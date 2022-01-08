Connect with us

Matt Nagy navigates one last turn of the quarterback carousel Sunday. None of them have been successful enough as he enters what could be his last game as Chicago Bears coach.

When Matt Nagy coaches the Chicago Bears in their season finale Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, it will be four years to the day since general manager Ryan Pace introduced him at Halas Hall as the team’s new coach.

“Matt’s a proven leader,” Pace said then of Andy Reid’s former assistant coach and coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs. “He’s a winner. He’s intelligent. He’s innovative. He has strong character. He has a great family, and he shares the same passion for the game that I have.”

Some of those statements have proved to be true over the last four years. One of them, about winning, has not been true enough.

Nagy enters what is likely his last game as Bears coach Sunday with a 34-30 record, plus two playoff losses.

No matter the outcome of the game, which has no playoff implications for either team, the Bears will finish with a losing record for the first time in his tenure. Nagy has had one winning season — the 12-4 run to the NFC North title in 2018 — and two 8-8 seasons.

The mediocre results, in large part because of Nagy’s inability to run a thriving offense and boost his quarterbacks’ play, mean the Bears very well could be introducing a new head coach in the weeks to come.

Nagy is clearly aware of that possibility.

He has been asked about his future for more than six weeks, starting Thanksgiving week after a Patch.com report amid a five-game losing streak said the Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions would be his last. It continued this week when more chatter surfaced that he already had been told he would be fired, which Nagy refuted.

“That’s a part of this job,” Nagy said of the rumors. “When you’re in a results-oriented business, you know that when you get into it. Part of why you get to this point is you’re able to handle situations like this. … It’s just a matter of making sure that you handle it the right way and you’re open and honest. I think that’s what I’ve been this entire time and I think the players understand and respect that and that’s probably why we’re playing the way we’re playing right now.”

This week at Halas Hall came with one last twist of the quarterback carousel.

Quarterback Justin Fields tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t start Sunday, marking the end of a bumpy rookie season in which he went 2-8 as a starter.

Fields is one of five quarterbacks who have started over Nagy’s 66 games as coach. Mitch Trubisky started 40 and won 25. Chase Daniel started three and won one. Nick Foles started eight and won three. Andy Dalton, who will start Sunday, started five and won three.

None has clicked well enough — or for long enough — under Nagy to be able to say his guidance of them on the field has been a success.

Through four seasons, Nagy’s offense never ranked above 21st in yards per game, and after the 2018 season it didn’t rank above 22nd in points per game.

The quarterbacks had their moments.

Trubisky threw six touchdown passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of the run to the NFC North title in 2018. Foles led a comeback from 16 points down for a win against the Atlanta Falcons when Nagy benched Trubisky in 2020. Fields led the Bears to 21 fourth-quarter points against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.”

But those successes were fleeting.

The division championship in 2018 was fueled in large part by the Vic Fangio-led defense, and the Bears’ 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that season foreshadowed the offensive troubles to come under Trubisky in 2019.

After the Bears started 5-1 in 2020, they lost the next four under Foles as part of a six-game losing streak before a Foles injury pushed the Bears back to Trubisky.

This season, the Bears lost to the Steelers despite the Fields-led comeback, and Fields started only three of the final eight games because of injuries and COVID-19.

The time out disrupted any chance of Fields finishing the season on a promising developmental arc, and his rookie performance instead will be remembered for flashes of talent but not steady progress. To add to the uncertainty, players and coaches said it took time for them to adjust to Fields after Dalton had been the starter in training camp and the first two games.

The question remains open if anything would have been different if Nagy had named Fields the starter to begin with, instead of after Dalton was injured in Week 2.

Despite a rocky season in which Fields completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 36 sacks, the quarterback called Nagy a “great coach.”

“I know there’s been a lot of outside talk or whatever, but as far as I’m concerned, he has coached me to the best of his ability and he’s a great person on and off the field,” Fields said Wednesday. “I’m just happy I got to experience this first year with him — all the players and all the coaches.”

That things didn’t get ugly internally at the end of the last couple of seasons and that the Bears continued to beat other bad teams — including the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants the last two weeks — has been a credit to the character of Bears players and to Nagy’s leadership.

He guided the Bears through the unpredictable challenges of COVID-19 for two seasons, which included his own bout with the virus in October.

But simply, those positives aren’t enough.

Nagy has been asked many times over the years what went wrong with his offense, but Wednesday he was asked what has gone right this season.

He still led with the obvious negatives before talking about how developing players takes time.

“You look at where we’ve been at offensively and we know that we want to be able to see more points on the board, right?” he said. “Like we’ve talked this year about some red-zone (problems). And at the same point in time (we have to) be able to develop these players. When I look at what we’ve done here with these young players that we have, whether it’s a rookie this year or whether it’s a guy that is in his third or fourth year here with us, our coaches have done a good job of being able to do that with these guys and build that.

“Is the record where we want it to be this year? No. Absolutely not. We understand that. There’s just a lot of developing that goes on and it does take some time with these guys when they’re younger and when you draft them and they become yours.”

Time in Chicago, however, might not be something Nagy has.

News

Grading the Week: Thank you, NFL, for giving us one more week of this mediocre Broncos mess

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

The aphorist who coined the phrase “misery loves company” likely never conceived of the 2021 Broncos.

As all the empty seats that accompanied games at Empower Field at Mile High this fall can attest, it’s best that some miserable things just go away.

While football purists might find poetry in a 17-play drive to nowhere, all the Grading the Week staff found were yawns. And unfortunately for us, the NFL gave us one more week to drink in the mediocrity.

Broncos’ 17th game — D-

Generally speaking, you won’t get a lot of complaints from us about getting to watch more football. But of all the years for a Broncos season to be extended an extra week, did the NFL really have to pick this one?

Even worse, did they have to flex this agony into a nationally televised window for all to see? Against the Kansas City Chiefs, of all teams?

Call us crazy, but it sure feels like this could’ve all been wrapped up in 16 games.

Sure, there are still more than a dozen teams competing for playoff berths or seeding going into this weekend. But that has more to do with the extra playoff spot the NFL introduced last season than the fact a 17th game was added to the schedule.

If growing television revenue is the reason for this nonsense — and here’s guessing it is — couldn’t the NFL have simply extended the regular season by giving every team a second bye?

That would’ve killed two birds with one stone: 1.) The league’s television partners get the extra weekend of games to sell to advertisers, and 2.) Already-taxed rosters get an additional week to recuperate amid the regular-season grind while also avoiding the increased injury risk that comes with a 17th game.

One need only look at the Broncos’ current starting roster to understand how real the latter problem is.

Among the players missing: Week 1 starters at quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater), left guard (Dalton Risner), right guard (Graham Glasgow), receiver (KJ Hamler), both inside linebacker spots (Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell), strong safety (Kareem Jackson) and cornerback (Ronald Darby).

And that doesn’t even include rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II, who started every week but the first for Denver but will also sit out Saturday’s finale due to injury.

A team whose most vociferous debate centered around whether Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock was the better option at quarterback is hobbling into one last meaningless game.

News

The Weeknd Lists Sleek Los Angeles Penthouse for $22.5 Million

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

The Weeknd is looking to part with his sleek Los Angeles penthouse.

It’s been a busy start to the new year for the Weeknd, who kicked off 2022 by releasing the cover art for his upcoming album. The Canadian musician (real name: Abel Tesfaye) is also tying up a few loose ends, including slimming down his collection of homes in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd just listed his sleek penthouse at the Beverly West for sale, after barely two years of ownership. He paid $21 million for the four-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom aerie in December 2019, and now he’s tossed it onto the market with a $22.5 million price tag attached.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The full-floor apartment is located on the 18th floor of the 35-unit condominium, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. 

An elevator opens directly into the 7,950-square-foot abode. The penthouse features impressive views of the Los Angeles cityscape, per the listing held by The Beverly Hills Estates broker Angel Salvador, as well as high ceilings, glass windows, imported white oak and stone floors, and custom wood millwork walls throughout.

The airy great room is composed of a wet bar with an oversized marble-topped island and counter seating, a dining area, lounging spaces and an entertainment nook with backlit built-in shelving.

The custom kitchen is equipped with black cabinetry and Miele appliances, with an adjacent breakfast nook.

The primary suite is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, built-in bookshelves and a balcony, as well as a sitting enclave. The marble-encased bathroom features a freestanding soaking tub, steam shower and dual vanities. There’s also a private gym right off of the owner’s suite.

It’s not particularly surprising that the Weeknd is ready to part with this Los Angeles penthouse, as he seriously upgraded his West Coast living situation last year, when he purchased a palatial Bel Air mansion for a hefty $70 million, in one of the most expensive California home sales of 2021. He previously owned a residence in Hidden Hills, but he sold that home to Madonna for $19.3 million last year, shortly before scooping up the Bel Air property.

News

‘Station Eleven’ Episodes 8 & 9: Shelter From the Storms In Both Timelines

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Himesh Patel as Jeevan (left) and David Wilmot as Clark each get a showcase

Station Eleven enters the home stretch with its penultimate block of episodes before next week’s finale. The two newest chapters, “Who’s There?” and “Dr. Chaudhary,” are among the show’s best, diving deep into even more of the ensemble and casting a sympathetic eye in all directions.

Spoilers ahead for both new episodes.

“Who’s There?” allows all of our Year 20 storylines to converge at the Severn City Airport, now the home of the Museum of Civilization curated by Clark Thompson (David Wilmot). This is the first we see Clark, Elizabeth (Caitlin FitzGerald), and Miles (Milton Barnes) since the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, but things aren’t much different from how we left them. The trio still share leadership of their makeshift village, but Clark fears that he’s lost his prestige. The community is thriving, but the first generation of post-pans have little interest in him, or in his museum. The episode is a showcase for actor David Wilmot, whose Clark is one of Station Eleven’s most conflicted and complicated characters. Through flashbacks to his last visit with his old friend, Hollywood superstar Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), we can contextualize Clark’s path from punk to actor to corporate consultant to post-apocalyptic politician. Like so many leaders before him, he hides his fragility with defensiveness and hostility—he’s desperate to connect, but afraid of being seen.

While much of the episode is told from Clark’s point of view, he also serves as the antagonist of its most suspenseful scene. After Kirsten and the Prophet (a.k.a. David, a.k.a. Tyler Leander) arrive at the airport colony claiming to be actors who got separated from the Traveling Symphony, Clark insists that they prove their identities by performing a scene together. The audience knows that Kirsten is who she says she is, but has no idea whether or not the Prophet can keep up the charade. Kirsten launches into an excerpt from the only text she’s certain he knows, the Station Eleven comic book. Their performance is intercut with Clark’s judging gaze, and the tension is built on whether or not Clark will see through their ruse. So much of the episode puts the audience firmly in Clark’s corner, yet it’s still possible to see the villain that the grown-up Tyler believes him to be. The Prophet fears Clark’s monument to the past as much as Clark fears the uncertainty of the future, but to the Prophet the past has a face, a physical form that he can destroy.

Tangled up in this mess is Kirsten, who is surprised to find that the Symphony doesn’t want to be rescued. The museum has offered to give them shelter for the winter, while conductor Sarah (Lori Petty) receives treatment for a heart attack. Despite the obvious delight of her companions Alex, August, and Deiter at the pre-pandemic luxuries afforded by the airport, Kirsten remains suspicious. It’s not just that the Prophet has warned her of their corruption, Kirsten also deeply fears change. She hasn’t been settled in one place since she was eight years old, and the idea seems to terrify her. But some change can’t be fought, as Kirsten learns when she peeks into Sarah’s hospital room to find that her surrogate mother is beyond her help. Lori Petty shines in what could stand as her final appearance in the series, performing a death (or near-death) scene that would make the Traveling Symphony proud. 

While “Who’s There?” brings all of the Year 20 characters together under one roof, “Dr. Chaudhary” centers entirely around the one flu survivor whose fate has been kept hidden for most of the series, Jeevan (Himesh Patel). Months after leaving Frank’s apartment, Jeevan and young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) have taken shelter in an abandoned cabin for the winter. Kirsten copes with the isolation by reading Station Eleven over and over, while Jeevan struggles to maintain his sanity and composure. Relief comes in a bizarre form, as Jeevan is rescued from a wolf attack by a colony of pregnant women who, via a misunderstanding, believe that he’s a doctor. Jeevan recovers at an ad hoc birth center, where Dr. Terry (Tara Nicodemo, Y: The Last Man) is preparing for the likelihood that all fourteen expectant parents might give birth on the same day. There, the always aimless “Leavin’ Jeevan” finds the one thing he’s been missing all his life: purpose.

For eight episodes, Station Eleven has teased that Jeevan Chaudhary is a tragic figure defined by the impact of his loss on Kirsten Raymonde. From her point of view, Jeevan simply disappeared after an argument; maybe he was dead, maybe just tired of taking care of her. With this missing piece restored, Jeevan’s story is now his own, as uplifting, powerful, and silly as any other corner of the series. Himesh Patel is effortlessly funny, and his warmth is part of what makes “Dr. Chaudhary” such a tender, feel-good hour of television despite its grim setting. Even isolated from most of the characters and narrative, “Dr. Chaudhary” embodies the essence of Station Eleven.

