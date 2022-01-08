Mary Cosby ditches RHOSLC reunion and presumably quits the show

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby did not show up to this year’s reunion.

According to Radar, a source close to the spiritual leader, 49, revealed Cosby, “did not attend the reunion,” after being at the center of much of the drama in the Bravo series’ second season.

Fellow cast members Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Jennie Nguyen, along with headline-making Jen Shah were reportedly all in attendance to hash out their differences alongside Andy Cohen.

Cosby has been under fire as of late for insensitive comments made on the show. While the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church preacher was discussing Shah, 48, and her recent indictment for running an alleged telemarketing/money-laundering scheme, Cosby compared her embattled co-star to a “Mexican thug” who deals drugs.

“It’s not fair to put me with someone so … like, when I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug. Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs?” the mother-of-one said on camera about Shah.

Cosby also made strange comments about Nguyen — who is Asian American — telling her multiple times that she loved her “slanted eyes.” The show’s newbie, 44, along with the rest of the cast confronted Cosby about the derogatory comments, but she didn’t fully seem to understand the impact of her words.

Meanwhile, it has not just been the reality star’s words that have put her on bad terms with the rest of the ladies. There have also been allegations that Cosby runs her church like a cult and members of her congregation view and worship her as God.

A friend of Barlow, 47, and one of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church’s former members alleged he had suffered religious trauma after supposedly mortgaging his house and giving Cosby $300,000.

With the religious leader sitting out of the annual reunion, she is in violation of her contract, making it unclear what her standing as a housewife currently is. There has been no official word from Bravo.