Connect with us

News

Lauren Boebert faces longshot primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Lauren Boebert faces longshot primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert now faces a seasoned Republican challenger in state Sen. Don Coram, who said he plans to unseat the congresswoman by tracking firmly down the political middle, flexing his bipartisan muscles.

Coram officially announced Friday afternoon that he’s seeking the Republican nomination for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, hoping to unseat the nationally recognized Boebert. If Coram’s bid, reported Wednesday by the Montrose Daily Press, is successful it will mark the second time the district’s incumbent was ousted in as many elections.

The bolo-tie sporting state senator told The Denver Post he holds many attributes that his opponent does not, repeating his familiar mantra: “The R behind my name stands for “rural.”

Coram points to his bipartisan track record as a lawmaker who has been able to pass meaningful legislation. He called “excessive partisanship” the biggest threat to the country’s young republic and said he’s able to disagree without being disagreeable. All traits, he notes, not held by the incumbent Boebert, from Silt.

“I’ve been in the majority. I’ve been in the minority. Look at the legislation I’ve carried,” he said. “I can offer effective representation and be respectful in doing so.”

Coram’s bid is still a long shot, political scientists say. Although, they acknowledge that he might have a better shot than Boebert’s Democratic challengers. They’ll be watching to see how well he can compete with Boebert’s well-established fundraising apparatus and whether other Republicans, business people and faith leaders back his campaign.

The odds are against Coram, said Justin Gollob, a political science professor at Colorado Mesa University. But he does have a path forward, albeit narrow.

“She’s got a big head start and that matters. She’s got a big microphone and that matters. She’s got a loyal base and that matters,” Gollob said.

Closing the campaign finance gap

By the end of September, the most recent finance reports available from the Federal Elections Commission, Boebert had 30-times more cash on hand than her next closest challenger: $1.7 million compared to Democratic Debora Burnett’s $55,712.

Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan had the strongest cash-on-hand advantage with more than $600,000 tucked away but she dropped out of the race in November after congressional redistricting placed her outside the 3rd District.

Boebert has another primary challenger, Marina Zimmerman, though so far FEC filings show she’s raised no money and she has never before held public office.

Coram conceded that he’s never raised millions for past political races but noted it’s never been necessary. In the past he encouraged donors to give to other campaigns. But he’ll need money moving forward and has a strategy to find it.

“I do have national connections,” Coram said. “We will be able to raise funds. We will have a tremendous ground game.”

The state senator also said he’ll make every dollar count more so than his opponent.

“I’ve looked at how she spends money,” Coram said.

But Boebert has a distinct advantage with her already developed fundraising connections but also partially with her outsider status since House Republicans are in the minority, Thomas Zeitzoff, a professor with American University in Washington D.C. specializing in political violence and psychology, said.

“She can burnish those credentials, she’s fundraised off it,” Zeitzoff said.

Partisan activists are energized locally and nationally, Zeitzoff said, and they’re willing to donate to Congressional campaigns like Boebert’s.

Popularity on the Western Slope

Boebert’s willingness to wade into identity politics and jab local or national Democrats can turn voters off, Zeitzoff said. Despite her repeatedly racist and Islamophobic comments directed at Democratic colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Western Slope conservative appears to maintain a stronghold on her district.

“Primary voters in Boebert’s district might be the most energized partisans, they may not care that she’s being nasty,” Zeitzoff said. “They’ll care more about the fact that she’s a fighter and she’s talking about how bad the Democrats actually are.”

But the congresswoman has a weakness there too, Seth Masket, a political scientist with the University of Denver, said.

“She’s only there because Scott Tipton (whom she defeated in 2020) ignored his primary challenger,” Masket said. “She’s still a freshman. She’s still vulnerable. She has some friends within the larger Trump universe but is not necessarily really well situated at home.”

Coram’s strategy of hitting Boebert from the middle is less common but potentially the best chance at a successful primary challenge, Masket said.

The state senator can likely rustle up endorsements from his colleagues in the statehouse, Masket said. But Boebert might shake that off by claiming she’s never been popular with the political establishment.

Rather, the more telling endorsements will probably come from businessmen and women, faith leaders and other prominent figures, he said.

Coram will have to build from the ground up, Gollob said. Without those endorsements “it will basically be crickets.”

While voters on the extreme right and left garner the most attention, Coram said the vast majority are left in the middle of the road. He estimated that 80% of the people in the district feel ignored.

“Republicans and Democrats are losing registration by the day,” Coram said. “The new majority is the unaffiliated.”

That’s the market into which he plans to tap.

Representatives for Boebert did not respond to a message seeking comment for this report.

Priorities within the 3rd Congressional District

Jobs and the economy top Coram’s list of concerns for the Western Slope, he said.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

December home sales: Parker nabs top spot; 3 houses cross $10M threshold

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

December home sales: Parker nabs top spot; 3 houses cross $10M threshold
google news

December was one of the biggest months ever for Denver’s luxury residential real estate market, as three homes sold for more than $10 million.

For comparison, only two homes sold for over $10 million in the first 11 months of 2021. And three sales achieved that price point in all of 2020.

A 45,212-square-foot mansion on 70 acres at 10687 Evans Ridge Road in Parker sold for $12.5 million in December, earning the top spot among local home sales for the month. It was also the priciest home sale ever in Douglas County, according to listing agent Liza Hogan with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Cal Turner Jr., former CEO of the Dollar General chain and son of the founder, sold the home on Dec. 13. It was originally listed for $12.9 million in 2018.

Turner, 71, purchased the 11-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for $7.4 million before it was completed in 2002, according to property records. He finished designing the interior and added outdoor living spaces, according to the listing agent. Hogan said last month’s sale included Turner’s art and wine collection.

Turner took over as president of Dollar General after his father in 1977 and served as chairman and CEO until 2003.

The home was bought by Jonathan Yantis, the 51-year-old co-founder of the NFT blockchain Worldwide Asset eXchange, according to property records.

The home’s amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fishing pond, an entertainment wing with a stage and dance floor, and a wine cellar organized by food pairings. There’s also three apartments for guests, each with a private entryway, and a two-bedroom caretaker’s apartment above one of the property’s four garages.

Hogan represented both the seller and the buyer in the deal.

Here are the next four priciest local home sales from December:

Sitting on nearly 2.4 acres, this custom home in the heart of Cherry Hills Village sold for $10.25 million in December. (Courtesy of Compass- Denver)

25 Cherry Hills Park Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $10.25 million

Sitting on nearly 2.4 acres, this custom home in the heart of Cherry Hills Village was built in 2004 and features 18,226 square feet with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

  • Buyer: Stephen Michael Smith and Sandra Williams Smith Trust
  • Listing agent: Susie Dews with Compass- Denver
  • Buyer’s agent: Jeff Hendley with Compass- Denver
December home sales Parker nabs top spot 3 houses cross
This 8,951-square-foot home in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood sold for $10.1 million last month. (Courtesy of Ruschmeyer Corp.)

556 S. Elizabeth St., Denver: $10.1 million

This 8,951-square-foot home sits on a 4.34-acre lot in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood. Originally built in 1989, the home features three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

  • Buyer: HammerQ LLC
  • Brokers of record: Phil Ruschmeyer, Catherine Garvey and Jared Kelleher of Ruschmeyer Corp.
December home sales Parker nabs top spot 3 houses cross
An aerial shot of Northstar CEO Brian Watson’s former mansion at 8 Churchill Drive, which he sold for $8.5 million. (BusinessDen file)

8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $8.5 million

The eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom home sits on 2.5 acres and “brings the outdoors in with rooms that open to terraces overlooking the pool and lush garden areas,” according to the listing. There’s a wine cellar, fitness room, theater and elevator, and the garage can fit more than a dozen cars.

The home was sold by Brian Watson, CEO and owner and Denver-based Northstar Commercial Partners, which has been battling Amazon in court in Virginia since the spring of 2020. Watson purchased the home in February 2020 for $6.6 million.

  • Buyer: Raminder Mann and Ramneet Mann
  • Listing agents: Brigette and Jay Modglin of Kentwood Real Estate City Properties
  • Buyer’s agents: Patti Helm, Libby Weaver and Pamela Helm of Compass
1641649878 829 December home sales Parker nabs top spot 3 houses cross
Built in 1906, the Crawford Hill Mansion has been used as an office for the past 30 years. (Courtesy of CBRE)

150 E. 10th Ave., Denver: $6.5 million

google news
Continue Reading

News

When will Vail open Blue Sky Basin?

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

When will Vail open Blue Sky Basin?
google news

On Nov. 29, 2018, Vail Mountain opened its Blue Sky Basin ski area to the public after the resort had seen 71 inches of natural snowfall that season.

Three years later, as 2021 ended and skiers watched walk-up lift tickets hit $239, Vail did not correspond with a full terrain opening to its full lift ticket price, leaving Blue Sky Basin closed despite the fact that the resort had seen more than 100 inches of snow.

The mountain eclipsed 125 inches of snow this season during the storm that hit the valley Wednesday and Thursday, yet Blue Sky Basin is still not open.

In a Dec. 30 letter to skiers posted across Vail Mountain’s social media channels, Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard referenced Blue Sky Basin not being open yet while addressing staffing challenges.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?
google news

By Ryan Mac and Kashmir Hill, The New York Times Company

On a Sunday night in September, Ashley Estrada was at a friend’s home in Los Angeles when she received a strange notification on her iPhone: “AirTag Detected Near You.”

An AirTag is a 1.26-inch disc with location-tracking capabilities that Apple started selling last year as a way “to keep track of your stuff.” Estrada, 24, didn’t own one, nor did the friends she was with. The notification on her phone said the AirTag had first been spotted with her four hours earlier. A map of the AirTag’s history showed the zigzag path Estrada had driven across the city while running errands.

“I felt so violated,” she said. “I just felt like, who’s tracking me? What was their intent with me? It was scary.”

Estrada is not alone in her experience. In recent months, people have posted on TikTok, Reddit and Twitter about finding AirTags on their cars and in their belongings. There is growing concern that the devices may be abetting a new form of stalking, which privacy groups predicted could happen when Apple introduced the devices in April.

The New York Times spoke with seven women who believe they were tracked with AirTags, including a 17-year-old whose mother surreptitiously placed one on her car to stay apprised of her whereabouts.

Some authorities have begun to take a closer look at the threat posed by AirTags. The West Seneca Police Department in New York recently warned its community of the tracking potential of the devices after an AirTag was found on a car bumper. Apple complied with a subpoena for information about the AirTag in the case, which may lead to charges, West Seneca police said.

And in Canada, a local police department said that it had investigated five incidents of thieves placing AirTags on “high-end vehicles so they can later locate and steal them.”

Researchers believe AirTags, which are equipped with Bluetooth technology, could be revealing a more widespread problem of tech-enabled tracking. They emit a digital signal that can be detected by devices running Apple’s mobile operating system. Those devices then report where an AirTag was last seen. Unlike similar tracking products from competitors such as Tile, Apple added features to prevent abuse, including notifications like the one Estrada received and automatic beeping. (Tile plans to release a feature to prevent the tracking of people next year, a spokesperson for that company said.)

But AirTags present a “uniquely harmful” threat because the ubiquity of Apple’s products allows for more exact monitoring of people’s movements, said Eva Galperin, a cybersecurity director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation who studies so-called stalkerware.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending