News
Mortgage lender acquiring Greenwood Village community bank
Mortgage Solutions of Colorado is acquiring First American State Bank, which will make the Greenwood Village business the state’s 11th largest community bank.
Mortgage Solutions, doing business as Mortgage Solutions Financial, and First American Bancorp, the bank’s parent company, have entered into a merger agreement. Mortgage Solutions Financial will change its name to MSF Bank, and First American State Bank will continue business in Greenwood Village under that name.
When the merger is complete, MSF Bank will have assets of about $750 million. The transaction, announced Wednesday, is subject to approval by federal and state regulators and the First American Bancorp shareholders.
The merger’s terms weren’t released.
Headquartered in Colorado Springs and founded by Air Force veteran Roy Clennan, Mortgage Solutions Financial is a national mortgage lender with nearly 60 branches operating in over 45 states with about 600 employees.
“I’ve worked in the mortgage industry since 1992 and am excited by the prospect of acquiring a bank charter. Becoming a bank will help us expand financial product offerings to our borrowers,” Clennan said in a statement.
Jay Davidson founded First American State Bank in 1995. The bank, with one location, has $260 million in assets.
“We’ve worked hard to build First American State Bank on a solid foundation of talented employees and valued clients,” Davidson said. “This partnership with Mortgage Solutions Financial represents an exciting new chapter for all of us, made possible by the hard work and dedication of the entire First American State Bank team.”
Scott Yeoman, the bank’s president and chief operating officer, will be MSF Bank’s chief executive officer.
Following the merger, MSF Bank will operate its residential mortgage division in Colorado Springs under the direction of Clennan. He will become the MSF Bank’s executive vice president, mortgage division.
The commercial loan division of MSF Bank will remain in Greenwood Village.
News
Taking off: As a Navy flyer and his family head for more amenities, a multigen ranch is for sale in Roxborough
Former Navy flyer Tom Kloves and his wife Carole have a custom ranch in what’s likely the most scenic neighborhood in Metro Denver, gated Roxborough Park, wrapped in red rock sentinels and the coveted fairways of Arrowhead Country Club.
The pair (he’s 89 now) are in good shape and could hold onto that nice setting for longer still; but are giving it up to get better social amenities and more neighbors who are in their age group.
“We’re moving for the social aspects,” says Tom Kloves, getting ready to take off for Wind Crest, the age-55-plus community in Highlands Ranch where the couple will have seven restaurants from which to choose, a fitness center, and loads of classes, clubs, and events.
Blair Bryant, agent with The Steller Group Senior Solutions, first met with the couple last May. “Being able to proactively plan a move and strategically hit the market on your own timetable is an advantage that many seniors later wish they prioritized,” Bryant says.
“That’s given us plenty of time to focus on getting the home decluttered and ready for sale.”
The first thing the Kloveses did with that extra time was to plan for one last Christmas in their view-swept ranch in Roxborough—surrounded by 12 other family members, including seven grandkids and two great-grandchildren.
The Kloveses had bought the home sight-unseen in 2017 after careers in Houston, where Tom was a director of program management for NASA on the International Space Station project, and Carole was a prominent Realtor. With the help of daughter Patty, they redesigned the walkout ranch into a multigenerational home—six bedrooms, five baths, a 3-car garage—where Patty could raise her high school-aged son and daughter.
“It’s really two houses, each with its own kitchen and family area—the best possible multigenerational setup,” says Bryant. He adds that with fewer than a thousand homes available in the entire Denver Metro market now, it’s a very rare listing in Roxborough.
Showings for the $1.15 million ranch begin Jan. 18. Steller has three free seminars this month on planning for a senior move. See the box above for a schedule or visit DenverSeniorSeminars.com.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
U.S. Highway 6 shutdown Friday afternoon through Clear Creek Canyon
U.S. Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon will be temporarily closed Friday afternoon as a vehicle that crashed is removed from the creek.
Highway 6 will be closed from Golden to Highway 119 through Clear Creek Canyon starting at about 12:45 today while we recover a car that crashed into the creek. Please use an alternate route. We’ll advise here when the road reopens. pic.twitter.com/YHI5cHMnZh
— CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) January 7, 2022
The closure is from Golden to Colorado 119, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The highway shut down at 12:45 p.m. Alternate routes are advised and the state patrol will announce when the highway reopens.
News
Vikings list nose tackle Michael Pierce as doubtful, two cornerbacks questionable for Sunday
The Vikings could be a bit thin at cornerback Sunday.
For the season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota on Friday listed nose tackle Michael Pierce as doubtful and three players as questionable — cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander (ankle) and Kris Boyd (ribs), and guard Wyatt Davis (illness).
Earlier this week, Minnesota placed cornerback Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 reserve list and cornerback Parry Nickerson on the practice squad COVID list. Hand is the reserve nickelback behind Alexander.
Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler are expected to start Sunday at outside cornerback and the Vikings are likely to activate Tye Smith off the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They also have Bryan Mills on the practice squad.
Boyd did not practice all week and Alexander was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice on Friday. When asked about the cornerback situation on Friday, all Vikings coach Mike Zimmer would say was, “We’ll be OK.”
Pierce, who did not practice all week, could miss his second straight game and ninth of the season, and again could be replaced by Armon Watts. Pierce earlier missed seven games due to elbow and triceps injuries.
When asked if he’s concerned about Pierce’s health, all Zimmer would say was, “No, he’s doubtful.”
Zimmer reiterated that he expects players still out after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday to be available against the Bears. They are linebacker Eric Kendricks, guard Ezra Cleveland, tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Camryn Bynum.
“We anticipate they’ll be back (Saturday),” Zimmer said of the players returning after having to quarantine for five days.
Mortgage lender acquiring Greenwood Village community bank
IKDR! Meet Jamarrion Tabor, The Self-Made Millionairess Showing Women How To Open & Scale Their Daycare Businesses
Taking off: As a Navy flyer and his family head for more amenities, a multigen ranch is for sale in Roxborough
Ana Navarro Slams ‘Shameful’ Republicans For Not Attending Jan. 6 Ceremony
U.S. Highway 6 shutdown Friday afternoon through Clear Creek Canyon
Former Atlanta mayor accuses Publix of discrimination in Black communities
How Ray J & Princess Love Are Handling Co-Parenting 2 Kids 3 Months After Split
Vikings list nose tackle Michael Pierce as doubtful, two cornerbacks questionable for Sunday
Rick Leventhal Clarifies Fox News Exit, Talks RHOC & Kelly
Rapids sign veteran defenders Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor to one-year deals
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?