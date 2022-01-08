News
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
By HILLEL ITALIE
NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94.
Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to Latrae Rahming, the director of communications for the Prime Minister of Bahamas. His close friend and great contemporary Harry Belafonte issued a statement Friday, remembering their extraordinary times together.
“For over 80 years, Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could,” he wrote. “He was truly my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better.”
Few movie stars, Black or white, had such an influence both on and off the screen. Before Poitier, the son of Bahamian tomato farmers, no Black actor had a sustained career as a lead performer or could get a film produced based on his own star power. Before Poitier, few Black actors were permitted a break from the stereotypes of bug-eyed servants and grinning entertainers. Before Poitier, Hollywood filmmakers rarely even attempted to tell a Black person’s story.
Messages honoring and mourning Poitier flooded social media, with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman calling him “my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend” and Oprah Winfrey praising him as a “Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher.” Former President Barack Obama cited his achievements and how he revealed “the power of movies to bring us closer together.”
Poitier’s rise mirrored profound changes in the country in the 1950s and 1960s. As racial attitudes evolved during the civil rights era and segregation laws were challenged and fell, Poitier was the performer to whom a cautious industry turned for stories of progress.
He was the escaped Black convict who befriends a racist white prisoner (Tony Curtis) in “The Defiant Ones.” He was the courtly office worker who falls in love with a blind white girl in “A Patch of Blue.” He was the handyman in “Lilies of the Field” who builds a church for a group of nuns. In one of the great roles of the stage and screen, he was the ambitious young father whose dreams clashed with those of other family members in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.”
Debates about diversity in Hollywood inevitably turn to the story of Poitier. With his handsome, flawless face; intense stare and disciplined style, he was for years not just the most popular Black movie star, but the only one.
“I made films when the only other Black on the lot was the shoeshine boy,” he recalled in a 1988 Newsweek interview. “I was kind of the lone guy in town.”
Poitier peaked in 1967 with three of the year’s most notable movies: “To Sir, With Love,” in which he starred as a school teacher who wins over his unruly students at a London secondary school; “In the Heat of the Night,” as the determined police detective Virgil Tibbs; and in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” as the prominent doctor who wishes to marry a young white woman he only recently met, her parents played by Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in their final film together.
Theater owners named Poitier the No. 1 star of 1967, the first time a Black actor topped the list. In 2009 President Barack Obama, whose own steady bearing was sometimes compared to Poitier’s, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying that the actor “not only entertained but enlightened… revealing the power of the silver screen to bring us closer together.”
His appeal brought him burdens not unlike such other historical figures as Jackie Robinson and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was subjected to bigotry from whites and accusations of compromise from the Black community. Poitier was held, and held himself, to standards well above his white peers. He refused to play cowards and took on characters, especially in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” of almost divine goodness. He developed a steady, but resolved and occasionally humorous persona crystallized in his most famous line — “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” — from “In the Heat of the Night.”
“All those who see unworthiness when they look at me and are given thereby to denying me value — to you I say, ‘I’m not talking about being as good as you. I hereby declare myself better than you,’” he wrote in his memoir, “The Measure of a Man,” published in 2000.
But even in his prime he was criticized for being out of touch. He was called an Uncle Tom and a “million-dollar shoeshine boy.” In 1967, The New York Times published Black playwright Clifford Mason’s essay, “Why Does White America Love Sidney Poitier So?” Mason dismissed Poitier’s films as “a schizophrenic flight from historical fact” and the actor as a pawn for the “white man’s sense of what’s wrong with the world.”
Stardom didn’t shield Poitier from racism and condescension. He had a hard time finding housing in Los Angeles and was followed by the Ku Klux Klan when he visited Mississippi in 1964, not long after three civil rights workers had been murdered there. In interviews, journalists often ignored his work and asked him instead about race and current events.
“I am an artist, man, American, contemporary,” he snapped during a 1967 press conference. “I am an awful lot of things, so I wish you would pay me the respect due.”
Poitier was not as engaged politically as Belafonte, leading to occasional conflicts between them. But he was active in the 1963 March on Washington and other civil rights events, and as an actor defended himself and risked his career. He refused to sign loyalty oaths during the 1950s, when Hollywood was barring suspected Communists, and turned down roles he found offensive.
“Almost all the job opportunities were reflective of the stereotypical perception of Blacks that had infected the whole consciousness of the country,” he recalled. “I came with an inability to do those things. It just wasn’t in me. I had chosen to use my work as a reflection of my values.”
Poitier’s films were usually about personal triumphs rather than broad political themes, but the classic Poitier role, from “In the Heat of the Night” to “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” was as a Black man of such decency and composure — Poitier became synonymous with the word “dignified” — that he wins over the whites opposed to him.
“Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace,” Obama tweeted Friday.
His screen career faded in the late 1960s as political movements, Black and white, became more radical and movies more explicit. He acted less often, gave fewer interviews and began directing, his credits including the Richard Pryor-Gene Wilder farce “Stir Crazy,” “Buck and the Preacher” (co-starring Poitier and Belafonte) and the Bill Cosby comedies “Uptown Saturday Night” and “Let’s Do It Again.”
In the 1980s and ’90s, he appeared in the feature films “Sneakers” and “The Jackal” and several television movies, receiving an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination as future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Separate But Equal” and an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in “Mandela and De Klerk.” Theatergoers were reminded of the actor through an acclaimed play that featured him in name only: John Guare’s “Six Degrees of Separation,” about a con artist claiming to be Poitier’s son.
In recent years, a new generation learned of him through Oprah Winfrey, who chose “The Measure of a Man” for her book club. Meanwhile, he welcomed the rise of such Black stars as Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Danny Glover: “It’s like the cavalry coming to relieve the troops! You have no idea how pleased I am,” he said.
Poitier received numerous honorary prizes, including a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute and a special Academy Award in 2002, on the same night that Black performers won both best acting awards, Washington for “Training Day” and Halle Berry for “Monster’s Ball.”
“I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney,” Washington, who had earlier presented the honorary award to Poitier, said during his acceptance speech. “I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir, nothing I would rather do.”
Poitier had four daughters with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, and two with his second wife, actress Joanna Shimkus, who starred with him in his 1969 film “The Lost Man.” Daughter Sydney Tamaii Poitier appeared on such television series as “Veronica Mars” and “Mr. Knight.” Daughter Gina Poitier-Gouraige died in 2018.
“He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts,” his family said in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”
His life ended in adulation, but it began in hardship. Poitier was born prematurely, weighing just 3 pounds, in Miami, where his parents had gone to deliver tomatoes from their farm on tiny Cat Island in the Bahamas. He spent his early years on the remote island, which had a population of 1,500 and no electricity, and he quit school at 12 1/2 to help support the family. Three years later, he was sent to live with a brother in Miami; his father was concerned that the street life of Nassau was a bad influence. With $3 in his pocket, Sidney traveled steerage on a mail-cargo ship.
“The smell in that portion of the boat was so horrendous that I spent a goodly part of the crossing heaving over the side,” he told The Associated Press in 1999, adding that Miami soon educated him about racism. “I learned quite quickly that there were places I couldn’t go, that I would be questioned if I wandered into various neighborhoods.”
Poitier moved to Harlem and was so overwhelmed by his first winter there he enlisted in the Army, cheating on his age and swearing he was 18 when he had yet to turn 17. Assigned to a mental hospital on Long Island, Poitier was appalled at how cruelly the doctors and nurses treated the soldier patients. In his 1980 autobiography, “This Life,” he related how he escaped the Army by feigning insanity.
Back in Harlem, he was looking in the Amsterdam News for a dishwasher job when he noticed an ad seeking actors at the American Negro Theater. He went there and was handed a script and told to go on the stage. Poitier had never seen a play in his life and could barely read. He stumbled through his lines in a thick Caribbean accent and the director marched him to the door.
“As I walked to the bus, what humiliated me was the suggestion that all he could see in me was a dishwasher. If I submitted to him, I would be aiding him in making that perception a prophetic one,” Poitier later told the AP.
“I got so pissed, I said, ‘I’m going to become an actor — whatever that is. I don’t want to be an actor, but I’ve got to become one to go back there and show him that I could be more than a dishwasher.’ That became my goal.”
The process took months as he sounded out words from the newspaper. Poitier returned to the American Negro Theater and was again rejected. Then he made a deal: He would act as janitor for the theater in return for acting lessons. When he was released again, his fellow students urged the teachers to let him be in the class play. Another Caribbean, Belafonte, was cast in the lead. When Belafonte couldn’t make a preview performance because it conflicted with his own janitorial duties, his understudy, Poitier, went on.
The audience included a Broadway producer who cast him in an all-Black version of “Lysistrata.” The play lasted four nights, but rave reviews for Poitier won him an understudy job in “Anna Lucasta,” and later he played the lead in the road company. In 1950, he broke through on screen in “No Way Out,” playing a doctor whose patient, a white man, dies and is then harassed by the patient’s bigoted brother, played by Richard Widmark.
Key early films included “Blackboard Jungle,” featuring Poitier as a tough high school student (the actor was well into his 20s at the time) in a violent school; and “The Defiant Ones,” which brought Poitier his first best actor nomination, and the first one for any Black male. The theme of cultural differences turned lighthearted in “Lilies of the Field,” in which Poitier played a Baptist handyman who builds a chapel for a group of Roman Catholic nuns, refugees from Germany. In one memorable scene, he gives them an English lesson.
The only Black actor before Poitier to win a competitive Oscar was Hattie McDaniel, the 1939 best supporting actress for “Gone With the Wind.” No one, including Poitier, thought “Lilies of the Field” his best film, but the times were right (Congress would soon pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, for which Poitier had lobbied) and the actor was favored even against such competitors as Paul Newman for “Hud” and Albert Finney for “Tom Jones.” Newman was among those rooting for Poitier.
When presenter Anne Bancroft announced his victory, the audience cheered for so long that Poitier momentarily forgot his speech. “It has been a long journey to this moment,” he declared.
Poitier never pretended that his Oscar was “a magic wand” for Black performers, as he observed after his victory, and he shared his critics’ frustration with some of the roles he took on, confiding that his characters were sometimes so unsexual they became kind of “neuter.” But he also believed himself fortunate and encouraged those who followed him.
“To the young African American filmmakers who have arrived on the playing field, I am filled with pride you are here. I am sure, like me, you have discovered it was never impossible, it was just harder,” he said in 1992 as he received a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute. “
“Welcome, young Blacks. Those of us who go before you glance back with satisfaction and leave you with a simple trust: Be true to yourselves and be useful to the journey.”
___
AP writer Robert Gillies in Toronto and AP Film Writer Jake Coyle and former Associated Press Writer Polly Anderson in New York contributed to this report.
News
Minnesota PUC approves controversial power line transfer linked to N.D. coal plant
The sale of North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant cleared a final procedural hurdle on Thursday when Minnesota utility regulators approved a permit transfer for the facility’s attached 436-mile transmission line, which carries electricity to the Twin Cities area.
The five-member Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to approve transfer of the valuable high-voltage line from the ownership of the Twin Cities-based Great River Energy to Nexus Line, an affiliate of the Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. — part of a larger deal that appears poised to rescue North Dakota’s largest coal plant from shutting down.
The transfer of the power line was delayed by the Minnesota PUC in September after a push by environmental groups in the state to require more information from Rainbow Energy. The Minnesota PUC holds jurisdiction over portions of the transmission line transfer, but not the sale of Coal Creek Station itself.
“Though I would like to demand that all that energy be renewable from North Dakota, I also am accepting reality today,” said PUC Commissioner John Tuma. “This is a good result, and I think letting it bake a little longer was also the right thing.”
Recent amendments to the sale agreement extend Great River Energy’s continued operations of the transmission line to 20 more years and include plans for the cooperative to develop up to 400 megawatts of new wind power, according to documents filed before the Minnesota PUC earlier this week. Great River Energy intends to have its wind farm online by 2025, and would run wind-generated power through NexusLine’s transmission line to Minnesota.
Great River Energy entered into an agreement with Rainbow Energy last summer to sell the transmission line alongside the 1,100-megawatt Coal Creek Station, which had been unprofitable for years and which the utility cooperative said lost $170 million on energy sales in 2019. A deal reached between the two energy companies last summer pays just $1 for the coal plant and roughly $225 million for the transmission line, though the original confidential agreement has undergone recent amendments that could have implications for those dollar figures.
Rainbow Energy’s plans for continuing operations at Coal Creek Station hinge on an ambitious carbon capture and storage venture. A process of storing harmful greenhouse gas emissions and trapping them underground, carbon capture and storage is an expensive emerging technology that North Dakota leaders hope can make coal cleaner and more economic for the long-term.
Rainbow Energy president Stacy Tschider said in a statement Thursday that his company is “deeply committed to delivering carbon neutral electrons to Minnesota by 2030,” calling the sale “a win-win for both North Dakota and Minnesota.”
North Dakota leaders put on a full-court press over the last year and a half to save Coal Creek Station after Great River Energy announced in the spring of 2020 that it would shut down the plant and replace its electricity generation with wind power. Coal Creek employs about 250 workers in central North Dakota, while the nearby Falkirk Mine supports several hundred more jobs.
While the Coal Creek sale has been celebrated by North Dakota leaders and many coal industry advocates in the state, it has also encountered opposition from environmental groups and some Great River Energy co-op members, who have raised skepticism about Rainbow Energy’s carbon capture plans and criticized the transparency of the sale.
“While additional wind energy for GRE’s member owners is welcome, this appears to be a totally new piece of information that has not yet been shared with member owners,” Erik Hatlestad, energy democracy director for the Minnesota group Clean Up the River Environment, told the PUC. “It is not a comfort to member owners to consider what other major decisions are being made on their behalf behind closed doors.”
Because Rainbow Energy and Great River Energy have established a new agreement, the revised contract will require another vote by Great River Energy’s member co-ops. Finalization of a deal between the two parties is expected “no earlier” than May 1, according to a statement issued by Great River Energy on Thursday.
Michael Noble, executive director for the St. Paul-based renewable energy advocacy group Fresh Energy, said that he was informed by a top Great River Energy official in July that the plant sold for $1 and the transmission line for its “book value,” about $225 million. Noble said the Great River Energy official also told him that the cooperative had hoped to get $500 million for the transmission line, its estimated market value in May 2020.
Tschider and a Great River Energy spokesperson both declined to provide specifics about the financial terms of the agreement between Rainbow Energy and Great River Energy. Recent additions to the contract could also indicate changes to the financial terms of the deal, Noble noted.
Rainbow Energy has estimated the costs of retrofitting the two units of Coal Creek Station for carbon capture at about $1.5 billion. The process would reduce the total electricity generation from the coal plant by as much as a third, opening room on the transmission line for wind power.
Tschider said in an interview that more wind generation in addition to the 400 megawatts being deployed by Great River Energy could come online as a result of carbon capture at Coal Creek. Saving jobs at both the coal plant and the coal mine, adding renewables and pursuing carbon capture were all part of the original plan for Rainbow Energy, Tschider said, and “this gave us an opportunity to show that, yes, we are committed to all of those.”
After the announcement that Great River Energy planned to shut down Coal Creek Station and replace its generation with cheaper natural gas and renewable energy, several of North Dakota’s coal country counties passed moratoriums and zoning ordinances blocking new wind power production in the area.
McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson, who advocated for the zoning rules and moratoriums at the time, said in an interview that he expects changes to the anti-wind ordinances to be more amenable to wind development once the Coal Creek deal is secure, though he noted that the specifics will depend on how the deal is finalized.
“It’s a different environment once the deal’s completed,” Erickson said.
Approval from the Minnesota PUC also comes a week after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved an amended agreement between Great River Energy and the regional grid operator needed to help facilitate the coal plant sale.
News
Brooklyn Park man, 21, sentenced for St. Paul arson after George Floyd’s murder
A Brooklyn Park man will serve 27 months in prison for igniting a fire in St. Paul during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Samuel Elliot Frey, 21, will also pay $33,827 and serve two years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. According to court documents, Frey lit a fire in the Great Health Nutrition store on University Avenue in St. Paul’s Midway area.
Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats made the announcement Friday after U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel sentenced Frey.
Court records allege that on May 28 — three days after Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police — Frey and co-defendant McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn, 21, met in front of the store.
Inside, Frey grabbed hand sanitizer from a shelf and dumped it on the floor. He then lit the liquid and poured more onto to the flames. The store was damaged by the blaze.
The sentencing followed Frey’s guilty plea made on July 20, 2021.
Co-defendant Dunn pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced on May 10, 2021, to three years’ probation and making payments of $31,578 in restitution.
News
St. Louis Cardinals prepare for 2022 Spring Training amid MLB lockout
ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Season for the St. Louis Cardinals is off to a rocky start as the entire MLB is under a lockout. The lockout between players and teams hasn’t happened since 1994 and keeps current players from participating in any team events until an agreement has been reached.
January’s Winter Warm-Up for the Cardinals has already been canceled, and Spring Training is set to start in February.
“We’re just operating as if the schedule is going to happen as is. So, we’re just going to have to be prepared for whatever happens,” said Cardinals spokesperson Carson Shipley.
Shipley said tickets go on sale Saturday for the 15 homes games in Spring Training at the team’s Jupiter Complex. Shipley said all fans will get a full refund if any games are canceled.
“It’s very intimate down in Spring Training. The capacity is only 6800 seats, So, there are very few tickets available. If you’re planning on being down there, I encourage you to get your tickets early,” Shipley said.
Busch Stadium is in the thralls of hiring more staff for the regular season. Positions include ushers and event attendants. Shipley said the age limit for hires is now lower as well.
“So, traditionally you’ve had to be at least 18 years of age. So, we’re now dropping that to 16 years of age,” Shipley said. “We just posted the jobs this week, and we’ve had 100 applications so far. So we’re thinking people are excited.”
Shipley said the team hopes to give fans some normalcy come March.
“A lot of this is out of our control here right now,” Shipley admitted.”We know we’re going to have fans for opening day, and we hope to have a full house. So, we’re just hoping everybody’s looking forward to baseball season.”
If you would like to purchase spring training tickets, you can purchase them at cardinals.com/springtraining. For a list of job openings, visit: cardinals.com/workatbusch.
Suggest a Correction
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
Minnesota PUC approves controversial power line transfer linked to N.D. coal plant
Shawn Mendes Flaunts Chiseled Abs On The Beach 1 Day After Reuniting With Camila Cabello
Brooklyn Park man, 21, sentenced for St. Paul arson after George Floyd’s murder
Maralee Nichols Rocks White Sports Bra & Pink Leggings 1 Month After Having Tristan Thompson’s Baby
St. Louis Cardinals prepare for 2022 Spring Training amid MLB lockout
Julia Fox Revealed She’s A ‘Die-Hard’ Kardashians Fan 2 Weeks Before Meeting Kanye West
Madison County Board considers blocking mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations
‘It’s exhausting’: St. Louis hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
What is Omicron’s impact on reaching herd immunity?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?