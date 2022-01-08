Connect with us

Celebrities

Madonna Poses With All 6 Kids On Family Vacation To Switzerland — Photo

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Madonna
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The pop icon had a sweet, European getaway with her whole family, and she shared a series of photos with her kids.

Madonna had plenty of sweet bonding time with her kids, while vacationing in Switzerland. The 63-year-old singer posted a bunch of photos from the family trip to her Instagram on Friday January 7, including a lovely shot where she posed with all of her kids for a great family photo. It seemed like the “Material Girl” singer had a great time with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, Stella Ciccone, 9, and Estere Ciccone, 9.

The family had a snowy stay at the Gstaad resort town in the Swiss Alps. Alongside the family photos of her kids, she also posted selfies of herself and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. There was also a sweet, brotherly photo of Rocco and David! In the huge group photo, it looked like the whole family was extra cozy and bundled up from the cold, as they smiled for the group shot in what looked like a cabin. “Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!” the popstar wrote in her caption.

Madonna also took to her Instagram Stories to share some of the other fun activities that the family had while staying in the Alps. While she may be known for her pop anthems, she showed that the family took part in a more traditional form of music with a few “unplugged yodeling” videos. She also posted a montage of herself showing off her skiing skills.

Madonna stuns alongside her daughter Lourdes. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the trip, she’d also posted a picture of herself walking with her son Rocco, who has grown up to look so much like his dad Guy Ritchie! She also took to her stories to share a sweet video of herself with her twins, having a nostalgic family sing-along to a few classic Elvis Presley songs. The trip to Switzerland wasn’t the only huge family get together that the “Like a Virgin” singer had recently. Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving with photos with all of her kids except Rocco back in November.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

A Celebration Of Life: Here’s A Look At 5 Of Sidney Poitier’s Classic Films And Powerhouse Performances

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

A Celebration Of Life: Here’s A Look At 5 Of Sidney Poitier’s Classic Films And Powerhouse Performances
google news

By now, you have heard of and been saddened by the transitioning of legendary Black actor and director Sidney Sidney Poitier. It’s always heartbreaking when an icon passes away, but Poitier lived a long 94-year life and during that time he enjoyed an illustrious career chock-full of classic films and brilliant performances.

So as we mourn his death, let’s not forget to celebrate his legacy. And what better way to do that than to take a look back at some of his best movies? And what better movie to start with than Poitier’s 1974 Black star-studded hit Uptown Saturday Night?

 

Besides Poitier himself, this film about the frantic and hilarious search for a stolen wallet and, more importantly, a lost winning lottery ticket also starred Bill Cosby, Harry Belafonte, Flip Wilson, Richard Pryor, and more and was followed by sequels Let’s Do It Again and A Piece of the Action.

Next up, let’s take it back all the way to 1961 when director Daniel Petrie gifted the world with the screenplay version of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun.

Now, when I was in high school, my class was assigned to watch this movie, read the original play, study the movie and play and answer test questions about the movie and play. I hated it. But I eventually developed a profound appreciation for the tale of Walter Lee Younger, his family, and his big plans for success in an America that didn’t want Black people to succeed.

Do y’all remember when a white man thought he was finna slap Sidney in the 1967 classic In The Heat of the Night? yeah, well, we all saw how that worked out.

 

Before movies like Lean On Me, The George McKenna Story, 187, Coach Carter and Remember the Titans, Poitier was playing a Black no-nonsense educator who inspired and whipped into shape undisciplined students in the 1967 film To Sir, with Love.

And to bring it all home, let’s go with another classic, also released in 1967 (yo, Poitier was having a damn good year in 1967), Stanley Kramer’s Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, which covered American racism and interracial love at a time when the nation was still racist as hell and opposed to miscegenation. (It’s still racist as hell over here, but interracial couples get more of a pass than they used to these days.)

 

Listen, good people, we could go on all day listing Poitier’s great films. From A Patch of Blue to Porgy and Bess to Paris Blues to Buck and the Preacher to Shoot to Kill, there is so much in the award-winning acting genius’ body of work to highlight. You would be hard-pressed to find a Black male actor who doesn’t list him among their biggest influences.

Rest well, Sidney Poitier—your legacy will live forever. 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kid Capri opens up about COVID battle: ‘I’m sick as sh*t’

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Kid Capri opens up about COVID battle: ‘I’m sick as sh*t’
google news

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Legendary DJ and rapper Kid Capri took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 6, to reveal he is deathly ill.

The 54-year-old rapper from The Bronx revealed he is having a rough time battling COVID.

Even though he is vaccinated and boosted, Kid Capri told viewers:

“I’m sick as sh*t, man. Y’all gotta be careful out there, man. Y’all gotta be careful ’cause it’s bad out there. I’ve been sick for the last three days. F**king head is pounding. Back hurt. I’m pretty far from good. I just wanted to pop on here and tell y’all take care of yourselves, man. F**k them parties. F**k hanging out. If you ain’t gotta be somewhere then don’t go. Just relax, ’cause this sh*t is no joke. And a couple of my friends — a lot of people I know are dying.”

He added: “Force MDs, Jessie D died today,” referring to Force MDs lead vocalist Jessie Lee Daniels.

He continued:

“Every shirt I put on, I sweat it out. The lady just left here to give me my test. I had the home test, she came over here and tested me. F**king head is pounding. But like I said, man, just stay out the way. Take care of yourself out there because it’s serious. Sh*t is serious.”

 
RELATED: Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID
 
Kid Capri also said he spoke to DJ Kay Slay before he was placed on life support in a NY hospital. The legendary DJ’s health took a turn for the worse after telling Kid he was feeling better. Kay Slay’s brother recently spoke out and assured fans that he’s recovering and not near death.

Kid Capri is best known for his mixtapes in the 1980s and ’90s. He deejayed for seven seasons of Def Comedy Jam and produced tracks for Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Madonna, Heavy D, and 50 Cent, among others.

Covid-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes flu-like symptoms. People most affected by COVID include the elderly, the immunocompromised, morbidly obese, people with pre-existing conditions, and those who smoke marijuana or cigarettes.

Watch Kid Capri’s video below:

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Blue Ivy Looks So Grown Up While Posing On The Beach With Tina Lawson In 10th Birthday Tribute

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Blue Ivy Looks So Grown Up While Posing On The Beach With Tina Lawson In 10th Birthday Tribute
google news

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy is ten years old! To celebrate this fantastic milestone, Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson, shared a photo of Blue – and she already looks like a teenager.

“My beautiful, talented, and super-smart granddaughter Blue Ivy [Carter] turned 10 today!” Tina Lawson (fka Knowles) posted on Friday (Jan. 7) in honor of Blue Ivy’s birthday. Tina, 68, shared a photo of her standing next to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest child, and Blue Ivy was almost as tall as her grandmother. Even Tina couldn’t believe how much time had passed since. “God, it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things,” she wrote.

Tina, who celebrated her birthday on the 4th, said that her granddaughter was her “little Capricorn twin” and prayed that Blue Ivy would be “born on my birthday, but she did what she always does. She came when she got good and ready.” Despite being born three days later, Tina said that she and Blue Ivy “still share the bond. She reminds me that. ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.’ ”

“Blue gives the best advice, like a grown person, I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!” continued Tina with her tribute. “Blue is one of those rare, gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue.” Tina dotted the message with numerous heart, cake, and prayer-hand emojis.

(David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock)

Tina’s message was greeted with joy and similar disbelief. “No way she’s that tall now!!!” commented Yvette Nicole Brown. “OMG, she is so tall and beautiful! They grow so fast! She’s a young woman already!!!” added Dr. Michelle McKinney Hammond. “Capricorn season strong!!” wrote Lena Waithe. “As the elders say, that child has been here before. Can’t believe she’s already 10,” wrote Jemele Hill.

Blue Ivy has done a lot in her first decade of life. She won her first Grammy in 2021. She and her mother took home the award for Best Music Video, making Blue Ivy one of the youngest Grammy winners in history. The overall youngest are the Peasall Sisters. Leah, Hannah, and Sarah Peasall were 8, 11 and 14, when they recorded a cover of the Carter Sisters’s “In The Highways. It was included on O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, which won Album of the Year in 2002, per the New York Post. Blue, who was 9 when she won her Grammy, just missed out on the record, but judging by the fact that she’s the daughter of Queen Bey, it’s safe to say she’s doing pretty well for herself.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending