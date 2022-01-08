Bitcoin
Rainmaker Games Announces Its Native Token $RAIN Is Staking on Rainmaker Platform
$RAIN is the token behind Rainmaker Games, a platform dedicated to helping users all around the world engage in play-to-earn games in the most seamless way possible. 25 million rain tokens are currently sitting in the reserve. Those tokens are the ones that went unsold during the project’s fair token launch that took place via Copper Launch last month.
That reserve is how users are going to get paid for staking their tokens and supporting the project. But just because it’s starting out with 25 million tokens, doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way. The project might increase the amount of $RAIN tokens available and staking pools as tokens begin to vest and get unlocked through the Community Incentives reserve.
Rainmaker Games is going to make it much easier for gamers to earn revenue while playing games and interacting with each other, and with staking now live, it’s going to reward even those that aren’t playing games but are clearly dedicated to supporting the platform.
It’s time to learn more about the $RAIN token, how to stake $RAIN tokens, and what the potential payout is for users.
The Two Staking Options That Put More $RAIN In User’s Wallets
Rainmaker Games is giving users two simple ways to stake $RAIN tokens: single-side staking and liquidity pool (LP) staking.
Earning $RAIN with Single-side Staking
In single-side staking, users simply deposit $RAIN directly into the staking pool and earn rewards. The pool pays out 20% of the total daily rewards provided by the staking reserve. Users don’t have to do anything else to get that 20%.
The other option is to stake through liquidity pools.
LP Staking $RAIN Tokens
Rainmaker Games is using Uniswap V2 for its liquidity pools. Users can deposit RAIN-ETH Uniswap LP tokens after adding liquidity to the exchange. Anybody using a different version of Uniswap (V1 or V3) will not receive staking rewards, so be sure to use V2. This pool receives 80% of the staking rewards paid out by the Community Incentives reserve.
Staking Bonuses for Making It $RAIN Even More
Rainmaker Games’ staking initiative provides users with a linear bonus structure that multiplies the number of token rewards for stakers that lock in their tokens for a set period of time. The longer tokens are staked for, the greater the bonus.
Here’s a quick look at the bonus reward formula:
1 (standard weight) + The Amount of Weeks locked/52 weeks = The Time Waited Ratio Being Used
Here’s a quick breakdown of the results the bonuses can yield for users:
- No bonus— staker does not want to lock their tokens
- 25x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 13 weeks
- 5x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 26 weeks
- 75x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 37 weeks
- 2x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 52 weeks
Instructions for Staking $RAIN
The first step to staking $RAIN is to simply log onto the project’s staking portal. Users then connect their MetaMask wallet by clicking the Connect button in the right-hand corner of the page. Support for other wallets is coming soon.
The next step is to select the desired staking pool (make sure you’re using Uniswap V2). Before clicking the Stake button, users can take a look at the specific details of the pool selected. Clicking the Stake button leads to another screen where the user can choose either flexible or locked-in options for their staking. Locking in means earning greater rewards in exchange for giving up flexibility.
The Rainmaker Games blog offers a more in-depth step-by-step guide to staking.
It’s about to be pouring $RAIN in the crypto gaming world. Gamers and interested stakers can join the revolution by staking tokens or by following the RAIN community on Telegram or the project’s website.
Bitcoin
Top Dog Or A Meme Joke: Shiba Inu Slumps 5% As Whales Buy More
Shiba Inu first appeared on the scene as a joke-coin in 2020, aimed squarely at the top dog of the time Dogecoin. The meme coins uccessfully marketed its way to the position while avoiding rumors of a fraud and what appears to be a slow but steady start
Shiba Inu Slumps 5%
At press time, SHIB was down 5%, along with DOGE and other large cap crypto currencies, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell to $2 trillion.
SHIB/USD price slumps 5%. Source: TradingView
At the time of publication, SHIB was one of the most popular coins on Twitter. According to Cointrendz data, it received 2,320 tweets.
At the time of publication, the three most popular coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. There were 15,069, 6,159, and 2,482 tweets about each of them, respectively.
Shiba Inu, like other meme coins, is entertaining to trade and has made some people quite wealthy in a short period of time. However, whether it’s Safemoon, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin, there isn’t much value beneath the surface. As a result, with these tokens, buyer beware.
Has the SHIB lost its sense of humour? Perhaps. There will always be something more dazzling and opulent to come along. The meme coin market is brimming with opportunities.
Shiba Inu’s fan base is unquestionably one of the largest in the crypto world. It’s an issue of perception whether or not that’s changing.
Related article | Recapping 2021 Memecoin Mania: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & More
Whales Buy More SHIB
The number of active addresses on whale tracking website WhaleStats has increased by 88%, indicating that Shiba Inus have attracted more whales. When entities begin to make transactions or other manipulations with their funds, the increase in activity is tracked.
s
Whale activities surge. Source: Whalestats
However, the increased activity may be followed by greater selling activity, based on the token’s price behavior on the market. The dog-inspired coin has lost almost 15% of its value in the last four days, according to TradingView statistics.
Shiba Inu whales have also bought more. The coin’s dominance has previously slipped, allowing FTT token to overtake SHIB as the largest holding among Ethereum network whales.
Source: Whalestats
However, Shiba Inu whale holdings received a $300 million boost shortly after, putting it back in first place with $1.7 billion in whale-tier address balances. Substantial market buying activity failed to lift on-chain data. Measures such as net flows and network growth remaining in the red.
Related article | Paypal Loses AMC Theaters Throne, Bitpay Will Support Shiba Inu Payments
Featured image from Unsplash. Chart from Whalestats,and TradingView
Bitcoin
The SEC Files A Strike Against Ripple’s Defense. Could It Drown XRP?
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made a surprise attack on the Ripple case by filing a letter of supplemental authority to strike Ripple’s “fair notice” defense. Simultaneously, the token XRP is down 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $0.7 following the market’s downtrend.
The SEC’s Surprise Move
As the popular SEC vs. Ripple case is expected to be resolved around April this year, the SEC has made a new move that left many wondering if previous expectations could change.
The American regulator is using a winning move from another case to strike at Ripple’s key arguments.
The SEC had taken John M Fife and five entities controlled by him to court in September 2020 for selling $21 billion of penny stocks and gaining a profit of $61 billion without registering as security dealers.
FIFE’s defense adopted an argument similar to Ripple’s, alleging the SEC hadn’t given them a fair warning and the term “dealer” can be widely interpreted. Last month, the court denied this argument.
What Does It Mean For The Ripple Case?
Naturally, the regulator now aimed to use this denial to strike at Ripple’s “fair notice” key defense.
Similarly, Ripple’s “fair notice” defense alleges the regulator failed to notify them about a possible violation of federal securities laws and claimed the term “investment contract” is being misused by the SEC, adding that “The SEC’s theory, that XRP is an investment contract, is wrong on the facts, the law and the equities.”
No foreign regulator has determined that XRP is a security. In fact just the opposite is true. The U.S. would be the unfortunate outlier.
The SEC is using the FIFE case latest outcome to insist that the term “investment contract” is bound by legal parameters since 1946:
In Ripple’s case, binding authority construing the term “investment contract” has existed since 1946. W.J. Howey Co., 328 U.S. at 298–99. Thus, Fife provides additional authority for striking Ripple’s fourth affirmative defense.
However, the cases have distinct terms. The attorney Jeremy Hogan explained via Twitter that the FIFE case outcome “marginally helps the SEC’s position in its Motion to Strike Ripple’s Fair Notice Defense so the SEC filed it with the court.”
Although the SEC is trying to make a move out of the similarities from both cases, Hogan claims that FIFE’s “was in a very different stage of litigation and the standard is completely different than the SEC v. Ripple case.
In the “Fife” case, the Defendant tried to argue “Fair Notice” in order to dismiss the lawsuit entirely (and failed) because the burden is very high on a party moving to strike a pleading. In the Ripple case, it’s the SEC that is trying to strike the affirmative defense of Fair Notice and it has the high burden to meet.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlighouse had remained hopeful at the end of 2021 as he expressed to CNBC:
Clearly we’re seeing good questions asked by the judge. And I think the judge realizes this is not just about Ripple, this will have broader implications.
Related Reading | XRP Builds Momentum With 7% Increase As Ripple Launches New ODL Partnership
The Impact On XRP
Related Reading | Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Sec’s “Attack On Crypto”
The next hearing will be a key day for the outcome of the Ripple case, thus XRP’s price.
The timing is rather complicated for XRP. Its downtrend seems to follow the general crypto market movement. XRP is down 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $0,7634 as it shows in the next chart:
After the SEC filed the lawsuit against Ripple in December 2002, the XRP price plunged dramatically from $0.60 to $0.1748. It continued to drop and lose ground but remains inside the top 10 crypto Ranking.
Then, XRP recovered throughout 2021 and reached highs of $1.34 on November 10, 2021, although it didn’t manage to close the year above $1.01.
The XRP enthusiasts’ expectations are for Ripple to win the case and XRP to enter a massive rally, surging to its all-time high of $3.4 or even double numbers. However, the previous projections hadn’t taken into account the current crypto market downtrend.
And if the Ripple case were to have a surprisingly negative resolution, XRP might see an outcome just as sad.
Bitcoin
Game Giant Konami Joins NFT Race, To Launch With Castlevania Video Game Franchise
Video Game Giant Konami is launching a NFT auction to commemorate the “Castlevania” franchise. The box will include 14 tokens, audio files, and poster art showing scenes from early Nintendo games. The auction will begin the next week, January 12, 2022.
Konami To Launch With Castlevania Commemorative NFTs
The Castlevania 35th Anniversary NFT collection online portal was unveiled by Konami on Thursday. The collection will be auctioned off on the NFT marketplace Opensea. The NFTs from Konami will pay tribute to the franchise, which began with the Nintendo Entertainment System game “Castlevania” in 1986. (NES).
Scenes from several series entries on the NES and its Japanese equivalent, the Famicom, are included in the NFT collection. Original pixel graphics of Dracula’s Castle, poster art for the Title Boy Advance game “Castlevania: Circle of the Moon,” and audio for the recurring music theme “Vampire Killer” are among the other tokens in the collection.
Related article | Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K
Unlike other non-fungible tokens from gaming firms, these NFTs will not have any in-game utility.. They’re just trinkets to commemorate the series’ 35th anniversary.
#悪魔城ドラキュラ シリーズ35周年を記念して、過去作品のゲームシーンやBGM、メインビジュアル等を用いたNFTアートのオークション販売が決定しました！
NFTは全14種各1点ずつ。詳細は公式サイトでご確認ください。https://t.co/AZXKsPCvm2
オークションは1月13日7時より開始予定です！#Castlevania pic.twitter.com/B7dVK5ZYwo
— KONAMI コナミ公式 (@KONAMI573ch) January 6, 2022
ETH/USD falls to $3,200. Source: TradingView
Other Gaming Companies Have Jumped On NFTs
Several game companies are interested in NFTs. Ubisoft, Square Enix, Electronic Arts, and GameStop have all announced plans to deploy NFT products and services, or have tentative plans to do so.
Ubisoft, has previously released NFTs for use in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on a PC (PC). The move was chastised for the NFTs aspects and for the usability of NFT products.
The news from Konami coincides with SEGA’s recent revelation that it may abandon its NFT plans owing to poor reception. SEGA first unveiled its plans for NFT in March 2020.
Konami’s debut into the NFT space has been mocked by some video game players. Conversations regarding the company’s NFTs have been strewn across social media since Thursday.
Related article | How NFTs are Fueling the Anime Community in Japan
Featured image from Shutterstock. Chart from TradingView
Rainmaker Games Announces Its Native Token $RAIN Is Staking on Rainmaker Platform
‘Jeopardy!’ champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights
West St. Paul man sentenced to 31 years in prison for fatally shooting girlfriend in the head in 2020
AMBER Alert canceled: Minneapolis police say toddler in stolen car is now safe
2 Republicans to AP: Wisconsin Sen. Johnson to seek 3rd term
‘L&HH’s Lyrica Anderson Files For Divorce From A1 Bentley – Report
Record-high number of children hospitalized with COVID in St. Louis area
‘Significant amount of COVID in the community’; Francis Howell school board reinstates mask mandate
Winter Weather Advisory issued for metro St. Louis; freezing drizzle expected
“Hang on to one another:” President Biden promises Marshall fire victims federal help during Boulder County tour
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?