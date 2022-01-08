Featured image from Pexels, charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Melania Trump Congratulates Bitcoin On 13th Anniversary Of Bitcoin Genesis Block
Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin investors spread to almost every sector and among different personalities. With the increase in the adoption of digital assets, most people are joining the investment train to reap enormous potential growth. Celebrities and government officials from both past and present governments globally are not left behind.
The former US first lady, Melania Trump, just gave her congratulatory message to Bitcoin on its 13th birthday. A little after launching her personal ‘nonfungible token (NFT)’ in December 2021.
Related Reading | Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Sec’s “Attack On Crypto”
Mrs. Trump released her message through Twitter on Monday to the world’s largest digital asset as it celebrates its 13th anniversary.
The past first lady remarked on Bitcoin’s market cap, over $1 trillion in her message. Then, she wished the Bitcoin Genesis Block a happy celebration on its anniversary.
Reactions To Former First Lady’s Bitcoin Applause
Mrs. Trump’s tweet has received over 8,000 retweets and 30,000 likes in the press. Furthermore, the post has attracted reactions from the cryptocurrency community. This includes the likes of Anthony Pompliano, the Co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital. Pompliano envisaged that the former first lady is likely a Bitcoiner or connected with the BTC industry.
From the CoinGecko records, BTC has a market cap of about 880 billion at the press time. Moreover, the digital asset last got a market value above $1 trillion as of the beginning of December 2021.
More reaction on the former first lady’s post outlined some anti-BTC comments from her husband, former US President Donald Trump.
Some retweets recalled how former President Trump consistently slammed Bitcoin. He vehemently took his stand as an anti-Bitcoin fan and other cryptocurrencies. He mentioned that due to the high volatility of the cryptocurrency value, it is a scam based on thin air.
Besides BTC, former President Trump lashed on Facebook Libra, predicting less dependability and stability for the digital currency. He stated that if Facebook desires to operate a bank, it should follow the recognized and regulatory procedure.
One of the Twitter observers, while comparing the different actions of the Trump couple, posted the entire scenario to be a ‘cryptic divorce announcement.
Related Reading | XRP Builds Momentum With 7% Increase As Ripple Launches New ODL Partnership
Before now, Mrs. Trump officially publicized December 2021, her nonfungible token (NFT) platform. However, she equally laid down her foremost digital collectible known as Melania’s Vision.
From the former first lady’s official website, Solana blockchain handled her NFT sale. Also, the sale auction will be concluded on Friday.
Bitcoin
27.6M Meme token SHIB Burned Just in 24-hours
- Nearly 28 million SHIB has burned in over the past 24 hours.
- 19,337,093 tokens have been sent to a dead wallet in 11 transactions.
- Another 8,612,311 were burned in three transactions.
One of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market is Shiba Inu (SHIB). As per the data easily accessed at etherscan, nearly 28 million SHIB has burned in over the past 24 hours. Even for the past few days the same amount of SHIB has been burned daily.
Furthermore, one of the Twitter users namely shibburn has tweeted that over the past 24 hours, 19,337,093 tokens have been sent to a dead wallet in 11 transactions. Eventually, in the past few hours, another 8,612,311 were burned in three transactions. Therefore, in total, 27.6 million tokens have been transacted to the null address and removed from the circulation for good.
Even more, as per the research by a platform that gathers data on the top cryptocurrency whales, WhaleStats, considering those storing Shiba INU, the top 100 SHIB whales have increased their holding in this meme crypto, regardless of the recent sell-off and have purchased more tokens on the loss.
More so, two days before, whales’ SHIB balance has gained by 2.29% in the previous 24 hours. As Whalestats mentioned, the overall number of SHIB holders amounts to 1,124,693. But one day before, the amount was smaller, by comparing we can understand that the everyday SHIB community is keeps growing.
Accordingly, at press time, as per CoinMarketCap, SHIB’s price was trading at $0.00002945 with a 24-hour trading volume of $827,070,116. The circulating supply of SHIB is 549,063.28B SHIB. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, Currency.com, OKEx, Huobi Global, and FTX.
Bitcoin
Ethereum (ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tweets on Cross-chain Bridges
- Direct-chain storage offers some protection against 51-percent assaults.
- Cross-chain bridges do not have the same degree of security.
For blockchain technology, interoperability aids in the issue of assets and data interconnecting across chains. Data and value exchange between two parties using the same blockchain platform, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, has become easy. However, the same cannot be stated for data and value exchange between two parties using different blockchain platforms.
As a result, the digital transfer becomes much more difficult due to the expanding diversity of blockchain networks used by enterprises throughout the globe. It is expected that interoperability would help to relieve these issues and make it easier for parties to trade across different blockchains.
Future of Multi-chain Ecosystems
When Vitalik Buterin tweeted a link to a Reddit article this morning, he spoke about the future of multi-chain ecosystems and raised reservations about cross-chain ecosystems.
According to Buterin’s reasoning, the “fundamental security limits of bridges” are what make cross-chain interactions problematic. For Buterin, direct-chain storage (e.g., Ethereum, Solana) offers some protection against 51-percent assaults. There is no way that hackers can propose blocks that would take away a person’s crypto even if they can censor or reverse the transactions.
On the other hand, Cross-chain bridges do not have the same degree of security, according to Buterin. If an attacker deposits their ETH onto a Solana (SOL) bridge to obtain Solana-wrapped Ether (WETH) and then reverts that transaction on the Ethereum side. As soon as the Solana (SOL) side confirms it, it will cause catastrophic losses on other participants for whom the coins are locked in the SOL-WETH contract, as the wrapped tokens are no longer backed by the initial on a 1:1 ratio.
Bitcoin
Is Norton 360 Mining Ethereum In Your Computer? If It Is, They’ll Take a 15% Cut
The most popular antivirus, Norton 360, made a miner out of everyone. Even though this has been going on for a while, the Internet recently found it out. And traditional Norton customers are livid about it. One of the most controversial parts of the story is the 15% cut that the company takes. This is a commercial program that you have to pay for, so it’s only logical that people are not ok with it.
Related Reading | Research: Crypto Mining Malware Still Abundant Despite Market Decline
Of course, Norton’s Ethereum mining program is nothing new. Seven months ago, when they were testing it, our sister site Bitcoinist reported on it and said:
“A select number of Norton 360 customers, who joined the early adopter program, received their invites to mine Ethereum today. The program is expected to expand to include all 13 million Norton customers in the coming months.
In explaining the odd pairing, the firm said cryptocurrency mining is fraught with risk and often involves disabling security and allowing “unvetted code”. This leaves miners vulnerable to skimmed earnings and ransomware. Norton claims to address these issues by enabling users to safely and easily mine cryptocurrency through the user-friendly Norton 360 platform.”
Ok, so it’s for your own good. How could you doubt the fine folks at Norton?
The Internet Discovers The Existence Of Norton ’s Ethereum Program
The mining program went viral when Boing Boing editor Cory Doctorow tweeted, “Norton “Antivirus” now sneakily installs cryptomining software on your computer, and then SKIMS A COMMISSION.”
This is fucking wild. Norton “Antivirus” now sneakily installs cryptomining software on your computer, and then SKIMS A COMMISSION. https://t.co/6s2otyCd78
— Cory Doctorow (@doctorow) January 4, 2022
Security expert and journalist Brian Krebs took a look at the case and here’s what he came up with:
“According to the FAQ posted on its site, “Norton Crypto” will mine Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency while the customer’s computer is idle. The FAQ also says Norton Crypto will only run on systems that meet certain hardware and software requirements (such as an NVIDIA graphics card with at least 6 GB of memory).”
That doesn’t sound that bad. Plus, “NortonLifeLock says Norton Crypto is an opt-in feature only and is not enabled without user permission.” Ok, but, is the “accept” button checked from the get-go? And, why can’t people uninstall the program then? In a written statement, NortonLifeLock responded:
“If users have turned on Norton Crypto but no longer wish to use the feature, it can be disabled by temporarily shutting off ‘tamper protection’ (which allows users to modify the Norton installation) and deleting NCrypt.exe from your computer.”
ETH price chart for 01/08/2021 on FTX | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
What Was The Public’s Response To The Fact That They Are Ethereum Miners?
According to Krebs, “longtime Norton customers were horrified at the prospect of their antivirus product installing coin-mining software, regardless of whether the mining service was turned off by default”. This is what the program should protect them from. And they don’t know that this is for their own good and they should trust the Norton corporation blindly.
On the other hand, the ones that were ok with it and wanted to collect their ETH faced another hurdle. Gas fees. If that fact is hard to navigate for experienced Ethereum users, imagine what it was for novices that weren’t even aware of their new profession as Ethereum miners. To help with visualization, just read the Norton FAQ’s explanation:
“Transfers of cryptocurrencies may result in transaction fees (also known as “gas” fees) paid to the users of the cryptocurrency blockchain network who process the transaction. In addition, if you choose to exchange crypto for another currency, you may be required to pay fees to an exchange facilitating the transaction. Transaction fees fluctuate due to cryptocurrency market conditions and other factors. These fees are not set by Norton.”
Even though what they’re saying is correct, how would a civilian react to the past year’s ridiculous Ethereum gas fees?
Summary And Conclusion, The Norton Situation
For a quick assessment of the situation, we turn to resistance.money’s Bradley Rettler, who tweeted. “What?! Norton antivirus now mines Ethereum *by default*. The “accept” button is checked automatically and once installed it’s very difficult to remove. And they take 15% of what you mine!”
What?! Norton antivirus now mines Ethereum *by default* — the “accept” button is checked automatically and once installed it’s very difficult to remove. And they take 15% of what you mine! https://t.co/5OXDE76KEA
— Bradley Rettler (@rettlerb) January 6, 2022
Yeah, that’s about it. For the implications, we go back to security expert Brian Krebs:
“I guess what bothers me most about Norton Crypto is that it will be introducing millions of perhaps less savvy Internet users to the world of cryptocurrency, which comes with its own set of unique security and privacy challenges that require users to “level up” their personal security practices in fairly significant ways.”
Related Reading | Powerbridge Technologies Set To Launch Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining In Hong Kong
That seems to be about right as well.
What would the Proof-Of-Work critics say, now that half of the planet is an Ethereum miner? And what will happen to the program once Ethereum turns to Proof-Of-Stake? Burning questions.
Featured Image by Sigmund on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Melania Trump Congratulates Bitcoin On 13th Anniversary Of Bitcoin Genesis Block
Bob Raissman: Zach Wilson selfish? SNY’s crew needs to bring the facts
Kenny Golladay owns poor first Giants season with Kadarius Toney an afterthought
Hoping for a dog phone? You may have a long wait.
Netflix and then internet of fads
27.6M Meme token SHIB Burned Just in 24-hours
Lauren Boebert faces longshot primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram
December home sales: Parker nabs top spot; 3 houses cross $10M threshold
When will Vail open Blue Sky Basin?
Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?