought pattern to attack an armed man.”
With two previous prosecutors recusing themselves, prosecutor Tom Durden, of Georgia’s Atlantic Judicial Circuit, was chosen to handle the case. He said a grand jury should decide if criminal charges were warranted for those involved in Ahmaud’s death.
3. His family has called the shooting death a ‘modern lynching.’
Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery’s mother, didn’t shy away from using racially-loaded language in describing the killing. “These men were vigilantes, they were a posse, and they performed a modern lynching in the middle of the day,” said the attorney, according to The Guardian.
4. Demonstrators have been running 2.23 miles in support.
Though the COVID-19 outbreak has damped mass gatherings, people have still protested the lack of arrests over Ahmaud’s killing. Activists have organized #IRunWithMaud, and they’ve asked supporters to run 2.23 miles (the date of his death) as a way to voice their anger.
5. Many celebrities have called for justice for Ahmaud Arbery on social media.
The killing of Ahmaud and lack of perceivable action by the Georgia authorities have left many furious, including LeBron James. “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!” the NBA star captioned a picture of Ahmaud that has gone viral. This anger was shared by Naomi Campbell (“Please let’s not forget this young Man’s name Ahmaud Arbery”), Justin Bieber (Praying for the family mourning the loss of Ahmaud Arbery. Also praying for justice!”), Justin Timberlake (“If you’re not outraged, you should be”) and more celebrities.
The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder. https://t.co/alvY5WjdHx
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 6, 2020
“What do you see when you cast your eyes on us?” asked Gabrielle Union. “We are worthy of peace, joy, grace, compassion, and every damn protection we are afforded by existing. We shot past sick and tired a long time ago. May God hold Ahmaud Arbery’s family and loved ones up to the light of goodness and hold them there. We keep fighting. We will not stop. There will be justice.
“The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood,” President Joe Biden said in May 2020. “My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder.”
