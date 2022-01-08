Connect with us

News

Literary calendar: Minnesota author Tessa Bridal on ‘Uruguay’s Disappeared Children’

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Literary calendar: Minnesota author Tessa Bridal on ‘Uruguay’s Disappeared Children’
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

TESSA BRIDAL: Minnesota author who is a native of Uruguay presents “The Dark Side of Memory: Uruguay’s Disappeared Children and the Families That Never Stopped Searching,” in conversation with Ry Siggelkow. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in-store, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.

DEEP MEDICINE: East Side Freedom Library hosts Rupa Marya and Ray Patel discussing their book “Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice,” which takes readers on a medical tour through the human body and the hidden relationships between our biological systems and the injustices of our political and economic systems. Their solution: the deep medicine of decolonization. Patel is a renowned political economist and bestselling author of “The Value of Nothing.” Rupa Marya is a physician who works with patients in marginalized communities. Virtual event. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. To register go to: eastsidefreedomlibrary.org or watch live-streamed on ESFL’s Facebook page.

ALLISON EPSTEIN: Presents her novel “A Tip for the Hangman.” 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Virtual event, presented by Magers & Quinn. Information at: magersandquinn.com/events.

LITERARY BRIDGES:  Reading series that is the result of a merger between Donna Isaac’s Literary Lights and Stan Kusunoki’s Bridges series hosts David Mura, whose newest book is “A Stranger’s Journey: Race, Identity & Narrative Craft in Writing”; award-winning poets Michael Torres and Caitlin Bailey; Lillian Hewitt, a sophomore at Shakopee High School; and Ojibwe writer Morgan Kerber-Folstrom of Shakopee. In-store. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON

RockPaperPoem, a new online poetry journal founded by a group of Minnesota poets, has released its inaugural  issue. Two years in the making, this first issue includes poets from New York to California whose words are combined with art. There are no requirements for submissions, which are open to everyone. No fee to submit, and poets retain copyright to their work. Any poem written in English is welcome. The reading period for the online journal began Jan. 5 and continues until Feb. 15. Go to: RockPaperPoem.com.

Shelf Awareness website lists the Top 10 Book Club Titles for 2021. How many of these books did your club read? Do you agree with the choices? Did you enjoy the books you did read? The Top 10: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah; “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett; “Anxious People,” Frederik Backman; “American Dirt,” Jeannine Cummins; “The Guest List,” Lucy Foley; “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig; “The Last Thing He Told Me;” Laura Dave; “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab; “The Silent Patient,” Alex Michaelides, and “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes.

If you’ve been hearing great things about Tara Westover’s bestselling memoir “Educated” and never got a copy, her book will be released in paperback Feb. 8. The story of the author’s journey from growing up in a family of survivalists in the mountains of Idaho to Harvard and Cambridge spent 135 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, including 14 weeks at No. 1. It was named one of the best books of the year by more than 20 publications, was named American Booksellers Association’s Book of the Year and won the Goodreads Choice Award for memoir/autobiography.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Kickin’ It with Kiz: Should Broncos’ top quarterback target be Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson?

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Quarterback Chaos 2022: Broncos won’t be only team expected to take home-run swings this offseason
google news

I will give you three reasons why the Broncos could be appealing to quarterback Aaron Rodgers: No. 1: Peyton Manning, John Elway and Tesla mogul Elon Musk team up to buy the Broncos  No. 2: Vic Fangio and his stooges are fired after the season. No. 3: Denver hires back Mike Shanahan as head coach.

Simba, big dreamer

Kiz: In today’s NFL, it don’t mean a thing if you ain’t got a quarterback that can sling touchdown passes, as Broncos general manager George Paton knows full well. My guess? He was hoping to retain coach Vic Fangio and concentrate on acquiring a quarterback rather than also having to find a new coach. But the best-laid plans will make the football gods laugh. You want Rodgers? I would prefer Russell Wilson. On this can we all agree? The next QB will be more crucial than the next coach in returning the Broncos to glory.

Rodgers ain’t going nowhere. He loves the drama, but his best opportunity to win is right where he’s at now, in Green Bay.

Mike, harsh realist

Kiz: Nobody leaves the party when they’re having fun. In the NFL, nothing’s a bigger hoot than winning a championship. So Broncos Country might be advised to root against the Packers in the playoffs. Should Rodgers win the Super Bowl, he’s more likely to sign a contract extension with Green Bay or retire than demand a trade. That’s my theory. I’m sticking to it.

How about tennis star Novak Djokovic and Rodgers teaming up as (I’m-so-special) doubles partners?

Kip, snarky shark

Kiz: Well-played, sir. As COVID lone rangers, Djokovic and Rodgers prove athletic prowess should never be mistaken for medical expertise.

What would it cost us to get Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as Denver’s head coach and bring Kellen Moore with him from Dallas as offensive coordinator? That might maintain our good defense, but also help our not-present offense.

Bryan, Glenwood Springs

Kiz: The staff here at Kickin’ It Headquarters has nothing against Quinn. But Elway hired Vance Joseph and Fangio so he could tell them how to run the offense. We’d like to see the next coach of the Broncos have his own ideas on how to score touchdowns.

Teddy Bridgewater? I love the guy. He’s not a flashy quarterback, but he’s able to do a decent job when given the right scheme and talent. But I also believe he should never step on a football field again. His health should dictate this decision. I felt so bad for him during the game against Cincinnati, when I saw his body on the ground. Concussions get more severe and easier to acquire after multiple incidents.

Phil, good-hearted soul

google news
Continue Reading

News

Space telescope’s ‘golden eye’ opens, last major hurdle

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Space telescope’s ‘golden eye’ opens, last major hurdle
google news

By MARCIA DUNN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory’s dramatic unfurling.

The last portion of the 21-foot (6.5-meter) mirror swung into place at flight controllers’ command, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope.

“I’m emotional about it. What an amazing milestone. We see that beautiful pattern out there in the sky now,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science missions chief.

More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago. To accomplish this, NASA had to outfit Webb with the biggest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye,” as scientists call it.

Webb is so big that it had to be folded orgami-style to fit in the rocket that soared from South America two weeks ago. The riskiest operation occurred earlier in the week, when the tennis court-size sunshield unfurled, providing subzero shade for the mirror and infrared detectors.

Flight controllers in Baltimore began opening the primary mirror Friday, unfolding the left side like a drop-leaf table. The mood was even more upbeat Saturday, with peppy music filling the control room as the right side snapped into place. After applauding, the controllers immediately got back to work, latching everything down.

This mirror is made of beryllium, a lightweight yet sturdy and cold-resistant metal. Each of its 18 segments is coated with an ultra thin layer of gold, highly reflective of infrared light. The hexagonal, coffee table-size segments must be adjusted in the days and weeks ahead so they can focus as one on stars, galaxies and alien worlds that might hold atmospheric signs of life.

Webb should reach its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away in another two weeks. If all continues to go well, science observations will begin this summer. Astronomers hope to peer back to within 100 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang, closer than Hubble has achieved.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

google news
Continue Reading

News

COVID breakthrough cases shut down CTC’s last performances of ‘Annie’

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

COVID breakthrough cases shut down CTC’s last performances of ‘Annie’
google news

Children’s Theatre Company canceled its weekend performances of ‘Annie’ due to breakthrough cases of COVID in the cast. It was the final weekend for the musical at the Minneapolis theater.

CTC communications manager Melissa Ferlaak said in an email that the production managed 15 weeks, 80 performances and nearly 45,000 attendees. “We are so enormously proud of this cast, crew and musicians,” she said. “We almost made it!”

Earlier Friday, CTC announced it is postponing performances by Circus Abyssinia, which were was scheduled for Jan. 18-Feb. 3 because of visa challenges due to COVID-19 and the civil war in Ethiopia.

Ticketholders can contact childrenstheatre.org.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending