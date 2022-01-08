Moniece Slaughter reveals she is pregnant with her second child

Moniece Slaughter surprised her fans when she announced she was expecting her second child on Facebook Live on Thursday.
The 35-year-old reality TV star who struggles with mental illness revealed her battle with health issues related to the pregnancy.
BKNY / BACKGRID
The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star said:
“Obviously, being with child means that I can’t take my antidepressants, I can’t take my high blood pressure meds, I can’t eat edibles, I can’t drink… I’m dehydrated, malnourished. I have endometriosis, hypertension, ovarian cyst, one of which has ruptured… Bro, you’re not gonna stress me out… My daughter is measuring smaller than she should… I can’t believe I’m about to be a single mom for the second time.”
Moniece said she suffered two miscarriages and her unborn daughter was her “greatest blessing” that she plans to name “Dior”.
“I know I said I didn’t want any more kids,” she added. “Dior was unexpected and I have to choose to love her in spite of. All I can do is make it to full term.”
NYP / BACKGRID
She added that her daughter’s father is not her baby daddy, Lil Fizz of B2K, and father of her son Kamron.
Moniece will document her pregnancy journey in her own reality TV series, Slaughter Slays, which premieres on For Us By Us Network on March 22.
Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!
Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
The two young musicians have already been making sweet music together! Maxx is a very well-known drummer, who is currently with the band Liily. He started making music at age 8, which is around the same age that Miley became the star of Disney’s Hannah Montana. According to our source, Miley and Maxx’s fondness of music us what led to their love ballad. “Maxx is such a talented drummer, and he really has helped Miley develop her new sound that fans have been getting to hear so much of. He is a rocker and Miley considers herself to be in the punk rock era of her life, too,” our source said.
Another commonality that the Miley and Maxx have is their eclectic sense of style. “Their similar style was one of the things that drew them to one another. It is one of the things that initially made her attracted to him,” the source continued. “Maxx is very different in terms of appearance and style from any of her exes and she is really into his vibe,” the source said, referring to Miley’s celebrity exes, which include her hunky actor ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, 31, and, more recently, singer and heartthrob, Cody Simpson, 24.
Although their Miami trip was the first time that the two packed on the PDA in public, it is not the first time that they have gone out together. On November 2, 2021, Miley took Maxx as her date to Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show, in Los Angeles. Most importantly, Miley’s family seems to approve, our source added! “Maxx has met Miley’s family and they all approve. Her mom, Tish, loves Maxx and so does her sister, Noah,” the insider told HollywoodLife. “Maxx is also shy and not into the whole fame game. He is sensitive and he is sweet, and he is unlike anyone she’s ever been with. She just enjoys being around him and they are absolutely on the same page.”
HollywoodLife reached out to Miley and Maxx’s representatives for comment and have not yet heard back.
There’s a new star joining the cast of ‘Euphoria’ season 2. Singer Dominic Fike will play a major role in the second season. Here’s what you need to know about him.
Euphoria is finally back for season 2 on January 9, and there are some new players. Dominic Fike has joined the cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer. His role on the show marks Dominic’s acting debut.
Just because this is Dominic’s first round at acting, he is already incredibly famous. The 26-year-old is a major player in the music industry. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Dominic’s role on Euphoria, his music, and more.
1. Dominic plays Elliot on ‘Euphoria.’
Elliot will come between Rue and Jules in season 2. In an interview with Variety, Dominic described his character as a “homie” who is very similar to him. “I don’t have to do much acting,” Dominic said. “He’s exactly like me. It’s sh*t I would say and sh*t I would do.” Dominic originally auditioned for a character that was written out of the show. HBO later reached out about a bigger role, which has evolved into Elliot.
Zendaya admitted that she initially “wasn’t feeling” the character of Elliot when he was first brought up. “But, in retrospect, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exist and that he be the person that is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen,” she told Variety.
2. He’s collaborated with Brockhampton & more.
Dominic was featured in Brockhampton’s “Count on Me” music video with Lil Nas X. In 2019, Brockhampton posted a video on their YouTube channel called “This Is Dominic Fike.” The video included his song “3 Nights.” He’s also collaborated with Halsey and Justin Bieber.
3. Dominic has released his debut album already.
Dominic dropped his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in July 2020. The album includes the hit single “Chicken Tenders.”
4. Dominic has several tattoos.
Dominic has “LBE” tattooed on his forehead, a tribute to Lame Boys ENT. He also has an apple tattoo below his right eye, which honors his sister Apple, according to NME. He has additional tattoos on his arms, hands, and back.
5. Dominic’s dated Diana Silvers.
Dominic confirmed his relationship with actress Diana Silvers with an Instagram video in August 2020. Dominic has deleted his Instagram posts prior to July 2021. Diana was featured in a GQ profile with Dominic, but it’s not known if they’re still together.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s kids are all grown up! Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor, August and Allie Brooks.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s three daughters certainly have grown up fast. The “Friends in Low Places” singer’s children came from his first marriage with his college sweetheart, Sandy Mahl. They tied the knot in 1986 and had their first child in 1992. Their second daughter came in 1994, followed by their youngest in 1996. Their marriage lasted for 13 years before the couple split in 1999 and filed for divorce in 2000.
When Trisha married the “Much Too Young” singer in 2005 and took in his children as her own, they were in their tweens. “They let me learn my way and allowed me to be that third parent in their lives,” Trisha told People of becoming a stepmother. “They were a gift that I didn’t know I needed. I didn’t know how much children brought into your life until I got a chance to be a part of their lives.” Now they are three fully grown women with careers and lives of their own. Here’s what the Brooks sisters are up to now.
Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks
Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks was born on July 8, 1992. She was named after music legend James Taylor and Nashville stage comedian Minnie Pearl. The 29-year-old has managed to mostly stay out of the spotlight despite having two famous parents. She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s degree in history in 2016. She went on to get her Master’s degree from Vanderbilt University in 2020.
Taylor was Garth’s first foray into parenthood. Many were surprised when the Kennedy Center Honors recipient put his music career on pause to focus on parenting full-time after Taylor was born. “People said, ‘How could you walk away from music?’” Garth told People in 2015. “But being a dad – there’s nothing that can touch that.”
He added that kids “are the greatest joy and the greatest heartache you’ll ever have. The saying is, as long as your babies are healthy, everything else you can deal with. If they have D’s, if they flunk, you deal with it. You can introduce them to the Lord, teach them manners, teach them to believe in themselves, but the truth is, they’re going to be who they’re going to be.”
August Anna Brooks
August Anna Brooks was born on May 13, 1994. The 27-year-old knew from a young age that she wanted to pursue a career in law. After graduating high school, she attended the University of Oklahoma and started working at a law firm. August also became a mother in 2013 when she gave birth to her daughter Karalynn at 19 years old. Karalynn’s father is her high school sweetheart and current husband Chance Michael Russell. She gave birth to her second daughter Gwendolyn in 2016.
Garth has given his daughter’s parenting ability high praise. “No offense to my mom, or Ms. Yearwood’s mom, or Sandy’s mom, I’m not sure any of them could hold a candle to my daughter,” he said during an interview with local radio station KICKS 105.5. He also spoke on his soft spot for his granddaughter Karalynn who was three at the time. “It always turns out that that baby is the glue that holds the whole family together,” he said added. “She’s the little stem that kind of holds the whole family together, and it’s kind of new for us. She’s a doll.”
Allie Colleen Brooks
The “If Tomorrow Never Comes” singer’s youngest daughter, Allie Colleen Brooks was born on July 28, 1996. She made sure to note on her Instagram that “Colleen” is pronounced and was likely inspired by the Dolly Parton song “Jolene.” Like her middle sister, Allie is happily married. She tied the knot with Johnathan Roberts in 2018.
Unlike her two older sisters, the 25-year-old is not afraid to be in the limelight. In fact, like her father, she is pursuing a career in music. She started her music career after receiving a college degree from Belmont University in 2018, just as she had promised her dad. Even though she has just launched her music career, she already has found some success. Her single “Ain’t the Only Hell (My Momma Raised)” made it in the Top 40s on the Mediabase charts in 2020 and she released her debut album Stones in 2021.
Music was something Colleen always knew she wanted to pursue. “For me, music has always made sense, it’s always been good. As a female and as a woman, it has always made me feel really pretty. I feel beautiful when I sing,” Colleen shared during an interview with ET when her debut album was released. “I just knew I was going to sing for the rest of my life and then I think as I got older it was just like, ‘No, that’s the only thing I’m also going to do is sing for the rest of my life.’”