Mike Preston: In unpredictable season, Ravens hoping for another twist of fate | COMMENTARY
Maybe the Ravens didn’t use up all their luck in the first half of the season.
There is always that possibility.
To get into the playoffs, the Ravens need a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday and losses by the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins. According to most of the projections, there’s a less than 3.5% chance of that happening. But this has been a crazy season filled with plenty of unpredictable storylines.
If the Ravens win behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and the Colts (at Jaguars) and Dolphins (vs. Patriots) lose early Sunday afternoon, all the Ravens fans will be sitting up late Sunday night watching the Chargers play the Raiders in Las Vegas. And if they are lucky, the Chargers will be trailing by one point after scoring a touchdown with one second remaining and Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman will be asked to call the 2-point conversion play.
OK, just kidding. But the Ravens need that type of luck.
“Now, let’s [not] put this season to bed yet, because if we win this game, we just need a three-game parlay, now, to hit,” Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said. “I don’t want to sound like Pete Rose up here, but we just need a three-game parlay to hit; a lot of people bet five and six — not that I’m a gambler.”
In all honesty, the Ravens are fortunate to be at this point, which is tribute to their front office and coaching staff. They’ve lost their top three running backs, Pro Bowl left tackle, star quarterback, two Pro Bowl cornerbacks, a starting safety and a starting defensive end for significant time. That shows the depth of the roster assembled by general manager Eric DeCosta and his staff, as well as the game day preparations made by Harbaugh and his coaches.
It also puts the Ravens’ season into perspective: They are an average team playing in a below-average league.
Their work ethic and philosophy were keys to a strong start, but they also got plenty of luck. Some might call it fate. In Week 2, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled at the Ravens’ 32-yard line with 1:26 left, which helped Baltimore secure a 36-35 win. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Lions, 19-17, in Week 3. Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship suffered a hip injury in pregame warmups in Week 5, which is why Indianapolis tried and failed on a pair of 2-point conversions in a 31-25 overtime loss in Baltimore.
Back then, “a win was a win.” Few cared how the Ravens played since they won five of their first six games and at one time had the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 8-3.
Now, their luck has changed. The Ravens (8-8) have lost five straight and are on the outside of the playoff picture.
Things started to fall apart Oct. 24, when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens, 41-17, and put the rest of the league on notice that an athletic front seven, particularly in the front four, could cause problems for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Nearly three weeks later, the Miami Dolphins repeatedly pressured Jackson into making mistakes in an ugly 22-10 loss.
The word was out, and no one knows for sure how Jackson will respond because he will miss his fourth straight game Sunday with an injured ankle. Without Jackson, the Ravens’ offensive weaknesses have been exposed. The running game has suffered because Jackson is their only outside threat, and the pass blocking is worse because Huntley and journeyman Josh Johnson are not as elusive as Jackson.
Forget about big plays. They no longer exist in this offense, and some of that is by design.
Defensively, the secondary has become a revolving door for street free agents. Once considered the strong point entering the season, the Ravens are ranked No. 32 in pass defense, allowing 220.3 yards per game. At least that’s a new problem this year on top of the continued failure to pressure the quarterback.
After last season ended with a divisional-round loss to the Bills, the Ravens wanted to improve their offense, which was ranked No. 1 in the league in rushing and No. 32 in passing. They’ve done that, sitting at No. 5 in rushing and No. 13 in passing. However, they are No. 1 in rush defense and last in pass defense. They’ve taken one step forward and one step backward.
But when all the injuries are considered, it’s a major accomplishment the Ravens are still in the playoff picture, even though there have been some questionable coaching decisions on game day. It’s been a crazy year.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve seen it. I guess, as a fan and just following other teams, but it’s just so rare — just when you put yourself in position and then, literally, you go through so much hardship and different things that [makes it] just hard to win a ballgame,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. “You do everything you can. We were preparing the same way in those first games when we put ourselves in position, and we were the No. 1 seed and [had] the best record in football. To, then, now, being where we’re at now, where we need a lot of help to get in … It’s definitely a very unique year, and you don’t see it that often.”
Added Campbell: “It’s definitely painful, frustrating, but if guys are not frustrated, I’d be upset, because this is something that we care about it. This is our livelihood. There’s a lot of passion, a lot of time and energy spent to being great at this. So, it’s definitely been a frustrating year, for the most part, but at the same time, there’s hope, and we’re definitely embracing the hope, and we’ll relish in the moment of being able to play this kid’s game that we love so much. But yes, you don’t see this too often, and it definitely is painful.”
For as much as the Ravens have endured in the second half of this season, they still have a chance.
Maybe they can pull a rabbit out of the hat one more time. Maybe their fate is about to change again.
Maybe.
Schoen: Dems risk major losses without new domestic agenda
Now that President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package is dead on arrival in the Senate, Democrats are scrambling to put together a new domestic agenda just 10 months before the 2022 midterm elections.
This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer restarted the Democrats’ push on voting rights legislation — and with it, reignited discussions over repealing the Senate filibuster in order to move this legislation forward.
Schumer and the Democrats who support the voting rights package and repealing the filibuster to pass the bill posit that it is a necessary response to various voting restrictions bills that were passed and signed into law in Republican-controlled states last year.
Regardless of the merits of the voting rights package, two things are clear in practical terms.
First, the voting rights bill is dead on arrival in the Senate, and will meet the same fate as the much-debated and ultimately unsuccessful Build Back Better package. Second, Democrats’ efforts to repeal the filibuster will backfire — not only at the polls in November, but also after the midterms if Democrats end up in the minority in Congress as many anticipate they will.
It’s clear Democrats only stand to lose politically from back-to-back policy failures and a desperate push to repeal the Senate filibuster.
Instead, Democrats led by President Biden need to focus on the things they have and can get accomplished, rather than what they can’t.
First, Biden and Democrats need to be talking about what they have indeed accomplished through the American Rescue Plan and the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. As Robert Shapiro wrote in the Washington Monthly at the end of last year, “Based on the data, President Biden and the Democratic Congress are set to preside over the strongest two-year performance on growth, jobs, and income in decades.”
Second, Biden and Democrats need to dedicate undivided focus in the first half of this year to crafting, promoting and passing viable centrist legislation that has a real impact on voters’ top issues of concern.
Namely, given the immigration crisis in our country — both at the border and in terms of the status of millions of hardworking undocumented immigrants — the Democrats should pursue a grand bargain with Republicans that involves securing the border once and for all through both technological and physical barriers, as well as specific protections for those here in our country pursuing the American dream.
With regard to the Build Back Better agenda, there are still elements that can and should be pursued through incrementalism.
Democratic leaders should move forward with specific policies within Build Back Better separately, forcing simple, separate yes or no votes on each policy or area within the larger package based on each policy’s merit and political appeal.
Some of the first policies to pursue under this framework could include extending the child tax credit; investing in new job training programs in public health, IT, manufacturing and clean energy, including nuclear energy; and creating more affordable housing units.
Not only would this approach force lawmakers on both sides to compromise issue-by-issue, but it would be carried out in a simple, straightforward way that voters can understand, engage with and, ultimately, can give Democrats credit for.
Further, this path would allow Democrats to both maintain fiscal discipline and deliver reforms that are supported by majorities of Americans.
To be sure, Democrats risk historic electoral defeats, worse than 2010, if they do not make a critical strategic shift in their domestic agenda.
It is my view that Democrats must resist calls from those within their own party to bypass bipartisanship by doing away with the filibuster; and instead, need to focus on crafting a domestic agenda that centers on fiscal responsibility, incrementalism and addressing top domestic issues in a bipartisan way, such as immigration.
Douglas Schoen is a longtime Democratic political consultant.
Editorial: Why ‘Remain in Mexico’ is worth preserving
Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.
Restoring the policy is a necessary step toward gaining control over the crisis at the country’s southern border.
Under Trump’s policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, migrants who were apprehended at the border were required to stay in Mexico while they waited for their cases to be heard. Between 2019 and 2021, about 70,000 people were returned to the Mexican side of the border. Those whose cases made it to the front of the queue were allowed to enter the U.S. for court hearings, but had to return to Mexico until a final determination was made about their status.
There’s evidence that this policy yielded results. Apprehensions on the southwestern border fell 30% in its first year. The U.S. also appears to have expedited the processing of claims for those in the program. Because of a backlog of 1.3 million immigration cases, migrants in the U.S. can go years before their first court date. By comparison, more than half of all MPP cases were completed by February 2021.
Even so, the program wasn’t without flaws. Critics faulted the administration for failing to provide adequate transportation for migrants to make court hearings; as a result, thousands lost their asylum cases in absentia and were deported. Those waiting in Mexico endured harsh living conditions with little protection from the weather, gangs and human traffickers.
President Joe Biden instructed federal immigration agencies to stop enrolling migrants into MPP and allow those in Mexico to wait in the U.S. while their cases were processed. In August, a federal judge found that the administration had improperly rescinded the policy and ordered it reinstated, a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court. In the meantime, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported the highest-ever number of migrant encounters this year. After Biden’s meeting with Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador in November, the administration announced plans to restart MPP. The White House insists, however, that it is not doing so “eagerly.” Last week, the administration asked the Supreme Court to revisit its earlier ruling and allow the administration to rescind the policy.
That would be misguided. Rather than send mixed messages about its commitment to MPP, the administration should focus on making it more effective. It should expand coordination with the Mexican government to provide temporary housing and bolster security for those sent back across the border. Limiting the distance asylum seekers have to travel for court appearances would bolster their chances of receiving a fair hearing. The administration should also increase the number of immigration judges assigned to the border and provide courts with the resources necessary to meet the government’s goal of resolving MPP claims within 180 days.
Biden’s rush to undo any immigration policies associated with his predecessor has contributed to upheaval at the border and encouraged more people to risk their lives trying to reach the U.S. In the process, it has undermined public support for the comprehensive immigration reforms the country needs.
— Bloomberg
‘All Creatures’ reboot lifts spirits – and Nicholas Ralph’s career
As James Herriot, a wise, caring vet in PBS’s hit reboot of “All Creatures Great and Small,” Nicholas Ralph has emerged a star.
Originally a TV sensation in the ’70s, the “Creatures” reboot begins its second season Jan. 9 with the young veterinarian fielding a better job offer in a modern Glasgow clinic.
There’s money, he’s told, in caring for dogs as pets! That was a bizarre concept in Scotland, dogs that weren’t useful but home companions.
But Herriot — the fictional altar ego of Alf Wight, whose series of semi-autobiographical books spawned the series — stays in the 1930s Depression-era Yorkshire Dales, where life and sudden death remain constant.
For Grace, 31, the series’ success wasn’t totally unexpected. “To be honest, we certainly had a lot of faith in the material but ultimately you just never know how it’s going to be received.
“So, in the end, I was totally taken aback by the response. It really took a while to get my head around that people were really enjoying the show, which was just fantastic.”
Partly, he reasoned in a phone interview from his London flat, speaking in his Scots accent, “This came on as the world was looking like a very harsh place with COVID, this little bit of escapism. It was like getting a warm hug in a TV show.”
While escapist entertainment, “Creatures” is serious about its animal practice accuracy. “We have an on-set vet called Andy Ballard who actually worked under the real ‘James Herriot,’ Alf Wight himself. He’s fantastic. Anytime there’s an animal I make a beeline for him and ask him every question under the sun about the procedure I’m pretending to do, because he can give you all the specificities.
“Like birthing a calf, he’s really just priceless having him on set.”
Curious minds might want to know, when Herriot sticks his arm up inside a sheep due to deliver a lamb, is that real?
“That’s a mix between real sheep and a prosthetic sheep. The shots are intercut, so we do have a live birth like we did in Season 1. And that’s Andy, who’s also my stunt double, birthing the lamb. When you see my arm inside it, that’s a prosthetic.”
The success of “Creatures” means a career bump for Ralph.
“I went on to do a film, ‘The Devil’s Way,’ after the first lockdown. It’s a horror thriller for Lionsgate where unlike my ‘soft Scottish accent’ I have an American accent actually.”
