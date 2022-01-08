OpenSea Is Valued at $13.3 Billion, but Is the Platform Keeping Art Safe?

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that four years after it was founded, the blockchain and NFT distribution platform OpenSea has been valued at an enormous sum of $13.3 billion; this designation had been made after the company announced that it had recently raised $300 in fresh venture capital. This development is commensurate with the titanic surge in interest in NFTs, blockchain technology and alternative realities such as the Metaverse that has continued to crest in recent months. OpenSea has also made the news for acting as a host for particularly notable creative ventures: Lindsay Lohan hawked a furry NFT on the platform last September.
According to the Times, what this staggering valuation and new influx of funding means is that OpenSea will be able to overhaul its trust and safety team and increase the accessibility of NFTs to less experienced customers; these developments should go a long way towards deepening the company’s footprint.
However, with emerging technologies there’s always a learning curve when it comes to ironing out imperfections, and OpenSea has not been without its share of controversies. Last September, a top OpenSea executive was accused of trading NFT assets with the use of insider information.
In April of 2021, the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat pulled the plug on an auction that was set to take place on OpenSea. Essentially, an unauthorized NFT version of the artist’s 1986 mixed media work Free Comb with Pagoda was offered (and backed by Daystrom) with a controversial additional term: if the buyer of the NFT so desired, the original artwork would be destroyed so that the NFT edition would exist as the work’s “the only remaining form.”
Basquiat’s estate successfully argued that such a sale constituted a copyright violation, but the incident undoubtedly placed an original Basquiat work in danger of slipping through the cracks. More recently, on December 30, the NFT gallerist and collector Todd Kramer, who had in his possession 15 NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club fired off a series of tweets tantamount to a distress call: “I have been hacked” he wrote. “All my apes [have] gone.” As you can imagine, his pleas for help inspired an outpouring of derision, but they also highlighted the ongoing vulnerability of NFT ownership.
My heart breaks every time someone’s ape is stolen and the first thing you see in the replies is change your PFP and you’re a moron it’s your fault. I don’t know how people kick someone while they are down. Those are the last emotions that come to mind for me.
To assist Kramer, OpenSea was able to put a stop to the trading of the assets that had been stolen from him, but beyond that, OpenSea wan’t able to wasn’t able to return the apes that had been pilfered, because they’re stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The NFTs Kramer ultimately lost were were a total of $2.2 million.
“We take theft seriously and have these policies in place to meet our obligations to the community and deter theft in the wider ecosystem,” a spokesperson for OpenSea told Observer on Wednesday. “OpenSea is a blockchain explorer, meaning our goal is to provide the most comprehensive view into NFTs across different blockchains. We do not have the power to freeze or delist NFTs that exist on these blockchains, however we do disable the ability to use OpenSea to buy or sell stolen items. Since this issue emerged, we’ve built security tools and processes to combat theft on OpenSea. We are actively expanding our efforts across customer support, trust and safety, and site integrity so we can move faster to protect and empower our users.”
Jean Chen Ho’s collection of short stories, Fiona and Jane, follows Fiona Lin and Jane Shen as they grow up in the suburbs of Southern California and into their adult lives, determining what it means to define themselves by and separate from their friendship. These linked stories lovingly and unflinchingly explore the complications of familial relationships, shifting notions of home, and how friendship can be both a wound and a balm.
Observer: The first thing that stood out to me about Fiona and Jane was the authenticity of your settings of Taipei, Los Angeles, and New York. Why did you choose those specific places?
Jean Chen Ho: These are three cities that I myself have personally lived in, and I’ve experienced various parts of these cities at various times in my life. I wanted these characters to have a sense of movement and history with their families. Even if Jane was born in Southern California, there’s a sense of her parents having left Taiwan behind. In the first story, she goes to visit her father when she’s on spring break and various revelations occur. It’s really a new and different environment for her, which matches these strange things that she comes to discover about her relationship to her dad and her parents’ marriage.
I wanted to write about Southern California and just LA in general because our city is so vast, and I think there’s so many stories to tell about Los Angeles. I only try to tell a very specific subset of that. I wanted to tell the story of these two Taiwanese American girls and what it was like to grow up in the suburbs. Jane eventually moves to LA, Fiona to New York, and then she comes back to LA. The latter part of the book they’re in their thirties approaching forty and are trying to repair their friendship and get to know each other as adults, and their lives in LA is a part of that story too. For LA, I wanted to tell these specific, very local stories that append the drama that the characters are living through.
For New York, Fiona goes there because she follows her college boyfriend, and really, because she is just trying to get away from her family. Fiona is a character who’s always had a sense of who she was and what she wanted, which is in contrast to Jane, who’s sort of floating around in life.
As you said, there’s a lot of movement in this collection. What does home mean to Fiona and Jane?
I think one of the recurring ideas about this book is that Fiona and Jane are each other’s safety. At the same time, there’s these massive moments when one betrays the other or feels like they’re not– when you have a best friend who you’ve known for so long, it can start to feel like, “Well, we’re the same person.” Then there’s moments when one or the other discovers, “Oh, that’s not really the case.”
I think ultimately in this 20-year span of time that we get to spend with them, they grow up together, they fall apart, and then they come back together and reconcile and try to find a home in each other however difficult or tenuous that may be. I don’t know if that sounds corny, but I think they’re home to each other and they manage to save one another in the moments when one or the other needs saving.
I think the idea of home plays out in other aspects of the book too, because, obviously there’s displacement for both of their parents being immigrants coming from Taiwan to Los Angeles, and then Fiona really desperately wants to get away from this codependent relationship she has with her mother.
Can you talk more about Fiona and Jane turning against each other? I feel like Fiona and Jane defined themselves by each other, but they were defining themselves against each other too.
Yes. I mean it happens in a couple of stories. It happens when they’re young because they’re so close when they’re teenagers. There’s a moment in “Go Slow” and they’re sixteen. They’re learning how to drink with their friendWon. This story is from Jane’s point of view, and she has always been the follower in their friendship. There’s a point in this story where she comes to realize that she doesn’t have to be such a follower just because Fiona is the one who is so certain about everything. They don’t get into an argument, and it’s not anything super dramatic, but I think Jane at that moment, has this really important internal reflection that she’s her own person.
For Fiona, after college she moves immediately to New York and abandons her life in LA. I think she reflects at one point on why she does that. “Why did I drift apart from Jane?” She wonders if that was an active choice or if it was something that she had been building up to. I think those are subtle moments in which the two women are trying to reflect on their own agency and their own identity, separate from the very close friendship. Where do you draw your line between yourself and your best friend?
I think that we often, perhaps as a culture, have discussions about codependency between romantic relationships, and maybe not so much about friendships, very close friendships that you’re defined by and who you define as a really big part of your life. How do you still have a sense of yourself outside of that? I think that’s one of the things that these women try to figure out throughout these stories.
Can you talk more about the concept of expectation between– you were talking about friendships, but between parental relationships as well.
Oh, for Fiona and her mom?
Yes. Or Jane and her parents.
I feel like that’s a very familiar narrative trope when we think about immigrant Asian American families. A while ago, I had interviewed this Korean American writer/director named Andrew Ahn for NPR. He was working on his first feature, which is called Spa Night. I had been aware of his work because he had this really beautiful short called Dol (First Birthday).
He’s a queer Asian American man, and his short film Dol (First Birthday) is about a guy who is gay and in a relationship with a man, and then his brother has a first birthday for the main character’s nephew. He goes to this first birthday, there’s all these Korean cultural traditions and food, but the main character can’t bring his partner to the birthday party. It’s just such a beautiful film.
We had this conversation about being artists and having immigrant Asian parents and parental expectations. He said something about how there’s this idea that our parents expect so much of us because they want us to be excellent or they sacrifice so much and so we have to pay it back or something. He was like, “No, actually our parents love us so much, our immigrant parents have so much care for us as their children.”
I think that story doesn’t always get told or isn’t as familiar as the story of Asian parents being very tough on their kids. I just loved his answer because when he said that, it just felt so true to me. At the same time, I’m not saying that the other narrative isn’t true, but I think there’s space for an expansion of that narrative.
I think when I was writing about Fiona’s mom or when I was writing about Jane and her relationship to her dad and to her mom, there’s difficult moments, but I wanted to also show and really demonstrate and explore that love that Andrew was talking about when I interviewed him, because it’s real, and it’s not just about, “Oh, you didn’t meet my expectations as a daughter,’ or something, it’s that, “I love you so much.” I hope that comes through.
Speaking about complicated relationships, I feel like the book really revolves around what people don’t talk about, resentments and guilt. In a book about relationships, what were you trying to say about the power of the unsaid?
I think with a long friendship, there’s so much that you know about one another, and, in some ways, your best friend knows you better than you know yourself. Your best friend remembers things about you that perhaps you would rather have forgotten or a past version of yourself that you have tried to shed. And then your best friend is perhaps still living with that memory or that version of you, which you have already discarded.
Maybe it’s not so much that there’s things that are unsaid, but there’s crosstalk between different versions of who you are. Whether it’s the two of them throughout what we get to see of their friendship in this book, it’s kind of like time traveling in a sense, right? As they grow up, I think there’s moments when, especially because they’re separated for most of their twenties, when they come back together, there’s a lot of assumptions that each friend makes about the other based on all of their history, but they’ve both changed so much. Inherently, there’s gaps in the narrative because these characters have to really get to know each other again as adults.
Sometimes there’s things that, when you’re so close to someone, are even harder to say because there’s much more at stake. I think especially if it’s somebody who’s known you when you were a kid, how can you say to this person you love, “Hey, that’s not who I am anymore. That’s who I was fifteen years ago, ten years ago, but this is who I’d like to be in the present with you.” I hope that readers get to decide if that actually happens in their friendship by the end of the book.
While the highly anticipated revival of The Music Man idles awaiting the recovery from COVID of its stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster and other Broadway shows have closed either temporarily or permanently, the Metropolitan Opera defied Omicron to present its annual New Year’s Eve gala Friday night. If the crowd was sparser and less nattily dressed than in previous years, enthusiastically grateful applause greeted the superb cast and conductor after the premiere of the company’s new version of Verdi’s beloved classic Rigoletto. Before a celebratory shower of glittering confetti fell from the ceiling, the response was decidedly more tepid for the production team as yet once again director Bartlett Sher demonstrated little affinity for opera.
One of the more baffling features of Peter Gelb’s reign has been his propensity to invite again and again the same directors whose limp, unimaginative productions fail to challenge Met audiences. Rigoletto is Sher’s eighth project for the company, while this season also hosts Mary Zimmerman’s fifth and Sir David McVicar’s eleventh! Gelb has been understandably cautious given the aggressively negative reactions toward Luc Bondy’s brutal reimagining of Tosca and Willy Decker’s spare, contemporary La Traviata. But both have been swiftly replaced by more conservative productions by McVicar and Michael Mayer, respectively.
Mayer’s 2013 Rigoletto too fiercely divided audiences, many of whom derided its substitution of 60s Las Vegas for the 16th century Mantua setting of Verdi’s original. Its louche evocation of the Rat Pack milieu, complete with neon lights and a stripper pole, doomed it to being replaced after just 56 performances. Online commentators were also quick to condemn unseen the new Met attempt even before it premiered when it was announced that Sher’s version would be set in the Weimar Republic during the 1920s.
Yet any resemblance to the television series Babylon Berlin’s riveting depiction of a corrupt society on the verge of a cataclysm was nowhere to be found in the bland, confused Rigoletto that unfolded Friday night. Other than an opportunity for Catherine Zuber to design some smashingly stylish gown for the ladies, one searched in vain for the rationale behind Sher’s decision. Little suggested pre-Nazi Berlin; the opera could have been taking place anywhere.
Reports of the production’s initial performances several years ago at the Berlin Staatsoper took pains to mention that Michael Yeargan’s set lacked its intended turntable. But, boy, was it ever in evidence at the Met as the immense versatile structure spun round and round to dizzying excess. One of the evening’s most unnecessary moments illustrated Sher’s recurring tendency to use the turntable to direct the audience’s attention to the wrong thing! After Rigoletto’s daughter Gilda was kidnapped and brought to the lascivious Duke, the tenor who had just moments earlier showed his tender side in the aria “Parmi veder le lagrime” exalted that he could now have his way with his current crush. Poor Piotr Beczala had to step to the front of the stage and valiantly poured out both verses of his cabaletta, but no one was watching him as the set revolved to expose a desperate Gilda being restrained, then stripped by a pair of impassive matrons.
Minutes later, well before Quinn Kelsey finished pouring his heart out in his desperate plea “Cortegiani,”
Sher brought out the seduced Gilda, barefoot and wrapped in a white bedsheet, effectively both ruining the baritone’s big moment and diminishing the soprano’s usually wrenching entrance. Despite this outrageous miscalculation, the audience still responded with a roar of appreciation for the baritone’s urgent rendition. While the evening was filled with many head-scratching choices by Sher, he and Kelsey did collaborate on a revelatory interpretation of the title character, one in which the tender, wounded father came to the fore.
Since there was no longer a Renaissance court needing a jester, one never knew how Sher’s Rigoletto functioned in an early 20th century Weimar world. Yet in the first act, Kelsey still vividly evoked the character’s double nature, turning on and off the caustic remarks expected of him while clearly resenting his outlier status among the elites. More than other Rigolettos I’ve seen, Kelsey’s was completely broken by Monterone’s terrifying curse. Never before have I so clearly understood Rigoletto’s drive for vengeance against the Duke. Rosa Feola’s uncommonly forthright Gilda made it abundantly clear that she would never renounce her seducer, so a rash, protective father must dispose of him in order to “save” his daughter.
Kelsey, who first appeared in Rigoletto at the Met as Monterone ten years ago, has sung the title role nearly 100 times including new productions in Oslo, Paris and Zurich, prior to bringing his acclaimed interpretation to Lincoln Center Friday night. He follows in a long line of Americans who have shone in Rigoletto at the Met during the 20th century from Lawrence Tibbett, Leonard Warren and Robert Merrill to Cornell MacNeil and Sherrill Milnes.
Kelsey in his turn brings a uniquely beautiful, high baritone to the Verdi repertoire. As in previous Met performances as Germont, di Luna and Amonasro, he favors nuance over brute force which draws you in to sympathize with even the most misguided characters. Rather than his show-stopping “Cortegiani,” for me the high points of Kelsey’s portrayal were the heartfelt duets with Gilda, especially his breathtakingly quiet reprise of “Ah, veglia, o donna” in the first act.
Of course, he had a most worthy partner in Feola, whose softly radiant yet penetrating soprano was consistently bewitching in what has become a signature role for her. If the occasional extreme high note didn’t speak quite as easily as she might have wished, she and Kelsey always sang with admirable legato and remarkable care for Verdi’s dynamics. Feola was also an unusually spirited and determined Gilda who made us believe in her desperately misguided mission to save the Duke, despite Sher’s absurdly incomprehensible staging of her murder.
Beczala, who turned 55 last week, remains a creditable Duke, the role of his Met debut in 2006. If his bright, impassioned tenor did not ring out as consistently had it had at the premiere of the Mayer Las Vegas production nine years ago, one easily understood the sheltered Gilda’s all-consuming infatuation. Beczala is such an appealing performer that one felt he and Sher had too much ignored the brutal, unfeeling side of the Duke: he was far too likable.
Andrea Mastroni returned to Sparafucile, his inky black bass reveling in his insidious villainy. Armenian mezzo Varduhi Abrahamyan debuted as his seductive sister and partner-in-crime Maddalena. If she didn’t pour out the decibels as vigorously as others before her have, she held her own in an interestingly slow rendition of the famed quartet.
Eve Gigliotti’s brutally opportunistic Giovanna too often distracted from Gilda, while Craig Colclough thundered mightily as Monterone while being aggressively manhandled. Among the conspirators Jeongcheol Cha’s virile Marullo stood out.
Conductor Daniele Rustioni’s debut five years ago leading a revival of Aïda passed without much notice but his magnificent Rigoletto gave notice that he is one of today’s best Verdi conductors. He drew glorious, incisive playing from the Met’s fine orchestra and the men’s chorus performed with tremendous vigor and bite. One heard incredible orchestral detail throughout but never at the expense of a propulsive forward motion. I hope that he will return to work this magic on more Verdi, but this weekend he’ll tackle Mozart in a revival of Le Nozze di Figaro in a weak-tea production by Sir Richard Eyre, another Gelb favorite,
While Rigoletto newcomers likely won’t be confused or put off by Sher’s wanly straightforward production, they will also not gain any new insights into Verdi’s compelling and tragic tale of paternal affection gone awry. After the performance, my masked group of five opera veterans collectively shook their heads after yet another off-kilter Sher Met premiere. While his pleasant debut Il Barbiere di Siviglia has succeeded as a durable favorite, the other seven are safe, timid and/or just downright dull. Don’t Met audiences deserve better?
Maybe the Ravens didn’t use up all their luck in the first half of the season.
There is always that possibility.
To get into the playoffs, the Ravens need a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday and losses by the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins. According to most of the projections, there’s a less than 3.5% chance of that happening. But this has been a crazy season filled with plenty of unpredictable storylines.
If the Ravens win behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and the Colts (at Jaguars) and Dolphins (vs. Patriots) lose early Sunday afternoon, all the Ravens fans will be sitting up late Sunday night watching the Chargers play the Raiders in Las Vegas. And if they are lucky, the Chargers will be trailing by one point after scoring a touchdown with one second remaining and Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman will be asked to call the 2-point conversion play.
OK, just kidding. But the Ravens need that type of luck.
“Now, let’s [not] put this season to bed yet, because if we win this game, we just need a three-game parlay, now, to hit,” Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said. “I don’t want to sound like Pete Rose up here, but we just need a three-game parlay to hit; a lot of people bet five and six — not that I’m a gambler.”
In all honesty, the Ravens are fortunate to be at this point, which is tribute to their front office and coaching staff. They’ve lost their top three running backs, Pro Bowl left tackle, star quarterback, two Pro Bowl cornerbacks, a starting safety and a starting defensive end for significant time. That shows the depth of the roster assembled by general manager Eric DeCosta and his staff, as well as the game day preparations made by Harbaugh and his coaches.
It also puts the Ravens’ season into perspective: They are an average team playing in a below-average league.
Their work ethic and philosophy were keys to a strong start, but they also got plenty of luck. Some might call it fate. In Week 2, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled at the Ravens’ 32-yard line with 1:26 left, which helped Baltimore secure a 36-35 win. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Lions, 19-17, in Week 3. Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship suffered a hip injury in pregame warmups in Week 5, which is why Indianapolis tried and failed on a pair of 2-point conversions in a 31-25 overtime loss in Baltimore.
Back then, “a win was a win.” Few cared how the Ravens played since they won five of their first six games and at one time had the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 8-3.
Now, their luck has changed. The Ravens (8-8) have lost five straight and are on the outside of the playoff picture.
Things started to fall apart Oct. 24, when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens, 41-17, and put the rest of the league on notice that an athletic front seven, particularly in the front four, could cause problems for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Nearly three weeks later, the Miami Dolphins repeatedly pressured Jackson into making mistakes in an ugly 22-10 loss.
The word was out, and no one knows for sure how Jackson will respond because he will miss his fourth straight game Sunday with an injured ankle. Without Jackson, the Ravens’ offensive weaknesses have been exposed. The running game has suffered because Jackson is their only outside threat, and the pass blocking is worse because Huntley and journeyman Josh Johnson are not as elusive as Jackson.
Forget about big plays. They no longer exist in this offense, and some of that is by design.
Defensively, the secondary has become a revolving door for street free agents. Once considered the strong point entering the season, the Ravens are ranked No. 32 in pass defense, allowing 220.3 yards per game. At least that’s a new problem this year on top of the continued failure to pressure the quarterback.
After last season ended with a divisional-round loss to the Bills, the Ravens wanted to improve their offense, which was ranked No. 1 in the league in rushing and No. 32 in passing. They’ve done that, sitting at No. 5 in rushing and No. 13 in passing. However, they are No. 1 in rush defense and last in pass defense. They’ve taken one step forward and one step backward.
But when all the injuries are considered, it’s a major accomplishment the Ravens are still in the playoff picture, even though there have been some questionable coaching decisions on game day. It’s been a crazy year.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve seen it. I guess, as a fan and just following other teams, but it’s just so rare — just when you put yourself in position and then, literally, you go through so much hardship and different things that [makes it] just hard to win a ballgame,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. “You do everything you can. We were preparing the same way in those first games when we put ourselves in position, and we were the No. 1 seed and [had] the best record in football. To, then, now, being where we’re at now, where we need a lot of help to get in … It’s definitely a very unique year, and you don’t see it that often.”
Added Campbell: “It’s definitely painful, frustrating, but if guys are not frustrated, I’d be upset, because this is something that we care about it. This is our livelihood. There’s a lot of passion, a lot of time and energy spent to being great at this. So, it’s definitely been a frustrating year, for the most part, but at the same time, there’s hope, and we’re definitely embracing the hope, and we’ll relish in the moment of being able to play this kid’s game that we love so much. But yes, you don’t see this too often, and it definitely is painful.”
For as much as the Ravens have endured in the second half of this season, they still have a chance.
Maybe they can pull a rabbit out of the hat one more time. Maybe their fate is about to change again.