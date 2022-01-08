News
Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism
By JOHN WAWROW
Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism.
“Everyone was really worried — because, obviously, we’re not actors or anything and with the really raw material — that we would run out of things to talk about,” Aliu said.
Instead, a film shoot initially expected to last no more than half an hour was approaching 90 minutes when the director finally said cut.
The stories were told by Aliu, Minnesota’s Matt Dumba, Colorado’s Nazem Kadri, Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds and Florida’s Anthony Duclair, members of the recently formed Hockey Diversity Alliance. The exchange proved so powerful it became the focal point of a two-minute video that debuted Saturday to launch an HDA campaign to eradicate racism in hockey.
Sponsored by Budweiser Canada, an edited version of the video (to meet broadcast standards for language and content) will be used in a commercial aired in Canada to promote the TapeOutHate campaign. An unfiltered version will be posted on social media.
As part of the campaign, rolls of black hockey tape with messages of support and solidarity printed on them will be made available for purchase with $1 from each sale going toward the HDA.
The alliance was formed by current and former NHL players of color in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May 2020. This campaign represents its next step in raising awareness of racism in hockey, while at the same time seeking to make the predominantly white sport more accessible to minorities.
Dumba found the discussion empowering. With his mother Filipino, he was the target of racial slurs growing up in Saskatchewan because he has darker skin.
“I think it’s standing up for our younger selves, you know, the 10, 11, 12-year-old Matt Dumba, knowing how confused he was by all of it, and how hurt he was at a time,” said Dumba, the first NHL player to take a knee in protest of Floyd’s death. “Every guy in our group, you start talking about some of the stuff you lived, and it’s bringing out more stuff that you just had buried for so long.”
It’s also a message Dumba wanted to share with those dealing with similar experiences: to know they are not alone.
“It’s disheartening that kids are having to go through this and feel that sense of loneliness and not know where to fit,” Dumba said. “I hope it is a beacon of hope for the younger generation.”
Racism isn’t new to the NHL. What’s changed are those within the game willing to speak out.
The cultural shift began in November 2019, when Aliu posted a series of tweets accusing his former minor league coach, Bill Peters, of directing racial slurs at him a decade earlier. The allegations proved true, leading to Peters resigning as coach of the Calgary Flames.
“Racism, ignorance, hate, it has no place in our game,” Dumba says in opening the video. What follows in the unfiltered version is a disclaimer and then actual slurs HDA players have endured on social media, text and direct messages from so-called fans.
During the locker room discussion, Dumba questions why any of them would want their child to play hockey. Simmonds responds by referring to his daughter: “If I knew she was going to have to face the same stuff I faced, probably not.”
A 14-year NHL veteran, Simmonds was entering his third season with Los Angeles in 2011 when someone threw a banana on the ice during an exhibition game in London, Ontario. The man was fined $200.
Budweiser Canada approached the HDA a year ago with its vision of the ad, with an emphasis on sending a strong message.
“We believe that we need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable because that’s ultimately how we grow, learn, change and evolve,” Budweiser Canada senior director Mike D’Agostini said.
“The intent of this campaign is not Budweiser gaining. I think it’s about our partnership, really about the HDA gaining and the hockey world getting to a better place is the goal of this,” he added. “We hear those stories, we hear the struggle that the best players at the professional level are going through, and we want to be on the right side of the conversation and change.”
Aliu helped oversee the project, and the former NHL player said he would never have teamed with any sponsor with an intent to water down the message.
“We were never going to sugarcoat anything and never do anything that’s performative,” Aliu said. “To be completely honest, they’ve kept their word from Day 1.”
What’s disappointing to HDA members is the NHL declining an invitation to be involved.
Dumba questioned the league’s lack of interest by noting the campaign’s potential to broaden hockey’s base.
“That hurts. I guess it further shows where their heart lies on these issues. That’s a tough pill to swallow for us, for our group, for a lot of people trying to promote change in our game,” Dumba said. “They could have a huge hand in that and I just haven’t seen it yet.”
The NHL, however, said it is supportive of the campaign, and intends to promote the video on its various platforms.
“The NHL applauds our partner Budweiser and the Hockey Diversity Alliance for their efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity in the sport of hockey,” the NHL said in a statement released to The Associated Press.
“This ongoing movement requires vision and commitment from every stakeholder in hockey,” the statement read. “We welcome all who are using their voices and platforms to pursue these important goals and remain determined to continue to use ours and to do the work necessary to create real change.”
The league, which a year ago announced an effort to speed up inclusion efforts in the NHL, partnered with Scotiabank in October in launching a video promoting diversity titled “Hockey for All.”
Mike Lupica: Julius Randle had a bad week, Joe Judge had another bad season
Julius Randle made way too much noise this week about Knicks fans making too much noise, mostly when they’re booing him or his teammates. The irony of Randle doing this in a place — Madison Square Garden — famous for the noise it makes, at least when the Knicks are going good, was probably lost on Randle in the heat of a hothead moment. It was a dumb thing Randle did, giving his fans the thumbs-down gesture, maybe because he thought that went so well for the Mets last summer.
Randle acted like a hothead. But he is a hothead who at least has put some points on the board in the big city, especially last season when he was the MVP of his team, and one of the most valuable players in the league and brought the Knicks back.
So he had a bad week, didn’t act like a grownup in the process. So he’ll get over it and so will Knicks fans. They sort of need each other. Randle finally wised up on Friday and apologized.
It is different with Joe Judge, as young a head coach as he is, and someone who has put hardly any points on the board in his time coaching the Giants.
Judge is supposed to be the grownup in the room but acted the opposite of that last Sunday in Chicago with an 11-minute rant that was as tone deaf a soliloquy as any we have gotten from any coach or manager in town lately. In the process, he embarrassed himself and the Giants. It was as if the embarrassment that is the Giants season had finally and officially spilled into his postgame press conference.
The only thing he did not do was hold up a sign that read, “Please. Don’t. Fire. Me.”
By now you have likely read or heard some of the highlights of Judge’s loopy and self-serving performance. Here are just a few, which inspired ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, one of the savviest NFL commentators at that network, nicknaming Judge “Timmy Tough Nuts”:
— “I can tell you we’re got more players here who are going to be free agents next year, all right, they’re coming in my office every day begging me to come back. I know that. I know that. I know players that we coached last year still calling me twice a week telling me how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more somewhere else. OK? So I know we’ve got the right foundational pieces right there.”
— “This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines. This ain’t some clown-show organization.”
— “A few years ago, before I came here, when I came here and I sat down with all the players, and I wanted to know what it was like in here and what we had to change, from their mouths — to a man, every player looked me in the eye and said, ‘Joe, it’s not a team, they don’t play hard, we’re out of the playoffs, everybody quit, everybody tapped, they stopped showing up to captains meetings,’ all that stuff. Right? They tapped out.”
So much of this, of course, is a preposterous version of things.
Judge wants the world to believe that even though his team is now 10-22 since he replaced Pat Shurmur practically has players wanting to come to MetLife Stadium and play for him, and for the Giants, for free. He wants you to believe that his 4-12 team is somehow superior to the Washington Football Team, the one against which the Giants mercifully conclude their season on Sunday, because his players didn’t have a hothead moment of their own this season and get into it on the sideline, the way a couple of Ron Rivera’s players did.
Judge wants you to believe that Shurmur’s Giants — his won-loss record was one game worse than Judge’s after 22 games — quit on him even as they were winning two of their last three before John Mara and Steve Tisch fired Shurmur. By the way? We were told when they hired Shurmur that he was replacing Ben McAdoo, another MetLife boy wonder, because they needed a grownup in the room. Compared to what we saw from Judge last weekend, Shurmur was more of a grownup during his Giants tenure than Father Time.
There are two reasons you hear for bringing Judge back next year. One is that the Giants just can’t bring themselves to fire another coach after just two seasons. I’m sorry, but who passed that law? The other is that this isn’t all Judge’s fault. No one that I know, certainly no passionate Giants fan I know, has ever suggested that this is all Judge’s fault. Is he responsible for this kind of losing? He’s not. But he sure hasn’t done anything this season to stop it.
What he was really saying last Sunday in Chicago, more than anything else, was what the Marx Brothers famously said one time in “Duck Soup” (which, incidentally, is a pretty good description of what we’ve seen from the Giants this season):
“Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?”
It is not even in dispute that the large share of the blame for this duck-soup of a season is placed at the office door — but not his office for much longer — of general manager Dave Gettleman. This is the kind of general managing the Giants were getting in the ‘70s, when fans were famously hiring a plane featuring this message — “15 Years of Lousy Football — We’ve Had Enough” to fly over Giants Stadium.
But it does not absolve the coach of responsibility, even with all of the injuries the Giants have had this season, including the one that finished off quarterback Daniel Jones over a month ago. And it does not change the perception that Judge seems over his head, or out of his depth, despite the fact that ownership clearly convinced itself that it was hiring a Bill Belichick on training wheels because Judge had coached special teams in New England.
There was even a point last Sunday when Judge weirdly referenced the ‘18 Patriots (who ended up winning the Super Bowl), part of his theme that those of us on the outside just never have any sense of what’s going on inside. This was after his suggestion that all those Patriots coaches were worried about getting fired that year:
“On the outside, we were all terrible.”
Huh?
On what planet did people think that they were “all” terrible? On what planet did the whole coaching staff think they all might be fired from a team that did end up going 11-5 and beating the Rams in the Super Bowl? But Joe Judge was on the inside. He’s on the inside now, and who are we gonna believe, him or our own eyes?
What are John Mara and Steve Tisch gonna believe next week? Their coach?
Or their own eyes?
SALEH SHOULD OWN 4TH-DOWN MISTAKE, A-ROD IS NO PEYTON (OR ELI) & RAFA SLAMS NOVAXX …
Robert Saleh didn’t do any ranting last Sunday after the Jets blew that game to Touchdown Tom and the Bucs.
But he didn’t do much good for himself, either, essentially throwing his offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur under the bus, after Zach Wilson got stuffed on that 4th-and-a-long-2 when a first down puts away a victory that would have made the Jets season.
Please remember that the Jets did that coming out of a timeout.
So we’re clear?
Saleh was on the headset, same as Adam Gase was when the Jets were in that bonehead defense that produced a Hail Mary victory for the Raiders a few years ago.
Saleh’s the head coach.
What was stopping him from giving his rookie quarterback the right instructions?
I love the idea that ESPN now believes that Alex Rodriguez can be part of the kind of ManningCast that we got this season from Peyton and Eli.
Right.
Got it.
One big difference:
People like Peyton and Eli.
This from the great Rafa Nadal about Novaxx Djokovic’s circumstances in Melbourne:
“If he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences.”
And this from Rafa, too:
“From my point of view, that’s the only thing that I can say is I believe in what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine. That’s my point of view. I went through the COVID. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don’t have any problem to play here.”
You know who I hope gets his 21st major at the Australian Open?
Him.
Now Laura Ingraham is mad at Australia for the way they’re treating Djokovic.
What, does she think there needs to be an insurrection about it, or something?
Here is what really happened with Antonio Brown and the Bucs this week:
Nobody found any high ground.
But everybody sure did establish nuanced legal positions.
Both sides.
After Brown did the most famous in-game strip-tease since Michael Ontkean in “Slap Shot.”
Incidentally?
It’s starting to sound as if Antonio and Touchdown Tom might be on their way to couples counseling.
It’s been well established that Aaron Rodgers, once he gets talking, can be a long day.
But he’s the MVP of the NFL this season.
By, like, a lot.
Continue to pray for my friend Dick Vitale, one of the best people I know, one of the kindest, one of the most generous.
And someone who came along at the same time John Madden did, as my pal Bob Ryan keeps pointing out, and changed college basketball on television the way Mr. Madden changed pro football on television.
And you know something?
College basketball needed growing a lot more.
And got it from the great Dickie V.
* * *
James Patterson’s first novel with Mike Lupica, The Horsewoman, is on sale Monday.
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (8-8) vs. New England Patriots (10-6)
DOLPHINS (8-8) vs. PATRIOTS (10-6)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: Brian Flores is 23-25 in his third season with the Dolphins; Bill Belichick, including playoffs, is 321-154 in his 27th head coaching season overall and 284-109 in his 22nd season leading the Patriots.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Patriots, 58-54, including the playoffs. Miami has won three of the past four meetings and could pull of a season sweep of New England for the first time since 2000.
Line: The Dolphins are a 6-point underdog; the over/under is 39 1/2.
Injuries: Dolphins — Reserve/COVID-19: CB Noah Igbinoghene, S Sheldrick Redwine; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed), RB Jordan Scarlett (undisclosed), WR Tommylee Lewis (hip), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), WR Lynn Bowden (hamstring); Patriots — Out: DB Kyle Dugger (hand); Questionable: C David Andrews (shoulder), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DB Cody Davis (wrist), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), S Adrian Phillips (knee), T Isaiah Wynn (hip); Reserve/COVID-19: DB Myles Bryant, T Yodny Cajuste; Injured reserve: RB James White (hip), LB Raekwon McMillan (knee) among eight players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention with last Sunday’s demoralizing 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They can still finish with a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2003. …
The Patriots have clinched a playoff berth and can finish anywhere from No. 1 in the AFC to No. 7 — except for No. 4 — depending on the outcome and other results. A Buffalo Bills win against the New York Jets, though, restricts New England to a wild-card seed (5 through 7). …
The Dolphins’ first-round draft pick position is not affected by a win or loss as Miami’s top pick is owned by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins position in the first round is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ record, and Miami can benefit from the 49ers losing to the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints bumping them out of the playoffs with a win against the Atlanta Falcons. …
The Dolphins are flush with former Patriots. Players: defensive backs Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty and Justin Coleman, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive lineman Adam Butler and quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Coaches: Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey and assistant tight ends coach Mike Judge. Even general manager Chris Grier had scouting experience in New England, and assistant general manager Marvin Allen was a running back and scout for the Patriots.
Bob Raissman: Zach Wilson selfish? SNY’s crew needs to bring the facts
Is another verbal beating in store for Zach Wilson after Sunday’s season finale in Buffalo?
Since the Jets’ 26-21 win over Jacksonville on Dec. 26, SNY’s Jets postgame crew of analysts — Bart Scott, Willie Colon and Leger Douzable — have aggressively questioned the rookie quarterback’s heart and ability to lead. Some of the criticism is personal. They even have referred to Wilson as “Peter Pan.”
After last Sunday’s late loss to Tampa, they all arrived at the same conclusion: That Wilson is selfish. That he already decided he was going to be THE MAN, before he tried sneaking through at least a thousand pounds of beefy defensive line-heft on a 4th-and-2 from the Bucs’ 7-yard line, rather than handing the ball to the elusive Braxton Berrios on an end-around.
The criticisms on SNY were based on feeling rather than fact, which is not unusual when it comes to many current hot-take NFL TV/Radio artists. Colon, the former Jets and Steelers offensive lineman, who never holds back, was actually compelling. Unfortunately, he made his criticism personal.
“This is not about (Wilson) looking at (defensive) looks. This is about saying to myself, ‘It’s my time to be the guy. I’m going to win the game; everybody is going to love me.’ This was about ego. This was about selfishness,” Colon said. “This is about NOT understanding that at this point in the game, this is not about Zach Wilson. This is about the New York Jets.”
Colon, who believes his critiques of Wilson have been “fair,” left us with the impression he had hard evidence leading him to flat-out state Wilson was inclined to play hero ball when he decided to sneak rather than pitch to Berrios. Nonetheless on Monday, during an appearance on WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts” show, Colon (he doubled down on his Sunday commentary) was pressed by Evan Roberts who wanted to know if the former lineman’s personal attack on Wilson had any facts to buttress it?
“I’ve heard things. I know things,” Colon told Roberts. “It’s not for me to say. But we are allowed to say something in the moment.” True.
But on “Carton & Roberts,” Colon opened the proverbial can of worms.
What has he “heard” about Wilson? And what does he “know” about Wilson? If they have the facts, either Colon, Douzable or Scott should deliver them, right?
Like we said, this verbal take-down of Wilson goes back to the day after Christmas. Scott, a man who had a checkered history with the media when he was a Jet, actually took the quarterback to task for the dismissive way he responded to a reporter’s question in the postgame press conference.
Of Wilson, Scott said: “You come off as a baby…You’re not a leader….The fact (is) you don’t walk like a leader. You don’t talk like a leader.”
So, through their few weeks of pounding, the SNY crew of analysts are basically saying Wilson is a selfish baby who puts his own ego ahead of the team. Yet they do this with no hard facts or evidence. Or at least the evidence Colon (“it’s not for me to say”) suggested he has.
The crew should do the right thing: They should use their final postgame show of the season to finally clear the air when it comes to Zach Wilson. Bring the goods. Or back off.
JUDGE WATCH
By no means will the Jets offering on SNY and ESPN-98.7 Sunday be the only must see/hear postgame show. If last week’s Joe Judge press conference (MSG and WFAN) is an indication of what’s to come the coach’s appearance after the Football Team and Giants end their regular season will be event television.
Or will it?
Last week, one question to the Giants’ coach resulted in Judge launching into a rambling soliloquy, where he tried selling the dubious theory that his team was doing everything the right way but still not winning football games; that It was all just part of building a foundation for the future.
Unfortunately, he was about as convincing as a coach with a 4-12 record.
The longer Judge rambled, the more desperate he sounded (If this was an audition for a TV analyst gig he would have failed, miserably). Did Judge even believe what he was saying? What was his purpose? To sell the plan to an angry/frustrated fan base? Or was this directed at ownership in an attempt to save his job? No matter who he was aiming his spiel at, he came off as out of control and not in charge. In subsequent sessions with the media, Judge engaged in unsuccessful damage control. The story wouldn’t go away.
Judge became a collaborator in his potential demise.
Going into his final postgame session of the regular season, the coach might want to think of editing himself. Don’t go to the microphone looking to convince anyone. Answer the questions but don’t be so defensive. Get in and get out. And if it’s at all possible, be self-deprecating. No matter what the future holds, leave them liking you.
ROSENTHAL REALITY
It really would have sent a message to the Free World if even one of Ken Rosenthal’s MLB Network colleagues voluntarily followed the veteran scribe out the door to protest the outlet not renewing his contract.
Yet economic reality often collides with idealism and anger. There was a lot of huffing and puffing over allegations Rosenthal was fired because he wrote something in The Athletic that ticked off Rob Manfred. Or could it be Rosenthal, still employed by “TA” and Fox Sports, is just part of another MLBN salary-dump?
Whatever. Yet the notion that anyone working for a league-owned network is truly independent is shaky, at best. Ultimately, either you co-exist with a commissioner, angry owner, league suit or try finding another gig with one of the ever-shrinking number of independent entities.
MODEL TALK
More evidence WFAN is going through some content changes was exemplified Thursday when Craig Carton and Evan Roberts interviewed model Ava Louise. She recounted her one-night stand Saturday evening with recently dumped Tampa wideout Antonio Brown in a Jersey City hotel.
Ms. Lousie’s previous claim to fame was licking a toilet seat on TikTok. Carton and Roberts pushed this interview about as far as it could go without falling off an FCC cliff. Considering the circumstances, they got some legit info on AB.
AROUND THE DIAL
No doubt influenced by the scheduled comeback this year of Beavis and Butt-Head, ESPN suits have paired their version of the duo, Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez, for an alternate “Sunday Night Baseball” telecast — eight games — on ESPN2. Recently, Beavis, er, Kay could be heard warming up for the gig by ripping Rob Manfred over his role in the Ken Rosenthal situation. Kay, on ESPN-98.7, was hilarious, calling Manfred “thin-skinned.” Pot meet kettle moment. Kay might be the most “thin-skinned” voice in the business. So much so, even he admits it. … Kudos to WFAN’s Danielle McCartan for doing the right thing. While most of her Gasbag colleagues cavalierly treat Dave Gettleman’s departure as a foregone conclusion, D-Mac always points out that the “Giants still have a general manager” before talking about the GM’s future.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: JALEN HURTS
For showing concern. When a FedEx Field railing collapsed after Philly’s win over the WFT last Sunday, sending fans tumbling to the ground, Hurts’ first reaction was assistance and support. Two days later he followed through with a letter to the WFT and NFL asking what the two organizations are doing to provide “safeguards” to “prevent this from happening in the future.”
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: KIRK HERBSTREIT
When you work as both a studio and game analyst, as ESPN’s Herbstreit does, you will eventually get your wires crossed. Is that what happened to the network’s No. 1 college football analyst foolishly implied that players who skip meaningless bowl games don’t have a love of the game?
DOUBLE TALK
What Brian Griese said: “Ben (Roethlisberger) was immature at times. He made mistakes.”
What Brian Griese meant to say: “Ben had sexual assault allegations leveled against him twice. But he was never charged with a crime.”
