Murphy: Ghislaine Maxwell conviction shouldn’t stop there — what about the Johns, rapists?
Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted last week on multiple charges related to sex trafficking of children. It was welcome relief to those who worried justice would never be served after Jeffrey Epstein died.
But Maxwell going to prison offers less than a pound of flesh because none of the men who took advantage of Maxwell’s “services” has been charged. The buyers, the users, the customers the Johns, the rapists — call them what you will — have all evaded the law. Only one alleged customer, England’s Prince Andrew faces legal consequences for his role, and it’s only a civil case; he cannot be sent to prison.
Prince Andrew was sued in federal court in New York by Virginia Guiffre, perhaps the best-known victim of the Epstein/Maxwell trafficking scheme. She alleges that she was forced by Epstein/Maxwell to submit to sexual contact by Prince Andrew on multiple occasions. For unclear reasons, Guiffre did not participate in the trial against Maxwell, though public reports describe her as a trafficking victim who was targeted and groomed by Maxwell and Epstein, and made to service multiple men, including Andrew, over the course of many years.
The criminal charges against Maxwell did not include Guiffre. In fact, they were drawn so narrowly, very little was revealed during the trial about the scope of the business, and who actually participated. If we didn’t know better, we might have been misled by the trial to think Maxwell and Epstein were only servicing themselves.
Because Maxwell’s conviction revealed only a small slice of the truth, the public has now turned to Prince Andrew’s case in the hope it will reveal more information about the many powerful and well-heeled travelers on Epstein’s planes. How exactly did the operation work, how many girls and young women were involved, who did they service, where, etc?
Though private lawsuits are not typically the public’s business in the way criminal cases are, judges presiding over such cases are not immune from public pressure. The judge handling Prince Andrew’s case knows very well that people around the world are watching her every move. She understands the case involves important issues of wide public concern involving criminal sexual abuse of vulnerable girls in a variety of locations around the world.
The judge is also keenly aware that the men involved are among the wealthiest and most powerful on earth, and that American democracy is founded on the notion that no person is above the law. If so, the well-heeled customers must be brought to justice and the Prince Andrew case can help make that happen.
Will the judge use her authority to do justice, or will the case disappear quietly when the parties decide to settle right before the most damning information is revealed? Will Guiffre and her lawyers take the money, or will they demand a trial where the full truth can be told?
Before Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted, there were only allegations and speculation. Now that we have a verdict beyond a reasonable doubt that there was sex trafficking of minors, and that Maxwell made tens of millions of dollars managing the business for Epstein, the only remaining question is who were the customers and what exactly did they do?
Prince Andrew’s case is positioned to answer that question for at least one very powerful man, and maybe many more.
Study: Vaccinated women pass COVID-19 antibodies to infants through breastfeeding
Women who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine pass antibodies against the virus to their infants through breastfeeding, a new study from UMass Amherst shows.
“Our study shows that antibodies are being transferred via breast milk. Providing this compelling evidence is motivation for women to continue breastfeeding after they receive the vaccine,” said Vignesh Narayanaswamy, a Ph.D. candidate who was the lead author of the study.
Researchers recruited 30 women from across the country who were breastfeeding and planned to receive mRNA doses in 2021, between January and April. Scientists took samples of the mothers’ breastmilk and blood before and after each dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. The results indicated antibodies in the breast milk that were found to neutralize the protein spike of COVID-19, as well as four variants.
Narayanaswamy said those results were not surprising, but what they found next was interesting. In addition to the mothers’ samples, researchers studied the babies’ stool samples. Anyone with a newborn knows those samples can be readily accessed.
“We were able to detect antibodies in those subsets of stool samples,” he told the Herald, indicating the babies may have the antibodies in the mucus of their GI tract, potentially offering protection against coronavirus.
“These are infants who never had COVID, and certainly didn’t have the vaccine, so it’s sort of like a passed immunity,” Narayanaswamy said.
Researchers found antibodies in samples from infants ranging in age from just under two months old to nearly two years old.
Antibodies were detected in about one-third of all samples in the study, and even more interestingly, the levels of antibodies appeared to correlate with whether the mother felt side effects from the vaccine.
“Women who did feel sick from the vaccine was associated with greater antibodies in the infant stool,” said UMass Amherst Ph.D. candidate Kathleen Acaro in a statement. “So you might have felt badly, but that was a benefit for your infant.”
Narayanaswamy said the study just passed its one-year mark and researchers intend to reach back out to the moms enrolled to see whether they continue to breastfeed the same infant from the study last year and the effects of booster doses on antibody levels in infants.
Howie Carr: Who are these moonbats and Biden voters bankrolling Dzhokar Tsarnaev’s canteen cash?
By now you know — not from the TV networks, of course — that bloodthirsty Muslim terrorist Dzhokar A. Tsarnaev got a nice $1,400 welfare check from his fellow Democrats last June.
COVID relief, they call it. Delivered right to his cell on Death Row at the Supermax in Florence, Colo.
Nothing surprising about that, of course. The Joker, as he’s known, was born in a Third World hellhole and spent his entire life here on welfare after sneaking into the country with his grifting family claiming that they needed “asylum.”
Tsarnaev used those hundreds of thousands of dollars in handouts to buy the ingredients for the bombs that killed the U.S. taxpayers who’d supported him and the rest of his sticky-fingered, shiftless, flim-flamming family. He was a drug dealer, his older brother murdered Jews for sport, he detested America …
He’s a good Democrat, in other words.
Of course they wanted to give him money – our money!
My only question is, who are these other moonbats and Biden voters who’ve been sending Tsarnaev money every month? Not the federal public defenders, those goateed, squirrelly, Birkenstock-clad attorneys who wired $11,230 over the years to his canteen account.
Of course his taxpayer-funded mouthpieces would want to help him. He’s a good “earner” for them, especially with those endless appeals of his well-deserved death sentence. Sometimes it’s on, sometimes it’s off. Thursday, according to the Bureau of Prisons website, he’s under “DEATH SENT.”
Some of these red-diaper doper lawyers will someday retire to posh gated communities on the Florida coast on all the money they’ve pocketed off “defending” their mass-murdering Muslim pal. Naturally they would want to do the right thing — to kick back.
Late-Breaking: Judge allows Feds to seize bomber’s canteen cash
No, what I’m wondering about are the individual patrons listed by the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston, in these final hours before Rachael Rollins arrives and … does whatever she’s going to do, after she cuts Shelley Joseph loose, I mean, which is job one.
Some star-struck soul in Indianapolis sent the Joker money for six years — from 2015 until last August, anywhere from $30 to $60, for a total of $2,555.
Then there was the groupie in Bloomfield, N.J., who made monthly deposits of $50 for more than two years, adding up to $1,450.
Another mouth-breather with a crush on the Joker in Frederick, Md., sent him $950, in increments between $50 to $200, from 2013 to 2018.
Another 32 knuckleheads have wired him a total of $3,486.60 over the years.
Who are these Biden voters? We all know that the alt-left media had a collective major crush on the “tousle-haired” youth, the “All-American boy,” as one geriatric female host for National Panhandler Radio described the Joker after recalling him from a la-de-da party in the People’s Republic of Cambridge.
But if you live in Indianapolis, you probably don’t write for either Rolling Stone magazine or the Boston Globe — the two leading Tsarnaev fanzines in the fake-news universe.
Why would anyone want to send cash to a monster, a foreign fiend who came to this country to leech off the native population before finally slaughtering them in cold blood?
Did these same self-loathing Americans also send him love letters at the Supermax? Did they put little pink Valentines around his BOP number — 95079-038? Did his smitten pen pals ask him to marry them? Were they female or … other?
Now, I understand the concept of sending money to jailbirds. I did it myself once, back in 2018, after Whitey Bulger was bludgeoned to death while in a federal lock-up in West Virginia.
I read who the prime suspect was — to this day he’s never been charged — and I wired him a C-note. But not because I was head over heels for the plug ugly. I did it because Whitey had wanted to kill me. When Whitey was in prison in Arizona, I heard on a podcast, he used to rave at another con that he not only wanted to murder me, he wanted to “eat my fingers.”
Which was why I wanted to send this person of interest a gratuity. Like you do with a bartender who pours heavy or who gives you every third or fourth drink on the house. It was a tip, for a job well done — if he did it, I mean.
But the idea of sending the Joker money every month is just beyond belief.
Just as unsurprising, according to the pre-Rollins feds in the Boston U.S. attorney’s office, is the fact that the Joker has been wiring the money back to his family members.
Of course he would! Remember how, in the sob stories about his hardscrabble youth in a Section 8 apartment in Cambridge, the trust-funders from the Globe would always mention how hard it had been for the Tsarnaevs to make ends meet.
Mainly because they were too busy running scams to work for a living.
I’m sure the Tsarnaevs still need the money. Biden has only increased food stamps 21%, the rent “moratorium” is over, ditto the extra child-welfare handouts and “unemployment” benefits. Even more tragically, student-debt payments will supposedly resume in May, maybe.
In other words, life remains tough for the Tsarnaevs and tens of millions of other freeloaders and deadbeats, some of whom were even born here.
For the record, the Joker currently owes $101,126,627 in restitution. That’s the bad news. The good news is, the way inflation is going in Dementia Joe Biden’s America, he’s probably only two or three more Democrat presidents away from being able to pay off his debt society out of his canteen fund, with money left over to send some money to the Taliban or al Qaeda.
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien a part of the Belichick-Saban connection
Bill O’Brien knows how to design a high-powered offense around a decorated quarterback for an accomplished head coach and compete for a championship.
O’Brien performed that task for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the capacity as quarterbacks coach (2009-2010) and offensive coordinator (2011) and he participated in a pair of Super Bowls. Pats quarterback Tom Brady won the second (2010) of his three NFL MVP Awards on O’Brien’s watch.
O’Brien is in a similar situation as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they prepare for Monday night’s rematch with SEC rival Georgia in the FBS National Champion game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. No. 3 Alabama obliterated unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Georgia 41-24 in the SEC title game on Dec. 4 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Crimson Tide program was built and is managed by coach Nick Saban while the offense is directed by quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama and Pittsburgh were the third rated scoring offenses in FBS averaging 41.4 points per game. The Tide was sixth in total offense with 6,924 yards.
“It’s been a great experience, it’s been awesome,” said O’Brien. “We have a lot of great kids to coach. They are hard-working, they love football and they are great teammates.
“The coaching staff here led by coach Saban is one of the best coaching staffs I’ve ever been a part of and it says a lot because I have been part of a lot of coaching staffs.
“It’s a lot of fun to coach a guy like Bryce and the rest of the guys on offense and working with the offensive staff. I can’t say enough about this program. I’ve said it time and time again how grateful I am to have this opportunity to be here and to try and do my part to help this team win.”
O’Brien is a Dorchester native who played linebacker and defensive end at Brown (1990-1992) so he had ties to the region before joining Belichick’s staff in 2007.
Belichick has won six Super Bowls, nine AFC championships and 17 division titles with the Patriots. Prior to coming to New England, Belichick won two Super Bowls as Bill Parcells’ defensive guru with the New York Giants.
Saban is going for his seventh national championship with the Crimson Tide and can secure back-to-back titles for the second time with a win over the Bulldogs. Saban won a National Championship in 2003 with LSU that he shared with Pete Carroll’s USC Trojans. The Trojans were recognized by the AP while the Tigers won the BCS title.
Calling plays for arguably the greatest NFL and NCAA coaches of all-time can-do wonders for a coordinator’s resume at both levels. O’Brien has thrived being the middle man in the Belichick-Saban connection and doesn’t mind talking about it.
“It’s a question, the obvious question I get a lot,” said O’Brien. “I actually enjoy the question because I take a lot of pride in the fact that I’ve been able to work for both guys.
“I’ve learned so much from both guys and as you said, these are the two best to ever do it. They are both very similar in some of their philosophical beliefs — hard work, good teammates, trustworthy people around them, uncovering every stone to try and find out what we can do to get an edge in a game or the way we practice. Things like that.”
Belichick has New England back in the NFL playoffs by employing three of Saban’s players, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, running back Damien Harris and rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots’ first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
“They are two very different people,” said O’Brien. “That’s just the way it is and I think that is what is pretty cool, the fact that I’ve had a chance to be around both of them and work with both of them. It’s something I am very grateful for and very proud of.”
