Mo’ Money: Kanye West Announces New Deal For Balenciaga To Engineer Upcoming Yeezy x Gap Collection
Kanye West reveals a three way mega fashion deal between his brand Yeezy, Balenciaga and Gap.
Kanye West is kicking off his 2022 doing what he does best and that’s getting to the fashion money. Kanye already has his billion dollar baby with Yeezy but also has a 10 year deal with Gap, as well.
During his Atlanta listening sessions for DONDA, Ye put up his own clothing and started rocking Balenciaga head to toe. His soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian also joined him by sporting Balenciaga to the Met Gala last year.
Today, Kanye announced a new three way deal that will have Balenciaga engineering his upcoming Yeezy x Gap collection.
This collaboration is Ye holding true to his promise to make high fashion available to everyone at affordable price points. Ye and Demna Gvasalia, the head of Balenciaga, have a good working relationship so it only makes sense they would team up to create for GAP.
The first collection is slated to arrive this summer and another collection to arrive before the ball drops to close out 2022. No looks have been revealed yet but between the two, they surely can’t miss and will have something for everyone.
Gap’s 10 year deal with Kanye West is proving to be their best investment yet, putting a new footprint for GAP in the current day fashion game. You can view Kanye’s semi announcement of the collaboration below.
Madonna Poses With All 6 Kids On Family Vacation To Switzerland — Photo
The pop icon had a sweet, European getaway with her whole family, and she shared a series of photos with her kids.
Madonna had plenty of sweet bonding time with her kids, while vacationing in Switzerland. The 63-year-old singer posted a bunch of photos from the family trip to her Instagram on Friday January 7, including a lovely shot where she posed with all of her kids for a great family photo. It seemed like the “Material Girl” singer had a great time with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, Stella Ciccone, 9, and Estere Ciccone, 9.
The family had a snowy stay at the Gstaad resort town in the Swiss Alps. Alongside the family photos of her kids, she also posted selfies of herself and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. There was also a sweet, brotherly photo of Rocco and David! In the huge group photo, it looked like the whole family was extra cozy and bundled up from the cold, as they smiled for the group shot in what looked like a cabin. “Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!” the popstar wrote in her caption.
Madonna also took to her Instagram Stories to share some of the other fun activities that the family had while staying in the Alps. While she may be known for her pop anthems, she showed that the family took part in a more traditional form of music with a few “unplugged yodeling” videos. She also posted a montage of herself showing off her skiing skills.
Earlier in the trip, she’d also posted a picture of herself walking with her son Rocco, who has grown up to look so much like his dad Guy Ritchie! She also took to her stories to share a sweet video of herself with her twins, having a nostalgic family sing-along to a few classic Elvis Presley songs. The trip to Switzerland wasn’t the only huge family get together that the “Like a Virgin” singer had recently. Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving with photos with all of her kids except Rocco back in November.
A Celebration Of Life: Here’s A Look At 5 Of Sidney Poitier’s Classic Films And Powerhouse Performances
By now, you have heard of and been saddened by the transitioning of legendary Black actor and director Sidney Sidney Poitier. It’s always heartbreaking when an icon passes away, but Poitier lived a long 94-year life and during that time he enjoyed an illustrious career chock-full of classic films and brilliant performances.
So as we mourn his death, let’s not forget to celebrate his legacy. And what better way to do that than to take a look back at some of his best movies? And what better movie to start with than Poitier’s 1974 Black star-studded hit Uptown Saturday Night?
Besides Poitier himself, this film about the frantic and hilarious search for a stolen wallet and, more importantly, a lost winning lottery ticket also starred Bill Cosby, Harry Belafonte, Flip Wilson, Richard Pryor, and more and was followed by sequels Let’s Do It Again and A Piece of the Action.
Next up, let’s take it back all the way to 1961 when director Daniel Petrie gifted the world with the screenplay version of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun.
Now, when I was in high school, my class was assigned to watch this movie, read the original play, study the movie and play and answer test questions about the movie and play. I hated it. But I eventually developed a profound appreciation for the tale of Walter Lee Younger, his family, and his big plans for success in an America that didn’t want Black people to succeed.
Do y’all remember when a white man thought he was finna slap Sidney in the 1967 classic In The Heat of the Night? yeah, well, we all saw how that worked out.
Before movies like Lean On Me, The George McKenna Story, 187, Coach Carter and Remember the Titans, Poitier was playing a Black no-nonsense educator who inspired and whipped into shape undisciplined students in the 1967 film To Sir, with Love.
And to bring it all home, let’s go with another classic, also released in 1967 (yo, Poitier was having a damn good year in 1967), Stanley Kramer’s Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, which covered American racism and interracial love at a time when the nation was still racist as hell and opposed to miscegenation. (It’s still racist as hell over here, but interracial couples get more of a pass than they used to these days.)
Listen, good people, we could go on all day listing Poitier’s great films. From A Patch of Blue to Porgy and Bess to Paris Blues to Buck and the Preacher to Shoot to Kill, there is so much in the award-winning acting genius’ body of work to highlight. You would be hard-pressed to find a Black male actor who doesn’t list him among their biggest influences.
Rest well, Sidney Poitier—your legacy will live forever.
Kid Capri opens up about COVID battle: ‘I’m sick as sh*t’
Legendary DJ and rapper Kid Capri took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 6, to reveal he is deathly ill.
The 54-year-old rapper from The Bronx revealed he is having a rough time battling COVID.
Even though he is vaccinated and boosted, Kid Capri told viewers:
“I’m sick as sh*t, man. Y’all gotta be careful out there, man. Y’all gotta be careful ’cause it’s bad out there. I’ve been sick for the last three days. F**king head is pounding. Back hurt. I’m pretty far from good. I just wanted to pop on here and tell y’all take care of yourselves, man. F**k them parties. F**k hanging out. If you ain’t gotta be somewhere then don’t go. Just relax, ’cause this sh*t is no joke. And a couple of my friends — a lot of people I know are dying.”
He added: “Force MDs, Jessie D died today,” referring to Force MDs lead vocalist Jessie Lee Daniels.
He continued:
“Every shirt I put on, I sweat it out. The lady just left here to give me my test. I had the home test, she came over here and tested me. F**king head is pounding. But like I said, man, just stay out the way. Take care of yourself out there because it’s serious. Sh*t is serious.”
RELATED: Famed DJ Kay Slay on life support after battling COVID
Kid Capri also said he spoke to DJ Kay Slay before he was placed on life support in a NY hospital. The legendary DJ’s health took a turn for the worse after telling Kid he was feeling better. Kay Slay’s brother recently spoke out and assured fans that he’s recovering and not near death.
Kid Capri is best known for his mixtapes in the 1980s and ’90s. He deejayed for seven seasons of Def Comedy Jam and produced tracks for Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Madonna, Heavy D, and 50 Cent, among others.
Covid-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes flu-like symptoms. People most affected by COVID include the elderly, the immunocompromised, morbidly obese, people with pre-existing conditions, and those who smoke marijuana or cigarettes.
Watch Kid Capri’s video below:
