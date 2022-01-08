Kendall Jenner Rocks SKIMS Lingerie In New Selfie & Kim Is Here For It

Kendall Jenner showed off her incredibly toned figure in a sexy two-piece SKIMS set & Kim Kardashian praised her for it.
If there’s one thing for sure about Kendall Jenner, 26, it is that she has an amazingly toned and lean figure and she showed it off in her latest Instagram post. The supermodel posted a mirror selfie to her story rocking a dark brown two-piece set featuring a bra and matching underwear.
In the photo, Kendall’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display as she wore a tight one-shoulder spaghetti strap Skims Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette in Cocoa with a pair of matching, high-rise thin strap Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky String Bikini in Cocoa that came all the way up to her waist. She showed off a ton of skin in the photo and captioned it, “I live in @skims.”
Meanwhile, her sister, Kim Kardashian, was so impressed by the photo of Kendall that she reposted it to her own Instagram with a sticker that read, “Damn girl.”
This is not the first time Kendall has shown her support for Kim’s brand – how can we ever forget the famous Valentine’s Day photoshoot back in February 2021? The campaign starred Kim, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, looking seriously sexy in a slew of lingerie looks.
Kendall looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a bright red, plunging underwire bra with a matching G-string thong that was so tiny, and low-cut, it barely covered her private parts. Her sisters Kim and Kylie looked just as stunning in their lingerie – although they opted to wear triangle bralettes with high-waisted underwear. Kendall’s look was by far the raciest and sexiest.
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were sentenced to prison on Jan. 7, nearly two years after the shooting death. Learn all about Ahmaud and his murder, which has been called a ‘modern lynching.’
UPDATE: (1/7/22, 3:10 PM ET): Ahmaud Arbery‘s killers received their sentencing on Friday, January 7. Travis McMichael and his dad Gregory McMichael both got life in prison, plus 20 years, without parole. William “Roddie” Bryan got life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to CNN.
UPDATE: (11/24/21): Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were all found guilty for the murder of Ahmaud. All three men faced nine charges. Travis was found guilty on all nine counts. Greg was found guilty on eight out of the nine charges. He was cleared of the malice murder charge. Bryan was cleared of the malice murder charge, one felony murder charge, and one aggravated assault charge. He was named guilty on the remaining charges, according to CNN.
NEW: Before sentencing men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, judge sits silently for a full minute to represent “a fraction of the time that Ahmaud Arbery was running” from the suspects. pic.twitter.com/S0ryMa0URB
UPDATE (7/17/2020, 12:30 PM ET): Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan have all pleaded not guilty to the counts against them. As previously updated, each defendant is facing one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two county of aggravated assault, one count false imprisonment, and one count count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Along with a list of roughly 50 questions for potential jurors, the attorney for William Bryan has requested to inspect all of Ahmaud Arbery‘s probation docs, any medical or mental health records, any juvenile court records, any DCFS records and any board of education records, according to TMZ.
UPDATE (6/24/2020, 4:08 PM ET):Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan have all been indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Each defendant is facing one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two county of aggravated assault, one count false imprisonment, and one count count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes.
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, calls for three men convicted of her son’s murder to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
“They were fully committed to their crimes. Let them be fully committed for the consequences.” https://t.co/dY3OG34QXQ pic.twitter.com/K0G8nKeRHT
UPDATE (5/7/2020, 9:00 PM ET): “Gregory & Travis McMichael have been arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on May 7, 2020. The charges for murder and aggravated assault were made after countless celebrities and people demanded justice for Ahmaud, who was running in a neighborhood and fatally shot after he was chased down by Gregory, 64, and his 34-year-old son, Travis, on Feb. 23, 2020. They’ve been taken into custody and will be booked into Glynn County Jail, the GBI reported.
ORIGINAL: Ahmaud Arbery went out for a jog on Feb. 23, 2020 and didn’t come back alive. Ahmaud, 25, was running through a quiet neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, when two armed men — Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, — got into a white pickup truck to chase him down. Gregory, a former police officer and former investigator with the local district attorney’s office, told Glynn County police officers that he thought Ahmaud (who is pictured above with his mom Wanda Cooper-Jones) matched the description of a suspect in a series of recent break-ins, according to the Washington Post. During the chase, the McMichaels reportedly yelled, “Stop, stop, we want to talk to you.” During a physical confrontation, Gregory claims Ahmaud “began to violently attack” and attempted to fight Travis over his shotgun. Travis reportedly fired his gun, and Ahmaud fell, dying on the pavement from his wounds. The entire killing was filmed by the McMichaels’ neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.
The outrage over this case went nationwide on May 5, 2020 after a cellphone video surfaced online. Lawyers for Ahmaud’s family claim that this shows his dying moments. In the graphic footage, Ahmaud and the McMichaels have their physical altercation. Three shots are heard, and Ahmaud is seen stumbling before falling dead to the ground. Here’s what you need to know about Ahmaud.
1. Ahmad Arbery was a high school athlete.
Described as a “former high school football standout” by The New York Times, Ahmaud was living outside the small city of Brunswick with his mother. Friends and family said that he “liked to stay in good shape,” and he was often seen jogging in and around his neighborhood.
2. A prosecutor from Atlanta handled the case.
Shortly after the shooting, the prosecutor for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit recused herself because Gregory McMichael worked in her officer, per the New York Times. The D.A. for Waycross, GA, George E. Barnhill, eventually recused himself after Ahmaud’s mother publicly argued that there was a conflict of interest (since George had also worked for the D.A.’s office.)
Before relinquishing the case, the New York Times reported Mr. Barnhill wrote to the Glynn County Police Department, arguing that there “was not sufficient probable cause” to arrest the McMichaels, and argued that the two were “allowed to use deadly force” to protect themselves under Georgia law. He also reportedly argued that Ahmaud had prior convictions (the New York Times reports that Ahmaud was convicted of shoplifting and violating probation in 2018 and that in 2013, he was allegedly indicted on charges for taking a handgun to a high school basketball game.) He said these priors might “help explain his apparent aggressive nature and his possible thought pattern to attack an armed man.”
With two previous prosecutors recusing themselves, prosecutor Tom Durden, of Georgia’s Atlantic Judicial Circuit, was chosen to handle the case. He said a grand jury should decide if criminal charges were warranted for those involved in Ahmaud’s death.
3. His family has called the shooting death a ‘modern lynching.’
Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery’s mother, didn’t shy away from using racially-loaded language in describing the killing. “These men were vigilantes, they were a posse, and they performed a modern lynching in the middle of the day,” said the attorney, according to The Guardian.
4. Demonstrators have been running 2.23 miles in support.
Though the COVID-19 outbreak has damped mass gatherings, people have still protested the lack of arrests over Ahmaud’s killing. Activists have organized #IRunWithMaud, and they’ve asked supporters to run 2.23 miles (the date of his death) as a way to voice their anger.
5. Many celebrities have called for justice for Ahmaud Arbery on social media.
The killing of Ahmaud and lack of perceivable action by the Georgia authorities have left many furious, including LeBron James. “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!” the NBA star captioned a picture of Ahmaud that has gone viral. This anger was shared by Naomi Campbell (“Please let’s not forget this young Man’s name Ahmaud Arbery”), Justin Bieber (Praying for the family mourning the loss of Ahmaud Arbery. Also praying for justice!”), Justin Timberlake (“If you’re not outraged, you should be”) and more celebrities.
The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder. https://t.co/alvY5WjdHx
“What do you see when you cast your eyes on us?” asked Gabrielle Union. “We are worthy of peace, joy, grace, compassion, and every damn protection we are afforded by existing. We shot past sick and tired a long time ago. May God hold Ahmaud Arbery’s family and loved ones up to the light of goodness and hold them there. We keep fighting. We will not stop. There will be justice.
“The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood,” President Joe Biden said in May 2020. “My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder.”
Moniece Slaughter surprised her fans when she announced she was expecting her second child on Facebook Live on Thursday.
The 35-year-old reality TV star who struggles with mental illness revealed her battle with health issues related to the pregnancy.
The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star said:
“Obviously, being with child means that I can’t take my antidepressants, I can’t take my high blood pressure meds, I can’t eat edibles, I can’t drink… I’m dehydrated, malnourished. I have endometriosis, hypertension, ovarian cyst, one of which has ruptured… Bro, you’re not gonna stress me out… My daughter is measuring smaller than she should… I can’t believe I’m about to be a single mom for the second time.”
Moniece said she suffered two miscarriages and her unborn daughter was her “greatest blessing” that she plans to name “Dior”.
“I know I said I didn’t want any more kids,” she added. “Dior was unexpected and I have to choose to love her in spite of. All I can do is make it to full term.”
She added that her daughter’s father is not her baby daddy, Lil Fizz of B2K, and father of her son Kamron.
Moniece will document her pregnancy journey in her own reality TV series, Slaughter Slays, which premieres on For Us By Us Network on March 22.
Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!
Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
The two young musicians have already been making sweet music together! Maxx is a very well-known drummer, who is currently with the band Liily. He started making music at age 8, which is around the same age that Miley became the star of Disney’s Hannah Montana. According to our source, Miley and Maxx’s fondness of music us what led to their love ballad. “Maxx is such a talented drummer, and he really has helped Miley develop her new sound that fans have been getting to hear so much of. He is a rocker and Miley considers herself to be in the punk rock era of her life, too,” our source said.
Another commonality that the Miley and Maxx have is their eclectic sense of style. “Their similar style was one of the things that drew them to one another. It is one of the things that initially made her attracted to him,” the source continued. “Maxx is very different in terms of appearance and style from any of her exes and she is really into his vibe,” the source said, referring to Miley’s celebrity exes, which include her hunky actor ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, 31, and, more recently, singer and heartthrob, Cody Simpson, 24.
Although their Miami trip was the first time that the two packed on the PDA in public, it is not the first time that they have gone out together. On November 2, 2021, Miley took Maxx as her date to Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show, in Los Angeles. Most importantly, Miley’s family seems to approve, our source added! “Maxx has met Miley’s family and they all approve. Her mom, Tish, loves Maxx and so does her sister, Noah,” the insider told HollywoodLife. “Maxx is also shy and not into the whole fame game. He is sensitive and he is sweet, and he is unlike anyone she’s ever been with. She just enjoys being around him and they are absolutely on the same page.”
HollywoodLife reached out to Miley and Maxx’s representatives for comment and have not yet heard back.