Lucas: Biden administration hits wrong note on dealing with Russia

If I were in the Ukraine, I’d be heading for the Kiev Airport. One way or another, the Russians are coming.

And when Joe Biden says he has your back, it’s time to fly.

It is only hopeful that the evacuation of desperate Ukrainians will be more orderly than Biden’s shameful retreat from Kabul.

It should be. For one thing the U.S. has no troops in Ukraine and no interpreters or allies to leave behind, as Biden did in Afghanistan.

But there is hope. The U.S. can set a tranquil tone by playing soothing tunes from Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s playlist over the airport loudspeakers. That might keep asylum seekers from swarming on the runways or clinging to planes.

The Blinken playlist contains songs from the streaming platform Spotify that Blinken listens to as he travels the world. The information was released by the State Department. Honest.

Vladimir Putin may be on the verge of unleashing terror onto Ukraine, and China’s Xi Jinping may invade Taiwan any day now, but Blinken apparently believes that music has the power to “soothe the savage beast.” Or, in this case, two beasts.

This is like fiddling while Rome burns, with Blinken playing disc jockey. This is not to say that Blinken, or Biden, is Nero, but you get the drift.

Accompanying the State Department music press release, Blinken said, “Part of my job includes promoting people-to-people diplomacy and forging ties with other nations through a shared love of culture, education, music, food and more.”

Sounding more like a Coachella organizer than a Henry Kissinger, Blinken added, “Here are some of my favorite songs of this year by American artists that I hope folks enjoy listening to around the world as well,” he said, releasing his musical info.

The next thing you know Blinken will propose a sing-along with Putin and Xi.

No doubt Americans and U.S. allies still stranded in Afghanistan are tuning in.

Putin had to have turned to his buddy Xi and asked, “Is this guy serious?”

Perhaps the 30 foreign ministers of NATO countries asked themselves the same thing. These are the leaders who met virtually on Friday to assess the Russian/Ukrainian situation and the threat of a Russian invasion.

The meeting was a forerunner of more substantial and direct talks between the U.S. and Moscow.

It would all be weirdly funny if the world were not on the brink of going up in flames.

What is not funny is how Vladimir Putin, the Moscow gambler, has cornered Biden and forced him into a no-win situation. Either Biden and NATO cave into Putin’s demands — or at least some of them — or he will invade Ukraine. Putin has an army of 100,000 soldiers on the border

Will Biden stop him? No one stopped Putin when he invaded Georgia, no one stopped him when he invaded the Crimea, no one stopped him when he launched previous incursions into Ukraine.

And no one is going to stop him now, not until he gets at least some of his demands met, one of which is to limit the expansion of NATO to include Ukraine.

Biden has rightly promised that no U.S. troops will be sent to the Ukraine. It is not a member of NATO. And the U.S. does not need another Afghanistan.

Yet he has promised that Russia will pay “a heavy price” through severe economic sanctions if the Russians invade. Following his phone call with Putin, Biden said, “I’m not going to negotiate here in public, but we made it clear that he cannot — I emphasize cannot — move on Ukraine.”

These are the same threats that Putin shrugged off when he invaded Crimea.

Besides, Biden so far has shown that he is more willing to lift sanctions against Putin and the Russians than he is to impose them.

One of Biden’s first acts as president, in a gift to Germany’s Angela Merkel, was to remove U.S. economic sanctions that halted construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The completed pipeline now supplies Germany, a NATO ally, with energy from Russia, a NATO adversary.

What did Biden get in return? Nothing. Putin does not give, he takes.

Hopefully there are shortcuts to the Kiev Airport.

Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.