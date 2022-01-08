Connect with us

OBF: New York bests Bay State again, this time in legal sports betting

OBF: New York bests Bay State again, this time in legal sports betting
There’s a stale betting adage that tells us “good teams win but great teams cover.”

If we can carry that over to legal sports betting, Massachusetts is neither.

Massachusetts began the New Year with three border states picking its pocket when it comes to gambling proceeds.

And starting at 9 a.m. today, there will be a giant vacuum sucking cash from the Bay State through the Berkshires, down the Mass Pike and into the coffers of the New York State Gaming Commission. New York begins legal, online sports betting, joining Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island as those locales with legal mobile wagering adjacent to the Bay State.

This loss to New York stings more than most, given that Massachusetts could have had legal sports betting in time for football season. The Patriots are 10-6 against the spread this season. New England went over its projected win total of 9.5 and paid off on being +275 to reach the playoffs.

The state Senate, however, punted on a bill passed by the House that would have legalized and regulated the practice. That cost Belichick Believers dearly this fall. Speaking of free money, if you wagered on the Detroit Lions against the spread and the “under” in each of their 16 games this season, you’d be up 20-12 on those 32 bets.

Seeing four neighboring states adopt sports betting while lawmakers on Beacon Hill continue to dawdle can enrage even the most casual would-be bettor. Nearly everyone who lives in Massachusetts — save for those on the Cape and Islands — is now an hour’s drive or less from a state where sports betting is legal.

How do they expect strapped taxpayers to support lawmakers like Arlington’s own state Sen. Cynthia Friedman, who was paid $220,544 in 2021 with so many tax dollars exiting the state?

Legal sports betting has the support of all the major-league teams in the state, plus the PGA Tour and NASCAR. Wynn and MGM have spent billions to open resort casinos in Massachusetts. One of the chief players in the online betting industry — DraftKings — was founded in Massachusetts. Barstool Sports, which began with David Portnoy stuffing newspaper boxes around Greater Boston, is an integral part of Penn National Gaming.

In my other life these days, I am a full-time “Senior Betting Analyst” for GDC Group and Bookies.com. Excuse the plug, but when it comes to “jobs you never thought would exist” as a youngster during the 1970s, “Senior Betting Analyst” was near the top of every list. During my youth, too much time was spent at Wonderland Greyhound Park or filling out NFL parlay cards during lunch at Brackett School in Arlington. No, Ms. Friedman did not get a cut of the action. Thankfully, that part of my education paid dividends.

There are now 30 states plus the District of Columbia that allow sports betting, 19 have it online.

Legal sports betting is spreading like omicron. Yet somehow, Massachusetts has managed to stay immune.

New York becomes the largest state with legal, online sports betting in America with its shrinking population of 19.45 million people. Florida held that honor for 34 days late last year before its gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe was ruled invalid by a federal judge and a federal appeals court.

Now, New York is No. 1 when it comes to sports betting. It’s expected to generate $1 billion in gross revenue annually.

Massachusetts remains much closer to No. 2 when it comes to those who wish to legally bet.

There was some chatter this past week that offered hope to would-be sports bettors in Massachusetts. State Sen. Eric Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat who is running for Lt. Governor, told MassLive.com that he sees sports betting legislation becoming a reality before the November election. Lesser plans to make sports betting an issue in his campaign.

There are currently 23 sports-betting related bills clogging the hopper on Beacon Hill. A House Bill (H3977) regulating sports betting passed that body 156-3 in July. Among the issues of contention are the tax rate on net winnings, wagering on college sports and how the revenue from gambling would be spent by the state. The sides in Massachusetts are split over whether or not the state’s take should be 12.5% or 15%. Meanwhile, New York will be confiscating 51% of the profits made by DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and six other operators. Go big or stay home.

Betting is everywhere now. But offshore sites may or may not pay off when you win. There is no oversight there when it comes to handling your money. Or protecting your information. There are plenty of “traditional” bookmakers who will take your action. They even offer credit. But it can cost an arm and a leg. If you’re lucky.

Doing something because New York is doing it, or doing something because it will generate more tax revenue for overpaid and incompetent legislators on Beacon Hill, is neither sound nor valid. We note that only to question why those in charge haven’t passed legal sports betting in Massachusetts, given those reasons are good enough for them to justify doing anything else.

Massachusetts sat on the cutting edge of individual freedom for nearly 400 years. Yet it remains in the Confederacy when it comes to sports betting. In New York, 1 in 3 adults is expected to place a bet online this year. Prohibition did not end alcoholism. The War On Drugs was an unqualified disaster. And there have been problem gamblers for as long as there’s been gambling.

Legal, licensed providers know it is in their best interest to track problem gamblers, address gambling addiction and offer ways forward with responsible gambling.

That’s simple common sense.

Something that remains under quarantine on Beacon Hill.

Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.

