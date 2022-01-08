Patriots-Dolphins injury report: Nelson Agholor cleared, Kyle Dugger out

One in, one out.

The Patriots removed wide receiver Nelson Agholor from their injury report Friday, but ruled out safety Kyle Dugger for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Miami.

Agholor’s removal indicates he’s been cleared to play against the Dolphins after being sidelined for nearly weeks with a concussion. Agholor has not played since the team’s loss at Indianapolis on Dec. 18. His return will give the Pats a healthy receiving corps for the first time in nearly a month.

Agholor owns 36 catches for 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, though he’s failed to clear 50 yards in a game since Halloween.

Dugger’s absence was expected after he missed every practice this week with a hurt hand. Second-year defensive back Myles Bryant also missed all three practices this week on COVID-19 reserve. If he is not activated on Saturday before the team flies to South Florida, the Pats are likely to elevate cornerback D’Angelo Ross off the practice squad for a third straight week.

Ross has yet to accrue any statistics this season, but has taken 14 defensive snaps split over the last two games. A third-year player from New Mexico, Ross slowly earned the trust of his coaches and teammates since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

“D’Angelo is a really smart player,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “On scout team, he plays basically every position in the secondary. He has a really good understanding of what to do and techniques to do it in. He’s gained a lot of confidence of the coaching staff and his teammates based on is work ethic, his consistency, and dependability on a daily basis.”

In addition to ruling Dugger out, the Patriots listed nine other players as questionable. Among them, left tackle Isaiah Wynn was newly limited this week by a hip injury.

The Dolphins did not list any players on their final report.

Both teams’ complete reports are below.

PATRIOTS

Out

S Kyle Dugger (hand)

Questionable

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DL Christian Barmore (knee)

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

OT Isaiah Wynn (hip)

DB Cody Davis (wrist)

DOLPHINS

None