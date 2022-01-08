News
Looking Glass: For some reason, this cereal is making me very happy
A woman called the police in Essex, England, when she discovered a bag of crystal meth in her children’s breakfast cereal. They found a hole cut in the bottom of the box, and concluded that the meth was inserted at some point after the cereal left the production plant in Nigeria.
THE GOOD NEWS IS WE’LL LET THE MASK VIOLATION SLIDE: Police arrested a 45-year-old man for not wearing a face mask in a shop northeast of Warsaw, Poland. While he was in custody, the cops discovered that he was a convicted murderer who had been on the run for 20 years.
IS IT MORE FUN THAN A DUFFEL BAG OF MONKEYS? Customs officers at the U.S.-Mexico border in Progreso, Texas, arrested a 20-year-old woman for trying to smuggle in four spider monkeys in a duffel bag.
DOES MY OUTFIT MAKE ME LOOK FAT? A man donned a black hat, black wig, a mask, a gray sweater, black fishnet stockings and black boots in order to pass as a woman when he robbed a Circle K store in DeBary, Fla., and a gas station in Daytona Beach.
I THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO RAIN, OFFICER: Police responded to a report of a man with an adult diaper on his head walking along a highway median in Eugene, Ore., which was causing significant traffic delays. They resolved the situation and did not arrest him.
OK, IF YOU PROMISE YOU WON’T ARREST ME: A woman called 911 after a drone carrying marijuana crashed into her home in Mansfield, Ohio. The cops said that the drone is worth about $2,100, and that anybody who wants to claim it “can come to the sheriff’s office.”
HE’S HAVING A VERY STRESSFUL DAY: A man drove the wrong way down the southbound side of I-380 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, causing an accident, then collided with a car and a tractor-trailer, got out of his vehicle, removed all of his clothing, and ran away.
A SENSE OF PRIORITIES: Security footage at The Star pub in Bridgend, Wales, showed a woman taking a cigarette break in the outdoor beer garden in back of the place when a tree, blown over by 50 mph winds, landed just a few feet from her. The film showed that she had the presence of mind to grab her beer that had been sitting on the table.
THIS COMES AS A GREAT SURPRISE TO ME, OFFICER: Police in Las Vegas arrested a man in a stolen car containing the severed head and dismembered body parts of his friend. He claimed that he had no idea that his dead friend was in the vehicle, and that he had nothing to do with his murder. His attorney told a judge that he was nothing more than “a hapless car thief who just picked the wrong car.”
A VERY TASTY WANTED POSTER: After a man was caught on a video surveillance camera burglarizing a bakery in Milwaukee, the owner digitized his image and put it on cookies that the bakery then sold. The image was widely reported, and the guy was soon arrested.
News
Two suspects charged in the death of 85-year-old Adams County man
Two suspects being held for the death of an 85-year-old Adams County man have been charged with second-degree murder, according to the district attorney’s office.
Joshua Stephen Miles, 29, and Kyli Leanne Ferguson, 28, are being held at the Adams County Jail in connection to the death of Richard Leroy Debus. They face additional charges including burglary, assault, crime against an at-risk adult, and aggravated motor-vehicle theft.
On Dec. 29, deputies responded to the 8800 block of Wagner Street on a report of a suspicious death, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim had suffered “visible physical injuries” and items were missing from the home including a vehicle.
Ferguson’s next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 14, according to a news release. Miles’ is scheduled to appear on March 25.
News
Morning Report pet of the week: Cocoa the chihuahua
Every weekday, we feature photos of our readers’ pets in the Morning Report newsletter. Here’s one of this week’s favorites. To subscribe to the Morning Report or our other free newsletters that are delivered via email, go to TwinCities.com/newsletters.
“Meet Cocoa!” writes Macie, a Morning Report subscriber.
“She is a 12-year-old chihuahua with two different colored eyes. Cocoa loves to go on walks and see all of her friends. She enjoys taking car rides in her car seat and being able to look out of the windows to see where we are going for our next adventure.
“Another favorite activity of Cocoa’s is ‘food hockey’ where her kibble food is catapulted down the hallway for her to chase after. In the winter, cocoa can often be found warming her feet above the heat register in her many festive outfits.”
News
Denver weather: Mountain snow on Saturday could clip Denver this afternoon
Snow in the mountains is expected to spill onto the Eastern Plains this afternoon, and the metro area has a slight chance of getting some p.m. precipitation.
In Denver on Saturday there’s a chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., turning to rain until 3 p.m., and then back to a possible mix of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the high temperature in the city will hit about 42 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation.
Up to 4 inches of snow is expected in some mountain areas on Saturday with up to 6 inches of snow north of Rabbit Ears Pass, the weather service said. Roads will be slick and drivers should expect wintry conditions. The snow that spills onto the plains this afternoon will be mainly along and south of Interstate 70. The Palmer Divide could see about an inch of snow accumulation.
Tonight in Denver there’s a 10% chance of snow before 7 p.m. and the low temperature will drop to about 17 degrees, the weather service said.
On Sunday in Denver skies will be sunny with a high temperature near 40 degrees. Monday will be sunny with a high of about 47 degrees, according to the NWS forecast. Dry weather and seasonably mild temperatures, with highs in the 50s, are expected through much of the upcoming week in Denver.
Demi Lovato Reportedly Completes Rehab After Declaring They Are No Longer ‘California Sober’
Looking Glass: For some reason, this cereal is making me very happy
Amid the Bearish Market Momentum, DeFi TVL Falls 8.55% in 4 Days
Double The Blessings! Ashley Graham Gives Birth To Twin Boys At Home With Hubby Justin Ervin
Two suspects charged in the death of 85-year-old Adams County man
Mary Cosby ditches RHOSLC reunion and presumably quits the show
Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl — See 1st Pic
Morning Report pet of the week: Cocoa the chihuahua
Denver weather: Mountain snow on Saturday could clip Denver this afternoon
Dave Hyde: Patriots off to playoffs with new QB; Dolphins off to Year 4 of rebuild looking for new QB
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?