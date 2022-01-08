Connect with us

News

Looking Glass: For some reason, this cereal is making me very happy

Published

1 min ago

on

Real estate Q&A: How can I restore my credit after ex-spouse skipped mortgage payments?
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A woman called the police in Essex, England, when she discovered a bag of crystal meth in her children’s breakfast cereal. They found a hole cut in the bottom of the box, and concluded that the meth was inserted at some point after the cereal left the production plant in Nigeria.

THE GOOD NEWS IS WE’LL LET THE MASK VIOLATION SLIDE: Police arrested a 45-year-old man for not wearing a face mask in a shop northeast of Warsaw, Poland. While he was in custody, the cops discovered that he was a convicted murderer who had been on the run for 20 years.

IS IT MORE FUN THAN A DUFFEL BAG OF MONKEYS? Customs officers at the U.S.-Mexico border in Progreso, Texas, arrested a 20-year-old woman for trying to smuggle in four spider monkeys in a duffel bag.

DOES MY OUTFIT MAKE ME LOOK FAT? A man donned a black hat, black wig, a mask, a gray sweater, black fishnet stockings and black boots in order to pass as a woman when he robbed a Circle K store in DeBary, Fla., and a gas station in Daytona Beach.

I THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO RAIN, OFFICER: Police responded to a report of a man with an adult diaper on his head walking along a highway median in Eugene, Ore., which was causing significant traffic delays. They resolved the situation and did not arrest him.

OK, IF YOU PROMISE YOU WON’T ARREST ME: A woman called 911 after a drone carrying marijuana crashed into her home in Mansfield, Ohio. The cops said that the drone is worth about $2,100, and that anybody who wants to claim it “can come to the sheriff’s office.”

HE’S HAVING A VERY STRESSFUL DAY: A man drove the wrong way down the southbound side of I-380 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, causing an accident, then collided with a car and a tractor-trailer, got out of his vehicle, removed all of his clothing, and ran away.

A SENSE OF PRIORITIES: Security footage at The Star pub in Bridgend, Wales, showed a woman taking a cigarette break in the outdoor beer garden in back of the place when a tree, blown over by 50 mph winds, landed just a few feet from her. The film showed that she had the presence of mind to grab her beer that had been sitting on the table.

THIS COMES AS A GREAT SURPRISE TO ME, OFFICER: Police in Las Vegas arrested a man in a stolen car containing the severed head and dismembered body parts of his friend. He claimed that he had no idea that his dead friend was in the vehicle, and that he had nothing to do with his murder. His attorney told a judge that he was nothing more than “a hapless car thief who just picked the wrong car.”

A VERY TASTY WANTED POSTER: After a man was caught on a video surveillance camera burglarizing a bakery in Milwaukee, the owner digitized his image and put it on cookies that the bakery then sold. The image was widely reported, and the guy was soon arrested.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Two suspects charged in the death of 85-year-old Adams County man

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Man allegedly strangles his wife in a Centennial library and surrenders to police
google news

Two suspects being held for the death of an 85-year-old Adams County man have been charged with second-degree murder, according to the district attorney’s office.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Morning Report pet of the week: Cocoa the chihuahua

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Morning Report pet of the week: Cocoa the chihuahua
google news

Every weekday, we feature photos of our readers’ pets in the Morning Report newsletter. Here’s one of this week’s favorites. To subscribe to the Morning Report or our other free newsletters that are delivered via email, go to TwinCities.com/newsletters.

“Meet Cocoa!” writes Macie, a Morning Report subscriber.

“She is a 12-year-old chihuahua with two different colored eyes. Cocoa loves to go on walks and see all of her friends. She enjoys taking car rides in her car seat and being able to look out of the windows to see where we are going for our next adventure.

“Another favorite activity of Cocoa’s is ‘food hockey’ where her kibble food is catapulted down the hallway for her to chase after. In the winter, cocoa can often be found warming her feet above the heat register in her many festive outfits.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Denver weather: Mountain snow on Saturday could clip Denver this afternoon

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Denver weather: Mountain snow on Saturday could clip Denver this afternoon
google news

Snow in the mountains is expected to spill onto the Eastern Plains this afternoon, and the metro area has a slight chance of getting some p.m. precipitation.

In Denver on Saturday there’s a chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., turning to rain until 3 p.m., and then back to a possible mix of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the high temperature in the city will hit about 42 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending