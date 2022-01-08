Celebrities
Kid Capri opens up about COVID battle: ‘I’m sick as sh*t’
Legendary DJ and rapper Kid Capri took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 6, to reveal he is deathly ill.
The 54-year-old rapper from The Bronx revealed he is having a rough time battling COVID.
Even though he is vaccinated and boosted, Kid Capri told viewers:
“I’m sick as sh*t, man. Y’all gotta be careful out there, man. Y’all gotta be careful ’cause it’s bad out there. I’ve been sick for the last three days. F**king head is pounding. Back hurt. I’m pretty far from good. I just wanted to pop on here and tell y’all take care of yourselves, man. F**k them parties. F**k hanging out. If you ain’t gotta be somewhere then don’t go. Just relax, ’cause this sh*t is no joke. And a couple of my friends — a lot of people I know are dying.”
He added: “Force MDs, Jessie D died today,” referring to Force MDs lead vocalist Jessie Lee Daniels.
He continued:
“Every shirt I put on, I sweat it out. The lady just left here to give me my test. I had the home test, she came over here and tested me. F**king head is pounding. But like I said, man, just stay out the way. Take care of yourself out there because it’s serious. Sh*t is serious.”
RELATED: Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID
Kid Capri also said he spoke to DJ Kay Slay before he was placed on life support in a NY hospital. The legendary DJ’s health took a turn for the worse after telling Kid he was feeling better. Kay Slay’s brother recently spoke out and assured fans that he’s recovering and not near death.
Kid Capri is best known for his mixtapes in the 1980s and ’90s. He deejayed for seven seasons of Def Comedy Jam and produced tracks for Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Madonna, Heavy D, and 50 Cent, among others.
Covid-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes flu-like symptoms. People most affected by COVID include the elderly, the immunocompromised, morbidly obese, people with pre-existing conditions, and those who smoke marijuana or cigarettes.
Watch Kid Capri’s video below:
Blue Ivy Looks So Grown Up While Posing On The Beach With Tina Lawson In 10th Birthday Tribute
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy is ten years old! To celebrate this fantastic milestone, Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson, shared a photo of Blue – and she already looks like a teenager.
“My beautiful, talented, and super-smart granddaughter Blue Ivy [Carter] turned 10 today!” Tina Lawson (fka Knowles) posted on Friday (Jan. 7) in honor of Blue Ivy’s birthday. Tina, 68, shared a photo of her standing next to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest child, and Blue Ivy was almost as tall as her grandmother. Even Tina couldn’t believe how much time had passed since. “God, it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things,” she wrote.
Tina, who celebrated her birthday on the 4th, said that her granddaughter was her “little Capricorn twin” and prayed that Blue Ivy would be “born on my birthday, but she did what she always does. She came when she got good and ready.” Despite being born three days later, Tina said that she and Blue Ivy “still share the bond. She reminds me that. ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.’ ”
“Blue gives the best advice, like a grown person, I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!” continued Tina with her tribute. “Blue is one of those rare, gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue.” Tina dotted the message with numerous heart, cake, and prayer-hand emojis.
Tina’s message was greeted with joy and similar disbelief. “No way she’s that tall now!!!” commented Yvette Nicole Brown. “OMG, she is so tall and beautiful! They grow so fast! She’s a young woman already!!!” added Dr. Michelle McKinney Hammond. “Capricorn season strong!!” wrote Lena Waithe. “As the elders say, that child has been here before. Can’t believe she’s already 10,” wrote Jemele Hill.
Blue Ivy has done a lot in her first decade of life. She won her first Grammy in 2021. She and her mother took home the award for Best Music Video, making Blue Ivy one of the youngest Grammy winners in history. The overall youngest are the Peasall Sisters. Leah, Hannah, and Sarah Peasall were 8, 11 and 14, when they recorded a cover of the Carter Sisters’s “In The Highways. It was included on O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, which won Album of the Year in 2002, per the New York Post. Blue, who was 9 when she won her Grammy, just missed out on the record, but judging by the fact that she’s the daughter of Queen Bey, it’s safe to say she’s doing pretty well for herself.
Ariana Madix Calls Out Editing on Vanderpump Rules
Ariana Madix is setting the record straight about a scene featured on the January 4 episode of Vanderpump Rules.
After Lisa Vanderpump was seen questioning the decisions Tom Sandoval was making in terms of the design for their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s, Ariana was seen commenting on a clip shared on Instagram, revealing that she found the editing of the scene to be “interesting.”
“We’re going to be lowering the ceiling here and this front area is going to be a lounge area,” Sandoval explained to the cast as they toured the yet-to-open venue.
“I wouldn’t lower the ceiling,” Lisa whispered to husband Ken Todd in response. “Maximize it.”
Then, after questioning the expenses involved in building an arch, Lisa further voiced her concerns in a cast confessional.
“I think they might have these ideals in their head about the budget, about the timetable, but I think it’s going to be more and it’s going to be longer. These are two people that don’t really know what they’re about to endure. Frankly, I’m a little worried for them,” she admitted.
But on Instagram, after a clip of the moment was shared, Ariana suggested there were major details left out of the scene.
“What an interesting edit to cut out the actual designers who were there and make it look like tom is doing it,” she wrote in a comment.
After another person then noted that the designers and their names were shown on the Pump Rules episode, Ariana insisted there were things cut from the episode that should have been seen.
“And yet, their renderings, samples of materials, and budgets we all saw are magically not in the show,” Ariana replied.
Ariana also reacted to a person who said that regardless of designers being involved, it was Sandoval and Tom Schwartz who were making the final decisions.
“The designers aren’t spending the money – [Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz] are paying them! Of course the designers are gonna up do it!!! Don’t lower the ceiling – lower things FROM it. Cheaper, quicker, changeable!!! WTH???” the person had written.
“Girl. Stop. You don’t know them or the Tom’s. I know all of them. Why do ppl insist on arguing with me when I’m the one giving you information first hand. You think they are just like sure we will put a dinosaur in the middle and risk our reputation as amazing designers? No. So stop it,” she shared.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
TUNE IN: Ne-Yo Hosting The Magically Melanated 2022 Urban One Honors Featuring Performances From Tank, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & H.E.R.
The URBAN ONE HONORS are back with a superstar lineup of honorees!
This year’s tribute show premiering Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, carries a theme of “The Soundtrack of Black America” and will honor the followings stars with the following awards:
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lifetime Achievement;
Timbaland, Music Innovation;
Gamble and Huff, Living Legends;
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspirational Impact;
and Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon.
The magically melanated awards show will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ne-Yo and wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, serves as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.
Previously announced presenters for the 2022 URBAN ONE HONORS include Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell, alongside performances by Inspirational Impact honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, H.E.R., and Tank.
Additionally, TV & Radio Personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. Tony McCuin serves as Director with Kim Burse on board as Musical Director.
The URBAN ONE HONORS premiere Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, will YOU be watching?
URBAN ONE HONORS is presented by TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market’s cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450 & 95.9, and Spirit 1340. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.
URBAN ONE HONORS is Executive Produced by Eric Tomosunas and Robert A. Boyd, II of Swirl Films. Marilyn Gill is the show’s Executive Producer. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.
