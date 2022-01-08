Looking Glass: For some reason, this cereal is making me very happy

A woman called the police in Essex, England, when she discovered a bag of crystal meth in her children’s breakfast cereal. They found a hole cut in the bottom of the box, and concluded that the meth was inserted at some point after the cereal left the production plant in Nigeria.

THE GOOD NEWS IS WE’LL LET THE MASK VIOLATION SLIDE: Police arrested a 45-year-old man for not wearing a face mask in a shop northeast of Warsaw, Poland. While he was in custody, the cops discovered that he was a convicted murderer who had been on the run for 20 years.

IS IT MORE FUN THAN A DUFFEL BAG OF MONKEYS? Customs officers at the U.S.-Mexico border in Progreso, Texas, arrested a 20-year-old woman for trying to smuggle in four spider monkeys in a duffel bag.

DOES MY OUTFIT MAKE ME LOOK FAT? A man donned a black hat, black wig, a mask, a gray sweater, black fishnet stockings and black boots in order to pass as a woman when he robbed a Circle K store in DeBary, Fla., and a gas station in Daytona Beach.

I THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO RAIN, OFFICER: Police responded to a report of a man with an adult diaper on his head walking along a highway median in Eugene, Ore., which was causing significant traffic delays. They resolved the situation and did not arrest him.

OK, IF YOU PROMISE YOU WON’T ARREST ME: A woman called 911 after a drone carrying marijuana crashed into her home in Mansfield, Ohio. The cops said that the drone is worth about $2,100, and that anybody who wants to claim it “can come to the sheriff’s office.”

HE’S HAVING A VERY STRESSFUL DAY: A man drove the wrong way down the southbound side of I-380 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, causing an accident, then collided with a car and a tractor-trailer, got out of his vehicle, removed all of his clothing, and ran away.

A SENSE OF PRIORITIES: Security footage at The Star pub in Bridgend, Wales, showed a woman taking a cigarette break in the outdoor beer garden in back of the place when a tree, blown over by 50 mph winds, landed just a few feet from her. The film showed that she had the presence of mind to grab her beer that had been sitting on the table.

THIS COMES AS A GREAT SURPRISE TO ME, OFFICER: Police in Las Vegas arrested a man in a stolen car containing the severed head and dismembered body parts of his friend. He claimed that he had no idea that his dead friend was in the vehicle, and that he had nothing to do with his murder. His attorney told a judge that he was nothing more than “a hapless car thief who just picked the wrong car.”

A VERY TASTY WANTED POSTER: After a man was caught on a video surveillance camera burglarizing a bakery in Milwaukee, the owner digitized his image and put it on cookies that the bakery then sold. The image was widely reported, and the guy was soon arrested.