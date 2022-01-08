Celebrities
Mary Cosby ditches RHOSLC reunion and presumably quits the show
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby did not show up to this year’s reunion.
According to Radar, a source close to the spiritual leader, 49, revealed Cosby, “did not attend the reunion,” after being at the center of much of the drama in the Bravo series’ second season.
Fellow cast members Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Jennie Nguyen, along with headline-making Jen Shah were reportedly all in attendance to hash out their differences alongside Andy Cohen.
ORDER IN THE COURT! JEN SHAH, ERIKA JAYNE, TERESA GIUDICE & MORE HOUSEWIVES WHO HAVE BEEN CAUGHT UP IN LEGAL DRAMA: PHOTOS
Cosby has been under fire as of late for insensitive comments made on the show. While the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church preacher was discussing Shah, 48, and her recent indictment for running an alleged telemarketing/money-laundering scheme, Cosby compared her embattled co-star to a “Mexican thug” who deals drugs.
“It’s not fair to put me with someone so … like, when I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug. Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs?” the mother-of-one said on camera about Shah.
Cosby also made strange comments about Nguyen — who is Asian American — telling her multiple times that she loved her “slanted eyes.” The show’s newbie, 44, along with the rest of the cast confronted Cosby about the derogatory comments, but she didn’t fully seem to understand the impact of her words.
‘RHOSLC’ STAR JEN SHAH SAYS PEOPLE ARE ‘NOT RIDE OR DIE’ FOLLOWING ARREST, MEETS UP WITH HEATHER GAY TO DISCUSS THE ORDEAL
Meanwhile, it has not just been the reality star’s words that have put her on bad terms with the rest of the ladies. There have also been allegations that Cosby runs her church like a cult and members of her congregation view and worship her as God.
A friend of Barlow, 47, and one of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church’s former members alleged he had suffered religious trauma after supposedly mortgaging his house and giving Cosby $300,000.
With the religious leader sitting out of the annual reunion, she is in violation of her contract, making it unclear what her standing as a housewife currently is. There has been no official word from Bravo.
Celebrities
Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl — See 1st Pic
Chris Brown’s ex-fling Diamond Brown welcomed a baby girl named Lovely Symphani on Jan. 7! Fans have speculated the child could be Chris’ third baby.
Chris Brown‘s rumored ex-fling Diamond Brown has given birth! The model shared a sweet photo of her baby girl to Instagram, sharing that she was born on Friday, Jan. 7 and that her name is Lovely Symphani. “The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown,” she captioned the photo, which showed the newborn snuggled up in a tan sleeper with a print and matching hat. She covered Lovely’s face with a brown heart emoji.
“My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..” Diamond also wrote. Lovely was placed in front of a cute “Hello World” sign that also revealed her time of birth as 4:40 a.m., weight as 6 pounds and 9 ounces, and height as 20 inches.
Diamond has not confirmed who the father is, however, fans of Chris have speculated that Lovely could be his third baby. The 32-year-old star is a dad of two already, and shares daughter Royalty, 7, with ex Nia Guzman, and son Aeko, 2, with ex Ammika Harris. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Chris regarding the news of Lovely’s birth.
Diamond confirmed her pregnancy with a baby bump photoshoot in Hawaii shared on Instagram in early September, though she did not confirm who the father was at the time. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is,” she captioned the photos by the sea.
In November, Diamond had a baby shower in Los Angeles, sharing a photo from the festivities (below) on Instagram. “Today was such a beautiful day,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!”
Chris and Diamond were first romantically linked in 2019, with the model even attending the singer’s 30th birthday at Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills that May (Diamond shared a now-deleted photo from the birthday party on Instagram at the time).
As for his two children with his exes, Chris tries to maintain a relationship with them, sources previously told HollywoodLife. With son Aeko residing in Germany with mom Ammika, one source said he “goes above and beyond to connect” with his son. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance,” the source shared. “He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc.”
A second source added, “Chris and his responsibility as a father for Aeko is very important even from such a distance. It is absolutely tough dealing with it because Chris and Ammika don’t always see eye to eye, but Chris makes every intention to be in contact with his son. . . Chris has matured and Aeko is one main reason for that.”
Celebrities
Source Shares Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction to Tristan Apology
On Instagram, Tristan Thompson revealed he’s the father of a third child. The mother, Maralee Nichols, recently sued him for paternity.
At the time of the conception, Tristan was in a relationship with another woman, Khloe Kardashian, the former star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the Instagram post, Tristan made a public apology to his ex.
A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife about Khloe’s reaction: “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son. It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that.”
“Khloe does not care about his apology,” said the insider. “Because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
The source continued, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”
A different source revealed Khloe is “making every effort” to focus on her daughter and herself: “She’s been hurt enough by Tristan, and she knows she deserves better than this. Khloe is, and always has been, about family. She would never keep True away from her dad because she knows how important that relationship is to a child.”
Tristan, who cheated on Khloe multiple times throughout their relationship, publicly wrote the following to her on Monday: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Before the announcement and apology, Tristan was videoed as he picked up his daughter from gymnastics. According to a source who spoke to TMZ, the NBA player gave her nearly a hundred roses.
Maralee also took to her Instagram page on January 7 to share a selfie of herself after seemingly working out as she showed off her abs and post baby body a month after giving birth.
Photos Credit: Instagram
Celebrities
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Shares Sweet Throwback Photo In Support Of Britney Spears
Lourdes Leon rocked a super sexy strapless bustier top as she shared the throwback childhood photo from the 2003 MTV VMAs.
Lourdes Leon, 25, shared the sweetest throwback photo with Britney Spears, 40. Madonna‘s eldest daughter sizzled in a leather bustier top as she held up the gem, which appeared to be taken at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards when her mom performed with the “Toxic” singer (and the iconic kiss took place between the two on-stage). Britney, then just 22, leaned down to pose with adorable Lourdes, who would have been about seven years old at the time.
The Crossroads actress was wearing the white mini “wedding dress” she wore on-stage, alongside layers of pearl necklaces. Lourdes also wore white for the occasion, copying her mom’s controversial 1984 wedding-inspired look with the “Boy Toy” belt as well as a big white bow! The 25-year-old shared the image, which was in a heart-shaped frame, in support of Britney via Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 8. She simply wrote the word “solidarity” and tagged the pop star.
Lourdes didn’t share a location, but the selfie image of her alongside the old photo was presumably taken at her or her mom’s home. The raven-haired model glowed as she showed off the brown-and-white cow print of her top, as well as the butterfly tattoos just above her chest. She appeared to be wearing light, neutral makeup — consisting of brown matte eye shadow and a nude lip — for the snap, which also showcased her bold, laminated eyebrows. Finally, she finished her look with a nose stud piercing, large hoop earrings and a gold butterfly necklace.
It’s no surprise to see Lourdes sharing a public post in support of Britney, particularly given her mom’s close relationship with the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer. Beyond the VMA performance, Madonna also appeared as a featured guest on Brit’s 2003 song “Me Against The Music,” which served as the lead single from In The Zone (also remixed on the album by Rishi Rich). The two teamed up once again to shoot the sexy and controversial music video.
Amid Britney’s conservatorship battle, Madonna spoke out in support of Britney just four months before the legal arrangement was tossed for good. “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries,” Madonna wrote via Instagram in July. “This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!” Britney finally won the case to end her conservatorship in November 2021.
Mary Cosby ditches RHOSLC reunion and presumably quits the show
Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl — See 1st Pic
Morning Report pet of the week: Cocoa the chihuahua
Denver weather: Mountain snow on Saturday could clip Denver this afternoon
Dave Hyde: Patriots off to playoffs with new QB; Dolphins off to Year 4 of rebuild looking for new QB
Source Shares Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction to Tristan Apology
Literary calendar: Minnesota author Tessa Bridal on ‘Uruguay’s Disappeared Children’
Ethereum (ETH) All Set for Highly-Anticipated Update This Year
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Shares Sweet Throwback Photo In Support Of Britney Spears
Kickin’ It with Kiz: Should Broncos’ top quarterback target be Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?