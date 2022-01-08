Celebrities
Nina Dobrev Sheds Her Winter Gear For A Sexy Red Bikini To Make Snow Angels — Watch
Nina Dobrev ditched her cozy puffer coat and snow pants for a sexy red bikini as she dove into several inches of fresh snow!
Nina Dobrev bravely rocked a bikini to make some snow angels! The 32-year-old actress, who celebrates her birthday on Jan. 9, sizzled in a two piece swimsuit in her latest Instagram post. The short transition video began with Nina wearing a nude colored puffer coat, matching snow pants and a turtleneck as she fell backwards. Mid-fall, the video swapped out to show the brunette wearing a red bikini top and matching bottoms as she landed in the snow (then back up due to the boomerang effect).
“my version of a meltdown,” the Toronto native wrote in her caption alongside a bikini emoji, shared with her 24.8 million followers on Jan. 7. The short clip racked up over three million views in just six short hours, with many commenters wondering if she was freezing cold as her bare skin hit the snow! “OMG UR FREEZING IN THE SECOND,” one fan wrote. “UR PROBABLY FREEZING NOW I CANT,” another added. “I’m sure this was cold haha,” a third pondered.
While Nina didn’t share her exact location, she appears to be enjoying the winter getaway with boyfriend Shaun White, 35. The couple, who began their romance during the initial COVID-19 quarantine in 2020, snuggled up for a sweet selfie in a photo dump shared by the Canadian actress on Jan. 4. The Vampire Diaries alum stunned with a red lipstick as she bundled up in a white winter jacket and knit, patterned toque, while the pro snowboarder opted for a chunky black turtleneck and coat.
“snow daze,” she wrote alongside the images, that also showed her having a blast in the matching beanie and sweater set! Her adorable rescue dog Maverick was also along for the ride, proudly posing with his mama in the snow. The Border Collie-Australian Shepherd mix, who Nina adopted from The Pet Care Foundation in Los Angeles in 2017, also stayed bundled up in a very own black parka of his own.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Reveals Why She & James Kennedy Really Split
A month after announcing her shocking split from James Kennedy, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss is sharing the reason the pair went their separate ways.
Raquel Leviss, 27, and James Kennedy, 29, were a Vanderpump Rules staple couple for more than five years until they announced their split via Instagram on Dec. 5, 2021. Although Raquel somewhat explained the reasoning in the post by sharing the pair had “two different goals” and weren’t “in love anymore,” she’s now revealing more intimate details as to why she and James ultimately called it quits.
“There wasn’t one thing, it was like a cumulation of things,” Raquel explained on VPR co-star Scheana Shay‘s Scheananigans podcast this past week. “At Thanksgiving … James has always felt like my parents haven’t embraced him into the family the way he wanted to be accepted. My dad said some rude comment to him about him not wearing the hiking shoes he bought him when James asked for my dad’s blessing. He couldn’t find them, he was looking all over,” Raquel explained. “James was taken aback. He took it very personally. He took it as a knock to his ego and reacted in a way my sister says was not acceptable. And I agree, it wasn’t. Just like very angry and defensive and it go to the point where I was like, ‘Okay, we need to get out of here, go back to our hotel room and sort it all out.’”
The reality star went on to share that she realized she had been “making excuses for him” and that “part of [her] soul” was being taken from her. “It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well and the future of Thanksgiving and Christmases and holidays was looking like it’s either going to be either James or my family,” she added. “Especially like if we had a baby, I feel like James would make my parents out as like the not good grandparents and kind of put that in their heads. Just foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to and I was like, ‘I don’t want that.’”
After the 27-year-old came to understand her relationship with the DJ was one she no longer wanted to pursue, she hesitated to share her feelings with her fiancé out of fear for his reaction. “Because James does have a history of acting out and being angry, my mom and I were both concerned that he wasn’t going to have a good reaction when I told him, so I wasn’t planning on saying anything until he went out of town. He doesn’t even know this,” she continued, adding that she even went on a trip to Disneyland with VPR co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, where Raquel felt like she was “[putting] on an act … just to make sure that I was safe.”
Raquel continued by saying she eventually had “word vomit” with her partner of five years, telling him she didn’t feel emotionally “supported” in the way she needed. “I was like, ‘This is how I’ve been feeling and I can’t keep it in any longer because I’m not being an honest person and I’m lying to you and I don’t feel comfortable with this,’” said Raquel. “So I just told him, ‘Truly, my heart isn’t in it anymore. I don’t appreciate the way that you treat other people; it’s not how I treat other people. And a piece of me dies inside every time you mistreat somebody.’”
The SURver added that James pleaded for another change, but Raquel had finally reached her breaking point — and James finally got it. “He was like, ‘Okay, I see it in your eyes. It’s over,’” she stated noting her surprise at how calm he had been acting the whole conversation. “He respected my decision. He was like, ‘If your heart isn’t in it anymore then I understand, we need to go our separate ways.’”
As for where they currently stand, Raquel shared that they still like each others’ posts on Instagram and speak “occasionally.” She also shared she was open to James seeing her dog, Graham Cracker, for playdates.
Dua Lipa Slays In A Pink Bikini In Hot New Photos From St. Barts After Anwar Hadid Split
Anwar who? These latest bikini pics of Dua Lipa will ‘Blow Your Mind’ and prove that she’s doing just fine without him.
Dua Lipa, 26, just uploaded some fire bikini pics that prove being single is a great look on her. The “Levitating” singer took some time out of her St. Barts trip to give the people what they want and uploaded some snaps of herself wearing a bright pink bikini top and matching latex mini skirt on Instagram. She knew she’d be making some people’s day as she captioned the post, “RISE n SHINE.”
The Grammy Award-winner posed in the grass arching her booty and highlighting her cleavage as she sported this sexy number. She covered her face to make sure her stunning body was the center of focus. She also included a video of her smoldering at the camera and showing a closeup of her blonde hair that was streaked with brown and green cheetah print as she winked at the camera.
The “New Rules” singer sported several iconic looks during her St. Barts trip. She flaunted a sparkly, cutout dress on during a night out on the island. The dress had slits that highlighted her breasts, abs and booty. She also wore a grey crop top and sequin mini skirt during a nighttime boat ride. If Dua Lipa is sending any message with these pics, it’s that she’s an independent woman who doesn’t need a man to thrive.
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, 22, confirmed their split on December 23, 2021. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a rep told People. “They’re figuring things out right now.” The singer and male model started dating in June 2019. They were first spotted together at the British Summertime Hyde Park music fest.
While they were seemingly going strong to the public eye, those close to them had seen the split coming. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks,” a source close to the pair told The U.S. Sun just days before their split. However, their friends still think there’s a chance they can make it work. “Dua and Anwar were together for a long time and so they still have mutual friends on both of their sides who think there’s absolutely a chance they’ll get back together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Unbothered: Jordyn Woods Basks In Love & Luxury Amid Khloé & Tristan’s Klownery Karnival
Live your best life, Jordyn!
Her Royal Thighness is basking in love and luxury after being surprised with a stunning brown Porsche Taycan from her baller boo Karl-Anthony Towns who couldn’t physically be with her due to COVID.
The glowing baddie posted pics of the lavish gift while thanking her better half for making her “feel like a queen.”
“WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!!” she wrote. “My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!? 😩❤️.”
She continued, “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt. 😭”
In the comments section, KAT simply wrote, “Santa Claus 🎅🏽.”
Aside from the super sexy car, KAT also gifted his boo with 5 luxurious designer bags including a dazzling Judith Lieber clutch, studded Prada Re-edition, and a crocodile skin Balenciaga hourglass bag.
This came just days before Tristan Thompson re-embarrassed Khloé Kardashian by admitting to fathering another baby outside their relationship.
For those trying (and failing) to keep score, this was Tristan’s kazillionth time cheating on Khloé who attempted to paint Jordyn as a lowdown dirty homewrecker.
Why was jordyn woods the only woman she called out publicly? https://t.co/BQa0PmI0Af
— don’t worry bout me I’m a thug (@__amanita__) January 4, 2022
Naturally, Jordyn was completely unbothered by the messy shenanigans while living her best life in the first week of 2022.
Jordyn Woods 😮💨😮💨 pic.twitter.com/OtByBHLW5E
— Wren Moods (@WrenMoods) January 5, 2022
How do you think Jordyn reacted to the Khloé/Tristan Katastrophe? Tell us down below and enjoy her (and reactions to her unbotheredness) on the flip.
Jordyn Woods is living her BEST life with a man who loves and adores her ❤️ Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian *who tried to destroy Jordyn* outchea taking her 234,567,890 “L” on Tristan Thompson 😮🤣 pic.twitter.com/qvECoCZqdF
— smileyval05 (@smileyval05) January 4, 2022
“Jordyn Woods is living her BEST life with a man who loves and adores her ❤️ Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian *who tried to destroy Jordyn* outchea taking her 234,567,890 “L” on Tristan Thompson” – we love that for her
I love that Jordyn woods has a man buying her a Porsche and wearing coordinated fits with her. Meanwhile Kylie is stuck with a muderous baby daddy and Khloe’s trapped with a serial cheater who has more baby mamas than nba championship rings. Full circle.
— lil egg roll (@chef_boiiiarbry) December 26, 2021
“I love that Jordyn woods has a man buying her a Porsche and wearing coordinated fits with her. Meanwhile Kylie is stuck with a muderous baby daddy and Khloe’s trapped with a serial cheater who has more baby mamas than nba championship rings. Full circle” – whew
Jordyn Woods got gifted a Porsche from her man for Christmas. Khloe got gifted a step-baby from her cheating man
God don’t like ugly pic.twitter.com/XwmcfGoq2f
— Ace (@ThatTorontoGyal) January 4, 2022
“Jordyn Woods got gifted a Porsche from her man for Christmas. Khloe got gifted a step-baby from her cheating man
God don’t like ugly” – yiiikes
