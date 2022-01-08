Literary calendar: Minnesota author Tessa Bridal on ‘Uruguay’s Disappeared Children’

TESSA BRIDAL: Minnesota author who is a native of Uruguay presents “The Dark Side of Memory: Uruguay’s Disappeared Children and the Families That Never Stopped Searching,” in conversation with Ry Siggelkow. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in-store, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.

DEEP MEDICINE: East Side Freedom Library hosts Rupa Marya and Ray Patel discussing their book “Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice,” which takes readers on a medical tour through the human body and the hidden relationships between our biological systems and the injustices of our political and economic systems. Their solution: the deep medicine of decolonization. Patel is a renowned political economist and bestselling author of “The Value of Nothing.” Rupa Marya is a physician who works with patients in marginalized communities. Virtual event. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. To register go to: eastsidefreedomlibrary.org or watch live-streamed on ESFL’s Facebook page.

ALLISON EPSTEIN: Presents her novel “A Tip for the Hangman.” 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Virtual event, presented by Magers & Quinn. Information at: magersandquinn.com/events.

LITERARY BRIDGES: Reading series that is the result of a merger between Donna Isaac’s Literary Lights and Stan Kusunoki’s Bridges series hosts David Mura, whose newest book is “A Stranger’s Journey: Race, Identity & Narrative Craft in Writing”; award-winning poets Michael Torres and Caitlin Bailey; Lillian Hewitt, a sophomore at Shakopee High School; and Ojibwe writer Morgan Kerber-Folstrom of Shakopee. In-store. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON

RockPaperPoem, a new online poetry journal founded by a group of Minnesota poets, has released its inaugural issue. Two years in the making, this first issue includes poets from New York to California whose words are combined with art. There are no requirements for submissions, which are open to everyone. No fee to submit, and poets retain copyright to their work. Any poem written in English is welcome. The reading period for the online journal began Jan. 5 and continues until Feb. 15. Go to: RockPaperPoem.com.

Shelf Awareness website lists the Top 10 Book Club Titles for 2021. How many of these books did your club read? Do you agree with the choices? Did you enjoy the books you did read? The Top 10: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah; “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett; “Anxious People,” Frederik Backman; “American Dirt,” Jeannine Cummins; “The Guest List,” Lucy Foley; “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig; “The Last Thing He Told Me;” Laura Dave; “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab; “The Silent Patient,” Alex Michaelides, and “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes.

If you’ve been hearing great things about Tara Westover’s bestselling memoir “Educated” and never got a copy, her book will be released in paperback Feb. 8. The story of the author’s journey from growing up in a family of survivalists in the mountains of Idaho to Harvard and Cambridge spent 135 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, including 14 weeks at No. 1. It was named one of the best books of the year by more than 20 publications, was named American Booksellers Association’s Book of the Year and won the Goodreads Choice Award for memoir/autobiography.