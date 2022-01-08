News
Omar Kelly: Dolphins will have tough decisions to make on their own free agents
The Miami Dolphins are projected to have an NFL-leading $74 million in cap space to spend on players this offseason.
That kind of spending flexibility is created by 28 players becoming unrestricted, restricted, or exclusive-rights free agents.
That is nearly half the team, which means Miami’s executives and decision makers will have some tough calls to make when their offseason begins after Sunday’s season finale against the New England Patriots.
Here’s a look at the impending free agents, with an explanation of how much they were paid this season, a breakdown of what they contributed this season, and what’s ahead.
Receiver Will Fuller — $10.5 million
Fuller was Miami’s worst free agency signing since the Dolphins inked safety Gibril Wilson to a five-year, $27.5 million deal in 2009, and he only lasted one season. Fuller contributed four receptions for 26 yards in the one-and-a-half games he played before breaking his finger, and checking out on the team and the season. Fuller will likely have a hard time convincing this next team his heart’s still into playing football.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah — $7.5 million
Ogbah delivered his second straight dominant season for the Dolphins, contributing 40 tackles, nine sacks, 24 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 10 pass deflections from a defensive lineman. The Dolphins would be wise to re-sign this 28-year-old, but it likely could tax the team’s payroll. Miami will also consider locking him up for next season by using the franchise tag, which would pay him $17.5 million.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett — $5 million
Brissett, a former Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer standout, led Miami to a 2-3 record in his stint as Tua Tagovailoa’s replacement when Miami’s starting quarterback was injured. He completed 62.7 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions. His 78.1 passer rating was the fourth-worst of his six-year career. Considering Miami’s quarterback room is fairly unsettled it’s hard to tell what’s on the horizon at this position.
Tailback Phillip Lindsay — $3.25 million
Miami claimed Lindsay and his contract off the waiver wire four games ago, and the former Pro Bowler has contributed 87 yards on 28 touches in the three games he’s played for the Dolphins. Re-signing the 27-year-old should be considered, but likely isn’t a priority.
Receiver Albert Wilson — $3 million
Wilson’s had a fairly inconsistent four-year tenure with the Dolphins, for whom he’s started 33 games since 2018. With his lackluster production — 25 receptions for 213 yards — in 13 games this season, both sides might benefit from moving on.
Cornerback Justin Coleman — $2.25 million
Coleman was signed with the hopes he’d take over the nickel cornerback spot, but his inconsistent play early allowed Nik Needham to keep his old role. Coleman improved as the season progressed, contributing 27 tackles and two interceptions. But it’s a stretch to conclude he’s anything more than a journeyman.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts — $2.14 million
Robert returned to the Dolphins nine months after having reconstructive knee surgery, resumed his starting role as Miami’s starting inside linebacker and delivered a career year, recording 78 tackles, one sack and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Roberts, who will turn 28 in April, is viewed as one of Brian Flores’ lieutenants, so don’t be surprised when he re-signs.
Tight end Durham Smythe — $2.2 million
Smythe, who has started 40 games for the Dolphins the past four seasons, logged a career-high in receptions (32) and receiving yards (325). But this in-line tight end remains limited as a pass catcher, and has only scored two touchdowns in his career. Expect this former Notre Dame standout to sign with the highest bidder.
Running back Malcolm Brown — $2.14 million
Brown, who joined Miami as a free agent last offseason, started three games early in the season and contributed 125 rushing yards and one rushing score on 33 carries. He also caught three passes for 10 yards before being placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury. At this point he’s a minimum-salary player.
Tight end Mike Gesicki — $1.4 million
Gesicki, who has been used as a receiver more than a tight end the past two seasons, recorded a career-high in receptions (71) and receiving yards (758) this season. But he’s only scored two touchdowns this season, which bring his total to 13 scores the past three years. While he’s a productive offensive weapon Gesicki doesn’t necessarily the best fit in Miami’s offense, which could make him one of the Dolphins’ toughest offseason decisions. Because using the franchise tag on Gesicki could become expensive due to how much he’s been used as a receiver, expect him to test the free agent market.
Punter Michael Palardy — $1.4 million
Palardy, a former St. Thomas Aquinas standout, has been inconsistent this season, and it has contributed to Miami’s struggles on special teams. He’s averaging 44.3 yards on 74 punts (ranked 24th), and 39.7 net yards per punt (ranked 19th), which means he should either be replaced, or have competition this offseason.
Defensive tackle John Jenkins — $1.2 million
Jenkins played in the first six games of 2021, serving as the Dolphins’ injury replacement for Raekwon Davis. During that stretch he contributed 16 tackles in 169 defensive snaps. If this 32-year-old continues playing it will likely be for the veteran minimum.
Safety Jason McCourty — $1.2 million
McCourty had 21 tackles in the seven games he played with Miami before going on injured reserve because of a foot injury. Jevon Holland blossomed into one of the team’s top playmakers in his absence, which means the 34-year-old’s services are no longer needed. If he’s signed in Miami or elsewhere it will likely be for the veteran minimum.
Linebacker Duke Riley — $1.1 million
Riley started three of the 15 games he played in 2021, logged 22 tackles and blocked a punt this season. He was one of the few productive players on special teams because his energy was infectious. This is the least he’s ever played in his five-year NFL career, but at a minimum salary he brings plenty of value.
Linebacker Brennan Scarlett — $1.1 million
Scarlett started four of the 12 games he played this season, contributing 17 tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass breakup. He’s a role player who has played more snaps on special teams than he has on defense this season.
Receiver Mack Hollins — $1.1 million
Hollins isn’t just one of the Dolphins’ best special teams contributors, he’s also been one of the team’s most productive red-zone weapons. He’s scored four touchdowns on his 14 receptions, which he’s turned into 223 yards. This team captain should be a priority to re-sign, but at the right price.
Center Greg Mancz — $990,000
The Dolphins sent a 2022 sixth-round pick to Baltimore this summer to acquire Mancz and a 2022 seven-round selection. Mancz started four of the five games he played this season as a replacement for injured center Michael Deiter, but his play didn’t hint that he’s more than an NFL backup.
Tailback Duke Johnson — $920,000
Johnson, a former University of Miami standout, has developed into the team’s leading tailback in the past three games, and his 4.6 yards per carry average indicates this 28-year-old could potentially do more with a better offensive line leading the way. But his days of potentially leading a backfield are likely over, which means there won’t be a tremendous demand for his services.
Receiver Isaiah Ford — $920,000
Ford, a 2017 seventh-round pick, has been waived and re-signed 10 times since 2018 by the Dolphins. His intellect and understanding of Miami’s offense makes him difficult to replace, which explains why this fifth-year vet has contributed 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Linebacker Vince Biegel — $920,000
This 2019 Dolphins starter has had a rough two seasons because of injuries, but he’s fought his way back onto the 53-man roster, and has contributed primarily on special teams this season. It’s difficult to say whether there’s more upside to Biegel, who turns 29 in July. But he’s proven that he has the type of versatility and makeup Flores likes.
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (RFA) — $850,000
This former University of Miami standout was signed off Carolina’s practice squad in late October, and has contributed two tackles in the four games he’s played this season with Miami. It’s unrealistic to expect Miami to use an original-round tender worth $2.4 million on Redwine, but he might be signed to a contract for the NFL minimum.
Cornerback Jamal Perry (RFA) — $850,000
Perry, who was the first player signed to a Flores-led Dolphins team back in 2019, might have an uphill battle remaining with Miami because of the knee injury he suffered in late November. He’s facing a tough rehab as a restricted free agent. Don’t expect Miami to place a tender on him, but he could be re-signed for the minimum, giving him a chance to rehab with the Dolphins.
Tailback Patrick Laird (RFA) — $850,000
Laird, who made the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie from California, has spent the past three seasons serving as a special teams contributor and a pass-catching specialist out the backfield. His 2021 season ended with a knee injury, which means he’ll likely be signing for the minimum with Miami, or another team when he’s healthy. Getting a tender is unlikely.
Cornerback Nik Needham (RFA) — $850,000
The Dolphins have unsuccessfully tried to find a cornerback better than Nik Needham for the past three seasons, but the former UTEP standout Miami has developed as an undrafted rookie keeps proving his value as versatile defender. In his three seasons in Miami he’s contributed 169 tackles, six interceptions, and three sacks, while starting 22 of the 44 games he’s played. That’s why the Dolphins need to be careful what tender — first-round ($5.5 million), second-round ($4 million), or original-round ($2.4 million) — they place on this 25-year-old as a restricted free agent because another team might try to lure him from Miami.
Receiver Preston Williams (RFA) — $850,000
Williams was Miami’s most promising rookie in 2019 before his season ended prematurely because of a knee injury. Last year, a foot injury derailed his second season as a starter. This season, Williams has been relatively healthy, but hasn’t been a factor for this receiver-starved offense. He’s caught six passes for 71 yards in the eight games he’s played. His struggles and complicated personality might motivate the Dolphins to move on instead of placing the original-round tender ($2.4 million) on this restricted free agent. But it is possible that Miami could re-sign to a smaller contract if he doesn’t sign elsewhere.
Linebacker Sam Eguavoen (RFA) — $850,000
Eguavoen, a CFL import the Dolphins have spent the past three seasons developing, has spent most of his tenure in Miami as a special teams contributor. This season he’s contributed 16 tackles, half a sack and six quarterback hits in the 180 defensive snaps he’s played. Putting the original-round tender ($2.4 million) on Eguavoen would be fiscally irresponsible. So expect the soon to be 29-year-old to become an unrestricted free agent.
US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses
Long considered the biggest event in women’s golf, the U.S. Women’s Open now has prize money and future sites to match.
The U.S. Golf Association announced Friday the purse will nearly double this year to $10 million, by far the richest in women’s golf and challenging top prizes in women’s sports.
The purse was $5.5 million when Yuka Saso won at Olympic Club last year.
Helping to make it possible was the USGA bringing on a presenting sponsor — Ohio-based PreMedica, a not-for-profit integrated health organization serving 28 states.
With ProMedica’s backing, the U.S. Women’s Open purse plans to increase to $11 million and eventually $12 million over the next five years.
Along with a massive jump in money, the USGA is sending the women to some of the classic U.S. Open designs that for decades have hosted the men. That list includes a return to Oakmont and Pinehurst No. 2, along with Riviera, Oakland Hills, Merion, Inverness and Interlachen.
The USGA said Pinehurst would host the men’s and women’s Open in successive weeks in 2029, just as it did in a highly successful debut in 2014. Martin Kaymer won the U.S. Open, and Michelle Wie captured her first major at the U.S. Women’s Open the following week.
It’s the first major initiative by the USGA since Mike Whan, the former LPGA Tour commissioner, took over as CEO last summer.
“The USGA prides itself on conducting championships that not only provide an incredible stage for the athletes, but also give younger players something to dream about,” Whan said. “For more than 75 years, the U.S. Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning.”
He said the partnership with ProMedica helps make that happen. The health group also will be a marketing partner of the USGA, and its “ProMedica Impact Fund” will be the official charity of the Women’s Open. The fund is committed to raising more than $1 billion over eight years for programs geared toward improving individual and community health.
“We’ll push to change the game and what it means to young women worldwide in order to reach new heights every year,” Whan said.
The Women’s Open is June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge in North Carolina, and then it moves to Pebble Beach for the first time the following year. Pebble Beach was already on the schedule.
Pine Needles has a short but strong history of the Women’s Open, with a list of champions that include Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Cristie Kerr.
Only once had it gone to Pinehurst — the back-to-back weeks in 2014 — and Pine Needles was among the venues that could be labeled as the courses where the women played the Open.
The future lineup is filled with historic courses, such as Riviera and Merion, which have hosted U.S. Open over the years.
The announcement came two months after the LPGA Tour announced a 2022 schedule with 34 tournaments and higher purses. The U.S. Women’s Open increase pushes the total prize money for the year just over $90 million.
“This is an exciting day for the LPGA, women’s golf and women’s sports more broadly,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. “We applaud our friends at the USGA and ProMedica for their vision and dedication to supporting the world’s best female golfers.
“With this elevated purse and a phenomenal list of world-class upcoming venues, the U.S. Women’s Open has not only cemented its place as one of the leading events on our global tour, but also as one of the most impactful women’s sports events in the world.”
Most telling among new sites was Oakland Hills on the list.
The Detroit-area course recently went through a major renovation under Gil Hanse, whose architecture firm was chosen to design the Olympic Golf Course in Rio for the 2016 Olympics. It has been trying to land a U.S. Open for the seventh time. Oakland Hills is where Ben Hogan famously “brought this course, this monster” to its knees when he won the Open in 1951, but it hasn’t held the men’s Open since 1996.
Hogan also won in 1948 at Riviera in Los Angeles, now site of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. It remains one of the more fabled stops on the West Coast, but was seen has not having enough room for all the infrastructure required for a men’s major, such as the U.S. Open.
Inverness in Toledo, Ohio, most recently hosted the Solheim Cup. The Women’s Open also is returning to Interlachen outside Minneapolis for the first time since Inbee Park won her first Women’s Open in 2008. That will be played in 2030, the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones winning the U.S. Open during his “impregnable quadrilateral” sweep of the four biggest golf tournaments of his day.
It was not immediately clear how much the winner would receive at the U.S. Women’s Open. Saso earned slightly more than the typical 18% of the purse, with the USGA wanting to provide the biggest payoff at $1 million.
The prize money for the men’s U.S. Open last year was $12.5 million. The purse for this year’s event hasn’t been decided yet.
Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday
BRISTOL, Conn. — Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts.
Alex Rodriguez, the scandal-tainted three-time MVP who had been on the telecasts during the past four seasons, will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstay on New York Yankees’ broadcasts since 1992.
Cone, a five-time All-Star and the 1994 AL Cy Young Award winner, had a 17-season big league career that ended in 2003. The 59-year-old has been a broadcaster for the Yankees’ YES Network since 2011 after initial stints in 2002 and 2008-09. He will work a reduced YES schedule this season.
Perez, 52, had a 13-season career that ended in 2006. He worked for ESPN from 2006-10, left for Cleveland’s front office, coached for Miami and Houston, then returned to ESPN in 2014.
Ravech, who turns 57 on Jan. 19, joined ESPN in 1993 and becomes the fourth play-by-play broadcaster on ESPN’s Sunday broadcasts following Jon Miller (1990-2010), Dan Shulman (2011-17) and Matt Vasgersian (2018-21).
Vasgersian had teamed with Rodriguez, who will be paired with Kay for “Kay-Rod” broadcasts on ESPN2 that will include Yankees-Red Sox games and two regular-season games on ESPN. The pair will work from both home studios and on site, and their broadcasts are planned to include fantasy baseball and analytics.
Kay, who turns 61 on Feb. 2, has been a Yankees’ television broadcaster since 2002 after starting on the team’s radio commentary team.
Ravech and Perez have agreed to contract extensions, ESPN said Friday.
Sunday night broadcasts also will include reporting by Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.
ESPN will announce its schedule later. The MLB season is threatened by a management lockout that started after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.
St. Louis City announces new quarantine guidelines, more testing
ST. LOUIS — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis Metro Area, the City of St. Louis Department of Health announced two new partnerships that will bring more tests to the city.
Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the Director of Health at the City of St. Louis Department of Health also announced stricter quarantine guidelines for individuals who aren’t able to obtain an antigen test.
“We’re in the midst of an alarming public health crisis,” Davis said.
She said the first five days of exposure are crucial and has updated the city’s isolation guidance.
“After I consulted local state and federal partners, the City of St Louis Department of Health currently recommends adhering to isolation periods of 10 days, if you are unable to take an antigen test at day give,” Davis said Thursday.
This goes above what the CDC recommends.
“If you are unable to get a test 5 days after last close contact with someone with COVID-19, you can leave your home after day 5 if you have been without COVID-19 symptoms throughout the 5-day period. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after your date of last close contact when around others at home and in public,” according to the CDC’s website.
Davis said demand for testing is at an all-time high and these changes for the city are due to a limited supply of testing.
Davis announced more tests will be available in the city starting next week.
“One of the new partnerships is with Nomi Health,” Davis said. “The other partnerships are with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Urban League, Centene Health, and other public health partners.”
Each partnership will provide 500-1,000 tests each day, above what the city is already able to provide. This means approximately 1,000-2,000 additional tests will be available beginning next week.
Davis said the locations of the additional tests will be announced by the end of the business day Friday.
