Noah Cyrus Rocks Strapless Crop Top As She Glows To Celebrate 22nd Birthday — Photo
Noah Cyrus looked incredible as she flaunted her figure for her over-the-top birthday bash! Big sis Miley joined in on the celebration too!
Happy Birthday to Noah Cyrus! The pop princess took to her Instagram on Friday, January 7 to share an epic photo album from her big 22nd birthday bash! The fun-filled snaps included one of her posing in front of a tree lit up in rainbow lights, another where a group of friends are laughing near giant-sized plastic mushrooms and some hilarious shots of the group posing like supermodels. Noah even posted a clip of herself crying tears of joy before she blows out her beautiful butterfly cake!
Noah’s big sister Miley Cyrus joined in on the fun too! In one photo, the siblings hug each other on the couch while giving air kisses. Noah looks incredible in her strapless crop top, black leather jacket and skintight black pants. Her gorgeous raven locks are braided and pulled back tightly. Meanwhile, Miley rocked a matching jacket and pink pants with thick-heeled neon pink boots. She swept her platinum blonde hair up in a loose bun.
The skin-baring look Noah chose to celebrate her birthday should come as no surprise to fans, as she has recently been flaunting her figure during various getaways. To ring in the new year, the “Heart Hurts” hitmaker donned a skimpy peach bikini to enjoy a little solar therapy in Miami. The barely-there style allowed a peek at her collection of gorgeous tattoos. And back in August, Noah delighted onlookers by rocking a bikini top and cowgirl hat while riding a horse at sunset.
The downtime appears much needed for Noah, as she worked incredibly hard on her America Horror Story debut over the summer. She called her role in the two-part finale of the spinoff “surreal.” “I can’t even believe I’m looking at my name in this font…I was on tour with my sister, and we’d lay in the back of the bus watching Asylum, and it pulled me in immediately,” Noah said on Instagram. She admitted that she watched the series “more than any show, any movie, and probably more than any song [she’s] ever listened to.” She added, “There’s episodes I can recite and say the lines word-for-word with the characters.”
Splitsville: Love & Hip-Hop’s Lyrica Anderson Files From Divorce From A1 Bentley
Love & Hip-Hop personality Lyrica Anderson has filed for divorce From A1 Bentley.
Love and Hip-Hop star Lyrica Anderson beat the allegations that she cheated on hubby A1 Bentley with Safaree in a recent season of the show, and since then, everything seemed to be okay between the pair.
The interesting part is the accusation of her cheating all happened while she was pregnant and at birth, A1 insisted on a DNA test that eventually proved he was the father. After having something like that play out in the public, you can only imagine how much damage was done to the relationship behind closed doors.
The couple still moved forward, trying to make the marriage work, but sometimes you just have to let go. According to reports from TMZ, Lyrica has had enough and wants out. Lyrica hit the Los Angeles courthouse yesterday and filed divorce documents to end her 5 year marriage to A1.
For now, we have zero clue what exactly caused her to make the final decision, but since the day they eloped, we’ve had a front row seat to all of their martial issues. It’s only a matter of time before we learn what lead to the divorce and looking at their past history, it will be nothing short of grade A drama…or should we say, A1 drama?
Adele & BF Rich Paul Share A Courtside Laugh At Lakers Game — Rare Photos
Adele glowed as she sat with boyfriend Rich Paul courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 7.
Adele, 33, and boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, are making sporting events their regular date night. The “Easy On Me” singer and her sports agent beau shared a laugh as they sat courtside at the latest Los Angeles Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Jan. 7 in photos obtained by the DailyMail. Rich, of course, managers several pro athletes — including Lakers star LeBron James — so it’s no surprise to see these two cheering on their fave NBA team (and player).
The British star kept her hair up in a glam up-do with with perfectly blown out curtain bangs, pulling her mask down slightly to reveal her impeccable makeup. She sported her usual cat eye and dark nude lip, matching with her long brown nails. Her pulled back hair also allowed the singer to show off her glam gold hoop earrings, adding a late ’80s/early ’90s vibe to the ensemble. For her outfit, Adele opted for a black ensemble consisting of a blazer with gold buttons, black pants and an unusually casual choice of black-and-white Nike Air Force 1’s (perhaps a gift from Rich?).
The sports agent rocked a deep brown leather jacket with a bomber-style zipper from Gucci. The stylish garment displayed the Italian luxury label’s signature red and green stripe down both sides. He kept the rest of his outfit laid back with a light pair of distressed denim jeans and black leather shoes, keeping himself protected from COVID-19 with a fabric face mask.
While the couple have been spotted at Lakers games several times in recent months, they mixed things up with a football game just a week and half before Christmas. The couple cheered for the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 16 as the team sadly lost to the lost 34-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adele and Rich stayed notably low key at the event, opting to watch from a private box rather than the stands with Jay-Z and businessman Maverick Carter. While cameras panned to the “Can I Get A?” rapper and Adele, they missed Maverick and Rich — prompting LeBron to roast them on Twitter! “Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????” the NBA star hilariously posted to Twitter.
GRAMMY winning Adele was first spotted with boyfriend Rich back in July, and sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things are going very well between the two. “Adele is a very strong, independent woman who is confident with herself and is at a point where she knows what she wants in a partner,” an insider shared with HollywoodLife back in December. “Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is. He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself.”
Selling Tampa Star Colony Reeves Shades Rena as ‘Not Loyal’
Selling Tampa (a spinoff of Netflix’s Selling Sunset) features an all-BIPOC, all-female agency, working with upscale homes in Florida.
Two of the leading castmates, Colony Reeves and Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, are great friends, but they don’t always see eye to eye.
On Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, the two realtors were asked who they would hire if they moved to LA. Colony chose to be diplomatic, and said she’d want to hire all of them.
Anne-Sophie, however, chose Christine Quinn: “I would pick Christine because I want to see which outfit she’s gonna show up in to show me this house. I want to see which car she’s going to pull up. I want to see a few things. So I think I would go at Christine only because there’s so many questions that I have.”
The host then asked if anyone from Selling Sunset offered good advice. One of the castmates told the women to “keep your NDAs on you.”
Another tidbit: “Davina told us if you look good, it’s hard to hate you.”
And lastly, “either Jason or Ray” told them “People are going to love us . . . in the moments that we don’t feel like taking pictures. If someone asks us to take a picture, [he told us] just take it because it’s a matter of making someone’s day.”
The two friends argued during the podcast about Rena Upshaw Frazier wanting to create her own brokerage, potentially stealing Sharelle Rosado’s clients. Colony said, “I felt like in that moment, Rena was not [loyal] . . . It was an absolute no for me. And I still sit beside that.”
Anne-Sophie felt exactly the opposite. “I learned to not really give loyalty to employers and really be loyal to myself and be loyal to my own dreams,” she said. “So that’s why when Rena said that she wanted to open her brokerage, I didn’t feel any type of way . . . I still stand firm behind the fact that I absolutely think there’s nothing wrong with it.”
Selling Tampa is currently streaming on Netflix.
