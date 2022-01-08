News
Minnesota PUC approves controversial power line transfer linked to N.D. coal plant
The sale of North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant cleared a final procedural hurdle on Thursday when Minnesota utility regulators approved a permit transfer for the facility’s attached 436-mile transmission line, which carries electricity to the Twin Cities area.
The five-member Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to approve transfer of the valuable high-voltage line from the ownership of the Twin Cities-based Great River Energy to Nexus Line, an affiliate of the Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. — part of a larger deal that appears poised to rescue North Dakota’s largest coal plant from shutting down.
The transfer of the power line was delayed by the Minnesota PUC in September after a push by environmental groups in the state to require more information from Rainbow Energy. The Minnesota PUC holds jurisdiction over portions of the transmission line transfer, but not the sale of Coal Creek Station itself.
“Though I would like to demand that all that energy be renewable from North Dakota, I also am accepting reality today,” said PUC Commissioner John Tuma. “This is a good result, and I think letting it bake a little longer was also the right thing.”
Recent amendments to the sale agreement extend Great River Energy’s continued operations of the transmission line to 20 more years and include plans for the cooperative to develop up to 400 megawatts of new wind power, according to documents filed before the Minnesota PUC earlier this week. Great River Energy intends to have its wind farm online by 2025, and would run wind-generated power through NexusLine’s transmission line to Minnesota.
Great River Energy entered into an agreement with Rainbow Energy last summer to sell the transmission line alongside the 1,100-megawatt Coal Creek Station, which had been unprofitable for years and which the utility cooperative said lost $170 million on energy sales in 2019. A deal reached between the two energy companies last summer pays just $1 for the coal plant and roughly $225 million for the transmission line, though the original confidential agreement has undergone recent amendments that could have implications for those dollar figures.
Rainbow Energy’s plans for continuing operations at Coal Creek Station hinge on an ambitious carbon capture and storage venture. A process of storing harmful greenhouse gas emissions and trapping them underground, carbon capture and storage is an expensive emerging technology that North Dakota leaders hope can make coal cleaner and more economic for the long-term.
Rainbow Energy president Stacy Tschider said in a statement Thursday that his company is “deeply committed to delivering carbon neutral electrons to Minnesota by 2030,” calling the sale “a win-win for both North Dakota and Minnesota.”
North Dakota leaders put on a full-court press over the last year and a half to save Coal Creek Station after Great River Energy announced in the spring of 2020 that it would shut down the plant and replace its electricity generation with wind power. Coal Creek employs about 250 workers in central North Dakota, while the nearby Falkirk Mine supports several hundred more jobs.
While the Coal Creek sale has been celebrated by North Dakota leaders and many coal industry advocates in the state, it has also encountered opposition from environmental groups and some Great River Energy co-op members, who have raised skepticism about Rainbow Energy’s carbon capture plans and criticized the transparency of the sale.
“While additional wind energy for GRE’s member owners is welcome, this appears to be a totally new piece of information that has not yet been shared with member owners,” Erik Hatlestad, energy democracy director for the Minnesota group Clean Up the River Environment, told the PUC. “It is not a comfort to member owners to consider what other major decisions are being made on their behalf behind closed doors.”
Because Rainbow Energy and Great River Energy have established a new agreement, the revised contract will require another vote by Great River Energy’s member co-ops. Finalization of a deal between the two parties is expected “no earlier” than May 1, according to a statement issued by Great River Energy on Thursday.
Michael Noble, executive director for the St. Paul-based renewable energy advocacy group Fresh Energy, said that he was informed by a top Great River Energy official in July that the plant sold for $1 and the transmission line for its “book value,” about $225 million. Noble said the Great River Energy official also told him that the cooperative had hoped to get $500 million for the transmission line, its estimated market value in May 2020.
Tschider and a Great River Energy spokesperson both declined to provide specifics about the financial terms of the agreement between Rainbow Energy and Great River Energy. Recent additions to the contract could also indicate changes to the financial terms of the deal, Noble noted.
Rainbow Energy has estimated the costs of retrofitting the two units of Coal Creek Station for carbon capture at about $1.5 billion. The process would reduce the total electricity generation from the coal plant by as much as a third, opening room on the transmission line for wind power.
Tschider said in an interview that more wind generation in addition to the 400 megawatts being deployed by Great River Energy could come online as a result of carbon capture at Coal Creek. Saving jobs at both the coal plant and the coal mine, adding renewables and pursuing carbon capture were all part of the original plan for Rainbow Energy, Tschider said, and “this gave us an opportunity to show that, yes, we are committed to all of those.”
After the announcement that Great River Energy planned to shut down Coal Creek Station and replace its generation with cheaper natural gas and renewable energy, several of North Dakota’s coal country counties passed moratoriums and zoning ordinances blocking new wind power production in the area.
McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson, who advocated for the zoning rules and moratoriums at the time, said in an interview that he expects changes to the anti-wind ordinances to be more amenable to wind development once the Coal Creek deal is secure, though he noted that the specifics will depend on how the deal is finalized.
“It’s a different environment once the deal’s completed,” Erickson said.
Approval from the Minnesota PUC also comes a week after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved an amended agreement between Great River Energy and the regional grid operator needed to help facilitate the coal plant sale.
Brooklyn Park man, 21, sentenced for St. Paul arson after George Floyd’s murder
A Brooklyn Park man will serve 27 months in prison for igniting a fire in St. Paul during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Samuel Elliot Frey, 21, will also pay $33,827 and serve two years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. According to court documents, Frey lit a fire in the Great Health Nutrition store on University Avenue in St. Paul’s Midway area.
Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats made the announcement Friday after U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel sentenced Frey.
Court records allege that on May 28 — three days after Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police — Frey and co-defendant McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn, 21, met in front of the store.
Inside, Frey grabbed hand sanitizer from a shelf and dumped it on the floor. He then lit the liquid and poured more onto to the flames. The store was damaged by the blaze.
The sentencing followed Frey’s guilty plea made on July 20, 2021.
Co-defendant Dunn pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced on May 10, 2021, to three years’ probation and making payments of $31,578 in restitution.
St. Louis Cardinals prepare for 2022 Spring Training amid MLB lockout
ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Season for the St. Louis Cardinals is off to a rocky start as the entire MLB is under a lockout. The lockout between players and teams hasn’t happened since 1994 and keeps current players from participating in any team events until an agreement has been reached.
January’s Winter Warm-Up for the Cardinals has already been canceled, and Spring Training is set to start in February.
“We’re just operating as if the schedule is going to happen as is. So, we’re just going to have to be prepared for whatever happens,” said Cardinals spokesperson Carson Shipley.
Shipley said tickets go on sale Saturday for the 15 homes games in Spring Training at the team’s Jupiter Complex. Shipley said all fans will get a full refund if any games are canceled.
“It’s very intimate down in Spring Training. The capacity is only 6800 seats, So, there are very few tickets available. If you’re planning on being down there, I encourage you to get your tickets early,” Shipley said.
Busch Stadium is in the thralls of hiring more staff for the regular season. Positions include ushers and event attendants. Shipley said the age limit for hires is now lower as well.
“So, traditionally you’ve had to be at least 18 years of age. So, we’re now dropping that to 16 years of age,” Shipley said. “We just posted the jobs this week, and we’ve had 100 applications so far. So we’re thinking people are excited.”
Shipley said the team hopes to give fans some normalcy come March.
“A lot of this is out of our control here right now,” Shipley admitted.”We know we’re going to have fans for opening day, and we hope to have a full house. So, we’re just hoping everybody’s looking forward to baseball season.”
If you would like to purchase spring training tickets, you can purchase them at cardinals.com/springtraining. For a list of job openings, visit: cardinals.com/workatbusch.
Madison County Board considers blocking mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations
ST. LOUIS — A record number of patients with COVID-19 have been admitted to St. Louis area hospitals, again.
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports 227 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. This number broke the previous record of 213, which was set just two days prior.
“It’s exhausting. It’s quite depressing,” said Dr. Mano Patri, an infectious disease specialist with SSM Health. “I’m pretty sure I can speak for the entire country that we’re sick of this.”
This is the third day in a row more than 200 patients have been admitted with COVID. The latest data also shows a record number of children have been admitted for the virus as well. As records shatter, hospitals and healthcare systems say they are overwhelmed.
“ER’s are being inundated, we don’t have enough beds, we’ve had to make different parts of the hospital areas for beds for patients,” Dr. Patri said. “There’s been just a level of exhaustion. Our nurses and doctors are working overtime. A lot of staff have gotten sick.”
