Netflix and then internet of fads
By Shira Ovide, The New York Times Company
The hottest thing on Netflix and TikTok is entertainment that becomes hot, but not for very long.
A lot of people are watching the Netflix movie “Red Notice” right now, just as many of us were glued to “Squid Game” a couple of months ago. Before that, there was “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Emily in Paris,” “You” and “Bird Box.”
Maybe you vaguely recall the week when sea shanties were big on TikTok or when you couldn’t escape seeing Alabama college freshman women rush sororities in the app.
One reason Netflix and TikTok are successful is their ability to create, fuel and capitalize on cultural phenomena that might burn bright for a short time and then mostly go poof.
TikTok and Netflix didn’t invent flashes in the pan, of course. But the infinite nature of the internet and online mechanics have supercharged the 15 minutes of fame.
“Some of us and some businesses will learn to accept that fame comes five seconds and not 15 minutes at a time,” Tal Shachar, a media and video game executive, wrote last year.
Nearly each day or week, there is a fresh piece of digital entertainment or an online celebrity mania that comes and goes much faster than fast fashion.
Netflix drives fads for wearing track suits or taking up chess. The Reddit mobs that tried to track down the Boston Marathon bombers in 2013 morphed into regular TikTok vigilante crusades. The viral internet celebrity machine of the 2010s feels musty compared with the rapid minting of online stars like the cranberry juice skateboard guy.
Why is this happening? I’ll mention a couple of possibilities. First, there is just SO MUCH of everything online. The good news is that this makes more room for new trends or personalities, and makes it handy for Netflix or TikTok recommendations to help us figure out what to watch.
The bad news is that it’s hard for any one thing to keep our attention for very long. I might love your Instagram photos but … ooh, look over there! Some other shiny internet object!
Second, flash internet moments are juiced by the recommendation systems of our favorite websites that reward attention with more attention.
People who saw those sorority TikTok videos made other TikTok videos commenting about them, which was a signal to TikTok’s computers to feed more sorority videos into our eye holes. Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook and many other popular sites operate on similar feedback loops that push more of whatever is being noticed.
It’s hard to imagine slowing down the pace of digital manias, so we might need to adapt ourselves to this reality.
When we listen to a song or feel outraged about something we saw online, it’s worth being mindful about the influence of corporate computer systems that reward and are rewarded by our attention.
And we may need to recalibrate our mindsets. My colleague Kashmir Hill wrote a compelling essay this year about the belief in the early days of social media that the longer our lives and thoughts were documented online, the less we would judge others by their worst moments. “Instead the opposite has happened,” Hill wrote.
We can still develop the compassion that internet optimists once predicted. Knowing that some new internet drama will emerge in an hour could make us resist being pulled into the endless cycle of come-and-go outrages over an expensive advent calendar or “TikTok Couch Guy.”
Even Netflix seems to have misgivings about relying on the sugar high of fast-churning online trends. A Bloomberg News reporter, Lucas Shaw, wrote a year ago that Netflix had been trying to rely a little less on series and movies that become popular and fade fast.
It turns out that it’s expensive and exhausting to keep producing entertainment that doesn’t endure for long. That feels like a useful lesson for our tired brains, too.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Lauren Boebert faces longshot primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert now faces a seasoned Republican challenger in state Sen. Don Coram, who said he plans to unseat the congresswoman by tracking firmly down the political middle, flexing his bipartisan muscles.
Coram officially announced Friday afternoon that he’s seeking the Republican nomination for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, hoping to unseat the nationally recognized Boebert. If Coram’s bid, reported Wednesday by the Montrose Daily Press, is successful it will mark the second time the district’s incumbent was ousted in as many elections.
The bolo-tie sporting state senator told The Denver Post he holds many attributes that his opponent does not, repeating his familiar mantra: “The R behind my name stands for “rural.”
Coram points to his bipartisan track record as a lawmaker who has been able to pass meaningful legislation. He called “excessive partisanship” the biggest threat to the country’s young republic and said he’s able to disagree without being disagreeable. All traits, he notes, not held by the incumbent Boebert, from Silt.
“I’ve been in the majority. I’ve been in the minority. Look at the legislation I’ve carried,” he said. “I can offer effective representation and be respectful in doing so.”
Coram’s bid is still a long shot, political scientists say. Although, they acknowledge that he might have a better shot than Boebert’s Democratic challengers. They’ll be watching to see how well he can compete with Boebert’s well-established fundraising apparatus and whether other Republicans, business people and faith leaders back his campaign.
The odds are against Coram, said Justin Gollob, a political science professor at Colorado Mesa University. But he does have a path forward, albeit narrow.
“She’s got a big head start and that matters. She’s got a big microphone and that matters. She’s got a loyal base and that matters,” Gollob said.
Closing the campaign finance gap
By the end of September, the most recent finance reports available from the Federal Elections Commission, Boebert had 30-times more cash on hand than her next closest challenger: $1.7 million compared to Democratic Debora Burnett’s $55,712.
Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan had the strongest cash-on-hand advantage with more than $600,000 tucked away but she dropped out of the race in November after congressional redistricting placed her outside the 3rd District.
Boebert has another primary challenger, Marina Zimmerman, though so far FEC filings show she’s raised no money and she has never before held public office.
Coram conceded that he’s never raised millions for past political races but noted it’s never been necessary. In the past he encouraged donors to give to other campaigns. But he’ll need money moving forward and has a strategy to find it.
“I do have national connections,” Coram said. “We will be able to raise funds. We will have a tremendous ground game.”
The state senator also said he’ll make every dollar count more so than his opponent.
“I’ve looked at how she spends money,” Coram said.
But Boebert has a distinct advantage with her already developed fundraising connections but also partially with her outsider status since House Republicans are in the minority, Thomas Zeitzoff, a professor with American University in Washington D.C. specializing in political violence and psychology, said.
“She can burnish those credentials, she’s fundraised off it,” Zeitzoff said.
Partisan activists are energized locally and nationally, Zeitzoff said, and they’re willing to donate to Congressional campaigns like Boebert’s.
Popularity on the Western Slope
Boebert’s willingness to wade into identity politics and jab local or national Democrats can turn voters off, Zeitzoff said. Despite her repeatedly racist and Islamophobic comments directed at Democratic colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Western Slope conservative appears to maintain a stronghold on her district.
“Primary voters in Boebert’s district might be the most energized partisans, they may not care that she’s being nasty,” Zeitzoff said. “They’ll care more about the fact that she’s a fighter and she’s talking about how bad the Democrats actually are.”
But the congresswoman has a weakness there too, Seth Masket, a political scientist with the University of Denver, said.
“She’s only there because Scott Tipton (whom she defeated in 2020) ignored his primary challenger,” Masket said. “She’s still a freshman. She’s still vulnerable. She has some friends within the larger Trump universe but is not necessarily really well situated at home.”
Coram’s strategy of hitting Boebert from the middle is less common but potentially the best chance at a successful primary challenge, Masket said.
The state senator can likely rustle up endorsements from his colleagues in the statehouse, Masket said. But Boebert might shake that off by claiming she’s never been popular with the political establishment.
Rather, the more telling endorsements will probably come from businessmen and women, faith leaders and other prominent figures, he said.
Coram will have to build from the ground up, Gollob said. Without those endorsements “it will basically be crickets.”
While voters on the extreme right and left garner the most attention, Coram said the vast majority are left in the middle of the road. He estimated that 80% of the people in the district feel ignored.
“Republicans and Democrats are losing registration by the day,” Coram said. “The new majority is the unaffiliated.”
That’s the market into which he plans to tap.
Representatives for Boebert did not respond to a message seeking comment for this report.
Priorities within the 3rd Congressional District
Jobs and the economy top Coram’s list of concerns for the Western Slope, he said.
“Inflation is taking a big bite out of us here,” he said.
He added that increasing healthcare costs and a lack of access to medical professionals are two more high-profile issues.
Plus, if the Western Slope is to compete professionally, Coram said its residents will need much greater access to broadband internet. That would level the playing field with education as well.
He continued to point to his history at the Capitol and his philosophical approach to public office.
“My theory is the right thing is not always easy but it’s always going to be right,” he said.
December home sales: Parker nabs top spot; 3 houses cross $10M threshold
December was one of the biggest months ever for Denver’s luxury residential real estate market, as three homes sold for more than $10 million.
For comparison, only two homes sold for over $10 million in the first 11 months of 2021. And three sales achieved that price point in all of 2020.
A 45,212-square-foot mansion on 70 acres at 10687 Evans Ridge Road in Parker sold for $12.5 million in December, earning the top spot among local home sales for the month. It was also the priciest home sale ever in Douglas County, according to listing agent Liza Hogan with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Cal Turner Jr., former CEO of the Dollar General chain and son of the founder, sold the home on Dec. 13. It was originally listed for $12.9 million in 2018.
Turner, 71, purchased the 11-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for $7.4 million before it was completed in 2002, according to property records. He finished designing the interior and added outdoor living spaces, according to the listing agent. Hogan said last month’s sale included Turner’s art and wine collection.
Turner took over as president of Dollar General after his father in 1977 and served as chairman and CEO until 2003.
The home was bought by Jonathan Yantis, the 51-year-old co-founder of the NFT blockchain Worldwide Asset eXchange, according to property records.
The home’s amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fishing pond, an entertainment wing with a stage and dance floor, and a wine cellar organized by food pairings. There’s also three apartments for guests, each with a private entryway, and a two-bedroom caretaker’s apartment above one of the property’s four garages.
Hogan represented both the seller and the buyer in the deal.
Here are the next four priciest local home sales from December:
25 Cherry Hills Park Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $10.25 million
Sitting on nearly 2.4 acres, this custom home in the heart of Cherry Hills Village was built in 2004 and features 18,226 square feet with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
- Buyer: Stephen Michael Smith and Sandra Williams Smith Trust
- Listing agent: Susie Dews with Compass- Denver
- Buyer’s agent: Jeff Hendley with Compass- Denver
556 S. Elizabeth St., Denver: $10.1 million
This 8,951-square-foot home sits on a 4.34-acre lot in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood. Originally built in 1989, the home features three bedrooms and six bathrooms.
- Buyer: HammerQ LLC
- Brokers of record: Phil Ruschmeyer, Catherine Garvey and Jared Kelleher of Ruschmeyer Corp.
8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $8.5 million
The eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom home sits on 2.5 acres and “brings the outdoors in with rooms that open to terraces overlooking the pool and lush garden areas,” according to the listing. There’s a wine cellar, fitness room, theater and elevator, and the garage can fit more than a dozen cars.
The home was sold by Brian Watson, CEO and owner and Denver-based Northstar Commercial Partners, which has been battling Amazon in court in Virginia since the spring of 2020. Watson purchased the home in February 2020 for $6.6 million.
- Buyer: Raminder Mann and Ramneet Mann
- Listing agents: Brigette and Jay Modglin of Kentwood Real Estate City Properties
- Buyer’s agents: Patti Helm, Libby Weaver and Pamela Helm of Compass
150 E. 10th Ave., Denver: $6.5 million
For the last 30 years, the historic Crawford Hill Mansion has been used and leased as an office space, most recently by a law firm, according to the listing.
Built in 1906, the Crawford Hill Mansion features 20,205 square feet with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The French Renaissance Revival-style home was one of the largest residences built in Denver at the time and has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
There’s a large ballroom, grand dining room and a two-level foyer with a grand staircase.
- Buyer: Crawford Hill Mansion LLC
- Brokers: Monica Wiley and Jeff Wood of CBRE
When will Vail open Blue Sky Basin?
On Nov. 29, 2018, Vail Mountain opened its Blue Sky Basin ski area to the public after the resort had seen 71 inches of natural snowfall that season.
Three years later, as 2021 ended and skiers watched walk-up lift tickets hit $239, Vail did not correspond with a full terrain opening to its full lift ticket price, leaving Blue Sky Basin closed despite the fact that the resort had seen more than 100 inches of snow.
The mountain eclipsed 125 inches of snow this season during the storm that hit the valley Wednesday and Thursday, yet Blue Sky Basin is still not open.
In a Dec. 30 letter to skiers posted across Vail Mountain’s social media channels, Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard referenced Blue Sky Basin not being open yet while addressing staffing challenges.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
