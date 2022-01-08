Noah Cyrus Rocks Strapless Crop Top As She Glows To Celebrate 22nd Birthday — Photo

Noah Cyrus looked incredible as she flaunted her figure for her over-the-top birthday bash! Big sis Miley joined in on the celebration too!

Happy Birthday to Noah Cyrus! The pop princess took to her Instagram on Friday, January 7 to share an epic photo album from her big 22nd birthday bash! The fun-filled snaps included one of her posing in front of a tree lit up in rainbow lights, another where a group of friends are laughing near giant-sized plastic mushrooms and some hilarious shots of the group posing like supermodels. Noah even posted a clip of herself crying tears of joy before she blows out her beautiful butterfly cake!

Noah’s big sister Miley Cyrus joined in on the fun too! In one photo, the siblings hug each other on the couch while giving air kisses. Noah looks incredible in her strapless crop top, black leather jacket and skintight black pants. Her gorgeous raven locks are braided and pulled back tightly. Meanwhile, Miley rocked a matching jacket and pink pants with thick-heeled neon pink boots. She swept her platinum blonde hair up in a loose bun.

The skin-baring look Noah chose to celebrate her birthday should come as no surprise to fans, as she has recently been flaunting her figure during various getaways. To ring in the new year, the “Heart Hurts” hitmaker donned a skimpy peach bikini to enjoy a little solar therapy in Miami. The barely-there style allowed a peek at her collection of gorgeous tattoos. And back in August, Noah delighted onlookers by rocking a bikini top and cowgirl hat while riding a horse at sunset.

The downtime appears much needed for Noah, as she worked incredibly hard on her America Horror Story debut over the summer. She called her role in the two-part finale of the spinoff “surreal.” “I can’t even believe I’m looking at my name in this font…I was on tour with my sister, and we’d lay in the back of the bus watching Asylum, and it pulled me in immediately,” Noah said on Instagram. She admitted that she watched the series “more than any show, any movie, and probably more than any song [she’s] ever listened to.” She added, “There’s episodes I can recite and say the lines word-for-word with the characters.”