Patriots-Dolphins injury report: Nelson Agholor cleared, Kyle Dugger out
One in, one out.
The Patriots removed wide receiver Nelson Agholor from their injury report Friday, but ruled out safety Kyle Dugger for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Miami.
Agholor’s removal indicates he’s been cleared to play against the Dolphins after being sidelined for nearly weeks with a concussion. Agholor has not played since the team’s loss at Indianapolis on Dec. 18. His return will give the Pats a healthy receiving corps for the first time in nearly a month.
Agholor owns 36 catches for 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, though he’s failed to clear 50 yards in a game since Halloween.
Dugger’s absence was expected after he missed every practice this week with a hurt hand. Second-year defensive back Myles Bryant also missed all three practices this week on COVID-19 reserve. If he is not activated on Saturday before the team flies to South Florida, the Pats are likely to elevate cornerback D’Angelo Ross off the practice squad for a third straight week.
Ross has yet to accrue any statistics this season, but has taken 14 defensive snaps split over the last two games. A third-year player from New Mexico, Ross slowly earned the trust of his coaches and teammates since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
“D’Angelo is a really smart player,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “On scout team, he plays basically every position in the secondary. He has a really good understanding of what to do and techniques to do it in. He’s gained a lot of confidence of the coaching staff and his teammates based on is work ethic, his consistency, and dependability on a daily basis.”
In addition to ruling Dugger out, the Patriots listed nine other players as questionable. Among them, left tackle Isaiah Wynn was newly limited this week by a hip injury.
The Dolphins did not list any players on their final report.
Both teams’ complete reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Out
S Kyle Dugger (hand)
Questionable
C David Andrews (shoulder)
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
OT Isaiah Wynn (hip)
DB Cody Davis (wrist)
DOLPHINS
None
Judge dismisses sole criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo
The only criminal charge filed over the sexual harassment allegations that drove former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from office was dismissed Friday at prosecutors’ request, clearing what had been seen as the most serious legal threat to the Democrat.
The move had been expected after Albany County prosecutors said they couldn’t prove the case and intended to drop it.
Cuomo, who denied the allegation that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020, didn’t speak during Friday’s short hearing, held with the judge sitting in an Albany courtroom and the lawyers and defendant appearing via videoconference.
Wearing a black mask, Cuomo was visible for only a few seconds when his lawyer, Rita Glavin, swiveled her camera to show him in the room.
“As the governor has said, this simply did not happen,” Glavin said in a video statement after the hearing. “Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed. Not politics, rhetoric or mob mentality,” she added.
During the hearing, which lasted only a few minutes and would have been even shorter if not for audio glitches, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney told the judge prosecutors had reviewed the evidence “and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case.”
Judge Holly Trexler noted district attorneys’ “unfettered discretion” to decide whether to prosecute a case.
“A court may not and should not interfere with discretion of a district attorney,” she said.
Cuomo could still face lawsuits if his accusers choose to take him to court.
Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge
The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
Negative test results can be a necessity for any number of activities, from going to work to boarding an airplane or attending a sporting event. Delays in getting results — or inability to find a test kit — can mean people with very mild or no symptoms may presume they are not infected and go about their usual routines.
“If you are tested and you’re positive then you know you need to isolate,” said Abraar Karan, an infectious diseases doctor at Stanford University. “If you can’t get tested, and you don’t have the luxury to just quarantine without knowing, sure, you may have people going out and infecting others.”
The surge of cases in California has led to a soaring demand for tests that in many places simply can’t be found. Some county mail-in testing programs have been halted due to exploding demand. In places where tests are available, people sometimes have to wait in line for several hours.
Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, an epidemiology professor at University of California, San Francisco’s medical school, said she heard one lab was taking nine days to return results — longer than someone exposed to COVID-19 may have to quarantine.
“If you are trying to do the right thing, and you decided to wait in line to get a test, having a long time to get actionable information is not helpful,” she said. “It’s sort of absurd.”
Some people have resorted to paying $100 or more for a rapid result — something many can’t afford.
Shane Hirschman, a 36-year-old from San Clemente, said he ordered a mail-in test kit from the Orange County health agency last week but never received one. When he started feeling sick this week, he said he couldn’t find an at-home kit in stores and testing appointments at nearby pharmacies were booked. He wound up paying nearly $100 for a rapid test to confirm he didn’t have the variant.
“They’ve had a year and a half to sort this out and it shouldn’t be like this,” he said. “I don’t feel like I can pay 100 bucks every day.”
Battenfeld: Marty Walsh’s only way out of Biden’s sinking ship
Marty Walsh is like a little kid wearing his first big kid suit — not quite fitting and uncomfortable.
He’ll always be a Boston guy. You can take him to Washington but you can’t take the “Mahhty” out of him.
He’s in a dead end job right now — standing on the stern of President Biden’s quickly sinking ship, looking back wistfully at his old job of Boston mayor.
The Labor Secretary lives in a hotel in Washington and spends more time traveling around the country or in Boston than he does inside the Beltway. He hasn’t particularly distinguished himself in Biden’s Cabinet except to be a coatholder and cheerleader for the administration’s infrastructure bill.
Politically he’s saddled with Biden’s sinking approval ratings. The longer he stays in the Cabinet the worse it will get. And now that Biden’s Build Back Better initiative has tanked, Walsh literally has nothing to do.
His successor in Boston, Michelle Wu, is making him look bad. Wu is off to a fast start, making voters already forget about the Walsh era, and now in the process of undoing Walsh’s last horrendous decision — putting Dennis White in charge of Boston police without any vetting process or public input.
Walsh would love to return to Massachusetts to run for governor but he’s got Attorney General Maura Healey potentially standing in his way.
If Healey somehow takes a pass on the gubernatorial race, look for Walsh — sitting there with a $5 million warchest — to jump in head-first.
Voters may be looking for a moderate governor in the mold of Charlie Baker, but without Baker’s indecision and waffling.
The current field of Democrats, Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, have potential but are limited because of their far-left positions. They’ll do well in lefty-dominated Boston but the governor’s race is usually decided in the suburbs.
As a white male, Walsh is an outcast in the Democratic party. The only other white male in the governor’s race, former state Sen. Ben Downing, has already dropped out because a lack of enthusiasm and fundraising.
But that may not deter Walsh if Healey decides to opt-out. He’s ambitious enough to want to be governor, even if voters outside Route 128 may not be familiar with him.
And most importantly, even Walsh can see that hanging on in Biden’s Cabinet is a ticket to nowhere. That’s why Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is already making noises about running for president again.
Walsh may be a relic of Boston’s past, but if he wants to stay relevant, raising his statewide profile may be his only way out of Washington.
