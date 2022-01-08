News
Lucas: Biden administration hits wrong note on dealing with Russia
If I were in the Ukraine, I’d be heading for the Kiev Airport. One way or another, the Russians are coming.
And when Joe Biden says he has your back, it’s time to fly.
It is only hopeful that the evacuation of desperate Ukrainians will be more orderly than Biden’s shameful retreat from Kabul.
It should be. For one thing the U.S. has no troops in Ukraine and no interpreters or allies to leave behind, as Biden did in Afghanistan.
But there is hope. The U.S. can set a tranquil tone by playing soothing tunes from Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s playlist over the airport loudspeakers. That might keep asylum seekers from swarming on the runways or clinging to planes.
The Blinken playlist contains songs from the streaming platform Spotify that Blinken listens to as he travels the world. The information was released by the State Department. Honest.
Vladimir Putin may be on the verge of unleashing terror onto Ukraine, and China’s Xi Jinping may invade Taiwan any day now, but Blinken apparently believes that music has the power to “soothe the savage beast.” Or, in this case, two beasts.
This is like fiddling while Rome burns, with Blinken playing disc jockey. This is not to say that Blinken, or Biden, is Nero, but you get the drift.
Accompanying the State Department music press release, Blinken said, “Part of my job includes promoting people-to-people diplomacy and forging ties with other nations through a shared love of culture, education, music, food and more.”
Sounding more like a Coachella organizer than a Henry Kissinger, Blinken added, “Here are some of my favorite songs of this year by American artists that I hope folks enjoy listening to around the world as well,” he said, releasing his musical info.
The next thing you know Blinken will propose a sing-along with Putin and Xi.
No doubt Americans and U.S. allies still stranded in Afghanistan are tuning in.
Putin had to have turned to his buddy Xi and asked, “Is this guy serious?”
Perhaps the 30 foreign ministers of NATO countries asked themselves the same thing. These are the leaders who met virtually on Friday to assess the Russian/Ukrainian situation and the threat of a Russian invasion.
The meeting was a forerunner of more substantial and direct talks between the U.S. and Moscow.
It would all be weirdly funny if the world were not on the brink of going up in flames.
What is not funny is how Vladimir Putin, the Moscow gambler, has cornered Biden and forced him into a no-win situation. Either Biden and NATO cave into Putin’s demands — or at least some of them — or he will invade Ukraine. Putin has an army of 100,000 soldiers on the border
Will Biden stop him? No one stopped Putin when he invaded Georgia, no one stopped him when he invaded the Crimea, no one stopped him when he launched previous incursions into Ukraine.
And no one is going to stop him now, not until he gets at least some of his demands met, one of which is to limit the expansion of NATO to include Ukraine.
Biden has rightly promised that no U.S. troops will be sent to the Ukraine. It is not a member of NATO. And the U.S. does not need another Afghanistan.
Yet he has promised that Russia will pay “a heavy price” through severe economic sanctions if the Russians invade. Following his phone call with Putin, Biden said, “I’m not going to negotiate here in public, but we made it clear that he cannot — I emphasize cannot — move on Ukraine.”
These are the same threats that Putin shrugged off when he invaded Crimea.
Besides, Biden so far has shown that he is more willing to lift sanctions against Putin and the Russians than he is to impose them.
One of Biden’s first acts as president, in a gift to Germany’s Angela Merkel, was to remove U.S. economic sanctions that halted construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The completed pipeline now supplies Germany, a NATO ally, with energy from Russia, a NATO adversary.
What did Biden get in return? Nothing. Putin does not give, he takes.
Hopefully there are shortcuts to the Kiev Airport.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Lowry: The left supports the Constitution – until it doesn’t
The Constitution must be defended — except when it must be jettisoned.
We’ve heard much upon the anniversary of Jan. 6 about how Donald Trump wanted to distort the Constitution to get Vice President Mike Pence to try to throw the election to him a year ago.
And this was, indeed, a cockamamie, counter-constitutional scheme. Neither the framers of the Constitution nor the drafters of the 12th Amendment, the provision in question that day, intended to invest unilateral power in one person to decide presidential elections.
Indeed, besides Pence, who refused to buckle to Trump’s pressure, the biggest hero of the post-election period was the constitutional system itself. Once again, it proved a durable vehicle of representative government and a frustration to anyone hoping to seize and wield illegitimate power.
Its distribution of power via federalism to the 50 states, its separation of powers at the federal level and its provision for an independent judiciary made it impossible for Trump allies to press one button and reverse the outcome of the election.
So, it’s bizarre for the Democrats and the left to profess to consider a possible repeat by Trump in 2024 an ongoing national emergency, and yet establish more precedent for a president of the United States acting unilaterally beyond his constitutional powers (via Biden’s eviction moratorium and OSHA-imposed vaccine mandate); push to nationalize the country’s voting rules; play with the idea of destroying the legitimacy of the Supreme Court through court-packing; and generally undermine and tear at the fabric of the Constitution as a racist relic unworthy of the 21st century.
If Trump 3.0 is an existential threat, they should want to make it absolutely clear that all presidents have to strictly abide by the Constitution in all circumstances. They should seek to maintain a highly decentralized election system. They should work to buttress the standing of the Supreme Court. And they should hold up the Constitution as a time-tested bulwark of our liberties.
Instead, we’ve seen the opposite — because doing these things makes it harder to pursue the progressive project.
On the center-left, it is considered an outrage that the Founders didn’t foresee that a left-wing Democratic Party would have trouble competing in many rural states and therefore be at a disadvantage in the Senate and the Electoral College.
The past few years should have given progressives a new appreciation of federalism, though — it allowed, for instance, deep-blue California to keep governing itself largely according to its own lights even when Trump was president.
That the Constitution makes it hard to get things done in Washington, another charge in the indictment against it, also serves an important function. It forces parties to win big majorities if they want to forge transformational changes, or to mobilize public opinion behind its agenda.
Otherwise, the gravitational force of the system is toward consensus. We see this in the debate over the sweeping Democratic voting bills.
Democrats are entertaining ideas — whether blowing up the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, adding new states for partisan advantage — that violate the kind of norms they always cited in opposing Trump.
The New York Times recently ran an editorial arguing that every day is Jan. 6. That is clearly absurd. But the Constitution is indeed always under threat, and it falls on its friends to defend it from all challengers.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Dear Abby: Can talk & texts rekindle spark after 22 years apart?
Dear Abby: I have been talking to my ex-boyfriend of more than 22 years. We have a grown son. We are now in our 50s and talking and texting again. I still love him, and I want a relationship with him, but I’m not sure he wants me back. I don’t know if he’s interested in me or just being friendly.
Can you help? At the end of our last phone call he said, “It’s been a long time. Twenty-two years. We are both different people now. I don’t know if it could be like it was then,” and we said goodnight.
Should I wait for him to text me back? I don’t even know if he’s dating someone. He didn’t say. Please help.
— Second Chance in the East
Dear Second Chance: Continue talking to your ex and let this scenario play out further. Is he initiating these calls and texts, or are you? If it’s him, that’s a hopeful sign. Yes, it is true you are both different people now — but that can be a plus. With the passage of time, you both may have mellowed and matured. If the discussions continue, you will find out soon enough if he’s involved with someone or interested in getting back together. And remember, if he’s just being “friendly,” the son you share is a good reason for keeping that friendship going.
Dear Abby: My wife is very protective of our dog, “Spencer.” I agree with her that Spencer should not receive table food. Yesterday, my wife put a large pile of dog vomit on my desk. She said it “proves” I have been feeding Spencer. Her accusation is not true.
I may have done some peculiar things in my time, but I have never put vomit on someone’s desk. How should I respond?
— Flabbergasted in Iowa
Dear Flabbergasted: There can be various reasons for a dog having an upset stomach besides having consumed table scraps. Spencer should be checked by a veterinarian to be sure there isn’t something else going on. As to your wife putting vomit on your desk, well, since you asked — I wouldn’t blame you if you made it plain that SHE is in the doghouse.
Dear Abby: When someone gives a gift to someone, shouldn’t it be opened in the presence of the giver? My 12-year-old daughter ran cross country, and after the season ended, there was a banquet. At the banquet, several kids approached the coach and gave him cards. We gave him a gift certificate. When my daughter gave him the envelope, he laid it down with the other cards and said, “thanks.” I think he should have opened it and read the contents while my daughter was standing there (my daughter would have been so pleased). What do you think?
— Lisa in Colorado
Dear Lisa: Once a gift is given, it belongs to the receiver to do with as he or she pleases. Your daughter’s coach was under no obligation to open the envelope in your daughter’s presence. If he recognized the envelope contained more than good wishes, he may have wanted to spare the other athletes embarrassment if they could not afford to be as generous as your family.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Infiniti QX80 a luxury house on wheels
With the wide array of luxury vehicles in today’s market, every consumer has a favorite brand, favorite accoutrements and most importantly favorite price point. In this edition of Grasso’s Garage, we explore Nissan’s upscale brand Infiniti, and its monstrosity of a luxury SUV, the 2022 QX80.
Similar to the recently tested and revitalized 2021 Nissan Armada, the QX80 is a mirror image. This is not necessarily a good problem to have for Infiniti as their price point from brand to brand is significantly different, yet with little additions or upscale features warranting the price big gap.
Powered by a 400 horsepower, 5.6 liter V8 engine, moving this house on wheels is easy to do, yet with a price; an average fuel economy of just 15 miles per gallon. Although far from luxury in the fuel economy department, this is common amongst the two brands and similar to prior generations in the Armada family.
Our week-long Anthracite Gray tester came with a base price of just under $85K. This price seems to be relative in the luxury market, but normally would come with some key components and standard features that the QX80 fails to have over its Armada sibling. Yes, the dual-screen rear entertainment system is complimentary, but that keeps the rear seat passengers and kids entertained, while the front-seaters are left in the dark. I even noticed the front seats did not go back as far as most in this class, just to confirm that the second and third row passengers were of the comfort priority.
On the 2022 Infiniti QX80 Sensory model, we enjoyed the second row heated seats, the wireless chagrin pad and the ability to tow up to 8,500 pounds all while riding on 22 inch wheels. Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Bose 17-speaker audio system and Wi-Fi Hotspot were also standard.
Historically, as an Infiniti review ambassador of the brand, I feel like although the QX80 is a really good automobile and upscale option for consumers in the upscale, seven-passenger luxury market, the QX80 just doesn’t cut the mustard in Grasso’s Garage for the price point.
Infiniti QX80
MSRP: $84,850
As tested: $87,985
MPG: 13 city, 19 highway, 15.1 as tested
