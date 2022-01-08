News
Kenny Golladay owns poor first Giants season with Kadarius Toney an afterthought
Kenny Golladay took accountability Friday for a disappointing first season with the Giants.
“To be honest, I would just say just not good enough on my part,” Golladay, 28, last spring’s big money free agent signing, said on a Zoom call. “Not saying I was playing terrible or anything, but I expect more. Just not good enough.”
Golladay has 34 catches for 499 yards and no touchdowns in 13 games entering Sunday’s finale between the Giants (4-12) and Washington (6-10) at MetLife Stadium. That’s far from what the Giants were expecting when they paid him $40 million in the spring, and he knows it.
But at least Golladay has played through a rib injury down the stretch. Rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney’s season already is over.
Toney, 22, will sit for a sixth time in the Giants’ final seven games on Sunday, missing a second straight due to a shoulder injury he sustained Week 16 in Philadelphia.
His rookie season has been a rollercoaster of distractions and injuries, with a fleeting flash of brilliant production in Week 5 at Dallas (10 catches, 189 yards). But that didn’t last because he threw a punch and got thrown out.
The Giants traded back in last April’s draft from the No. 11 pick and took Toney No. 20 overall out of Florida. They acquired an extra 2022 first-round pick from the Chicago Bears but passed on prospects like Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater.
Toney missed ample practice and game time from May through December due to a laundry list of injuries: two positive tests for Covid, a hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and shoulder. There was also his toe or foot issue in OTas when he wore the wrong-sized cleats.
His 420 receiving yards (on 39 catches) still rank second on this horrendously inept offense. But the bigger question is whether Toney has learned how to be a professional. Word around the Giants is he has a long way to go.
“I think he’s working on that,” wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said Thursday.
Toney hasn’t spoken to the media since Nov. 10.
A hamstring injury cost Golladay a ton of time in training camp, meanwhile, and had him playing catch-up early on, too.
Golladay was an early critic of Jason Garrett’s anyway. He was caught shouting at the offensive coordinator on the sideline in Week 2 at Washington.
He had his best game, six catches for 116 yards, in a Week 4 overtime win in New Orleans, but hyperextended his knee the next week in Dallas and didn’t play again until Week 9.
Joe Judge and Freddie Kitchens put more emphasis on involving Golladay after Garrett’s midseason firing, but that didn’t produce results, especially because Daniel Jones got hurt and the Giants didn’t have a single capable QB option behind him.
“A lot goes into it,” Golladay said of his down season. “Different personnel, as far as who’s playing and who’s not playing, including myself. Even in the personnel as far as coaching-wise. A lot goes into it. A lot goes into it to make a football team go.”
The Giants obviously will be counting on Golladay to have a much improved 2022 season on an offense that is expected to see significant turnover – from the majority of its coaching staff to some primary personnel (read: four new starting O-linemen).
As for Toney, the veteran Golladay said the receiver has been “dealing with a lot.”
“I was a third-rounder, he was a first-rounder, so he already had high expectations,” Golladay said. “I would just say stay the course. You’re going to have an offseason this year … just focus on trying to learn his body more and just stay the course.”
Tolbert added of Toney: “You have to do the best you can to be able to maintain your body whether it’s nutrition, whether it’s being with the trainers, whether it’s massages, whatever. Just do whatever you can to make sure your body is in the best possible condition to go out there and play.”
***
Toney, WR John Ross (knee) and QB Mike Glennon (left wrist) all were ruled out of Sunday’s game. Three players are questionable: G Will Hernandez (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) and WR Collin Johnson (hamstring). Hernandez has played 100% of the offense’s snaps this season. He’s the only Giant on either side of the ball with a clean sheet so far.
The Giants’ practice wasn’t open to the media on Friday, since the snow pushed interviews virtual in the event the team might practice indoors. Judge got the back field plowed, though, so he could get his team out in the elements.
“They’ve plowed out the snow for us,” Judge said. “It looks like there’s still a little bit of residue out there. We’ll be out there playing in the snow today.”
News
Hoping for a dog phone? You may have a long wait.
By Christine Chung, The New York Times Company
Away from home, dog owners can use technology to talk to their pets, track their every movement, launch projectile treats into the air and even spy on them while they’re sleeping.
Dogs themselves can’t do much more than watch longingly out the window. Maybe that’s why the possibility of a “DogPhone” briefly entranced the media world. Who wouldn’t want to take that call?
But the new research that inspired those stories, led by Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, an assistant professor at the University of Glasgow, was mostly aspirational.
The study involved only one dog. The device was not an actual phone, nor is anything of the kind close to market. And the results were, at best, inconclusive.
Using a ball equipped with a motion-detecting device that triggers video calling, Hirskyj-Douglas, whose specialty is animal-computer interaction, gave her 10-year-old Labrador retriever, Zack, the power to call her by just moving his toy.
“I thought something like this could help dogs in some way to have more control and have choices,” Hirskyj-Douglas said in an interview. “We decide so much of their lives that maybe having this choice alone is kind of exciting in itself.”
The research, published last month in the journal Proceedings of the ACM on Human-Computer Interaction, took place over the course of 16 days, with variations in the sensitivity of the device. Zack was not trained to use the so-called DogPhone, the researchers said.
During the experiment, Zack called Hirskyj-Douglas about five times a day and more than 50 times in all. Almost all of the calls appeared to have been made by accident, the study said.
“Dog was playing with his pig and accidentally nudged the ball,” the record of one 30-second call reads.
“Dog called by accident (climbing onto sofa) and then went to sleep,” reads the next, lasting 16 seconds.
And in dozens of calls, the dog was asleep when he nudged the motion sensor into action. “Dog sleeping cuddling the ball.”
A leading animal behaviorist, Patricia McConnell, was skeptical about the study. “A sample of one — one person and one dog — does not a study make,” McConnell said, “and I wish there had been more effort to train the dog to use the device instead of hoping he’d figure it out.”
But she said the authors were “to be commended for their interest in finding ways to give dogs more agency in their lives, especially when left home alone.”
She said the study raises interesting issues. “Do our dogs want to hear from us when we’re away from home? Or would they say, ‘Don’t call me, I’ll call you?’”
In the paper, Hirskyj-Douglas and her colleagues acknowledged their limits in understanding what a dog meant, or didn’t mean, to do. “It is possible that we humans might not know what an animal’s intentions are, or how they would interact with computer systems intentionally,” they wrote.
In the study’s final days, interactions with Zack were longer, and he called more often, whatever his intent.
During their video calls, Hirskyj-Douglas told Zack about her day and talked about upcoming dog park visits. He was especially engaged, she said, when she flipped her camera to show him the city that she was moving through, walking past buskers and commuting underground.
He was not always so engaged. “Dog rang me but was not interested in our call instead was checking for things in his bed,” Hirskyj-Douglas wrote of one call. “He was busy elsewhere.”
She noted that Zack never picked up when she called.
Hirskyj-Douglas said that although her research did not reveal what Zack meant to do, it demonstrated that dogs could use an interactive digital device such as hers, if they are given the option.
“They don’t always have to be these passive users of technology that we’re making, and yet all technology that mostly comes out is passive usage,” she said, adding that her research “showed the future of dog technology can be very different from what it currently is.”
The pet surveillance business is booming. As products with cameras, speakers and GPS devices have proliferated, an increasing number of pet owners are turning to devices that let them be with their pets, even when they’re not physically in the room.
Last year, the pet tech market value topped $5.5 billion, according to an industry report by the research firm Global Market Insights, which projects that the market will swell to more than $20 billion by 2027. Top-selling products include collars and toys equipped with GPS trackers.
Hirskyj-Douglas said that technology such as her device, which was not developed for sale, could potentially help assuage isolation and separation anxiety in pets — a problem that many pet owners have noted over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts said it was unclear to what extent dog technology products could help.
McConnell, a retired professor from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Dr. Andrea Tu, a behavior veterinarian who was also not involved with the research, said there was very little research about technology made for dogs.
Current products on the market, such as video cameras, could be great for some pets, but could create more anxiety in others, they said. They also noted inconclusive research about whether dogs could fully recognize human faces on screens.
“Dogs are so variable, they’re just like us,” McConnell said. She said she was fascinated to see more research on the agency and autonomy of pets, and how it might change human relationships to dogs.
Hirskyj-Douglas, who dedicated the study to her dog, said she hoped there would be a shift to the use of networked devices to expand a pet’s world and give a greater sense of freedom.
“I’m a crazy dog lady who would love to see more dog-controlled technology,” she said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Netflix and then internet of fads
By Shira Ovide, The New York Times Company
The hottest thing on Netflix and TikTok is entertainment that becomes hot, but not for very long.
A lot of people are watching the Netflix movie “Red Notice” right now, just as many of us were glued to “Squid Game” a couple of months ago. Before that, there was “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Emily in Paris,” “You” and “Bird Box.”
Maybe you vaguely recall the week when sea shanties were big on TikTok or when you couldn’t escape seeing Alabama college freshman women rush sororities in the app.
One reason Netflix and TikTok are successful is their ability to create, fuel and capitalize on cultural phenomena that might burn bright for a short time and then mostly go poof.
TikTok and Netflix didn’t invent flashes in the pan, of course. But the infinite nature of the internet and online mechanics have supercharged the 15 minutes of fame.
“Some of us and some businesses will learn to accept that fame comes five seconds and not 15 minutes at a time,” Tal Shachar, a media and video game executive, wrote last year.
Nearly each day or week, there is a fresh piece of digital entertainment or an online celebrity mania that comes and goes much faster than fast fashion.
Netflix drives fads for wearing track suits or taking up chess. The Reddit mobs that tried to track down the Boston Marathon bombers in 2013 morphed into regular TikTok vigilante crusades. The viral internet celebrity machine of the 2010s feels musty compared with the rapid minting of online stars like the cranberry juice skateboard guy.
Why is this happening? I’ll mention a couple of possibilities. First, there is just SO MUCH of everything online. The good news is that this makes more room for new trends or personalities, and makes it handy for Netflix or TikTok recommendations to help us figure out what to watch.
The bad news is that it’s hard for any one thing to keep our attention for very long. I might love your Instagram photos but … ooh, look over there! Some other shiny internet object!
Second, flash internet moments are juiced by the recommendation systems of our favorite websites that reward attention with more attention.
People who saw those sorority TikTok videos made other TikTok videos commenting about them, which was a signal to TikTok’s computers to feed more sorority videos into our eye holes. Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook and many other popular sites operate on similar feedback loops that push more of whatever is being noticed.
It’s hard to imagine slowing down the pace of digital manias, so we might need to adapt ourselves to this reality.
When we listen to a song or feel outraged about something we saw online, it’s worth being mindful about the influence of corporate computer systems that reward and are rewarded by our attention.
And we may need to recalibrate our mindsets. My colleague Kashmir Hill wrote a compelling essay this year about the belief in the early days of social media that the longer our lives and thoughts were documented online, the less we would judge others by their worst moments. “Instead the opposite has happened,” Hill wrote.
We can still develop the compassion that internet optimists once predicted. Knowing that some new internet drama will emerge in an hour could make us resist being pulled into the endless cycle of come-and-go outrages over an expensive advent calendar or “TikTok Couch Guy.”
Even Netflix seems to have misgivings about relying on the sugar high of fast-churning online trends. A Bloomberg News reporter, Lucas Shaw, wrote a year ago that Netflix had been trying to rely a little less on series and movies that become popular and fade fast.
It turns out that it’s expensive and exhausting to keep producing entertainment that doesn’t endure for long. That feels like a useful lesson for our tired brains, too.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Lauren Boebert faces longshot primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert now faces a seasoned Republican challenger in state Sen. Don Coram, who said he plans to unseat the congresswoman by tracking firmly down the political middle, flexing his bipartisan muscles.
Coram officially announced Friday afternoon that he’s seeking the Republican nomination for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, hoping to unseat the nationally recognized Boebert. If Coram’s bid, reported Wednesday by the Montrose Daily Press, is successful it will mark the second time the district’s incumbent was ousted in as many elections.
The bolo-tie sporting state senator told The Denver Post he holds many attributes that his opponent does not, repeating his familiar mantra: “The R behind my name stands for “rural.”
Coram points to his bipartisan track record as a lawmaker who has been able to pass meaningful legislation. He called “excessive partisanship” the biggest threat to the country’s young republic and said he’s able to disagree without being disagreeable. All traits, he notes, not held by the incumbent Boebert, from Silt.
“I’ve been in the majority. I’ve been in the minority. Look at the legislation I’ve carried,” he said. “I can offer effective representation and be respectful in doing so.”
Coram’s bid is still a long shot, political scientists say. Although, they acknowledge that he might have a better shot than Boebert’s Democratic challengers. They’ll be watching to see how well he can compete with Boebert’s well-established fundraising apparatus and whether other Republicans, business people and faith leaders back his campaign.
The odds are against Coram, said Justin Gollob, a political science professor at Colorado Mesa University. But he does have a path forward, albeit narrow.
“She’s got a big head start and that matters. She’s got a big microphone and that matters. She’s got a loyal base and that matters,” Gollob said.
Closing the campaign finance gap
By the end of September, the most recent finance reports available from the Federal Elections Commission, Boebert had 30-times more cash on hand than her next closest challenger: $1.7 million compared to Democratic Debora Burnett’s $55,712.
Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan had the strongest cash-on-hand advantage with more than $600,000 tucked away but she dropped out of the race in November after congressional redistricting placed her outside the 3rd District.
Boebert has another primary challenger, Marina Zimmerman, though so far FEC filings show she’s raised no money and she has never before held public office.
Coram conceded that he’s never raised millions for past political races but noted it’s never been necessary. In the past he encouraged donors to give to other campaigns. But he’ll need money moving forward and has a strategy to find it.
“I do have national connections,” Coram said. “We will be able to raise funds. We will have a tremendous ground game.”
The state senator also said he’ll make every dollar count more so than his opponent.
“I’ve looked at how she spends money,” Coram said.
But Boebert has a distinct advantage with her already developed fundraising connections but also partially with her outsider status since House Republicans are in the minority, Thomas Zeitzoff, a professor with American University in Washington D.C. specializing in political violence and psychology, said.
“She can burnish those credentials, she’s fundraised off it,” Zeitzoff said.
Partisan activists are energized locally and nationally, Zeitzoff said, and they’re willing to donate to Congressional campaigns like Boebert’s.
Popularity on the Western Slope
Boebert’s willingness to wade into identity politics and jab local or national Democrats can turn voters off, Zeitzoff said. Despite her repeatedly racist and Islamophobic comments directed at Democratic colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Western Slope conservative appears to maintain a stronghold on her district.
“Primary voters in Boebert’s district might be the most energized partisans, they may not care that she’s being nasty,” Zeitzoff said. “They’ll care more about the fact that she’s a fighter and she’s talking about how bad the Democrats actually are.”
But the congresswoman has a weakness there too, Seth Masket, a political scientist with the University of Denver, said.
“She’s only there because Scott Tipton (whom she defeated in 2020) ignored his primary challenger,” Masket said. “She’s still a freshman. She’s still vulnerable. She has some friends within the larger Trump universe but is not necessarily really well situated at home.”
Coram’s strategy of hitting Boebert from the middle is less common but potentially the best chance at a successful primary challenge, Masket said.
The state senator can likely rustle up endorsements from his colleagues in the statehouse, Masket said. But Boebert might shake that off by claiming she’s never been popular with the political establishment.
Rather, the more telling endorsements will probably come from businessmen and women, faith leaders and other prominent figures, he said.
Coram will have to build from the ground up, Gollob said. Without those endorsements “it will basically be crickets.”
While voters on the extreme right and left garner the most attention, Coram said the vast majority are left in the middle of the road. He estimated that 80% of the people in the district feel ignored.
“Republicans and Democrats are losing registration by the day,” Coram said. “The new majority is the unaffiliated.”
That’s the market into which he plans to tap.
Representatives for Boebert did not respond to a message seeking comment for this report.
Priorities within the 3rd Congressional District
Jobs and the economy top Coram’s list of concerns for the Western Slope, he said.
“Inflation is taking a big bite out of us here,” he said.
He added that increasing healthcare costs and a lack of access to medical professionals are two more high-profile issues.
Plus, if the Western Slope is to compete professionally, Coram said its residents will need much greater access to broadband internet. That would level the playing field with education as well.
He continued to point to his history at the Capitol and his philosophical approach to public office.
“My theory is the right thing is not always easy but it’s always going to be right,” he said.
