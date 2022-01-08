Rainmaker Games Announces Its Native Token $RAIN Is Staking on Rainmaker Platform

$RAIN is the token behind Rainmaker Games, a platform dedicated to helping users all around the world engage in play-to-earn games in the most seamless way possible. 25 million rain tokens are currently sitting in the reserve. Those tokens are the ones that went unsold during the project’s fair token launch that took place via Copper Launch last month.

That reserve is how users are going to get paid for staking their tokens and supporting the project. But just because it’s starting out with 25 million tokens, doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way. The project might increase the amount of $RAIN tokens available and staking pools as tokens begin to vest and get unlocked through the Community Incentives reserve.

Rainmaker Games is going to make it much easier for gamers to earn revenue while playing games and interacting with each other, and with staking now live, it’s going to reward even those that aren’t playing games but are clearly dedicated to supporting the platform.

It’s time to learn more about the $RAIN token, how to stake $RAIN tokens, and what the potential payout is for users.

The Two Staking Options That Put More $RAIN In User’s Wallets

Rainmaker Games is giving users two simple ways to stake $RAIN tokens: single-side staking and liquidity pool (LP) staking.

Earning $RAIN with Single-side Staking

In single-side staking, users simply deposit $RAIN directly into the staking pool and earn rewards. The pool pays out 20% of the total daily rewards provided by the staking reserve. Users don’t have to do anything else to get that 20%.

The other option is to stake through liquidity pools.

LP Staking $RAIN Tokens

Rainmaker Games is using Uniswap V2 for its liquidity pools. Users can deposit RAIN-ETH Uniswap LP tokens after adding liquidity to the exchange. Anybody using a different version of Uniswap (V1 or V3) will not receive staking rewards, so be sure to use V2. This pool receives 80% of the staking rewards paid out by the Community Incentives reserve.

Staking Bonuses for Making It $RAIN Even More

Rainmaker Games’ staking initiative provides users with a linear bonus structure that multiplies the number of token rewards for stakers that lock in their tokens for a set period of time. The longer tokens are staked for, the greater the bonus.

Here’s a quick look at the bonus reward formula:

1 (standard weight) + The Amount of Weeks locked/52 weeks = The Time Waited Ratio Being Used

Here’s a quick breakdown of the results the bonuses can yield for users:

No bonus — staker does not want to lock their tokens

— staker does not want to lock their tokens 25x bonus — staker locks their tokens for a period of 13 weeks

— staker locks their tokens for a period of 13 weeks 5x bonus — staker locks their tokens for a period of 26 weeks

— staker locks their tokens for a period of 26 weeks 75x bonus — staker locks their tokens for a period of 37 weeks

— staker locks their tokens for a period of 37 weeks 2x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 52 weeks

Instructions for Staking $RAIN

The first step to staking $RAIN is to simply log onto the project’s staking portal. Users then connect their MetaMask wallet by clicking the Connect button in the right-hand corner of the page. Support for other wallets is coming soon.

The next step is to select the desired staking pool (make sure you’re using Uniswap V2). Before clicking the Stake button, users can take a look at the specific details of the pool selected. Clicking the Stake button leads to another screen where the user can choose either flexible or locked-in options for their staking. Locking in means earning greater rewards in exchange for giving up flexibility.

The Rainmaker Games blog offers a more in-depth step-by-step guide to staking.

It’s about to be pouring $RAIN in the crypto gaming world. Gamers and interested stakers can join the revolution by staking tokens or by following the RAIN community on Telegram or the project’s website.